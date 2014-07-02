Jul 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 1, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
Abans Broking Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned
Abans Commodities (I) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 307 Reaffirmed
ABB Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
ABB Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed
Ashish Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Suspended
Asian Paints Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac^
^Interchangeable with Invoice/Cheque Discounting Facility
Asian Paints Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1300 Reaffirmed
Asian Paints Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Au Financiers (India) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 1300 Reaffirmed
Au Financiers (India) Ltd CP Issue CRISIL A1 5000 Enhanced from
3.0 billion
Baby Marine (Eastern) Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 80 Suspended
Baby Marine (Eastern) Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Suspended
Bhadiyadra Gems Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 51 Reaffirmed
Discounting*
*Includes sublimit of (a) export packing credit of Rs.26 million, (b) packing credit of Rs.26
million, (c) post-shipment credit of Rs.51 million
Bhadiyadra Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
Bhadiyadra Gems Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Borkar Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 192.2 Suspended
Damati Plastics BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Damati Plastics LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
GL Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Gold Field Shiksha Sanstha BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended
Hari Krishnaa Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5.6 Reaffirmed
India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with bank guarantee and short-term loans
India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed
Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdST Loan CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed
Lok Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 700 Assigned
M.R.Rice & Food Products Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 9 Suspended
Credit
Milkfood Ltd. Supplier Line of CRISIL A3 40 Assigned
Credit
Milkfood Ltd. LOC* CRISIL A3 35 Assigned
*Convertible with BG
Mrs.Bectors Food Specialities Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2+
Mrs.Bectors Food Specialities Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 247.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2+
Namdhari Seeds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 380 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
Omega Biotech Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 21 Suspended
Omega Biotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Suspended
Paraj Trading Mini Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed
Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed
Programme*
*Borrowing programme for 2014-15 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31); the long term
borrowing programme and short term borrowing programme are interchangeable. The long term
borrowing programme includes Tax Free Bonds under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act 1961.
/(Reduced from Rs.390.00 Billion)
Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CRISIL A1+ 34350 Reaffirmed
Programme
Pune Solapur Expressways Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 350 Reaffirmed
Raghunath Exporters Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Discounting
Raghunath Exporters Packing Credit CRISIL A4 22.5 Suspended
Raghunath Exporters Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Ravi Graphics BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended
Ravi Graphics LOC CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended
SEE Linkages Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A3+ 6 Assigned
SEE Linkages Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 6 Assigned
*Fully Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
SEE Linkages Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 32.5 Assigned
Credit
Shree Mahalaxmi Himghar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
The Indian Wood Products Co.Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended
United Bank of India CDs CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned
United Engineering Eastern CorporationBG CRISIL A4 16 Suspended
United Engineering Eastern CorporationForeign Bill CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Purchase
United Engineering Eastern CorporationPacking Credit CRISIL A4 23.5 Suspended
United Engineering Eastern CorporationProposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 19 Suspended
Loan Fac
Varun Exports Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed
Varun Exports LOC CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
Abans Broking Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 27 Assigned
Abans Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 99.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
ABB Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with short-term loan and working capital demand loan
Asian Paints Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed
Asian Paints Ltd Proposed LOC* CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed
*Facility to be availed for capex
Asian Paints Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 100 Reaffirmed
Au Financiers (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed
Au Financiers (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A 7928.2 Reaffirmed
Au Financiers (India) Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL A 10085.4 Reaffirmed
*Includes Rs.300 million of subordinated term-loan
Au Financiers (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 86.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Au Financiers (India) Ltd NCD CRISIL A 9800 Reaffirmed
Au Financiers (India) Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 1900 Reaffirmed
Bonds
Au Financiers (India) Ltd NCD# CRISIL A/ 500 Reaffirmed
CRISIL A1
# With put/call options exercisable after every six months in the first year and thereafter
every quarter up to the 30th month from the date of allotment
Au Financiers (India) Ltd NCD* CRISIL A/ 500 Reaffirmed
CRISIL A1
*With put/call options exercisable after 91 days and thereafter every quarter up to the 27th
month from the date of allotment
Bakebest Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB+ 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Bhadiyadra Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 38.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Boardwalk Hospitalities and DevelopersLT Loan CRISIL D 95 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Borkar Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 335 Suspended
Borkar Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 266.6 Suspended
Chawra Trading CC CRISIL BB- 53.5 Reaffirmed
Chawra Trading Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 26.5 Reaffirmed
Cherish Agro Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL B 50 Assigned
