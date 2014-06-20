Jun 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 19, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advani Hotels and Resorts (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Reaffirmed Akshaya Builders BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Alufit (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 640 Reaffirmed Alufit (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Arora Iron and Steel Rolling Mills PvtLOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Balwindra Tools Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 62.5 Reaffirmed Credit Deepak Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed EQUITAS MICRO FINANCE Pvt Ltd ST NCD CRISIL A1 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Gehlot Enterprises Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Credit Gujarat Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A1 2.5 Reaffirmed Gujarat Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed Haldia Nirman Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Jai Maa Sharda Agro and Rice Mills PvtBG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Ltd Jamnadas Industries LOC CRISIL A3+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Kakinada Seaports Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 833.6 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 L N Metallics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.4 Reaffirmed L N Metallics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17 Reaffirmed Latala Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Magnifico Crafts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Mangala Marine Exim India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A4 Mangala Marine Exim India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 190 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Mangala Marine Exim India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 MBL Infrastructures Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 3950 Suspended Mount Shivalik Breweries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Mount Shivalik Breweries Ltd Bills CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Discount/Cheque Purchase Mount Shivalik Breweries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned PCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed Polisetty Somasundaram Packing Credit# CRISIL A2 3000 Reaffirmed #includes sub limit of bill discounting of up to Rs.100 million Polisetty Somasundaram Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 1000 Assigned Loan Fac Polisetty Somasundaram Packing Credit CRISIL A2 1000 Assigned Prowess International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Semi Exports LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Shankha Deep Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Shankha Deep Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Credit Shantilal C. Mehta LOC CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Construction Corporation PvtBG CRISIL A4 200 Suspended Ltd SRM Construction BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed SRM Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 1800 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ *Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 300 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advani Hotels and Resorts (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Advani Hotels and Resorts (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Advani Hotels and Resorts (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 227.5 Assigned Akshaya Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Akshaya Builders CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Alufit (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 430 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Arora Iron and Steel Rolling Mills PvtCC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Arora Iron and Steel Rolling Mills PvtTL CRISIL BB 580 Assigned Ltd Asomi Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 161.6 Suspended Asomi Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 330.9 Suspended Loan Fac Balwindra Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Balwindra Tools Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 14.7 Reaffirmed Balwindra Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16.3 Assigned Loan Fac Basanti Dash Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Loan Fac Bhagyodaya Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Bhagyodaya Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 37.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhagyodaya Rice Industries TL CRISIL BB- 7.2 Reaffirmed Bharat Cottage Industries LT Loan CRISIL D 10 Assigned Bharat Cottage Industries CC CRISIL D 85 Assigned Bharat Cottage Industries LOC CRISIL D 25 Assigned Deepak Construction Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Deepak Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB EQUITAS MICRO FINANCE Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ EQUITAS MICRO FINANCE Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 2100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ EQUITAS MICRO FINANCE Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 190 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ EQUITAS MICRO FINANCE Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 15110 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ EQUITAS MICRO FINANCE Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 710 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ EQUITAS MICRO FINANCE Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 280 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ EQUITAS MICRO FINANCE Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt* CRISIL A- 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ *Earlier rated as Rs.500 Million non-convertible debt G. Rajam Chetty & Sons Jewellers CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed G. Rajam Chetty & Sons Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gehlot Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Gehlot Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 56.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gehlot Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 37.5 Assigned Gehlot Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 293.4 Reaffirmed Gehlot Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Gujarat Organics Ltd CC* CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Export Packing Credit/Bill Discounting /Working Capital Demand Loan Gujarat Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 16.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Guskara Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Guskara Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Guskara Himghar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Guskara Himghar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 19 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Haldia Nirman Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1.7 Assigned Haldia Nirman Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.8 Assigned Loan Fac Haldia Nirman Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 56.5 Assigned Indigo Metalloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Indigo Metalloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 21 Suspended Indigo Metalloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 95 Suspended Jai Maa Sharda Agro and Rice Mills PvtCC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Suspended Ltd Jai Maa Sharda Agro and Rice Mills PvtTL CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Ltd Jamnadas Industries CC CRISIL BBB 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Jamnadas Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 15 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Janagal Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Janagal Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 137.5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 Janagal Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Janagal Exports Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL D 27.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Jyoti Industries (UNIT-II) CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Kakinada Seaports Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 3206.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Kareli Sugar Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended L N Metallics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 114 Reaffirmed L N Metallics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 21.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac L N Metallics Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 29 Reaffirmed Latala Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Loan Fac Latala Construction Co. CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned M/s. Mahavishnu Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed M/s. Mahavishnu Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed M/s. Mahavishnu Rice Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Magnifico Crafts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 86.5 Assigned Magnifico Crafts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 53.5 Assigned Loan Fac Magnifico Crafts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned Mangala Marine Exim India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 74.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mansi Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Mansi Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 134.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Mansi Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 165.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- MBL Infrastructures Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 3000 Suspended MBL Infrastructures Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1359.6 Suspended Loan Fac MBL Infrastructures Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 790.4 Suspended Merrill Infrastructure Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 100 Suspended Merrill Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL B- 90 Suspended MGR Enterprises CC * CRISIL D 80 Suspended * Includes a sublimit for Letter of Credit up to Rs. 10.0 Million MGR Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 19.9 Suspended Loan Fac Mount Shivalik Breweries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 170 Reaffirmed Mount Shivalik Breweries Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B+ 69.5 Reaffirmed Mount Shivalik Breweries Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Mount Shivalik Breweries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.8 Assigned Loan Fac Mount Shivalik Breweries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 349.7 Assigned Onco-Life Cancer Centre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 130 Assigned Loan Fac PCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Polisetty Somasundaram CC* CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with packing credit of up to Rs.20 million Prowess International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Raipur Steelcasting India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 48 Assigned Raipur Steelcasting India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 8.5 Assigned Semi Exports CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Shantilal C. Mehta CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Shantilal C. Mehta Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Siddhnath Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 230 Suspended Shree Siddhnath Cotex Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 20 Suspended Shubh Mangal Textile Industries LLP TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned Shubh Mangal Textile Industries LLP CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Shubh Mangal Textile Industries LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 70 Assigned Loan Fac Shyamsundar Satyanarayan Textiles Pvt CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Krishna Metcom Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Metcom Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 126.4 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Ganesh Modern Raw & BoiledCC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Rice Mill Sri Lakshmi Ganesh Modern Raw & BoiledLT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Rice Mill Sri Nandha Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Sri Nandha Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 17 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Nandha Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB+ 147.7 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Construction Corporation PvtOverdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 300 Suspended Ltd SRM Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Subhlene Fabrics CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Sunland Alloys CC CRISIL BB+ 190 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sunland Alloys Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 210 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 900 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 650 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Triveni Knits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 115 Reaffirmed Triveni Knits Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Triveni Knits Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Tulsyan Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Tulsyan Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Viva Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Viva Boards Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Viva Boards Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 117 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 