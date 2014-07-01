Jul 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 30, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakash Universal Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Acute Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 13 Assigned Aishwarya Lifesciences BG CRISIL A2 24 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Alcora Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 7 Reaffirmed Alectrona Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Notice of Withdrawal Anvil Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Anvil Cables Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Anvil Cables Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Loan Fac Aristoplast Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Arochem Industries BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed ARS Metals (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Assigned ARS Metals (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 412.5 Assigned B.E. Contracts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 146 Suspended B.E. Contracts Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Discounting Fac* Baba Bearings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4 Assigned Bharat Exim & Trading Company Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4 120 Assigned Negotiation Bharat Exim & Trading Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 93.6 Assigned Coastal Corporation Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 450 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4+ Coastal Corporation Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A4+ Coastal Corporation Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 200 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4+ D.R.B. Commodities (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 800 Assigned Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed DML Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 1100 Assigned DML World Trade Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 180 Assigned Emerald Vitro Muro Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 12 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Escalations Travel Ware India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Escalations Travel Ware India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Forward Escalations Travel Ware India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Essel Fabrics BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned Essel Fabrics LOC CRISIL A3+ 95 Assigned FirstRand Bank Ltd. CD CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed G N Ship Breakers LOC CRISIL A4+ 390 Reaffirmed G3 Fabrication and Engineering Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Garg Tube Ltd Export Post CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Shipment Credit Garg Tube Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency GKR Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Godara Cotton Ginning & Pressing Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 91.9 Reaffirmed Factory Fac Goyal Engineering Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Goyal Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Goyal Sons LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Gupta Exim (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Gupta Exim (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 600 Suspended Documentary Bills Purchase** **Interchangeable with Foreign Usance Documentary Bill Purchase Gupta Exim (India) Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 600 Suspended ^Interchangeable with Buyer's credit Gupta Exim (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 700 Suspended GVK Transportation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3000 Suspended Harpat Rai Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 95 Suspended Hemkunt Coated Paper Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Hemkunt Paper Mills Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10300 Reaffirmed Infinity Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Jalna Siddhivinayak Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Javi Home Pvt Ltd Foreign Bills CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Payable Javi Home Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ # 3540 Reaffirmed Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ # 340 Reaffirmed Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ # 200 Reaffirmed Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ # 470 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ # 50 Reaffirmed Credit Lahari Laminates Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Mehta Gold BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Parth Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1.4 Suspended Pasupati Acrylon Ltd BG CRISIL A4 49.6 Reaffirmed Pasupati Acrylon Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1500.4 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Punya Coal Roadlines LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Quilon Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Purchase Quilon Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Quilon Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 95 Suspended R. G. Pigments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Rajlaxmi Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 56.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ranger Cotton Mills (India) Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 14.6 Suspended Restolex Coir Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Cotton Ginning and Warehouse FinancingCRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Pressing Pvt Ltd Roman Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended Roman Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Roopam Steel Rolling Mills BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sand Dune Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 100 Assigned SBIW Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Secan Invescast India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Secan Invescast India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Shakti Tex Coaters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Shakti Tex Coaters Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Credit Sowil Ltd Letter of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Sri Gurukrupa Indane Distributors BG CRISIL A4 65 Suspended Srinathji Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Srinathji Ispat Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac Stadmed Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Stadmed Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Star Wire (India) Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 11.6 Reaffirmed Stone Concern Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Development Pvt Ltd Stone Concern Infrastructure Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Development Pvt Ltd Sujan Industries - Bangalore BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Super Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Sushila Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Fac Sylvan Greens Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Suspended Time Pollyeurethane Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 37.