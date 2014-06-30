Jun 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 27 & 28, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AKS Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.1 Notice of
Withdrawal
AKS Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 59.5 Notice of
Withdrawal
Allied Recycling Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Associated Industrial Furnaces Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended
Associated Industrial Furnaces Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 35 Suspended
Bajaj Agro Industries BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Barnala Steel Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
under LOC
Blue Precision Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4.5 Suspended
Brakes India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
** Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Case New Holland Construction EquipmenLOC* CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
(India) Pvt Ltd
*Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.150 million
Case New Holland Construction EquipmenLOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 120 Reaffirmed
(India) Pvt Ltd
Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed
Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
CS Components Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
CS Components Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Dashmesh Cables BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended
Dashmesh Cables Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Discounting Fac
eGiant Agroconnect Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
Global Galvanizers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Global Health Care Products BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Hardev Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Assigned
Inderdeep Construction Co BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Kritika Wires Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Mahavir Metal Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 360 Reaffirmed
Mercury Marine Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 315 Reaffirmed
Muthu Pipes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Muthu Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Muthu Pipes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Contract
Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 292 Reaffirmed
PPS Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed
PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed
PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Ranba Castings Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Ranba Castings Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Rathi Bars Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
Rathi Special Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Sanaya Realties Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Santo Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
SasMos HET Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 -
SasMos HET Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 -
SasMos HET Technologies Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 -
Saviton Living Concepts BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended
Saviton Metplast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.7 Suspended
Shubham Coke And Coal India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
SLS Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
SLS Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
Smita Steels Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 12.5 Assigned
Span Diagnostics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
Star Rays Export Packing CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed
Credit
Star Rays Post Shipment CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed
Credit
Star Rays Packing Credit CRISIL A2 2350 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AKS Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Notice of
Withdrawal
Allied Recycling Ltd CC CRISIL B- 183 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Allied Recycling Ltd TL CRISIL B- 107 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Altimetrik India Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 85 Notice of
Loan Fac Withdrawal
Amigo Industries CC CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Amigo Industries TL CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Anand Rice Mills CC* CRISIL B 200 Suspended
Associated Industrial Furnaces Pvt LtdCC* CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended
*Sub limit of letter of credit
Avesta Engineering Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL D 120 Suspended
Bajaj Agro Industries TL CRISIL B+ 28 Assigned
Bajaj Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Bajaj Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Barnala Steel Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 600 Reaffirmed
Barnala Steel Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AA 200 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities
Blue Precision Ltd CC CRISIL C 52.5 Suspended
Blue Precision Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 37.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Brakes India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 3700 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with short-term loan, working capital demand loan, packing credit, and other
fund-based limits.
Brakes India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 608 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Brakes India Ltd TL CRISIL AA 37.5 Reaffirmed
Case New Holland Construction EquipmenCC CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed
(India) Pvt Ltd
Case New Holland Construction EquipmenProposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 580 Reaffirmed
(India) Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Case New Holland Construction EquipmenWC Demand Loan** CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed
(India) Pvt Ltd
**Interchangeable with cash credit to the extent of Rs.250 million and fully interchangeable
with purchase bills/invoice discounting, sales bills/invoice discounting, foreign bills
discounting, and export packing credit
Classi-Mech Equipments Pvt.Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed
Classi-Mech Equipments Pvt.Ltd CC CRISIL D 36 Reaffirmed
Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
CS Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
CS Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Dashmesh Cables CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Dashmesh Cables Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 87.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Deccan Sales & Service Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned
Deva (India) Texfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended
Deva (India) Texfab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Deva (India) Texfab Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 2.1 Suspended
Credit
Deva (India) Texfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 58.5 Suspended
Edathadan Granites TL CRISIL BB- 75.1 Assigned
Edathadan Granites Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned
Edathadan Granites Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 10.9 Assigned
Eswar Rubber Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 42.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Eswar Rubber Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 172.5 Assigned
Eswar Rubber Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 55 Assigned
