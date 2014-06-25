Jun 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 24, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Construction Company BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Al Karma LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned
Al Karma BG CRISIL A4 37.5 Assigned
Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 2.5 Suspended
*Interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 50 Suspended
under LOC
Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 80 Suspended
Discounting Fac
Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Suspended
Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 10 Suspended
Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bharat Rail Automations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed
Computer Engineers BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Dabur India Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1+ 325 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Dabur India Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
DETAILS Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
DETAILS LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
DETAILS Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
DETAILS Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Eastman Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 180 Suspended
Eastman Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 220 Suspended
Eastman Industries Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Suspended
EMS & Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 77.5 Reaffirmed
Purchase*
*Fully interchangeable with Foreign Outward Bills Purchased (FOBP)/ Foreign Outward Usage Bills
Purchased (FOUBP) and includes sub-limit of Foreign Outward
EMS & Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 97.5 Reaffirmed
J.J. Polyplast Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 700 Reaffirmed
*includes Rs.280 million of sublimit for cash credit
K. K. Products LOC CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed
Kisco Castings (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1@ 6200 Reaffirmed
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1@ 16630 Reaffirmed
Mahadev Manufactures BG CRISIL A3 10 Suspended
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1500 Enhanced from
Rs.1.0 Billion
Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Meher Advanced Materials Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Meher Advanced Materials Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 42.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Milano Impex Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Mittal Ocean Trade Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
Mittal Timber Store LOC CRISIL A4 90 Assigned
P.P. Telecell Marketing Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
Parvatiya Plywood Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11.5 Reaffirmed
Precision Controls BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Precision Controls LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
Sagar Agencies BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed
Sarv Biolabs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Sarv Biolabs Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended
Credit
Sarv Biolabs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8.5 Suspended
Shakthi Electrical's Chennai Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Assigned
Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Sri Saravana Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Suspended
Sri Saravana Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 130 Suspended
Suresh Exports Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Suresh Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Tarawade Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Turakhia International Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 2000 Assigned
* Includes a sublimit for buyer's credit up to the limit of Rs.750 million
Unicure (India) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 30 Suspended
Viswaat Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Viswaat Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed
VMS Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 800 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.S. Emporium CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned
Aditya Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed
Al Karma WC Fac CRISIL B- 2.5 Assigned
Al Karma Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Al Karma CC CRISIL B- 35 Assigned
Apco Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Apco Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 145.5 Reaffirmed
Fac
Apco Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
ASM Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Suspended
ASM Technologies Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 31.7 Suspended
ASM Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 83.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bharat Rail Automations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 165 Reaffirmed
Bihar Urban Infrastructure DevelopmentProposed BG CRISIL BBB- 2350 Assigned
Corporation Ltd
Chandrawati Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 80 Suspended
Chandrawati Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 48.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Computer Engineers CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Dabur India Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with cash credit, cash credit (book debt), drawee bill, packing credit, bill
discounting, and post-shipment credit facilities
Dabur India Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AAA 200 Reaffirmed
Eastman Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 45 Suspended
EMS & Exports CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed
EMS & Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 122.5 Reaffirmed
Purchase*
*Fully interchangeable with Foreign Outward Bills Purchased (FOBP)/ Foreign Outward Usage Bills
Purchased (FOUBP) and includes sub-limit of Foreign Outward
Fair Deal Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 435 Reaffirmed
Giri Trading Agency Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Suspended
Indus Educational & Charitable Trust Proposed TL CRISIL B- 32.2 Assigned
Indus Educational & Charitable Trust TL CRISIL B- 37.8 Assigned
J J Poly Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB 600 Reaffirmed
Jai Bhawani Trading Co. CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
K. K. Products CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
K. K. Products TL CRISIL BB- 13.6 Reaffirmed
Khandelwal Ginning And Pressing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Khandelwal Ginning And Pressing CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Khandelwal Ginning And Pressing LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Kings Dehydrated Foods Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Kisco Castings (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 49.5 Reaffirmed
Kisco Castings (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BB 28 Assigned
Kisco Castings (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Lakshmi Precision Tools Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Precision Tools Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG * CRISIL A+@ 1514 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with the following facilities subject to fund-based facility sub-limits of
Rs.0.3 billion: 1) financial guarantee/standby letter of credit
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG ** CRISIL A+@ 3109 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with the following facilities subject to fund-based facility sub-limits of
Rs.0.3 billion: 1) Short-term loan of Rs.0.20 billion 2) Overdraft of Rs.0.30 billion.
