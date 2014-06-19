Jun 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 18, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Auto Sales BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Apollo Microsystems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Apollo Microsystems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Aspee Sons LOC CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Aspee Springs Ltd. LOC CRISIL A2 2 Reaffirmed Automat Industries Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Automat Industries Pvt. Ltd. Packing Credit CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Avantel Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Avantel Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Carnation Industries Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Carnation Industries Ltd. Export Packing CRISIL A4 115 Reaffirmed Credit Carnation Industries Ltd. Foreign Usance CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Bills Purchase - Discounting Carnation Industries Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Carnation Industries Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Credit Carnation Industries Ltd. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Loan Fac Concord Fortune Minerals (India) Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 500 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A4 Fine Organics BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Fine Organics Export Packing CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed Credit Fine Organics Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed Purchase Fine Organics LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Fine Organics Standby Line of CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Credit Fine Organics Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Foremost International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Foremost International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 24.5 Assigned Discounting Gian Chand & Sons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt LCP CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 170000 Reaffirmed HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2 870 Assigned # Fully interchangeable with Buyer's credit limit upto Rs.620million ; fully interchangeable with Packing credit in foreign currency and Buyers credit upto Rs. 250 million HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 50 Assigned JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Konstelec Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 500 Assigned Machino Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Machino Plastics Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 48 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Machino Plastics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 130 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Magpie Global Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Narayan Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 35.4 Reaffirmed Narayan Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Navratan Specialty Chemicals LLP LOC & BG CRISIL A3 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Newline Autotrack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.8 Assigned Nyka Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Oriental Rubber Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 125 Reaffirmed Oriental Rubber Industries Ltd Foreign CRISIL A3+ 450 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Oriental Rubber Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Oriental Rubber Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 375 Reaffirmed Oriental Rubber Industries Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A3+ 200# Reaffirmed # Sub limit of 100.0 Million Letter of Credit and Rs.200.0 Million Bill Discounting Phoenix Foils Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed #includes sublimit of buyer's credit to the extent of Rs 90 Million and letter of guarantee to the extent of Rs. 5 Million Poddar Pigments Ltd. Bill Purchase CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed -Discounting Fac Poddar Pigments Ltd. Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 4 Reaffirmed Forward Poddar Pigments Ltd. LOC & BG CRISIL A1 227.5 Assigned R.N. Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Shivalik Agro Polyproducts Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 75.1 Reaffirmed SNB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ SNB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sri Ram Technopack Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4 1.6 Assigned Swan Electric Contracts Company Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Ltd Swan Electric Contracts Company Pvt BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Ltd Tata Sons Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 26250 Reaffirmed Techser Power Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed Techser Power Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Varindera Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 305 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. V. Ispat Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned A. V. Ispat Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Adarsha Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 26 Assigned Adarsha Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Adarsha Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 24 Assigned Agarwal Auto Sales CC CRISIL B 92.5 Reaffirmed Agarwal Auto Sales Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.5 Assigned Loan Fac Apollo Microsystems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 245 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Apollo Microsystems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 68.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Apollo Microsystems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 186.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Aspee Precision Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Aspee Sons CC CRISIL BBB+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Aspee Springs Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB+ 85 Reaffirmed Aspee Springs Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB+ 20.3 Reaffirmed Automat Industries Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Avantel Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Carnation Industries Ltd. CC CRISIL C 15 Reaffirmed Carnation Industries Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 65 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Classic Automobiles CC CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed Classic Automobiles Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Classic Automobiles WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed Classic Automobiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dynasty Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Dynasty Auto Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Dynasty Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Foremost International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 24.5 Assigned Loan Fac Foremost International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 11 Assigned Gandhar Coals & Mines LOC* CRISIL B 125 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ *includes sub limit of cash credit of Rs.25 million Gian Chand & Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Gian Chand & Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 26.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gian Chand & Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Gian Chand & Sons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23.7 Reaffirmed Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 40000 Reaffirmed *Fungible with bank guarantee Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AAA 240000 Reaffirmed HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB+ 630 Assigned **Rs.100 million is fully interchangeable with Packing credit in foreign currency, Buyer's credit limit and Letter of credit JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs.10 Million interchangeable with cash credit JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed # Includes a sub-limit of Rs.10 Million for packing credit and Rs.15.0 Million for letter of credit JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 69.9 Reaffirmed JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kedarnath Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Kedarnath Cottons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kirat Crafts Packing Credit CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Kirat Crafts TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Konstelec Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Ladhar Paper Mills CC CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed Ladhar Paper Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 36 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ladhar Paper Mills TL CRISIL B- 4 Assigned Machino Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 135 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Machino Plastics Ltd Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL BBB 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ ^Fully interchangeable with letter of credit limit Machino Plastics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 614 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Magpie Global Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned *It includes sublimit of Letter of Credit (LC) of Rs. 10 Million. Narayan Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 44.6 Reaffirmed Narne Networks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Narne Networks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 88.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Narne Networks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 61.5 Reaffirmed Navratan Specialty Chemicals LLP Proposed LT Bk -- 2.5 Withdrawal Loan Fac Navratan Specialty Chemicals LLP Proposed ST Bk -- 40 Withdrawal Loan Fac Navratan Specialty Chemicals LLP CC CRISIL BBB- 222.5 Reaffirmed Navratan Specialty Chemicals LLP LOC & BG* CRISIL BBB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ *One way interchangeability from Letter of Credit to Cash Credit to the extent of Rs 50 million Navratan Specialty Chemicals LLP LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 282.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Newline Autotrack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 33.5 Assigned Newline Autotrack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.7 Assigned Loan Fac Newline Autotrack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 145 Assigned Nyka Steels Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned * Sublimit of packing credit of Rs.40 million Oriental Rubber Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 320** Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with packing credit foreign currency- Foreign Discounting Bill Negotiation/ Foreign Discounting Bill Purchase / Foreign Discounting Oriental Rubber Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Oriental Rubber Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150& Reaffirmed Pahal Financial Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Phoenix Foils Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- *Includes sublimit of bill purchase discounting facility to the extent of Rs 50 Million and packing credit to the extent Rs 25 Million Phoenix Foils Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 46 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Phoenix Foils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Poddar Pigments Ltd. CC CRISIL A 190 Reaffirmed Prabh Dayal OM Parkash (Jalandhar) CC CRISIL B 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Prabh Dayal OM Parkash (Jalandhar) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Prabh Dayal OM Parkash (Jalandhar) TL CRISIL B 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B- R.N. Laboratories Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 80 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- Radhey Shyam Trading Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Radhey Shyam Trading Co Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Sargam India Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Assigned Seetharama Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Seetharama Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 17.5 Reaffirmed Seetharama Cotton Industries SME Credit CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed Shivalik Agro Polyproducts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed Shivalik Agro Polyproducts Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Shivalik Agro Polyproducts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 4.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivam Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Shivam Steel Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac SNB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ SNB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sri Krishna Metcom Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned Sri Krishna Metcom Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 86.4 Assigned Sri Ram Technopack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 28.4 Assigned Sri Ram Technopack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Swan Electric Contracts Company Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Ltd Swastika Printing and Packaging CC CRISIL BB 65 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 10000 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCDs Issues CRISIL AAA 167860 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Techser Power Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Techser Power Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Techser Power Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2.2 Reaffirmed Vael's Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Vael's Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Varindera Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 295 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)