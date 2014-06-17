Jun 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 16, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.V. Thomas & Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed A.V. Thomas & Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 8.5 Reaffirmed ADC India Communications Ltd BG CRISIL A2 150 Suspended ADC India Communications Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2 60 Suspended Dr. M.V. Shetty Memorial Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 8500 Reaffirmed CP; Enhanced from Rs.7000 Million) E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed ^ Out of which, Rs.1500 million is interchangeable with letter of credit. E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd Deferred Payment CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Guarantee E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd ST Loan^^ CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed ^^Interchangeable with other fund-based limits, including working capital demand loan, packing credit, and buyer's credit. Fine Star Diamonds Packing Credit * CRISIL A4 50 Suspended * Fully interchangeable with post-shipment credit Gem Polytech Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Gem Polytech Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 16 Reaffirmed Gomathi Steels Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Assigned HDB Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.7.5 Billion) Huldibari Industries & Plantation Co. BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Ltd. Huma Enterprises & Consultants Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Huma Enterprises & Consultants Pvt LtdProposed BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Huma Enterprises & Consultants Pvt LtdProposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended India Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Jaimurty Minerals and Chemicals Pvt LtLOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned; Suspension revoked Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed KMG A to Z Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 620 Suspended Kusmasuli Multipurpose Cold Storage BG CRISIL A4 1.3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Maa Amba Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed Madhav Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Mecgale Pneumatics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 350 Reaffirmed Mecgale Pneumatics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Metro Gold Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 60 * Suspended Discounting Bill Purchase * Sublimit of packing credit of Rs.40.00 Million Northern Power Distribution Company ofLOC CRISIL A4 510 # Andhra Pradesh Ltd P.V.K.Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed P.V.K.Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Paltech Cooling Towers and Equipments BG CRISIL A4+ 118.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Paltech Cooling Towers and Equipments LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Paltech Cooling Towers and Equipments Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd R.L.Construction BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed R.S. Agrawal Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Rajiv Memorial Academic Welfare SocietBG CRISIL A2 54 Reaffirmed Rohilkhand Educational Charitable TrusBG CRISIL A3+ 189.5 Reaffirmed Saint-Gobain Glass India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Shakti International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 800 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Sharu Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Shri Someshwara Spun Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Southern Spinners & Processors Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with bank guarantee Sri Balamurugan Modern Rice Mill ST Loan CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Sudhama Hosieries Export Packing CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Credit Sudhama Hosieries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Discounting Sudhama Hosieries Standby Line of CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Credit Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.15.00 Billion) Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Weavetex overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.V. Thomas & Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit and bill discounting Affluent Global Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Loan Fac Anantha Biotechnologies & Allied CC CRISIL B 46.5 Upgraded from Industries Pvt Ltd CRISIL B- Anantha Biotechnologies & Allied LT Loan CRISIL B 23.5 Upgraded from Industries Pvt Ltd CRISIL B- Bijasani Ginning & Pressing Factory CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Bijasani Ginning & Pressing Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 11.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bijasani Ginning & Pressing Factory Standby Line of CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed Credit Bijasani Ginning & Pressing Factory TL CRISIL B 3 Reaffirmed BRD Securities Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed BRD Securities Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Christy Quality Foods (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 67.5 Reaffirmed Christy Quality Foods (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 19.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Classic Promoters and Builders Pvt LtdProposed TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Classic Promoters and Builders Pvt LtdTL CRISIL D 500 Downgraded from CRISIL B Darshanlal Jagdishparshad Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed Darshanlal Jagdishparshad Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 34.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Darshanlal Jagdishparshad Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 35.2 Reaffirmed Delhi Productivity Council TL CRISIL D 61 Reaffirmed Dr. M.V. Shetty Memorial Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Dr. M.V. Shetty Memorial Trust TL CRISIL D 170 Downgraded from CRISIL B- E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 800 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 5880 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with other fund-based limits, including working capital demand loan, packing credit, short-term loans, and buyer's credit E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 2722 Reaffirmed Earthcon Universal Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned Earthcon Universal Infratech Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 1000 Assigned Gem Polytech Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Gem Polytech Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 46.