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG *** CRISIL A+@ 1100 Reaffirmed
***This is a working capital facility, which is interchangeable with the following facilities
subject to sub limits of: 1) Bank guarantee of Rs.1.10 billion
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A+@ 4000 Reaffirmed
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd CC # CRISIL A+@ 300 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with bank guarantee.
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac ^ CRISIL A+@ 250 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities.
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+@ 977 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+@ 920 Reaffirmed
Lexicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd Medium TL CRISIL B+ 69.8 Assigned
Lexicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 46 Assigned
Loan Fac
M. M. Patel Public Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1150 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
M. M. Patel Public Charitable Trust TL CRISIL B+ 300 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Mahadev Manufactures CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Suspended
Mahadev Manufactures TL CRISIL BBB- 5.3 Suspended
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 8250 Reaffirmed
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 2750 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed
Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Maya Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 130 Assigned
Loan Fac
Meher Advanced Materials Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 97.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Meher Advanced Materials Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Meher Advanced Materials Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Milano Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Mittal Global Cot. Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Mittal Global Cot. Industries TL CRISIL B+ 17 Reaffirmed
Mittal Ocean Trade Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mittal Ocean Trade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Mittal Timber Store CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Neelkanth Infracon Project Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
New Stone Quarry CC CRISIL BB- 36 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
New Stone Quarry TL CRISIL BB- 44.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
P.P. Telecell Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Parvatiya Plywood Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13.5 Assigned
Parvatiya Plywood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Patna Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Patna Iron Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Prashanth Fertility Research Centre PvLT Loan CRISIL BBB 200 Suspended
Ltd
Precision Controls CC CRISIL BB+ 54 Suspended
Precision Controls LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 49.8 Suspended
Priyesh Agro Industries TL CRISIL BB- 22.6 Assigned
Priyesh Agro Industries CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Priyesh Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
S G Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed
Sagar Agencies CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Sagar Agencies TL CRISIL B 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Sahara Poultry Farm TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Sahara Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B+ 43 Assigned
Sahara Poultry Farm Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sangani Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 405.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sangani Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 444.5 Reaffirmed
Sarv Biolabs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Suspended
Sarv Biolabs Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 11.2 Suspended
Sarv Biolabs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 44.5 Suspended
SBC Minerals Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100* Assigned
*Includes the sublimit of Rs. 50 Million of Letter of credit
SBC Minerals Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sera Exports Export Packing CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sera Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Shakthi Electrical's Chennai Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shakthi Electrical's Chennai Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Assigned
Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Reaffirmed
Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 52.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 111.2 Reaffirmed
Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 300 Assigned
Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 1202 Assigned
Credit
Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 3507 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A- 4763 Assigned
Credit*
*Interchangeable with export packing credit to the extent of Rs.702.8 Million
Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Assigned
Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 3428 Assigned
Credit
Sri Saravana Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1132.5 Suspended
Sri Saravana Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1205.1 Suspended
Standard Pesticides Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 58.5 Suspended
Suresh Exports CC CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed
Suresh Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Suresh Exports TL CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed
Swapnil Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed
Swapnil Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 11 Reaffirmed
Tarawade Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Tarun Construction CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed
Thakardhani Agroproduct Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Thakardhani Agroproduct Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 57 Assigned
Turakhia International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned
Unicure (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Suspended
Viswaat Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 315 Reaffirmed
Viswaat Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 105 Reaffirmed
VMS Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