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Tricolite Electrical Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Tricolite Electrical Industries Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4 25 Suspended ^ Fully convertible with bank guarantee Ultrapure Technology & Appliances IndiLOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Unitec Fibres Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed UPL Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 2500 Assigned UPL Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 5500 Assigned Vijlak Pharma Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- PNB Housing Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakash Universal Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Acute Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 66 Assigned Acute Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned Loan Fac Acute Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Adhikary Electrochem Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 36 Suspended Adhikary Electrochem Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1 Suspended Loan Fac Adhikary Electrochem Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 38 Suspended Aglar Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 164.4 Assigned Aishwarya Lifesciences CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Aishwarya Lifesciences Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 470 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Aishwarya Lifesciences TL CRISIL BBB+ 6 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Alcora Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Alcora Ceramic TL CRISIL B+ 27.1 Reaffirmed Alectrona Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Notice of Withdrawal Alectrona Energy Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB- 20 Notice of Withdrawal Anish Studios Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 95 Suspended Anvil Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Suspended Arihant Infrastructures TL CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Aristoplast Products Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 49.6 Reaffirmed Aristoplast Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Aristoplast Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 71.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aristoplast Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 14.2 Reaffirmed Arochem Industries CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Arochem Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B ARS Metals (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 480 Assigned ARS Metals (P) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2883.7 Assigned ARS Metals (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8.8 Assigned Loan Fac B. I. Fabrics CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended B. I. Fabrics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.5 Suspended Loan Fac B. I. Fabrics Rupee TL CRISIL BB 15 Suspended B.E. Contracts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Baba Bearings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26.4 Assigned Baba Bearings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 26 Assigned Biverah Hotel & Suites LT Loan CRISIL B- 70 Assigned CeeDeeYes Infrastructure Development PProposed Overdraft CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Ltd Fac CeeDeeYes Infrastructure Development PLT Loan CRISIL BB 569 Assigned Ltd CeeDeeYes Infrastructure Development PProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 591 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Charisma Builders LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15.1 Reaffirmed Charisma Builders Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 185 Reaffirmed Charisma Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 381.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Charisma Builders TL CRISIL BB- 18.4 Reaffirmed Chenniappa Yarn Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 190 Suspended Chenniappa Yarn Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 132 Suspended Chikitsabrati Udyog BG CRISIL D 1 Reaffirmed Chikitsabrati Udyog Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chikitsabrati Udyog TL CRISIL D 618.8 Reaffirmed Coastal Corporation Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Coastal Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ D.M. Enterprise Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 400 Assigned Loan Fac D.R.B. Commodities (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200# Assigned #Fully interchangeable with packing credit Devhari Enterprise Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Loan Fac Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 112.4 Reaffirmed Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed DML Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200# Assigned #Fully interchangeable with packing credit DML World Trade Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 20# Assigned #Fully interchangeable with packing credit Emerald Vitro Muro Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Emerald Vitro Muro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 44 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Emerald Vitro Muro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 39 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Eminent Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 85.5 Suspended Eparis Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Esbee Iron Steel CC CRISIL B 35 Suspended Esbee Iron Steel Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 25 Suspended Escalations Travel Ware India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Escalations Travel Ware India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 77.5 Assigned Loan Fac Essel Fabrics Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned G N Ship Breakers CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed G3 Fabrication and Engineering Pvt LtdCC* CRISIL B- 30 Suspended *Includes sub-limit for Letter of Credit of Rs.15 million G3 Fabrication and Engineering Pvt LtdRupee TL CRISIL B- 80 Suspended Gajanan Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Assigned Gajanan Solvex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 550 Assigned Gajanan Solvex Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 350 Assigned Galco Extrusions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 31 Assigned Galco Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Galco Extrusions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55.5 Assigned Loan Fac Ganesh Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 180 Suspended Ganesh Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended Loan Fac Ganesh Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 10 Suspended Gangadhar Developers Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 210 Suspended Loan Fac Gangadhar Developers Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 290 Suspended Garg Tube Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed *Includes a sublimit of LC of Rs. 10 million Garg Tube Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GKR Infratech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- GKR Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- GLR Real Estate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Suspended GLR Real Estate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Loan Fac Godara Cotton Ginning & Pressing CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Factory Godara Cotton Ginning & Pressing TL CRISIL B 8.1 Reaffirmed Factory Goyal Engineering Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 198.7 Suspended Goyal Sons CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Gupta Exim (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Suspended Gupta Exim (India) Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 10 Suspended Gupta Exim (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 638.1 Suspended Gurusukh Vintrade Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 7 Reaffirmed Gurusukh Vintrade Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 143 Reaffirmed HAPL Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.5 Suspended HAPL Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 