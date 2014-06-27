Jun 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 26, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Tire Factory Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended # Includes Bank Guarantee sublimit of Rs.7.5 Mn. Asian Tire Factory Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended Loan Fac Best Sellers Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Dharamchand Paraschand Exports Post Shipment CRISIL A4 660 Suspended Credit Elektronik Lab Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Elektronik Lab BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Credit** **75 per cent interchangeability between Export packing credit and Foreign bill discounting(Non-LC) Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Discounting** **75 per cent interchangeability between Export packing credit and Foreign bill discounting(Non-LC) Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 37 Reaffirmed Credit Ganpati Agrofoods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Credit Ganpati Agrofoods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Discounting Gems Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 13.5 Reaffirmed Gloster Cables Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Gloster Cables Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 190 Suspended Grospinz Fabz Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Grospinz Fabz Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Hallmark Automotive Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Hallmark Automotive Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Hyderabad Pollution Controls Ltd BG CRISIL A4 42.5 Suspended Inarco Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Inarco Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 55 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 L.R. International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Credit L.R. International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Discounting Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Lila Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Lila Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 290 Suspended M/s Nabam Tullon BG CRISIL A3 132.5 Reaffirmed M/s Nabam Tullon Proposed BG CRISIL A3 167.5 Assigned Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1 250 Reassigned Metal Forgings Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Metal Forgings Pvt. Ltd. Bill Negotiation CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Metal Power Analytical (India) Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Assigned Panini Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Param Cylinder Liners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 17.1 Assigned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 16000 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd ST Debt Programme**CRISIL A1+ 33000 Enhanced from 27.00 Billion R.K.Cotton's Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Discounting R.K.Cotton's Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Riata Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Salasar Alloy and Steel Industries PvtLOC CRISIL A4+ 51.5 Assigned Ltd Satva Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Satva Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 24 Suspended SBI Global Factors Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Shahi Shipping Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Shree Lalji Energy Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 66.5 Reaffirmed Shree Lalji Energy Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 181.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Siemens Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 47700 Reaffirmed SKG Timbers Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Spectra Chemicals LOC CRISIL A4 66 Assigned Technico (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended Technico (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Tractel Tirfor India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 57 Reaffirmed Trade India Corporation BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Vikram Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Virat Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9.5 Reaffirmed Viridis Biopharma Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 5 Assigned Vishal Video & Appliances Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed *Interchangeability of NFB to FB to the extent of Rs.50 Million Vishal Video & Appliances Pvt Ltd LOC& CRISIL A3+ 150 Assigned &one way interchangeability of Rs.5crore from NFB to FB Yashaswi Fish Meal and Oil Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 88.5 Reaffirmed Zydus Healthcare LOC CRISIL A1+ 100 - Zydus Healthcare LOC CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anitha Cashews CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Anitha Cashews TL CRISIL BB- 9.2 Assigned Apurva Biopharm Inc BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Apurva Biopharm Inc CC CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Apurva Biopharm Inc LOC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Apurva Biopharm Inc Packing Credit CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Apurva Biopharm Inc Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Apurva Biopharm Inc Standby Line of CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed Credit Apurva Biopharm Inc TL CRISIL D 3.6 Reaffirmed ARM Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 287.5 Reaffirmed Asian Tire Factory Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 65 Suspended * Includes Export Packing Credit sublimit of Rs.60 Mn., Bills sublimit of Rs.1 crores and Exports Bills Purchased sublimit of Rs.40 Mn Best Sellers Apparels Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Best Sellers Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Bikanervala CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Bikanervala Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bikanervala TL CRISIL BB- 126.6 Reaffirmed Dairy Ice Cream and Frozen Foods Pvt CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Ltd Dairy Ice Cream and Frozen Foods Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 80 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Elektronik Lab TL CRISIL BB 22 Assigned Elektronik Lab Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 88 Assigned Loan Fac Elektronik Lab CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Fabrizio Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 54.5 Reaffirmed Fabrizio Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 199 Reaffirmed Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 83.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Ganpati Agrofoods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 550 Suspended Ganpati Agrofoods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 500 Suspended Loan Fac Gems Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Gems Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Fac Gems Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 58.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gems Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 18.2 Reaffirmed Gloster Cables Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Gloster Cables Ltd TL CRISIL B 150.2 Suspended Gloster Cables Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 358 Suspended Greencraft Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 199.9 Assigned Grospinz Fabz Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Grospinz Fabz Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable with PCFC Grospinz Fabz Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Purchase Grospinz Fabz Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 89.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Grospinz Fabz Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Grospinz Fabz Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Hallmark Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Hallmark Automotive Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 335 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Hem Cotex CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Hyderabad Pollution Controls Ltd CC CRISIL B 17.5 Suspended Inarco Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Inarco Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 22.5 Assigned Loan Fac Jai Shiv Foods Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Jindal Nickel and Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 64 Suspended JRM Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Assigned JRM Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Kaane Packaging (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Suspended Kaane Packaging (P) Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Kalinga Alloys Pvt.Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Kalinga Alloys Pvt.Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Assigned L.R. International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 500 Suspended Loan Fac Leade Liquor Manufacturing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Leade Liquor Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Leade Liquor Manufacturing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 67.5 Reaffirmed Leade Liquor Manufacturing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Leade Liquor Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Leade Liquor Manufacturing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 67.5 Reaffirmed Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 2650 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 2054.