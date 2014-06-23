Jun 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 20, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Admark Ceramic Industries BG CRISIL A4 21 Assigned Amar Cars Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A3+ 182 Assigned AU Financiers (India) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 1300 Reaffirmed Basu & Co Road Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded under LOC from CRISIL A3 Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3 Dena Bank CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Eternal Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Euro Footwear Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 7 Assigned Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 140 Reaffirmed Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A1+ 130 Reaffirmed Discounting Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting# #Interchangeable with buyer's credit to the extent of Rs.100 million Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 35 Reaffirmed Gondwana Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 380 Reaffirmed Gondwana Engineers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac# CRISIL A1+ 81370 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee Hi-Tech Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Ibex Engineering Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Credit Leather Crafts (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3 Leather Crafts (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A3 Lift Controls Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Mica Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 380 Reaffirmed Om Fire Safety Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Prashanth Projects Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 285 Reaffirmed Rishabh Sponge Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Shree Gajanan Prasad Workshop BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Siddique Trading Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 450 Reaffirmed Som Datt Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1500 Reaffirmed Som Datt Builders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 46.5 Assigned Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Ujala Minerals LOC CRISIL A4 5.3 Assigned Ujala Pumps Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Universal Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Vertellus Specialty Materials (India) BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd Vertellus Specialty Materials (India) LOC CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.6 Reaffirmed Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed VTC Transport Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Admark Ceramic Industries TL CRISIL B 72.5 Assigned Amar Cars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 18 Assigned Amerikan Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 115 Reaffirmed Amerikan Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 122.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac AU Financiers (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed AU Financiers (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A 7928.2 Reaffirmed AU Financiers (India) Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL A 10085.4 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs.300 million of subordinated term-loan AU Financiers (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 86.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Basu & Co Road Contractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Basu & Co Road Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Boulder Realcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 95 Assigned Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 19.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 45.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Dena Bank Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AA 2850 Reaffirmed Bonds Dena Bank Upper Tier-II BondsCRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Dena Bank Lower Tier-II BondsCRISIL AA+ 21500 Reaffirmed Eastern Silk Industries Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 545.7 Reaffirmed Eastern Silk Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eastern Silk Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 535.7 Reaffirmed Eastern Silk Industries Ltd WC Fac CRISIL D 628.7 Reaffirmed Eastern Silk Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 2959.9 Reaffirmed Eternal Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 9 Assigned Eternal Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1 Assigned Loan Fac Eternal Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Euro Footwear Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 6.5 Assigned Euro Footwear Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned Credit* Euro Footwear Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 47.5 Assigned Purchase* Euro Footwear Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 79 Assigned Loan Fac Euro Footwear Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 10 Assigned Credit Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 530 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.500 million and export finance to the extent of Rs.300 million Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd External CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 12.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 27.7 Reaffirmed Gondwana Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 210 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac* CRISIL AA 7800 Downgraded from CRISIL AA+ *Fund-based facilities are fungible with non-fund-based facilities Hindalco Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 174000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA+ Hi-Tech Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 316.5 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 104 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hi-Tech Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 309.9 Reaffirmed Ibex Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Ibex Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Ibex Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10.5 Reaffirmed Inex Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 12.9 Assigned Inex Industries Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 30.7 Assigned Inex Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Loan Fac Inex Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B- 54.4 Assigned Inex Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 32 Assigned J. S. Bedi Agro Industries TL CRISIL B 10.8 Assigned J. S. Bedi Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned J. S. Bedi Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 69.2 Assigned Loan Fac JM Financial Asset Reconstruction CC* CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Company Pvt. Ltd *Cash credit facility of Rs.750 million is interchangeable with working capital demand loan JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Company Pvt. Ltd K.A.R. Leathers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed *include the sublimit of Rs. 4 Million letter of credit K.A.R. Leathers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Keshvi Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned KHIMJI-K.D. & Sons Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 195 Reaffirmed Leather Crafts (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Lift Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 140 Reaffirmed Magna Infotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 310 - Magna Infotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 - Loan Fac Magna Infotech Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 40 - Credit Mica Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Reaffirmed Mica Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Om Fire Safety Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned Om Fire Safety Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Orbit Ayas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Prashanth Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Rishabh Sponge Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Rugby Renergy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned Loan Fac Rugby Renergy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 225 Assigned Sai Srinivasa Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 82.6 Reaffirmed Sai Srinivasa Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Shree Gajanan Prasad Workshop CC CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Shree Gajanan Prasad Workshop Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Shree Gajanan Prasad Workshop Rupee TL CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Siddhi Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Siddhi Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned Siddique Trading Company Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Som Datt Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Som Datt Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Fac Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20.5 Assigned Loan Fac Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB- 16 Assigned #Includes sub limit of Rs.5 million of Packing Credit cum Foriegn Bill Discounting/Foriegn Bill Purchase. Sri Naga Nanthana Mills Ltd TL CRISIL D 9.4 Assigned Sri Naga Nanthana Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 32.3 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Naga Nanthana Mills Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.5 Assigned Sri Naga Nanthana Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 56.8 Assigned Sri Vaibhava Lakshmi Enterprises Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Sri Vaibhava Lakshmi Enterprises Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 52.5 Assigned Ltd Sri Vaibhava Lakshmi Enterprises Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 22.5 Assigned Ltd Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL AA+(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of undertaking Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL AA+(SO) 8900 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC CRISIL AA+(SO) 10000 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA+(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed Transtech Green Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Transtech Green Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Transtech Green Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 32.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Transtech Green Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 382.4 Reaffirmed Ujala Minerals CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Ujala Pumps Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Ujala Pumps Pvt. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Universal Associates CC CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed Vertellus Specialty Materials (India) CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd Vertellus Specialty Materials (India) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 9.6 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd Loan Fac Vertellus Specialty Materials (India) TL CRISIL BB+ 26.8 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 240 Reaffirmed Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 433.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 210.2 Reaffirmed VTC Steels CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned VTC Transport Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 34.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 