Jul 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 1, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abans Broking Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Abans Commodities (I) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 307 Reaffirmed ABB Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed ABB Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Ashish Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Suspended Asian Paints Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac^ ^Interchangeable with Invoice/Cheque Discounting Facility Asian Paints Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1300 Reaffirmed Asian Paints Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Au Financiers (India) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 1300 Reaffirmed Au Financiers (India) Ltd CP Issue CRISIL A1 5000 Enhanced from 3.0 billion Baby Marine (Eastern) Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 80 Suspended Baby Marine (Eastern) Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Bhadiyadra Gems Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 51 Reaffirmed Discounting* *Includes sublimit of (a) export packing credit of Rs.26 million, (b) packing credit of Rs.26 million, (c) post-shipment credit of Rs.51 million Bhadiyadra Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Credit Bhadiyadra Gems Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Borkar Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 192.2 Suspended Damati Plastics BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Damati Plastics LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended GL Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Gold Field Shiksha Sanstha BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended Hari Krishnaa Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5.6 Reaffirmed India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee and short-term loans India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdST Loan CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Lok Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 700 Assigned M.R.Rice & Food Products Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 9 Suspended Credit Milkfood Ltd. Supplier Line of CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Credit Milkfood Ltd. LOC* CRISIL A3 35 Assigned *Convertible with BG Mrs.Bectors Food Specialities Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Mrs.Bectors Food Specialities Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 247.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Namdhari Seeds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 380 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Omega Biotech Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 21 Suspended Omega Biotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Suspended Paraj Trading Mini Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Programme* *Borrowing programme for 2014-15 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31); the long term borrowing programme and short term borrowing programme are interchangeable. The long term borrowing programme includes Tax Free Bonds under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act 1961. /(Reduced from Rs.390.00 Billion) Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CRISIL A1+ 34350 Reaffirmed Programme Pune Solapur Expressways Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 350 Reaffirmed Raghunath Exporters Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Discounting Raghunath Exporters Packing Credit CRISIL A4 22.5 Suspended Raghunath Exporters Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended Loan Fac Ravi Graphics BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended Ravi Graphics LOC CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended SEE Linkages Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A3+ 6 Assigned SEE Linkages Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 6 Assigned *Fully Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee SEE Linkages Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 32.5 Assigned Credit Shree Mahalaxmi Himghar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Upgraded from CRISIL D The Indian Wood Products Co.Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended United Bank of India CDs CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned United Engineering Eastern CorporationBG CRISIL A4 16 Suspended United Engineering Eastern CorporationForeign Bill CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Purchase United Engineering Eastern CorporationPacking Credit CRISIL A4 23.5 Suspended United Engineering Eastern CorporationProposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 19 Suspended Loan Fac Varun Exports Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed Varun Exports LOC CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abans Broking Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 27 Assigned Abans Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 99.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ABB Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short-term loan and working capital demand loan Asian Paints Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed Asian Paints Ltd Proposed LOC* CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed *Facility to be availed for capex Asian Paints Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 100 Reaffirmed Au Financiers (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed Au Financiers (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A 7928.2 Reaffirmed Au Financiers (India) Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL A 10085.4 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs.300 million of subordinated term-loan Au Financiers (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 86.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Au Financiers (India) Ltd NCD CRISIL A 9800 Reaffirmed Au Financiers (India) Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 1900 Reaffirmed Bonds Au Financiers (India) Ltd NCD# CRISIL A/ 500 Reaffirmed CRISIL A1 # With put/call options exercisable after every six months in the first year and thereafter every quarter up to the 30th month from the date of allotment Au Financiers (India) Ltd NCD* CRISIL A/ 500 Reaffirmed CRISIL A1 *With put/call options exercisable after 91 days and thereafter every quarter up to the 27th month from the date of allotment Bakebest Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bhadiyadra Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 38.