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 495.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Lila Polymers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended Lila Polymers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended M/s Ganesh Ram Dokania CC CRISIL BB 400 Assigned M/s Nabam Tullon CC CRISIL BBB- 117.5 Reaffirmed M/s Nabam Tullon Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned M/s Nabam Tullon Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 82.5 Assigned Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 4500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maja Health Care Division CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed MakIndian Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Manpasand Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Manpasand Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 37 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Manpasand Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 297.3 Assigned Metal Forgings Pvt. CC CRISIL BB 85 Assigned Metal Power Analytical (India) Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 173.8 Assigned Loan Fac Metal Power Analytical (India) Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Mittal Electronics TL CRISIL B 11.1 Assigned Mittal Electronics CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Mittal Electronics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac Namrata Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 80 Assigned Loan Fac Panini Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Panini Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 105 Upgraded from CRISIL B Panini Granites Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 9 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B Panini Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Param Cylinder Liners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 17.9 Assigned Param Cylinder Liners Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned Credit# #Includes sub limit of Rs.7.50 million of cash credit Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 135000 Assigned Programme Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 130000 Reaffirmed Programme Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 88300 Reaffirmed (Series XL, XLI and XLII) Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 96975 Reaffirmed (Series XXXV, XXXVI, XXXVII, XXXVIII and XXXIX)* Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 63680 Reaffirmed (Series XXXIII and XXXIV) Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 52210 Reaffirmed (Series XXX, XXXI and XXXII) Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 31893.8 Reaffirmed (Series XXVIII and XXIX) Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 28183.8 Reaffirmed (Series XXIV, XXV, XXVI and XXVII) Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 2306.3 Reaffirmed (Series XXIII) Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 4600 Reaffirmed (Series XXII) Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 16700 Reaffirmed (Series XIX, XX, and XXI) Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 11660 Reaffirmed (Series XVII and XVIII) Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 3750 Reaffirmed (Series XVI) Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 5665 Reaffirmed (Series XIV and XV) Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 4672.5 Reaffirmed (Series XI, XII, and XIII) Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 1269.2 Reaffirmed (Series IX and X) Quenby Transfers (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Quenby Transfers (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Quenby Transfers (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac R.K.Cotton's Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 38.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B R.K.Cotton's Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 1.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ratan Aluminum Recycling Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B Riata Organics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Riata Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Loan Fac Riata Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Salasar Alloy and Steel Industries PvtCC CRISIL BB 98.5 Assigned Ltd Sanjeevani Associates CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Sanjeevani Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 70 Assigned Loan Fac Sarwati Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 38.2 Assigned Sarwati Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Sarwati Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 11.8 Assigned Loan Fac Satva Infratech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 25 Suspended Satva Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B 20 Suspended Fac SBI Global Factors Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Shahi Shipping Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 20 Assigned Loan Fac Shahi Shipping Ltd CC CRISIL C 60 Assigned Shibsati Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Suspended Shibsati Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 38 Suspended *Lending to rentiers and traders Shibsati Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended Shibsati Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 7 Suspended Shree Lalji Energy Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Shree Lalji Energy Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 72 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Ram Dass Rice & Gen. Mills CC CRISIL B+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shri Krishan Rice & General Mills CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Shri Krishan Rice & General Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac Shri Krishan Rice & General Mills TL CRISIL B+ 5.6 Suspended Siemens Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed SKG Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 6.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 274.7 Reaffirmed Spectra Chemicals CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Sri Satya Sai Balagam Reddy Oils Pvt CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Ltd Sri Satya Sai Balagam Reddy Oils Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 42.3 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Sri Satya Sai Balagam Reddy Oils Pvt TL CRISIL D 17.7 Suspended Ltd Sun India Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 98 Reaffirmed Sun India Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 46.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sun India Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 30.6 Reaffirmed Surya World Educational Research & Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 721.5 Suspended Charitable Initiative Loan Fac Surya World Educational Research & TL CRISIL D 778.5 Suspended Charitable Initiative Suvarna Shilpi Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 72.5 Assigned Suvarna Shilpi Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 47.5 Assigned Loan Fac Swastik Traders (Delhi) CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Swastik Traders (Delhi) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Synergia Life Sciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 6.9 Assigned Synergia Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Synergia Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 73.1 Assigned Loan Fac Technico (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Techops Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Techops Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B- The Waterbase Ltd CC CRISIL C 152 Assigned The Waterbase Ltd LOC* CRISIL C 355.3 Assigned *Fully Interchangeable with Cash Credit (One-way Interchangeability) Tractel Tirfor India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Tractel Tirfor India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed Trade India Corporation CC CRISIL B- 49.2 Assigned Trade India Corporation Channel Financing CRISIL B- 15.8 Assigned Tripathi Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Vikram Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 118 Suspended Vikram Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 13 Suspended Loan Fac Vikranth Publishers CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Vikranth Publishers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 75 Suspended Loan Fac Virat Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Virat Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 43.4 Reaffirmed Viridis Biopharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 53.6 Assigned Viridis Biopharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 26.4 Assigned Loan Fac Viridis Biopharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 15 Assigned Vishal Video & Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 850 Reaffirmed Vishal Video & Appliances Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 55 Assigned Credit Vishal Video & Appliances Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Assigned Loan Fac Yashaswi Fish Meal and Oil Company TL CRISIL BB 27 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Yashwant Enterprises CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Yashwant Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 70 Assigned Loan Fac Zydus Healthcare CC CRISIL AA+ 700 - Zydus Healthcare CC CRISIL AA+ 700 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 