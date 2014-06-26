Jun 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 25, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aranthaangi Chemical Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Bhansali Trade Impex LOC CRISIL A4 60 Assigned C I L Textiles Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Credit C I L Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Discounting C I L Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Purchase C I L Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed CCI Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Eastern Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Purchase Eastern Mills Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Ernad Constructions Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Ganpati Mega Builders (I) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd LOC% CRISIL A1 2030 Reaffirmed % Interchangeable with BG Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1 448.5 Reaffirmed Knitex Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Discounting Krishna Constructions Co Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 5.4 Assigned Krishna Constructions Co BG CRISIL A4+ 66 Assigned Mark Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned NU Fashion Footwear Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 4 Assigned Forward RMG Polyvinyl India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed Shiny Knitwear BG CRISIL A2 1.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Shiny Knitwear Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 100 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A3+ Shiny Knitwear Packing Credit CRISIL A2 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Shiny Knitwear Standby Line of CRISIL A2 40 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3+ Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 70 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3+ Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 30 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A3+ Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 2 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2 16 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3+ Shiny Processing Mills (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Shiny Processing Mills (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Shree Alloys Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 45.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Singla Timbers Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 275 Reaffirmed Sitaram Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Sre Dhanalakshmi Spinning Mills LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Sree Aquatics Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Surana Telecom and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Surana Telecom and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed TAQA Neyveli Power Company Pvt. Ltd BG** CRISIL A1 350 Assigned Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Vikrma Impex Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Vikrma Impex Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Vikrma Impex Pvt. Ltd. Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Vikrma Impex Pvt. Ltd. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Loan Fac Religare Invesco Liquid Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Religare Invesco Ultra ST Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhilasha Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 680 Reaffirmed Aranthaangi Chemical Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Aranthaangi Chemical Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Aranthaangi Chemical Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Atul Builders - Pune TL CRISIL B 270 Assigned Bhansali Trade Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac Bhansali Trade Impex CC CRISIL B+ 9.5 Assigned Bhola Nath Naresh Kumar CC CRISIL B- 38.5 Reaffirmed Bhola Nath Naresh Kumar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhola Nath Rakesh Kumar CC CRISIL B- 60.2 Reaffirmed C I L Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 111.8 Reaffirmed CCI Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Classic Hyundai Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Loan Fac Classic Hyundai CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Classic Hyundai Inventory Funding CRISIL B 20 Assigned Fac Eastern Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 2 Reaffirmed Ernad Constructions Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 55 Reaffirmed G N R C Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ G N R C Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ G N R C Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 607.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ganpati Mega Builders (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Ganpati Mega Builders (I) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 8814 Reaffirmed ^The limits can be used interchangeably in consultation with the respective banks in the form Export Packing Credit, packing credit in foreign currency, Export bills discounting or short term loan Harshna Fruits Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Knitex Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL BB- 64 Assigned *fully interchangeable with foreign bill discounting Knitex Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned Loan Fac Krishna Constructions Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 19 Assigned Loan Fac Krishna Constructions Co Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 9.6 Assigned Mark Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Milroc Development Company LLP Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Milroc Development Company LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Milroc Development Company LLP TL CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Milroc Good Earth Property And Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Developers LLP Navdurga Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Navdurga Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac Neil Computech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 110 Upgraded from CRISIL D NU Fashion Footwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 130 Assigned NU Fashion Footwear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Assigned Loan Fac NU Fashion Footwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 299.5 Assigned Prakash Gold Palace Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1750 Reaffirmed Prakash Gold Palace Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 11.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Punjab Kesari Publishers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 57 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Punjab Kesari Publishers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 48 Reaffirmed Punjab Medical Foundation Charitable TL CRISIL D 204.2 Reaffirmed Trust Radhika Cotex TL CRISIL B 11.2 Assigned Radhika Cotex CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Radhika Cotex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23.8 Assigned Loan Fac RMG Polyvinyl India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed RMG Polyvinyl India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 1 Reaffirmed RMG Polyvinyl India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Credit RMG Polyvinyl India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 55.8 Reaffirmed Rodium Realty Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Rodium Realty Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 385 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rodium Realty Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Shiny Knitwear LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 117.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Shiny Processing Mills (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Shiny Processing Mills (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 79.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Shiny Processing Mills (P) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 164.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Shivam Corporation (India) CC CRISIL B- 200 Reaffirmed Shree Alloys Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Silver Springs Pleasure Resorts Pvt LtLease Rental CRISIL D 92.4 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Silver Springs Pleasure Resorts Pvt LtLT Loan CRISIL D 88.5 Reaffirmed Silver Springs Pleasure Resorts Pvt LtOverdraft Fac CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Singla Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B Singla Timbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Sitaram Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Sitaram Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sitaram Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Spento Floor Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sre Dhanalakshmi Spinning Mills LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Sre Dhanalakshmi Spinning Mills Open CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sre Dhanalakshmi Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 33.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sree Aquatics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 24 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Surana Telecom and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Surana Telecom and Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Surana Telecom and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TAQA Neyveli Power Company Pvt. Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1500 Assigned TAQA Neyveli Power Company Pvt. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 948 Assigned TAQA Neyveli Power Company Pvt. Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 1874.6 Assigned Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 225 Reaffirmed Trilok Chand Gupta and Co. BG CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Trilok Chand Gupta and Co. CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 320 Reaffirmed Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 77.5 Reaffirmed Vedika Credit Capital Ltd. LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB- 420 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Walvekar Brothers & Company CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)