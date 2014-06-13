Jun 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 12, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A R Polymers Pvt Ltd BG * CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended * Two way interchangeable between Bank Guarantee and letter of credit upto Rs. 5.00 Million A R Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended * Two way interchangeable between Bank Guarantee and letter of credit upto Rs. 5.00 Million A.Ramanathan & Co BG CRISIL A4 15 (Notice of Withdrawal) AIF Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended AJS Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1045 Reaffirmed Anopchand Tilokchand Jewellers Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 140 Suspended Apex Consumer Appliances Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Avant Developments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended B D Overseas Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac B D Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed B.N.Garodia BG CRISIL A4 64.8 Suspended Bhupinder Paul Mahajan BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Divya Jewellers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed Divya Jewellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 40 Reaffirmed Eastern Power Distribution Company of LOC CRISIL A4 1000 Rating watch Andhra Pradesh Ltd with Developing Implications EMMKAE Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 120 Suspended Discounting EMMKAE Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Purchase G.K. Power Transmission Co. Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended G.K. Power Transmission Co. Pvt. Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 109.5 Suspended Loan Fac Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 (Notice of Withdrawal) Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2480 (Notice of Withdrawal) Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3 200 (Notice of Withdrawal) #Includes Rs.200 Million of packing credit foreign currency limit Gomathi Steels Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Hero Motocorp Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 2310 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with other non-fund-based facilities Hester Biosciences Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1.6 Suspended Hindustan Pressings Pvt. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended IAC Electricals Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed * Includes sub limit of inland/import letter of credit of Rs.20 Million Jindal Overseas Corporation LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Jogani Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Jogani Exports Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Credit Jogani Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 39.9 Suspended Loan Fac M U Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Mahavir Rice Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Mirador Commercial Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Nav Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.4 Reaffirmed Nucon Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 84 Suspended Nucon Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Operational Energy Group India Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed OSD Coke Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed OSD Coke Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed OSD Coke Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 125 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pelican International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 137.5 Reaffirmed Prathyusha Chemicals and Fertilisers LForeign LOC CRISIL A4 180 Reaffirmed PTC India Financial Services Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Ravin Cables Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 1500 Assigned Reliance Home Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed SKG Refractories Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed SKG Refractories Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Sponge Enterprises Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 90 Assigned Sree Vishnu Magnetics Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Sree Vishnu Magnetics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Twinkle Diamond Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Assigned Y. N. Dhanani BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A R Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended A R Polymers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 12 Suspended A.Ramanathan & Co CC CRISIL B 27.5 (Notice of Withdrawal) A.Ramanathan & Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 141.3 (Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal) AIF Engineering Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 13.5 Suspended AIF Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.7 Suspended Loan Fac AIF Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 13.5 Suspended AJS Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 405 Reaffirmed Anopchand Tilokchand Jewellers Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 35 Suspended Anopchand Tilokchand Jewellers Pvt LtdProposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 15 Suspended Apex Consumer Appliances Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Apex Consumer Appliances Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 67.5 Assigned Loan Fac Apex Consumer Appliances Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned * Includes sublimit of Rs. 10 million for PCFC/PC/FBD Arthanari Loom Centre Textile Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL BB+ 320 Reaffirmed **Includes sublimit of Rs.13.00 million of export packing credit, Rs.25 million of foreign bill discounting, Rs.60 million of letter of credit, and Rs.10 million of bank guarantee Arthanari Loom Centre Textile Pvt Ltd LT Loan*** CRISIL BB+ 338.7 Reaffirmed ***Include sublimit of Rs.167.90 million of letter of credit for capital goods Arthanari Loom Centre Textile Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Arthanari Loom Centre Textile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 142.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A- 212 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 26.3 Reaffirmed Avant Developments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 330 Suspended B D Overseas CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed B D Overseas TL CRISIL B+ 12.8 Reaffirmed Bala Murugan Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Bala Murugan Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 460 Suspended Bhandari Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45.4 Suspended Bhandari Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 4.6 Suspended Bhupinder Paul Mahajan CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Bhupinder Paul Mahajan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Chur Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BB 130 Suspended * Includes Sub-Limit of Bank Guarantee of Rs.1.00 Million Chur Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 70 Suspended Deki Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 132.5 Reaffirmed Deki Electronics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 108.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eastern Power Distribution Company of CC CRISIL BB+ 330 Rating watch Andhra Pradesh Ltd with Developing Implications Eastern Power Distribution Company of Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 3701.8 Rating watch Andhra Pradesh Ltd with Developing Implications Evolutionary Systems Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Purchase* *Includes sub-limit of Rs.10 Million of Loan Equivalent risk on Forward Contracts Evolutionary Systems Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Fabjewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Assigned G.K. Power Transmission Co. Pvt. Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended G.K. Power Transmission Co. Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended G.K. Power Transmission Co. Pvt. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended G.K. Power Transmission Co. Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 0.5 Suspended Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 (Notice of Withdrawal) Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 100 (Notice of Credit Withdrawal) Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd LOC^ CRISIL BBB- 150 (Notice of Withdrawal) ^ Includes Rs.150 Million of cash credit limits as sublimit of letter of credit. Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 100 Withdrawal Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1070 Withdrawal Loan Fac Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL BBB- 100 (Notice of Withdrawal) ^^ Includes Rs.100 Million of cash credit limit as sublimit of letter of credit. Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd LOC^^^ CRISIL BBB- 100 (Notice of Withdrawal) ^^^ Includes Rs.100 Million of cash credit limit as sublimit of letter of credit, packing credit in foreign currency and working capital demand loan Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd LOC* CRISIL BBB- 100 (Notice of Withdrawal) *Includes Rs.100 Million of cash credit limit as sublimit/interchangeable with letter of credit. Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd LOC** CRISIL BBB- 100 (Notice of Withdrawal) ** Includes Rs.100 Million of cash credit limit as sublimit of letter of credit. Gomathi Steels CC CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed Greenwood High Trust Drop Line CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Greenwood High Trust LT Loan CRISIL A- 230 Reaffirmed Greenwood High Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed Greenwood High Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Harit Fabtex (India) Pvt Ltd ash Credit CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Harit Fabtex (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Harit Fabtex (India) Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.98 million Harit Fabtex (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Hero Motocorp Ltd CC Limit CRISIL AAA 2121 Reaffirmed Hero Motocorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 1429 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hero Motocorp Ltd CC Limit^ CRISIL AAA 2350 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities to the extent of Rs.1650 million Hero Motocorp Ltd CC Limit** CRISIL AAA 2790 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities Hester Biosciences Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 145 Suspended Hester Biosciences Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 107.3 Suspended Hester Biosciences Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 28 Suspended Hindustan Pressings Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30.6 Suspended Hindustan Pressings Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.3 Suspended Loan Fac Hindustan Pressings Pvt. Ltd TL^ CRISIL B+ 90.1 Suspended ^includes sub limit of letter of credit/line of credit Rs.50 Million Hindustan Pressings Pvt. Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 1 Suspended IAC Electricals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed IAC Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Iris Vision Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 57.7 Suspended Iris Vision Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 3.2 Suspended J. K. Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 105 (Upgraded from CRISIL B- J. K. Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 (Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- J. K. Rice Mills WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 30 (Upgraded from CRISIL B- Jayesh Oil Trade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Jayesh Oil Trade Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 80 Suspended Jindal Overseas Corporation CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Kartikay Resorts and Hospitality Pvt TL CRISIL D 73.4 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B Khushi Enterprises- Vapi Packing Credit* CRISIL B 60 Assigned *Inter changeable with Cash Credit for Rs. 20 million Khushi Enterprises- Vapi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac M U Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Mahavir Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Mas Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Mas Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL D 147.5 Suspended Mas Enterprises Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended Discounting Mas Enterprises Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 31.8 Suspended Mas Enterprises Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 29.7 Suspended Mehta & Sons CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed MFL Assignment of Receivables FebruarySecond Loss Fac CRISIL A (SO) Reaffirmed 2012 IV MFL Assignment of Receivables FebruaryAcquirer payouts CRISIL AA (SO) Reaffirmed 2012 IV Mirador Commercial Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 360 Suspended Nav Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 11 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Nav Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 49.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Nav Engineers Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 3.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Nucon Industries Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL B 220 Suspended * Includes a sublimit of Rs.1 million for CBP/DBP, a sublimit of Rs.12.5 million for Packing Credit and a sublimit of Rs.2.5 million for FUBD Nucon Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 9.2 Suspended Operational Energy Group India Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Operational Energy Group India Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL BBB- 2.7 Reaffirmed Operational Energy Group India Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 27.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac OSD Coke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed PCH Lifestyle Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Suspended PCH Lifestyle Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Suspended Pelican International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Pink Star Export Packing CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Credit Pink Star Post Shipment CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed Credit Pink Star Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 43.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prathyusha Chemicals and Fertilisers LCC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Prathyusha Chemicals and Fertilisers LTL CRISIL B- 291 Reaffirmed PTC India Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Ravin Cables Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 650 Assigned Ravin Cables Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 350 Assigned Loan Fac Rukmani Power and Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended Rukmani Power and Steel Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 61.5 Suspended Rukmani Power and Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 164.3 Suspended Loan Fac Saumya Mining Ltd CC CRISIL D 195 Suspended Saumya Mining Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 675 Suspended Singh Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Loan Fac Singh Diamonds Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Discounting Singh Diamonds Packing Credit CRISIL BB 50 Assigned SKG Refractories Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 92 Reaffirmed SKG Refractories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SKG Refractories Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Credit Southern Power Distribution Company ofCC CRISIL BB+ 230.3 Placed on Andhra Pradesh Ltd Rating watch with Developing implications Southern Power Distribution Company ofRupee TL CRISIL BB+ 15919.7 Placed on Andhra Pradesh Ltd Rating watch with Developing implications Southern Power Distribution Company ofST Loan CRISIL D 15500 Reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh Ltd Sova Metals & Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Sova Metals & Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 110 Suspended Sree Vishnu Magnetics Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 120 Suspended *Includes sublimit of Rs.10.00 million each for packing credit and foreign bills discounting Sree Vishnu Magnetics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 31.1 Suspended Super Ispat (Raipur) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed T.R.V. Food Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.8 Assigned Loan Fac T.R.V. Food Corporation Letter of Comfort CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned T.R.V. Food Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned T.R.V. Food Corporation Cash TL CRISIL BB- 2.2 Assigned Uniglobe Mod Travels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 154 Assigned V.S. Buildcon CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Vanesa Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Assigned Vanesa Care Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Assigned Loan Fac Vectus Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended Vectus Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Loan Fac Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd. Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 2.5 Assigned Purchase Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd. Export Packing CRISIL BBB 2.5 Assigned Credit Western Petroleum CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Western Petroleum LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Win-tel Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Assigned Win-tel Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25 Assigned Loan Fac Win-tel Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 25 Assigned Win-tel Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Assigned Y. N. Dhanani Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 60 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 