Jun 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 11, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A K Engineers BG CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Abhilasha Construction BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Adishakti Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 121 Suspended Aditya Birla Retail Ltd. Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2+ 250 Assigned Aditya Birla Retail Ltd. LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 260 Assigned Aditya Birla Retail Ltd. LOC & BG* CRISIL A2+ 800 Assigned *Fully Interchangeable with Bill Discounting Advy Chemical Pvt Ltd Foreign Bills CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Payable Baba Mungipa Steel Industry Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Baba Mungipa Steel Industry Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 5.4 Suspended Bhargava Bhushan Press BG CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Borse Brothers Engineers & ContractorsBG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Pvt Ltd Borse Brothers Engineers & ContractorsProposed BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Dhara Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 65 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ebco Pvt Ltd LOC # CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed #Includes sub-limit of Rs. 20.0 Million of Bank Guarantee Emjay Steel Udyyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Empowertrans Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 700 Reaffirmed Express Infratech Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 12 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 G S Autocomp Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Hema Engineering Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 380 Reaffirmed J. Poonamchand & Sons Standby LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Jai Jagdish Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 628.7 Reaffirmed Jayanthi Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 65 Assigned Loan Fac Jayanthi Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Jayanthi Exports Post Shipment CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Credit K. K. Nag Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed K. K. Nag Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 47.8 Reaffirmed K. K. Nag Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Kamlesh Kumar Singh Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Kumaragiri Spinners Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.3 Reaffirmed Omicron Steel Trades Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 180 Suspended Premier Petrochem LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Ratnagiri Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Ratnagiri Chemicals Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Credit Recon Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sachdeva Steel Products (Ship BreakersLOC CRISIL A4+ 268.3 Reaffirmed Santosh Construction & Vijay BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Construction (JV) Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd Bills Discounting CRISIL A2 100 - (BD)$ $ Fully interchangeable with overdraft facility Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd LOC (LC)# CRISIL A2 250 - # Fully interchangeable with BC and EPC/PCFC up to Rs.100 Million Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd BG (BG) CRISIL A2 50 - Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd LC & BG## CRISIL A2 80 - ## Fully interchangeable LC & BG Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 367.9 - Loan Fac@ @ Includes foreign exchange treasury limit of Rs.367.9 Million; derivative treasury limit of Rs.40 Million; and intraday cash management service limit of Rs.80 Million Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 1050 - Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd ST Loan#^ CRISIL A2 350 - #^ Fully interchangeable with BC and BG up to Rs.50 Million Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd ST Loan@# CRISIL A2 500 - @# Interchangeable with LC (up to Rs.150 Million); fully interchangeable with BG for BC purpose, EPC and operating overdraft account; interchangeable with BD (up to Rs.150 Million) Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd ST Loan#$ CRISIL A2 200 - #$ Interchangeable with LC, BC, FBD, FBP, EPC, PCFC, PSCFC and PID Seth Bankatlal Malu Industries Pvt LtdBG (BG) CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended Seth Bankatlal Malu Industries Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 110 Suspended Shri Salasar Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Sujan Cooper Standard AVS Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Technocon Services BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Technocon Services BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended U Goenka Sons Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 170 Suspended U.K.Textiles Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed U.K.Textiles Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Vishal Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Vishal Cables Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended Discounting Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A K Engineers CC CRISIL B 22.5 Suspended Abhilasha Construction CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Adishakti Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended Aditya Birla Retail Ltd. NCD CRISIL A- 5000 Assigned Aditya Birla Retail Ltd. WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 2290 Assigned Aditya Birla Retail Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1150 Assigned Loan Fac Aditya Birla Retail Ltd. Overdraft Fac** CRISIL A- 3860 Assigned **Fully Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan Aditya Birla Retail Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL A- 11230 Assigned Aditya Birla Retail Ltd. WC Demand Loan^ CRISIL A- 500 Assigned ^Interchangeable between Overdraft Facility, Letter of Credit and Buyer's Credit Aditya Birla Retail Ltd. WC Demand Loan^^ CRISIL A- 2160 Assigned ^^Fully Interchangeable with Overdraft Facility Advy Chemical Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned Loan Fac Advy Chemical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned AP Genco 8.4% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) # 3970 II* *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 AP Genco 7.8% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) # 1320 III* *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 AP Transco TL CRISIL A # 20000 AP Transco Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A # 20000 Loan Fac AP Transco 13.85% Series I/99 CRISIL A(SO) # 240 (Option B) AP Transco 11.6% Series CRISIL A(SO) # 1510 I/2002 (Option C) AP Transco 8.4% Series I/2004 CRISIL A(SO) # 3550 (Option B) AP Transco 8.7% Series I/2006 CRISIL A(SO) # 400 (Option A) AP Transco 8.95% Series CRISIL A(SO) # 1600 I/2006 (Option B) AP Transco 8.59% Series CRISIL A(SO) # 1670 II/2006 (Option A) AP Transco 8.69% Series CRISIL A(SO) # 1330 II/2006 (Option B) APPFC Bond Series I/2004*CRISIL A(SO) # 2440 *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APPFC Bond Series I/2005*CRISIL A(SO) # 5970 *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APPFC Bond Series I/2010*CRISIL A(SO) # 10530 *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APPFC Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) # 8980 I&II/2011* *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APPFC Bond Series I/2012*CRISIL A(SO) # 3140 *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APPFC Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) # 10000 II/2012* *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APSFC 9.48% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) # 2000 V/2012* *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APSFC 8.5% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) # 1290 II/2008* *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APSFC 9% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) # 1000 III/2008* *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APSFC 8.35% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) # 1210 IV/2009* *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APSFC Bonds Series VII & CRISIL A(SO) # 3500 VIII/2014 Baba Mungipa Steel Industry Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL B- 60 Suspended * Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 10.00 million Baba Mungipa Steel Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 79.6 Suspended Loan Fac Baid Hosiery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Suspended Balaji Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 56 Suspended Belgravia Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhargava Bhushan Press CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Bhargava Bhushan Press Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Borse Brothers Engineers & ContractorsCC CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Pvt Ltd Borse Brothers Engineers & ContractorsProposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 40 Suspended Pvt Ltd Borse Brothers Engineers & ContractorsProposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Suspended Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRS Infra Projects Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Suspended CRS Infra Projects Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Deepam Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL D 4.