12.5 Suspended HAPL Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 105 Suspended HAPL Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL D 50 Suspended *Sublimit of foreign bill discounting/bills purchase up to Rs.20.00 million Harpat Rai Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Suspended Hemkunt Coated Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Hemkunt Coated Paper Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Hemkunt Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Hemkunt Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Hemraj Rice Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Hemraj Rice Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Hi Design Shoes Bill Discounting CRISIL D 10 Suspended Hi Design Shoes CC CRISIL D 34.5 Suspended Hi Design Shoes LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Hi Design Shoes TL CRISIL D 15 Suspended Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed Indo-German International (P) Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Clean Packing Credit, Foreign Bill Discounting, Foreign Bills of Exchange, Inland Letter of Credit, Foreign Letter of Credit, and Bank Guarantee. Infinity Lifestyle Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Suspended Jalna Siddhivinayak Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 450 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Jalna Siddhivinayak Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Janki Cotton Industries CC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B Janki Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 28.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Janki Cotton Industries TL CRISIL D 3.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B Janki Cotton Industries Warehouse FinancingCRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B Javi Home Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 200 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- K. B. Zaveri CC CRISIL B 210 Suspended K.N.K. Swamy & Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ # 870 Reaffirmed Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ # 230 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Khushi Tradex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Khushi Tradex Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Fac KNK Nexgen Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Krrish Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Krrish Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.6 Suspended Loan Fac Krrish Motors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Suspended Credit Lahari Laminates Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Lahari Laminates Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B 92.3 Reaffirmed Malda Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Malda Metal Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Malda Metal Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 10 Suspended Malda Metal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Suspended Loan Fac Mandke and Mandke Infrastructure Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Mandke and Mandke Infrastructure Pvt Proposed TL CRISIL B 850 Reaffirmed Ltd Mascot Motors CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mascot Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 65 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B+ Mascot Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Loan Fac Mehala Machines India Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Mehala Machines India Ltd CC CRISIL D 135 Reaffirmed Mehala Machines India Ltd LOC CRISIL D 31.4 Reaffirmed Mehala Machines India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 63.6 Reaffirmed Mehta Gold CC* CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended * 100% sub-limit of gold on loan Mehta Gold Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Loan Fac Mehta Gold CC CRISIL BB 120 Suspended Mehta Gold Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 58 Suspended Micro Supreme Auto Industries (India) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23.7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Micro Supreme Auto Industries (India) TL CRISIL BB- 66.3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Mohan Lifespaces LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 300 Suspended Loan Fac Nainital Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Nainital Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20.3 Suspended Loan Fac Nainital Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.7 Suspended Nainital Motors Pvt Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Nalla Narasimha Reddy Education SocietLT Loan CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Navlok Exhibitors Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 41 Suspended Navlok Exhibitors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 67 Suspended New Gujarat Cotton Industries CC CRISIL D 37.5 Suspended New Gujarat Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Suspended Loan Fac New Gujarat Cotton Industries Rupee TL CRISIL D 15 Suspended New Gujarat Cotton Industries Standby Line of CRISIL D 5.5 Suspended Credit Nilachal Petroproducts Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 7 Reaffirmed Nilachal Petroproducts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nilachal Petroproducts Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Oxford Automotive Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 132.5 Suspended Fac Oxford Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 53.5 Suspended Loan Fac Oxford Automotive Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 14 Suspended P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 189.5 Suspended P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 45.5 Suspended Paras Foods CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Paras Foods TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Parth Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Suspended Parth Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Loan Fac Pasupati Acrylon Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 106.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B Pasupati Acrylon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Pasupati Acrylon Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 191.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Pasupati Acrylon Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 43.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B PNB Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 15250 Assigned PNB Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 30750 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd Bonds CRISIL AA+ 11000 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd Lower Tier II CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds PNB Housing Finance Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 29340 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 10660 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prachin Foundation LT Loan CRISIL D 70.9 Reaffirmed Prachin Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 29.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prerana Hospital Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Prerana Hospital Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 248 Suspended Prerana Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 77 Suspended Pristine Hospital & Research Centre PvLT Loan CRISIL B 40 Suspended Ltd Pristine Hospital & Research Centre PvProposed CC Limit CRISIL B 10 Suspended Ltd Pristine Hospital & Research Centre PvProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 120 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Prolific Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended Prolific Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 197 Suspended Punya Coal Roadlines CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Quilon Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Quilon Foods Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 1 Suspended R. G. Pigments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac R. G. Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Rajan Overseas Inc. CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Rajan Overseas Inc. TL CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Rajlaxmi Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 320 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ranger Cotton Mills (India) Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 165 Suspended Ranger Cotton Mills (India) Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL B 166 Suspended Ranger Cotton Mills (India) Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 57.7 Suspended Loan Fac Ratan Motors CC CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Ratan Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 125 Suspended Loan Fac Restolex Coir Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 14 Reaffirmed Restolex Coir Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 26 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Restolex Coir Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Cotton Ginning and CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Pressing Pvt Ltd Riddhi Siddhi Cotton Ginning and Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 11.7 Reaffirmed Pressing Pvt Ltd Roman Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended Roopam Steel Rolling Mills CC CRISIL B+ 120.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Saber Paper Ltd CC CRISIL D 461.3 Suspended Saber Paper Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 420 Suspended Saber Paper Ltd TL CRISIL D 1178.7 Suspended Salma Export Import Agency Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Salma Export Import Agency CC CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Salma Export Import Agency Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Sand Dune Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Sand Dune Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 330 Assigned SBIW Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B- SBIW Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 31.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- SBIW Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 43.9 Assigned Secan Invescast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Secan Invescast India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 28.1 Suspended Shakti Tex Coaters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Shakti Tex Coaters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3.2 Reaffirmed Shivamm Industries CC CRISIL BB 45 Suspended Shivamm Industries TL CRISIL BB 25 Suspended Shree Ventures - Nagpur CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Shree Ventures - Nagpur Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Ambabai Talim Sanstha TL CRISIL D 86.5 Suspended Singh Natural Resource Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Sowil Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Sowil Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Gurukrupa Indane Distributors Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 42.5 Suspended Sri Jayamalar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 46.5 Reaffirmed Sri Jayamalar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 14.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Jayamalar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 8.3 Reaffirmed Srinathji Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspended Srinathji Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac Stadmed Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 78.3 Reaffirmed Stadmed Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Stadmed Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15.4 Reaffirmed Star Wire (India) Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Star Wire (India) Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 34.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Star Wire (India) Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 248.7 Reaffirmed Stone Concern Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 102.5 Assigned Development Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Sujan Industries - Bangalore CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Sunil Charitable Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 190 Assigned Loan Fac Super Engineers CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Sushila Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC Book Debt CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Sushila Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Suspended Loan Fac Sushila Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Svarn Infratel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Suspended Svarn Infratel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 57 Suspended Svarn Infratel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Svarn Infratel Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 112.5 Suspended Sylvan Greens Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 32 Suspended *Includes the sublimit for Letter of Credit of Rs. 10 million Sylvan Greens Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 56 Suspended Synthtrix Pharmalabs (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Synthtrix Pharmalabs (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 60 Suspended Synthtrix Pharmalabs (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Suspended Loan Fac Time Pollyeurethane Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 37.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Time Pollyeurethane Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Time Pollyeurethane Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 13 Downgraded from CRISIL B Tricolite Electrical Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 205 Suspended Tricolite Electrical Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Ultrapure Technology & Appliances IndiCC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Unitec Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 67.5 Reaffirmed Unitec Fibres Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 46.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Unitec Fibres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 111 Assigned UPL Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 8500 Assigned Loan Fac UPL Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 11000 Assigned V & V Pharma Industries CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed V & V Pharma Industries Export Packing CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Credit V & V Pharma Industries LT Loan CRISIL D 71.4 Reaffirmed Vaibhav Laxmi Industries CC CRISIL B 180 Suspended Vijayawada Hospitalities Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed Vijayawada Hospitalities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vijayawada Hospitalities Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Vijlak Pharma Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Vijlak Pharma Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 18 Suspended Vijlak Pharma Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.5 Suspended Loan Fac Vijlak Pharma Ltd SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Suspended VSB Educational Trust CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Suspended VSB Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 272.5 Suspended VSB Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 37.5 Suspended Loan Fac Zeal Metaliks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Assigned Zeal Metaliks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.