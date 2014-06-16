Jun 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 13, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A R Polymers Pvt Ltd BG * CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended * Two way interchangeable between Bank Guarantee and letter of credit upto Rs. 5.00 Million A R Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A4+ 10 * Two way interchangeable between Bank Guarantee and letter of credit upto Rs. 5.00 Million Alert India Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Al-Sami Cold Storage Export Packing CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Credit Al-Sami Cold Storage Proposed Export CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Annapurna Industries BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Anopchand Tilokchand Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Suspended Aran Kitchen World India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Balaji Agro Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 200 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Balaji Agro Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 80 Upgraded from Discounting Bill CRISIL A4 Purchase Balaji Agro Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Balaji Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4 Bhilai Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4 13 Reaffirmed Bhilai Engineering Works LOC CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed B&H Texfab Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 72 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 D P Jain and Co Infrastructure Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended Deepa Engineers BG CRISIL A4 27 Reaffirmed Divya Jewellers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed Divya Jewellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 40 Reaffirmed DMK Petrotraders & Carrier Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned DMK Petrotraders & Carrier Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Deccan Polypacks Ltd BG CRISIL D 3 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Deccan Polypacks Ltd LOC CRISIL D 55 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Envirad Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed G.K. Power Transmission Co. Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended G.K. Power Transmission Co. Pvt. Ltd. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 109.5 Suspended Loan Fac GCKC Projects and Works Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 700 Assigned; Suspension Revoked General Export Enterprises Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Discounting General Export Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Upgraded from CRISIL D Hester Biosciences Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1.6 Suspended Intercarat Jewelry Pvt. Ltd. Packing Credit CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Intercarat Jewelry Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL D 239.9 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Jai Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Jai Industries Standby LOC CRISIL A3 4.5 Reaffirmed Jai Parvati Forge Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Jai Parvati Forge Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed JSL Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 92 Assigned JSL Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 13 Assigned JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 106 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 K. R. Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Mantora Oil Products Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 270 Assigned Muthoot Fincorp Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 2000 Reaffirmed NAC Jewellers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 500 Assigned Credit National Steel Supplier BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed National Steel Supplier Proposed BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Nimit Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 920 Reaffirmed Nowrangroy Agro Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Operational Energy Group India Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Pelican International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 187.5 Assigned Prity Tubes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Credit Radharaman Stainless Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Revive Construction Company (India) PvBG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Ltd Saloraa Fabs Export Packing CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Credit Saloraa Fabs Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Discounting Saloraa Fabs Proposed Bill CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Discounting Fac Saloraa Fabs Proposed Export CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Packing Credit Sentiss Pharma Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting# CRISIL A2+ 350 Reaffirmed #Includes sub-limits for Cash Credit, Packing Credit, Working demand loan and Letter of Credit. Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Withdrawal Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 220 Withdrawal Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A3 100 Withdrawal Finance Shri Siddarth Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed SKR Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Soriso Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Sunrise Industries (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Sunrise Industries (India) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Technico Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tristar Global Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 270 Assigned Unitec Fibres Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed V. G. Shipbreakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Varks Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Vasavi Power Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A R Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended A R Polymers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 12 Suspended A-1 Laundry Services TL CRISIL D 85 Assigned A-1 Laundry Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7 Assigned Loan Fac A-1 Laundry Services BG CRISIL D 8 Assigned A-1 Laundry Services CC CRISIL D 5 Assigned Ace Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 145 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ace Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 15 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- Ace Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Alert India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Alert India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Loan Fac Alert India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Al-Sami Cold Storage CC CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Amar Ujala Publications Ltd. CC CRISIL A 550 Reaffirmed Amar Ujala Publications Ltd. Corporate Loan CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Amar Ujala Publications Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 900 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amar Ujala Publications Ltd. TL CRISIL A 450 Reaffirmed Annapurna Industries CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Annapurna Industries TL CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Anopchand Tilokchand Jewellers Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 35 Suspended Anopchand Tilokchand Jewellers Pvt LtdProposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 15 Suspended Aran Kitchen World India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Aran Motors CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Aran Motors LT Loan CRISIL B 33 Reaffirmed B&H Texfab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 65 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B B&H Texfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 13 Downgraded from CRISIL B Bala Murugan Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Bala Murugan Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 460 Suspended Baldev Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Baldev Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Baldev Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Baldev Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 466.8 Suspended Baldev Alloys Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 12.5 Suspended Credit Bhandari Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45.4 Suspended Bhandari Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 4.6 Suspended Bhilai Engineering Works CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Bhilai Engineering Works TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Chennai Citi Centre Holdings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 980 Reaffirmed Chur Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BB 130 Suspended * Includes Sub-Limit of Bank Guarantee of Rs.1.00 Million Chur Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 70 Suspended D P Jain and Co Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Suspended Dalas Biotech Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 160 Suspended Dalas Biotech Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 28.3 Suspended Dalas Biotech Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 63.8 Suspended Deccan Polypacks Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Downgraded from CRISIL B Deccan Polypacks Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Deepa Engineers CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed DMK Petrotraders & Carrier Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Loan Fac DMK Petrotraders & Carrier Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 210 Assigned Eagle Infra Projects (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+(SO)370 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Envirad Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Excle Paper Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 22.5 Assigned Excle Paper Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 60 Assigned G.K. Power Transmission Co. Pvt. Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended G.K. Power Transmission Co. Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended G.K. Power Transmission Co. Pvt. Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended G.K. Power Transmission Co. Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 0.5 Suspended GCKC Projects and Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 210 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 102.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D H.M.V. Associates CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Hester Biosciences Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 145 Suspended Hester Biosciences Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 107.3 Suspended Hester Biosciences Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 28 Suspended Intercarat Jewelry Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Intercarat Jewelry Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 101.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Jai Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Jai Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jai Parvati Forge Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed Jai Parvati Forge Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 29.5 Reaffirmed Jayesh Oil Trade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Jayesh Oil Trade Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 80 Suspended Jindal Steels (Bangalore) CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Suspended JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 29 Downgraded from CRISIL B- JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 55 Downgraded from CRISIL B- JSL Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 55 Assigned JSL Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 39.4 Assigned K. R. Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B K. R. Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 203 Downgraded from CRISIL B Kamdhenu & Company CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Kamdhenu & Company LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Magna Infotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 410 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Magna Infotech Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 40 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- Mantora Oil Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd CC CRISIL A 43270 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 1945 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 6595 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Fincorp Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 1500 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed Bond Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A 2000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A 2000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.1 Billion NAC Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 66 Assigned NAC Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 700 Assigned National Steel Supplier CC CRISIL B 180 Reaffirmed Nimit Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Nimit Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 280 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nowrangroy Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Assigned Nowrangroy Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15.8 Assigned NU Fashion Footwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed NU Fashion Footwear Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed NU Fashion Footwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 273.6 Reaffirmed Operational Energy Group India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Operational Energy Group India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 2.7 Reaffirmed Operational Energy Group India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 27.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Patiala Distillers & Manufacturers Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Patiala Distillers & Manufacturers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Patiala Distillers & Manufacturers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Pelican International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Pink Star Export Packing CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Credit Pink Star Post Shipment CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed Credit Pink Star Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 43.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pitambara Agri Sciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 57.5 Suspended Premier Metal Products Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Premier Metal Products CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Prity Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Suspended Prity Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Loan Fac Radharaman Stainless Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Ratanpur Land and Tea Estates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 24 Reaffirmed Ratanpur Land and Tea Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 36 Reaffirmed Reliance Diamond Tools TL CRISIL B 55.9 Assigned Reliance Diamond Tools CC CRISIL B 6 Assigned Reliance Diamond Tools Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 68.1 Assigned Loan Fac Revive Construction Company (India) Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Saloraa Fabs LT Loan CRISIL B 7.3 Suspended Samode Haveli CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Suspended Samode Haveli Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 10 Suspended Samode Haveli TL CRISIL BBB- 77.9 Suspended SCG Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed SCG Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SCG Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 12 Reaffirmed Credit Sentiss Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 562.5 Withdrawal Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 92.3 Reaffirmed Shri Siddarth Industries CC CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- SKR Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Soriso Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Soriso Ceramic Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Sri Durga Cloth Stores CC CRISIL BB- 41.5 Reaffirmed Sri Durga Cloth Stores TL CRISIL BB- 14.6 Reaffirmed Sunrise Industries (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sunrise Industries (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 258.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Sunrise Industries (India) Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 97.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sutariya Gems Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sutariya Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Sutariya Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Syndicate Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Syndicate Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 620 Reaffirmed Technico Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL D * Includes sub limit for letter of credit for Rs. 150.0 mn & packing credit/foreign bills purchase for Rs. 50.0 mn. Technico Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 167.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Technico Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 670 Upgraded from CRISIL D Technico Industries Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri & Sons CC CRISIL BB- 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri & Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri and Sons CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Tristar Global Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Tristar Global Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Assigned Unitec Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 67.5 Reaffirmed Unitec Fibres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 107.5 Reaffirmed V. G. Shipbreakers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 70 Assigned *fully interchangeable with letter of credit V.N.C.Electrodes CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Varks Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Vasavi Power Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 54.2 Suspended Vijayasai Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Vijayasai Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 42 Reaffirmed Vijayasai Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 18 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vimax Crop Science Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Vimax Crop Science Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 4.1 Assigned Xtraa Cleancities Ltd CC CRISIL D 84 Suspended Xtraa Cleancities Ltd LOC CRISIL D 600 Suspended Xtraa Cleancities Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 990 Suspended Xtraa Cleancities Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 916 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.