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Deepam Hospital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Deepam Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL D 190 Downgraded from CRISIL B Dhara Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Durga Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Durga Automotive Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B- Durga Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Durga Automotive Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 21 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B- Ebco Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs. 80.0 Million of Working Capital Demand Loan and buyer's credit of Rs. 150 Million Ebco Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 56.5 Reaffirmed Ebco Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 12.2 Reaffirmed Emjay Steel Udyyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Emjay Steel Udyyog Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 275 Reaffirmed Empowertrans Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Express Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ G S Autocomp Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed G S Autocomp Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 47.6 Reaffirmed Hema Engineering Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1270 Reaffirmed Hema Engineering Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 890 Reaffirmed J. Poonamchand & Sons CC CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed J. Poonamchand & Sons LOC** CRISIL BBB 112.5 Reaffirmed ** Letter of Credit interchangeable with Bank Guarantee to the extent Rs. 40.0 Million & Buyers Credit to the extent Rs. 110.0 Million J. Poonamchand & Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jai Jagdish Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed K. K. Nag Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed K. K. Nag Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Kamlesh Kumar Singh Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Kangra Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 75 Suspended Loan Fac Kapoor Towers WC TL CRISIL B+ 61 Suspended Kishore G Lund CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned Kumaragiri Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Kumaragiri Spinners Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 172.7 Reaffirmed Midas Petrochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Premier Petrochem CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Suspended Ratnagiri Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Recon Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Recon Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 13 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Recon Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 2.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Redco Hotels Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 450 Reaffirmed Sachdeva Steel Products (Ship BreakersCC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Sai Smaran Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Suspended Sai Smaran Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 36 Suspended Loan Fac Sai Smaran Foods Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 14 Suspended Sanghi Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed *includes sub-limit of Export Packing Credit of upto Rs.130 million; Includes sub-limit of Foreign Bill Discounting of upto Rs.140 million; includes sub-limit of Metal Gold Loan of upto Rs.250 million Santosh Construction & Vijay CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Construction (JV) Saraswati Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 17.5 Suspended Saraswati Timber Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40 Suspended Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC (CC) CRISIL BBB+ 1900 - Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 300 - * Fully interchangeable with short-term loan; interchangeable with drawee bill discounting up to Rs.100 Million Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC ** CRISIL BBB+ 200 - ** Sub-limit LC (Rs.200 Million) and BG (Rs.80 Million); non-fund based limits 100 per cent interchangeable Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC *** CRISIL BBB+ 500 - *** Sub-limit working capital demand loan (WCDL; Rs.250.0 Million) fully interchangeable with LC/buyer's credit (BC), sub-limit BG (Rs.200.00 Million); sub-limit letter of credit bill discounting (Rs.50 Million) Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB+ 250 - * Fully interchangeable with short-term loan; interchangeable with drawee bill discounting up to Rs.100 Million Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 450 - ^ Fully interchangeable with LC, BC, BG, foreign bill discounting (FBD), foreign fill purchase (FBP), export packing credit(EPC), packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC), post-shipment credit in foreign currency (PSCFC), and purchase invoice discounting(PID) Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC ^^ CRISIL BBB+ 200 - ^^ Fully interchangeable with WCDL and BC Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 56.5 - Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 511.8 - Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd Buyers Credit@^ CRISIL BBB+ 400 - @^ Interchangeable with Import Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee, PCFC, Working Capital Demand Loan Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 300 - Loan Fac Seth Bankatlal Malu Industries Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B- 110 Suspended Seth Bankatlal Malu Industries Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL B- 61 Suspended Seth Bankatlal Malu Industries Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1.5 Suspended Loan Fac Shri Salasar Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Suspended Shri Salasar Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 15 Suspended Sri Ganesh Sponge Iron (P) Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Sri Ganesh Sponge Iron (P) Ltd CC CRISIL D 270 Suspended Sri Ganesh Sponge Iron (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Sri Ganesh Sponge Iron (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 43.5 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Ganesh Sponge Iron (P) Ltd TL CRISIL D 170 Suspended Sujan Cooper Standard AVS Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Sujan Cooper Standard AVS Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 12.3 Loan Fac Sujan Cooper Standard AVS Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 32.7 Tarun Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B- 165 Suspended Tarun Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL B- 100 Suspended Technocon Services CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Technocon Services CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended U Goenka Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Suspended Vanesa Cosmetics CC* CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed *Contains sublimit of 150 Million WCDL Vishal Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Suspended Vishal Cables Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 59.8 Suspended Loan Fac Vishal Cables Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10.2 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)