Fortune Multitech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 450 Suspended
Fortune Tire Tech Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 17 Assigned
Fortune Tire Tech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Fortune Tire Tech Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 97.2 Assigned
Global Galvanizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Global Health Care Products CC CRISIL B+ 117.5 Reaffirmed
Global Health Care Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Global Rebars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Gopinath Spinnings Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL D 13 Suspended
Gopinath Spinnings Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Gopinath Spinnings Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL D 97.6 Suspended
Hardev Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned
Hindustan Semiconductors Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Hindustan Semiconductors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15 Suspended
Loan Fac
Hindustan Semiconductors Ltd TL CRISIL D 75 Suspended
IN Trading Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 135 Suspended
IN Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 35 Suspended
Loan Fac
Inderdeep Construction Co CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Inderdeep Construction Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Indian Infrastructure Equipment Second Loss Fac CRISIL A- (SO) - Reaffirmed
Receivables Trust - Dec'12
Indian Infrastructure Equipment Series A PTCs CRISIL AAA (SO)- Reaffirmed
Receivables Trust - Dec'12
Kritika Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Suspended
Kritika Wires Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 28 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kritika Wires Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 52 Suspended
Kuldeep Singh Sukhvinder Singh & OtherCC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Kuldeep Singh Sukhvinder Singh & OtherWC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
Kundan Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
Kundan Cars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended
Kutti Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Kutti Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Kutti Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 87 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mahavir Metal Corporation CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Makaibari Tea & Trading Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Suspended
Mercury Marine Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed
Muthu Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Muthu Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 87 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Muthu Pipes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 3 Reaffirmed
Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed
Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 28 Reaffirmed
PPS Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed
PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Ramesh Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed
Ramkrishna Agencies CC CRISIL BB 125 Reaffirmed
Ranba Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Ranba Castings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 140.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Ranba Castings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23.1 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Rathi Bars Ltd Auto loans CRISIL BBB 5.2 Reaffirmed
Rathi Bars Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 280 Reaffirmed
Rathi Bars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 2.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rathi Special Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 280 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Rathi Special Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Rathi Special Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 162 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
RCS Steel & Auto Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Suspended
S.R. Motel and Resort TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
S.R. Motel and Resort CC CRISIL B+ 3 Assigned
S.R. Motel and Resort Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sanaya Realties Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 85 Assigned
Sangita Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Santo Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Santo Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Santuka Vyapaar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned
SasMos HET Technologies Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB- 20 -
SasMos HET Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 110 -
Loan Fac
Saviton Living Concepts CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Suspended
Saviton Living Concepts TL CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended
Saviton Metplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45.5 Suspended
Saviton Metplast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 29.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Saviton Metplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended
Shakti Hatcheries & Poultries CC CRISIL B 26.3 Suspended
Shakti Hatcheries & Poultries TL CRISIL B 35.1 Suspended
Shri Ram Murti Smarak Trust CC CRISIL BBB+ 25 Reaffirmed
Shri Ram Murti Smarak Trust TL CRISIL BBB+ 435 Reaffirmed
Shubham Coke And Coal India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Suspended
Siddhi Sugar and Allied Industries LtdCC CRISIL B 140 Suspended
Siddhi Sugar and Allied Industries LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 430 Suspended
Loan Fac
Siddhi Sugar and Allied Industries LtdTL CRISIL B 240 Suspended
Smita Steels Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 23.6 Assigned
Smita Steels Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned
Smt. Ramrakhi Murti Smarak Trust TL CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Span Diagnostics Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Span Diagnostics Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 59.4 Reaffirmed
Span Diagnostics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 6.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Span Diagnostics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Sri Krishna I-Tech and Management Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 420 Assigned
Solutions Pvt Ltd
Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO)- Reaffirmed
Protection
Oriented Fund 3 Years (Series 11)
Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO)- Reaffirmed
Protection
Oriented Fund 3 Years (Series 12)
Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO)- Withdrawn
Protection
Oriented Fund 2 Years (Series 4)
Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO)- Withdrawn
Protection
Oriented Fund 3 Years (Series 2)
Surendra Mining Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 552 Reaffirmed
Swift Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 0.2 Reaffirmed
Swift Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed
Swift Fabrics Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
Purchase
-Discounting
Swift Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed
Swift Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 0.9 Reaffirmed
Swift Fabrics Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 47.4 Reaffirmed
Tarini Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 99.8 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Umrao Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
Wexper India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)