Jun 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 23, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsh Guar Gum Udyog Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Adarsh Guar Gum Udyog Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Blue Ocean Biotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Damodar Timber Depot Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Damodar Timber Depot LOC CRISIL A4 180 Reaffirmed Essel Thermoware Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Goyal MG Gases Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed Harisons Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Incas International BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Incas International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Incas International LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Incas International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Jayant K. Furnishers BG CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed MBG Commodities Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 2250 Reaffirmed Milan Jewellers Post Shipment CRISIL A4 480 Reaffirmed Credit Milan Jewellers Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 165 Assigned Loan Fac Modern Cotton Yarn Spinners Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Neev Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 800 Assigned Neev Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 100 Assigned P.K. Overseas Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 P.K. Overseas Pvt. Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 350 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 R.P. Periyasamy & Co BG CRISIL A4+ 51 Reaffirmed S C R Nirman Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed SDB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed SDB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TCP Ltd BG CRISIL A2 42.6 Reaffirmed TCP Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 1122 Reaffirmed Trans Valves (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Trans Valves (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Discounting Trans Valves (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Unique Organics Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Purchase* * Interchangeability upto Rs.10 million from Foreign Bill Purchase (FBP) to Packing Credit and upto full extant from Packing Credit (PC) to Foreign Bill Purchase (FBP) Unique Organics Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 42 Reaffirmed * Interchangeability upto Rs.10 million from Foreign Bill Purchase (FBP) to Packing Credit and upto full extant from Packing Credit (PC) to Foreign Bill Purchase (FBP MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- TCP Ltd FD FA- 360 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anupam Rasayan India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed Anupam Rasayan India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 725 Reaffirmed Credit Anupam Rasayan India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 2.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anupam Rasayan India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 438.8 Reaffirmed ARN Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Blue Ocean Biotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Blue Ocean Biotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 254 Reaffirmed Damodar Timber Depot Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Dhanturi Group of Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 132 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Dhanturi Group of Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 68 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Ekta Shakti Foundation CC CRISIL B 59 Reaffirmed Ekta Shakti Foundation TL CRISIL B 1 Reaffirmed Essel Thermoware Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 39 Reaffirmed Essel Thermoware Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 42.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Essel Thermoware Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 27.3 Assigned Fahim Tanning Company CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Fahim Tanning Company LOC CRISIL D 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Fahim Tanning Company TL CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B G. K. E. Medical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Goyal MG Gases Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Goyal MG Gases Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 343.7 Reaffirmed Hare Krishna Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Harisons Steel Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Harisons Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 210 Assigned Hindok Exports Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Hindok Exports Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Assigned Hindok Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned Loan Fac Incas International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 37.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Inline 4 Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 260 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Jayant K. Furnishers CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Kama Metal and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 62.5 Reaffirmed *It contains sublimit of Rs.10 Million of Letter of Credit(LC.) Kama Metal and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Kesar Impex BG CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed Kesar Impex CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Kesar Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 14.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kesar Impex Rupee TL CRISIL D 43.1 Reaffirmed Kun Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Kun Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 220 Assigned Kun Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Assigned Loan Fac L.G. Agro Industries CC CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ L.G. Agro Industries TL CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ MBG Commodities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed MBG Commodities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Meadowz Media Brandcom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 22.5 Reaffirmed Meadowz Media Brandcom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Meadowz Media Brandcom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Modern Cotton Yarn Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Modern Cotton Yarn Spinners Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Neev Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Assigned Nirmal NCCC Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Orito Polyfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 3.5 Assigned Orito Polyfab Pvt Ltd TL# CRISIL B 166.5 Assigned #Includes sub limit of Rs.42.0 Million for one time Letter of Credit P.K. Overseas Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Pioneer Motors (Kannur) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Pioneer Motors (Kannur) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 30 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ Pioneer Motors (Kannur) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 4 Assigned Primordial Systems Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 13.6 Reaffirmed Primordial Systems Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 55 Reaffirmed Primordial Systems Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Primordial Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 61 Assigned Primordial Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5.4 Assigned Loan Fac Qureshi International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Qureshi International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 230 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R.P. Periyasamy & Co CC CRISIL BB 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- R.P. Periyasamy & Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 23.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Raghuvanshi Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Rasik Vatika Silk Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B Rosewood Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 59.1 Assigned Rosewood Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Rosewood Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.9 Assigned Loan Fac S C R Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed S C R Nirman Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed S C R Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Shetkari Sakhar Karkhana (Chandapuri) TL CRISIL D 450 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B Sri Sheethala Balaji Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Fac Sri Sheethala Balaji Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Sri Satyanarayana Raw & Boiled RicCC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Mill Sri Sri Satyanarayana Raw & Boiled RicProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.5 Assigned Mill Loan Fac Swagath Marriage & Function Hall LT Loan CRISIL B+ 148 Upgraded from CRISIL B- TCP Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 712.2 Reaffirmed TCP Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 533.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Trans Valves (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 32.5 Reaffirmed Trans Valves (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 13 Reaffirmed Trans Valves (India) Pvt Ltd SME Care Loan CRISIL BB 2.1 Reaffirmed Unique Organics Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Unique Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Vizag Company's Steel CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Vizag Company's Steel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.