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Boardwalk Hospitalities and DevelopersLT Loan CRISIL D 95 Suspended Pvt Ltd Borkar Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 335 Suspended Borkar Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 266.6 Suspended Chawra Trading CC CRISIL BB- 53.5 Reaffirmed Chawra Trading Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 26.5 Reaffirmed Cherish Agro Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL B 50 Assigned *Includes cash credit sublimit of Rs. 20 Million Cherish Agro Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Crescent Gems LLP Packing Credit CRISIL D 4 Suspended Crescent Gems LLP Post Shipment CRISIL D 11 Suspended Credit Crescent Gems LLP Standby Line of CRISIL D 2.3 Suspended Credit Crescent Gems LLP TL CRISIL D 60 Suspended Damati Plastics CC* CRISIL B- 20 Suspended * Cash Credit & Packing Credit Facility are interchangeable Damati Plastics Export Packing CRISIL B- 10 Suspended Credit# # Cash Credit & Packing Credit Facility are interchangeable Damati Plastics Foreign LOC CRISIL B- 63.7 Suspended Damati Plastics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5.1 Suspended Loan Fac Damati Plastics TL CRISIL B- 31.2 Suspended Etco Denim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2400 Suspended GL Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed GL Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GL Constructions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit GL Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 39.6 Assigned Gold Field Shiksha Sanstha CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended Gold Field Shiksha Sanstha Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 342.3 Suspended Loan Fac Gold Field Shiksha Sanstha TL CRISIL BB+ 1000 Suspended Hari Krishnaa Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Hari Krishnaa Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hari Krishnaa Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 175 Assigned India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 570 Reaffirmed Jagdish Rice Mills CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Jagdish Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Loan Fac Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB+ 1350 Reaffirmed Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdNCD CRISIL BBB+ 500 Assigned Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdNCD CRISIL BBB+ 3180 Reaffirmed Kailash Steel Rolling Mills CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Kailash Steel Rolling Mills TL CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Refined Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended La Hospin Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 1.5 Suspended La Hospin Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 75 Suspended Lok Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned M.R.Rice & Food Products CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended M.R.Rice & Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 26 Suspended Loan Fac Mehek Overseas Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 320 Suspended Credit^* ^ Includes sublimit for Packing Credit of Rs.70.0 Million.;*Includes sublimit for Packing Credit of Rs.50.0 Million. Milkfood Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned Milkfood Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Credit Milkfood Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 470 Assigned Mrs.Bectors Food Specialities Ltd CC CRISIL A 530 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Mrs.Bectors Food Specialities Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A 75 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Mrs.Bectors Food Specialities Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A 30 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A- Mrs.Bectors Food Specialities Ltd TL CRISIL A 667.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A- MS Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned MS Solvex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned Namdhari Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 320 Reaffirmed Namdhari Seeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 400 Assigned NV Distilleries Ltd. CC CRISIL D 250 Suspended NV Distilleries Ltd. Foreign Currency TLCRISIL D 250 Suspended NV Distilleries Ltd. Rupee TL* CRISIL D 900 Suspended * Including foreign currency loan of Rs.200 Million. Omega Biotech Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Suspended Omega Biotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5.5 Suspended Loan Fac Omega Biotech Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 4.5 Suspended Credit Paraj Trading Mini Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 47 Reaffirmed Paraj Trading Mini Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 22.2 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 340000 Reaffirmed Programme* *Borrowing programme for 2014-15 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31); the long term borrowing programme and short term borrowing programme are interchangeable. The long term borrowing programme includes Tax Free Bonds under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act 1961. /(Reduced from Rs.390.00 Billion) Power Finance Corporation Ltd Subordinated NCD CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 530000 Reaffirmed Programme Power Finance Corporation Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 1053341.8 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd CC^ CRISIL AAA 75000 Reaffirmed ^Limit for working capital'Working capital demand loan/Overdraft facility/Cash Credit/Line of credit/Bank guarantee. Limit includes long-term and short-term facilities. Total working capital borrowings not to exceed board-approved limit of Rs.75.0 billion Power Finance Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 170050 Reaffirmed Pune Solapur Expressways Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 9590 Assigned Ravi Graphics CC CRISIL BB- 17.5 Suspended Ravi Graphics LT Loan CRISIL BB- 66.5 Suspended SEE Linkages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 21.5 Assigned Shivam Hospital CC CRISIL B- 17 Suspended Shivam Hospital TL CRISIL B- 83 Suspended Shree Gajanan Fiber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Gajanan Fiber Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Shree Gajanan Fiber Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Mahalaxmi Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 42 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shree Mahalaxmi Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 24 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shree Mahalaxmi Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shri Mahadev Silk Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned Shri Mahadev Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 26.4 Assigned Sreerosh Properties Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Sreerosh Properties Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Sri Chandrakantha Marine Exports Packing Credit CRISIL D 60 Suspended Steelman Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Steelman Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed The Indian Wood Products Co.Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 89.5 Suspended The Indian Wood Products Co.Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 32 Suspended Loan Fac The Indian Wood Products Co.Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL BB 7.5 Suspended Credit United Bank of India Tier I Perpetual CRISIL A 3000 Continues to Bonds be on 'Watch with Negative Implications' United Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA- 5000 Continues to (Under Basel III) be on 'Watch with Negative Implications' United Bank of India Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA- 2000 Continues to be on 'Watch with Negative Implications' United Engineering Eastern CorporationWC TL CRISIL C 6.5 Suspended Vandana Tractors Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 49 Suspended * Rs.10 million interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Vandana Tractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 126 Suspended Loan Fac Varun Exports Line of Credit CRISIL B 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Varun Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)