Jun 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 24, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Construction Company BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Al Karma LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Al Karma BG CRISIL A4 37.5 Assigned Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 2.5 Suspended *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 50 Suspended under LOC Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 80 Suspended Discounting Fac Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Suspended Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 10 Suspended Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 10 Suspended Loan Fac Bharat Rail Automations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Computer Engineers BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Dabur India Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1+ 325 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Dabur India Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed DETAILS Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed DETAILS LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed DETAILS Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed DETAILS Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eastman Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 180 Suspended Eastman Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 220 Suspended Eastman Industries Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Suspended EMS & Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 77.5 Reaffirmed Purchase* *Fully interchangeable with Foreign Outward Bills Purchased (FOBP)/ Foreign Outward Usage Bills Purchased (FOUBP) and includes sub-limit of Foreign Outward EMS & Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 97.5 Reaffirmed J.J. Polyplast Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 700 Reaffirmed *includes Rs.280 million of sublimit for cash credit K. K. Products LOC CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Kisco Castings (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1@ 6200 Reaffirmed Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1@ 16630 Reaffirmed Mahadev Manufactures BG CRISIL A3 10 Suspended Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1500 Enhanced from Rs.1.0 Billion Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Meher Advanced Materials Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Meher Advanced Materials Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 42.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Milano Impex Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Mittal Ocean Trade Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Mittal Timber Store LOC CRISIL A4 90 Assigned P.P. Telecell Marketing Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Parvatiya Plywood Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11.5 Reaffirmed Precision Controls BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Precision Controls LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Sagar Agencies BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Sarv Biolabs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Sarv Biolabs Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Credit Sarv Biolabs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8.5 Suspended Shakthi Electrical's Chennai Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Assigned Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Sri Saravana Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Suspended Sri Saravana Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 130 Suspended Suresh Exports Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Suresh Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Tarawade Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Turakhia International Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 2000 Assigned * Includes a sublimit for buyer's credit up to the limit of Rs.750 million Unicure (India) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 30 Suspended Viswaat Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Viswaat Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed VMS Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 800 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Emporium CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Aditya Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Al Karma WC Fac CRISIL B- 2.5 Assigned Al Karma Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Al Karma CC CRISIL B- 35 Assigned Apco Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Apco Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 145.5 Reaffirmed Fac Apco Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ASM Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Suspended ASM Technologies Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 31.7 Suspended ASM Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 83.3 Suspended Loan Fac Bharat Rail Automations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 165 Reaffirmed Bihar Urban Infrastructure DevelopmentProposed BG CRISIL BBB- 2350 Assigned Corporation Ltd Chandrawati Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 80 Suspended Chandrawati Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 48.4 Suspended Loan Fac Computer Engineers CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Dabur India Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit, cash credit (book debt), drawee bill, packing credit, bill discounting, and post-shipment credit facilities Dabur India Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AAA 200 Reaffirmed Eastman Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 45 Suspended EMS & Exports CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed EMS & Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 122.5 Reaffirmed Purchase* *Fully interchangeable with Foreign Outward Bills Purchased (FOBP)/ Foreign Outward Usage Bills Purchased (FOUBP) and includes sub-limit of Foreign Outward Fair Deal Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 435 Reaffirmed Giri Trading Agency Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Suspended Indus Educational & Charitable Trust Proposed TL CRISIL B- 32.2 Assigned Indus Educational & Charitable Trust TL CRISIL B- 37.8 Assigned J J Poly Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB 600 Reaffirmed Jai Bhawani Trading Co. CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed K. K. Products CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed K. K. Products TL CRISIL BB- 13.6 Reaffirmed Khandelwal Ginning And Pressing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Khandelwal Ginning And Pressing CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Khandelwal Ginning And Pressing LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Kings Dehydrated Foods Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Kisco Castings (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 49.5 Reaffirmed Kisco Castings (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BB 28 Assigned Kisco Castings (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16.5 Assigned Loan Fac Lakshmi Precision Tools Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Precision Tools Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG * CRISIL A+@ 1514 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with the following facilities subject to fund-based facility sub-limits of Rs.0.3 billion: 1) financial guarantee/standby letter of credit Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG ** CRISIL A+@ 3109 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with the following facilities subject to fund-based facility sub-limits of Rs.0.3 billion: 1) Short-term loan of Rs.0.20 billion 2) Overdraft of Rs.0.30 billion. Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG *** CRISIL A+@ 1100 Reaffirmed ***This is a working capital facility, which is interchangeable with the following facilities subject to sub limits of: 1) Bank guarantee of Rs.1.10 billion Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A+@ 4000 Reaffirmed Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd CC # CRISIL A+@ 300 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with bank guarantee. Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac ^ CRISIL A+@ 250 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities. Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+@ 977 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+@ 920 Reaffirmed Lexicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd Medium TL CRISIL B+ 69.8 Assigned Lexicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 46 Assigned Loan Fac M. M. Patel Public Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1150 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B M. M. Patel Public Charitable Trust TL CRISIL B+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL B Mahadev Manufactures CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Suspended Mahadev Manufactures TL CRISIL BBB- 5.3 Suspended Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 8250 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 2750 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Maya Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 130 Assigned Loan Fac Meher Advanced Materials Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 97.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Meher Advanced Materials Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Meher Advanced Materials Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Milano Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Mittal Global Cot. Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Mittal Global Cot. Industries TL CRISIL B+ 17 Reaffirmed Mittal Ocean Trade Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned Loan Fac Mittal Ocean Trade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Mittal Timber Store CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Neelkanth Infracon Project Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed New Stone Quarry CC CRISIL BB- 36 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ New Stone Quarry TL CRISIL BB- 44.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ P.P. Telecell Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Parvatiya Plywood Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13.5 Assigned Parvatiya Plywood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Patna Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Patna Iron Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned Prashanth Fertility Research Centre PvLT Loan CRISIL BBB 200 Suspended Ltd Precision Controls CC CRISIL BB+ 54 Suspended Precision Controls LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 49.8 Suspended Priyesh Agro Industries TL CRISIL BB- 22.6 Assigned Priyesh Agro Industries CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Priyesh Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.4 Assigned Loan Fac S G Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Sagar Agencies CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sagar Agencies TL CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sahara Poultry Farm TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Sahara Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B+ 43 Assigned Sahara Poultry Farm Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22 Assigned Loan Fac Sangani Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 405.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sangani Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 444.5 Reaffirmed Sarv Biolabs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Suspended Sarv Biolabs Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 11.2 Suspended Sarv Biolabs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 44.5 Suspended SBC Minerals Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100* Assigned *Includes the sublimit of Rs. 50 Million of Letter of credit SBC Minerals Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Sera Exports Export Packing CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Credit Sera Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Purchase Shakthi Electrical's Chennai Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Loan Fac Shakthi Electrical's Chennai Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Assigned Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 52.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 111.2 Reaffirmed Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 300 Assigned Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 1202 Assigned Credit Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 3507 Assigned Loan Fac Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A- 4763 Assigned Credit* *Interchangeable with export packing credit to the extent of Rs.702.8 Million Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Assigned Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 3428 Assigned Credit Sri Saravana Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1132.5 Suspended Sri Saravana Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1205.1 Suspended Standard Pesticides Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 58.5 Suspended Suresh Exports CC CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Suresh Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suresh Exports TL CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Swapnil Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Swapnil Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 11 Reaffirmed Tarawade Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Tarun Construction CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Thakardhani Agroproduct Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Thakardhani Agroproduct Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 57 Assigned Turakhia International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Unicure (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Suspended Viswaat Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 315 Reaffirmed Viswaat Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 105 Reaffirmed VMS Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.