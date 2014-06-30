Jun 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 27 & 28, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AKS Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.1 Notice of Withdrawal AKS Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 59.5 Notice of Withdrawal Allied Recycling Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Associated Industrial Furnaces Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Associated Industrial Furnaces Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Bajaj Agro Industries BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Barnala Steel Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed under LOC Blue Precision Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4.5 Suspended Brakes India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with bank guarantee Case New Holland Construction EquipmenLOC* CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd *Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.150 million Case New Holland Construction EquipmenLOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 120 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed CS Components Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 CS Components Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Dashmesh Cables BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Dashmesh Cables Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Discounting Fac eGiant Agroconnect Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Global Galvanizers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Global Health Care Products BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Hardev Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Assigned Inderdeep Construction Co BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Kritika Wires Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Mahavir Metal Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 360 Reaffirmed Mercury Marine Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 315 Reaffirmed Muthu Pipes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Muthu Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Muthu Pipes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Contract Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 292 Reaffirmed PPS Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ranba Castings Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.7 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Ranba Castings Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Rathi Bars Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Rathi Special Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Sanaya Realties Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Santo Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 SasMos HET Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 - SasMos HET Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 - SasMos HET Technologies Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 - Saviton Living Concepts BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Saviton Metplast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.7 Suspended Shubham Coke And Coal India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended SLS Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed SLS Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Smita Steels Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 12.5 Assigned Span Diagnostics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Star Rays Export Packing CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Credit Star Rays Post Shipment CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Credit Star Rays Packing Credit CRISIL A2 2350 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AKS Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Notice of Withdrawal Allied Recycling Ltd CC CRISIL B- 183 Upgraded from CRISIL D Allied Recycling Ltd TL CRISIL B- 107 Upgraded from CRISIL D Altimetrik India Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 85 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Amigo Industries CC CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Amigo Industries TL CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Anand Rice Mills CC* CRISIL B 200 Suspended Associated Industrial Furnaces Pvt LtdCC* CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended *Sub limit of letter of credit Avesta Engineering Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL D 120 Suspended Bajaj Agro Industries TL CRISIL B+ 28 Assigned Bajaj Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.1 Assigned Loan Fac Bajaj Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Barnala Steel Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 600 Reaffirmed Barnala Steel Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AA 200 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities Blue Precision Ltd CC CRISIL C 52.5 Suspended Blue Precision Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 37.8 Suspended Loan Fac Brakes India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 3700 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with short-term loan, working capital demand loan, packing credit, and other fund-based limits. Brakes India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 608 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Brakes India Ltd TL CRISIL AA 37.5 Reaffirmed Case New Holland Construction EquipmenCC CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Case New Holland Construction EquipmenProposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 580 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Case New Holland Construction EquipmenWC Demand Loan** CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd **Interchangeable with cash credit to the extent of Rs.250 million and fully interchangeable with purchase bills/invoice discounting, sales bills/invoice discounting, foreign bills discounting, and export packing credit Classi-Mech Equipments Pvt.Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Classi-Mech Equipments Pvt.Ltd CC CRISIL D 36 Reaffirmed Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11 Reaffirmed Loan Fac CS Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B CS Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B Dashmesh Cables CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Dashmesh Cables Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 87.5 Suspended Loan Fac Deccan Sales & Service Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Deva (India) Texfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Deva (India) Texfab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8.2 Suspended Loan Fac Deva (India) Texfab Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 2.1 Suspended Credit Deva (India) Texfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 58.5 Suspended Edathadan Granites TL CRISIL BB- 75.1 Assigned Edathadan Granites Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned Edathadan Granites Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 10.9 Assigned Eswar Rubber Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 42.5 Assigned Loan Fac Eswar Rubber Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 172.5 Assigned Eswar Rubber Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 55 Assigned Fortune Multitech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 450 Suspended Fortune Tire Tech Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 