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gem Polytech Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 6 Reaffirmed Credit Gem Polytech Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5.7 Reaffirmed Gomathi Steels CC CRISIL B+ 130 Assigned HDB Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 80140 Reaffirmed HDB Financial Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 29860 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HDB Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 5000 Assigned Issue HDB Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 150000 Reaffirmed HDB Financial Services Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 80000 Reaffirmed Hooghly Alloy & Steels Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 245 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Huldibari Industries & Plantation Co. CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Ltd. Huldibari Industries & Plantation Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Ltd. Loan Fac Huma Enterprises & Consultants Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Huma Enterprises & Consultants Pvt LtdProposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended India Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Indusind Media & Communications Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Indusind Media & Communications Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Indusind Media & Communications Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 6600 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Jaimurty Minerals and Chemicals Pvt LtCC CRISIL B+ 165* Assigned; Suspension revoked * includes sub-limit for PCFC Rs. 10 million and FCNR-B loan Rs. 100 million Jaimurty Minerals and Chemicals Pvt LtCorporate Loan CRISIL B+ 125 Assigned; Suspension revoked Jaimurty Minerals and Chemicals Pvt LtTL CRISIL B+ 110.7 Assigned; Suspension revoked Jay Bajrang Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Assigned Loan Fac Jay Bajrang Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Jay Bajrang Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 15 Assigned Kabra Brothers LOC CRISIL 100 Notice of D(Notice of Withdrawal Withdrawal) Kabra Steels Ltd CC CRISIL 50 Placed on D(Notice of Notice of Withdrawal) Withdrawal Kabra Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL 250 Placed on D(Notice of Notice of Withdrawal) Withdrawal Kabra Steels Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL 50 Placed on Loan Fac D(Notice of Notice of Withdrawal) Withdrawal Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B KMG A to Z Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 270 Suspended Krishna Textile Process BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Krishna Textile Process CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Krishna Textile Process LT Loan CRISIL D 26.2 Reaffirmed Krishna Textile Process Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 53.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishna Textile Process Standby Line of CRISIL D 1.5 Reaffirmed Credit Kusmasuli Multipurpose Cold Storage CC CRISIL B 41 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kusmasuli Multipurpose Cold Storage PvTL CRISIL B 47 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kusmasuli Multipurpose Cold Storage PvWC Fac CRISIL B 4.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Maa Amba Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Maa Amba Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Maa Amba Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BB 8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Madhav Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Loan Fac Mecgale Pneumatics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Mecgale Pneumatics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mecgale Pneumatics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 3 Reaffirmed Credit Metro Gold Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 36 Suspended Mittapalli Audinarayana Enterprises Open CC CRISIL B+ 560 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Northern Gold Collections LLP CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Northern Power Distribution Company ofCC CRISIL BB+ 350 # Andhra Pradesh Ltd Northern Power Distribution Company ofRupee TL CRISIL BB+ 9173# Andhra Pradesh Ltd Northern Power Distribution Company ofST Loan CRISIL D 4750 Andhra Pradesh Ltd Omega Premises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 500 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D P.V.K.Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- P.V.K.Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Paltech Cooling Towers and Equipments CC CRISIL BB- 90 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Paltech Cooling Towers and Equipments Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 8 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Paltech Cooling Towers and Equipments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 92.7 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Paltech Cooling Towers and Equipments TL CRISIL BB- 10.8 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB+ R.L.Construction CC CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B- R.L.Construction Standby Line of CRISIL B 5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B- Rajan Jewellery CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Rajiv Memorial Academic Welfare SocietOverdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Rajiv Memorial Academic Welfare SocietProposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 405.1 Reaffirmed Rajiv Memorial Academic Welfare SocietTL CRISIL BBB+ 130.9 Reaffirmed Rohilkhand Educational Charitable TrusCC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Saint-Gobain Glass India Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 3250 Notice of loan* Withdrawal *interchangeable with non-fund based facilities Sant Ram Mangat Ram Jewellers Pvt. LtdCC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Sant Ram Mangat Ram Jewellers Pvt. LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SCG Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Assigned SCG Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 4.8 Assigned Loan Fac SCG Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 12 Assigned Credit Seemanchal Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7.4 Assigned Seemanchal Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned Seemanchal Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned Fac Shakti International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sharu Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 115 Reaffirmed Sharu Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Someshwara Spun Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Shri Someshwara Spun Pvt. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Shri Someshwara Spun Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Southern Spinners & Processors Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit and packing credit foreign currency Sri Balamurugan Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Sri Balamurugan Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 70 Assigned Loan Fac Sudhama Hosieries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 29.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 15000 Assigned Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 26000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 10300 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 27920 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 21280 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tulsi Dall Mill CC CRISIL B 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Vijayakrishna Farms CC CRISIL D 47 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Vijayakrishna Farms TL CRISIL D 53 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Vijayakrishna Hatcheries CC CRISIL D 28.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Vijayakrishna Hatcheries TL CRISIL D 21.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Weavetex overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Weavetex overseas Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 65 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 