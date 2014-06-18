Jun 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 17, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aiyappan Industries LOC CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Aiyappan Industries BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned Alkem Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Alkem Laboratories Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Balkrishna Industries Ltd LOC & BG^ CRISIL A1+ 6950 Reaffirmed ^ Includes Rs.3750 million interchangeable as packing credit Balkrishna Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 6100 Reaffirmed Cedar Decor Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 28.8 Reaffirmed Durian Industries Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed #Includes sub-limit of Rs. 100 million of bank guarantee and Rs.10 million of one-time Letter of Credit Gujarat Metal Cast Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Haseeb Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Haseeb Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A2 870 Reaffirmed * Rs. 250 million is fully interchangeable with Packing credit in foreign currency HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed J.K. Fenner (India) Ltd BG** CRISIL A1 223 Reaffirmed ** Fully interchangeable with each other. J.K. Fenner (India) Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1 464 Reaffirmed ** Fully interchangeable with each other. J.K. Fenner (India) Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable between pre-shipment and post-shipment credit. J.K. Fenner (India) Ltd CP CRISIL A1 600 Reaffirmed Knitex Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 14 Assigned Lilac Medicare Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 26.7 Reaffirmed *include sublimit of BG upto Rs.2.0 Million Mahadeb Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Maple Mouldings Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs. 50 million of bank guarantee Palghar Plywood Product Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Bank Guarantee of Rs.10 million. Pragati Electrocom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Pragati Electrocom Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Priya Blue Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2500 Suspended Raghuvir Ferro Alloy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Raghuvir Ferro Alloy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Reliance Capital Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 75000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.60 billion Sawan Engineers Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Sawan Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 65 Assigned SR Foils and Tissue Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 1200 Suspended * Bank Guarantee of Rs.20 Million as sub-limit within LC Facilities Sri Sai Krishna Constructions BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Synthetic Moulders Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 30 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal *Interchangeable Synthetic Moulders Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 20 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal *Interchangeable The Highland Produce Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed The Kolhapur Steel Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.5 Suspended Trinethra Superretail Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Assigned Veeral Controls Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 55 Assigned Yash Poly Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- J.K. Fenner (India) Ltd FD Programme FA+ Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agasti Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 70 Assigned Aiyappan Industries CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Alkem Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs.150 million export packing credit and pre-shipment credit limits Alkem Laboratories Ltd LOC# CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed #Letter of credit can be wholly utilised as cash credit limit Balkrishna Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Bholasons Jewellers CC* CRISIL BBB 700 Reaffirmed * Intercahngeable between Cash Credit(CC)/Letter of Credit(LC)/Bank Guarantee(BG)/Packing Credit Limit(PCL) Bholasons Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BRAMHACORP Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 264.8 Reaffirmed BRAMHACORP Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2258.4 Reaffirmed BRAMHACORP Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1626.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cedar Decor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 240 Reaffirmed Cedar Decor Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 93.1 Reaffirmed Cedar Decor Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Credit Devnandan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 220 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Devnandan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 280 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Durian Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 370 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.100 million of Buyer's credit. Durian Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 105.1 Reaffirmed Durian Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 28.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Durian Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Credit Gangotri Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL D 176 Suspended Gangotri Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 2237.9 Suspended Gangotri Textiles Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 536.3 Suspended Gujarat Metal Cast Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Gujarat Metal Cast Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 66.1 Reaffirmed Haseeb Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Haseeb Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B Haseeb Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 77.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 630 Reaffirmed J.K. Fenner (India) Ltd CC* CRISIL A 624 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with packing credit to the extent of Rs.150 million and post-shipment credit to the extent of Rs.100 million. J.K. Fenner (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 88.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J.K. Fenner (India) Ltd TL CRISIL A 1932.7 Reaffirmed J.K. Fenner (India) Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 76 Reaffirmed J.K. Fenner (India) Ltd NCD CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed Jalaram Flexo Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Jalaram Flexo Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 24.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jalaram Flexo Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60.3 Reaffirmed Knitex Textiles Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned *includes sub-limit of packing credit of Rs.50.0 million Knitex Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned Loan Fac Lilac Medicare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Lilac Medicare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 13.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lilac Medicare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Love Kush Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Love Kush Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Love Kush Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Mahadeb Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 12.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Mahadeb Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 37.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Maple Mouldings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Maple Mouldings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 12.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maple Mouldings Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Credit Millennium Cement Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Millennium Cement Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nandilath G-Mart CC CRISIL B+ 235 Upgraded from CRISIL B Nashik Municipal Corporation Corporate Credit CCR AA- Withdrawal Rating Nashik Municipal Corporation Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 4000 Reaffirmed Neeta Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 330 Suspended Neeta Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 1050 Suspended Neeta Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 1030 Suspended * Interchangeable from LC to BG to the extent of 50% Neeta Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 2540 Suspended Neeta Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 50 Suspended Credit Palghar Plywood Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed Palghar Plywood Product Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 5.2 Reaffirmed Pragati Electrocom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Priya Blue Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 280 Suspended R. K. Jewellers CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned R. K. Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 67.5 Assigned Loan Fac Raghuvir Ferro Alloy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Sawan Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned Sawan Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 105 Assigned Shree Vijay Aqua Feeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 530 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ SR Foils and Tissue Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1550 Suspended SR Foils and Tissue Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 760 Suspended Sri Ganesh Cashew Industries CC CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned Sri Ganesh Cashew Industries TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Sri Sai Krishna Constructions CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sukee Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Sukee Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Synthetic Moulders Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Synthetic Moulders Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ The Highland Produce Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 69.1 Reaffirmed The Highland Produce Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed The Kolhapur Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 27.5 Suspended The Kolhapur Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 35 Suspended Loan Fac Trinethra Superretail Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 1595 Assigned Trinethra Superretail Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 175 Assigned Loan Fac Trinethra Superretail Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 300 Assigned Trinethra Superretail Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 420 Assigned Vasantha Rice Industries CC CRISIL B 35 Vasantha Rice Industries Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 15 Vasantha Rice Industries SME Credit CRISIL B 5 Vasantha Rice Industries TL CRISIL B 46.5 Veeral Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Yash Poly Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned * Includes sublimit of Rs. 40.0 million of foreign letter of credit -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 