17 Assigned Fortune Tire Tech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35.8 Assigned Loan Fac Fortune Tire Tech Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 97.2 Assigned Global Galvanizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Global Health Care Products CC CRISIL B+ 117.5 Reaffirmed Global Health Care Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Global Rebars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Gopinath Spinnings Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL D 13 Suspended Gopinath Spinnings Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Gopinath Spinnings Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL D 97.6 Suspended Hardev Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Hindustan Semiconductors Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Hindustan Semiconductors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15 Suspended Loan Fac Hindustan Semiconductors Ltd TL CRISIL D 75 Suspended IN Trading Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 135 Suspended IN Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 35 Suspended Loan Fac Inderdeep Construction Co CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Inderdeep Construction Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Indian Infrastructure Equipment Second Loss Fac CRISIL A- (SO) - Reaffirmed Receivables Trust - Dec'12 Indian Infrastructure Equipment Series A PTCs CRISIL AAA (SO)- Reaffirmed Receivables Trust - Dec'12 Kritika Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Suspended Kritika Wires Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 28 Suspended Loan Fac Kritika Wires Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 52 Suspended Kuldeep Singh Sukhvinder Singh & OtherCC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Kuldeep Singh Sukhvinder Singh & OtherWC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Kundan Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Kundan Cars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Kutti Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Kutti Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Kutti Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 87 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahavir Metal Corporation CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Makaibari Tea & Trading Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Suspended Mercury Marine Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Muthu Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Muthu Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 87 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthu Pipes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 3 Reaffirmed Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 28 Reaffirmed PPS Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Ramesh Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Agencies CC CRISIL BB 125 Reaffirmed Ranba Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ranba Castings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 140.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ranba Castings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Rathi Bars Ltd Auto loans CRISIL BBB 5.2 Reaffirmed Rathi Bars Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 280 Reaffirmed Rathi Bars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 2.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rathi Special Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 280 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Rathi Special Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Rathi Special Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 162 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- RCS Steel & Auto Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Suspended S.R. Motel and Resort TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned S.R. Motel and Resort CC CRISIL B+ 3 Assigned S.R. Motel and Resort Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37 Assigned Loan Fac Sanaya Realties Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 85 Assigned Sangita Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B Santo Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Santo Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B Santuka Vyapaar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned SasMos HET Technologies Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB- 20 - SasMos HET Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 110 - Loan Fac Saviton Living Concepts CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Suspended Saviton Living Concepts TL CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Saviton Metplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45.5 Suspended Saviton Metplast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 29.8 Suspended Loan Fac Saviton Metplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Shakti Hatcheries & Poultries CC CRISIL B 26.3 Suspended Shakti Hatcheries & Poultries TL CRISIL B 35.1 Suspended Shri Ram Murti Smarak Trust CC CRISIL BBB+ 25 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Murti Smarak Trust TL CRISIL BBB+ 435 Reaffirmed Shubham Coke And Coal India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Suspended Siddhi Sugar and Allied Industries LtdCC CRISIL B 140 Suspended Siddhi Sugar and Allied Industries LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 430 Suspended Loan Fac Siddhi Sugar and Allied Industries LtdTL CRISIL B 240 Suspended Smita Steels Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 23.6 Assigned Smita Steels Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Smt. Ramrakhi Murti Smarak Trust TL CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Span Diagnostics Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Span Diagnostics Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 59.4 Reaffirmed Span Diagnostics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 6.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Span Diagnostics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna I-Tech and Management Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 420 Assigned Solutions Pvt Ltd Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO)- Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund 3 Years (Series 11) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO)- Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund 3 Years (Series 12) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO)- Withdrawn Protection Oriented Fund 2 Years (Series 4) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO)- Withdrawn Protection Oriented Fund 3 Years (Series 2) Surendra Mining Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 552 Reaffirmed Swift Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 0.2 Reaffirmed Swift Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Swift Fabrics Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Purchase -Discounting Swift Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Swift Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 0.9 Reaffirmed Swift Fabrics Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 47.4 Reaffirmed Tarini Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 99.8 Reaffirmed Tirupati Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Tirupati Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Umrao Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Wexper India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)