*Includes cash credit sublimit of Rs. 20 Million
Cherish Agro Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Crescent Gems LLP Packing Credit CRISIL D 4 Suspended
Crescent Gems LLP Post Shipment CRISIL D 11 Suspended
Credit
Crescent Gems LLP Standby Line of CRISIL D 2.3 Suspended
Credit
Crescent Gems LLP TL CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Damati Plastics CC* CRISIL B- 20 Suspended
* Cash Credit & Packing Credit Facility are interchangeable
Damati Plastics Export Packing CRISIL B- 10 Suspended
Credit#
# Cash Credit & Packing Credit Facility are interchangeable
Damati Plastics Foreign LOC CRISIL B- 63.7 Suspended
Damati Plastics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5.1 Suspended
Loan Fac
Damati Plastics TL CRISIL B- 31.2 Suspended
Etco Denim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2400 Suspended
GL Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
GL Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
GL Constructions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
GL Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 39.6 Assigned
Gold Field Shiksha Sanstha CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended
Gold Field Shiksha Sanstha Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 342.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Gold Field Shiksha Sanstha TL CRISIL BB+ 1000 Suspended
Hari Krishnaa Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Hari Krishnaa Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hari Krishnaa Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 175 Assigned
India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed
India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 570 Reaffirmed
Jagdish Rice Mills CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed
Jagdish Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Loan Fac
Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB+ 1350 Reaffirmed
Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdNCD CRISIL BBB+ 500 Assigned
Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdNCD CRISIL BBB+ 3180 Reaffirmed
Kailash Steel Rolling Mills CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed
Kailash Steel Rolling Mills TL CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed
Kohinoor Refined Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
La Hospin Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 1.5 Suspended
La Hospin Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 75 Suspended
Lok Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned
M.R.Rice & Food Products CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended
M.R.Rice & Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 26 Suspended
Loan Fac
Mehek Overseas Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 320 Suspended
Credit^*
^ Includes sublimit for Packing Credit of Rs.70.0 Million.;*Includes sublimit for Packing Credit
of Rs.50.0 Million.
Milkfood Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned
Milkfood Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned
Credit
Milkfood Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 470 Assigned
Mrs.Bectors Food Specialities Ltd CC CRISIL A 530 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Mrs.Bectors Food Specialities Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A 75 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Mrs.Bectors Food Specialities Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A 30 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL A-
Mrs.Bectors Food Specialities Ltd TL CRISIL A 667.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
MS Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
MS Solvex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned
Namdhari Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 320 Reaffirmed
Namdhari Seeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 400 Assigned
NV Distilleries Ltd. CC CRISIL D 250 Suspended
NV Distilleries Ltd. Foreign Currency TLCRISIL D 250 Suspended
NV Distilleries Ltd. Rupee TL* CRISIL D 900 Suspended
* Including foreign currency loan of Rs.200 Million.
Omega Biotech Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Suspended
Omega Biotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Omega Biotech Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 4.5 Suspended
Credit
Paraj Trading Mini Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 47 Reaffirmed
Paraj Trading Mini Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 22.2 Reaffirmed
Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 340000 Reaffirmed
Programme*
*Borrowing programme for 2014-15 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31); the long term
borrowing programme and short term borrowing programme are interchangeable. The long term
borrowing programme includes Tax Free Bonds under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act 1961.
/(Reduced from Rs.390.00 Billion)
Power Finance Corporation Ltd Subordinated NCD CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed
Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 530000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Power Finance Corporation Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 1053341.8 Reaffirmed
Power Finance Corporation Ltd CC^ CRISIL AAA 75000 Reaffirmed
^Limit for working capital'Working capital demand loan/Overdraft facility/Cash Credit/Line of
credit/Bank guarantee. Limit includes long-term and short-term facilities. Total working capital
borrowings not to exceed board-approved limit of Rs.75.0 billion
Power Finance Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 170050 Reaffirmed
Pune Solapur Expressways Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 9590 Assigned
Ravi Graphics CC CRISIL BB- 17.5 Suspended
Ravi Graphics LT Loan CRISIL BB- 66.5 Suspended
SEE Linkages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 21.5 Assigned
Shivam Hospital CC CRISIL B- 17 Suspended
Shivam Hospital TL CRISIL B- 83 Suspended
Shree Gajanan Fiber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Shree Gajanan Fiber Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Shree Gajanan Fiber Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Shree Mahalaxmi Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 42 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Shree Mahalaxmi Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 24 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Shree Mahalaxmi Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Shri Mahadev Silk Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned
Shri Mahadev Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 26.4 Assigned
Sreerosh Properties Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Sreerosh Properties Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Sri Chandrakantha Marine Exports Packing Credit CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Steelman Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Steelman Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
The Indian Wood Products Co.Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 89.5 Suspended
The Indian Wood Products Co.Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 32 Suspended
Loan Fac
The Indian Wood Products Co.Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL BB 7.5 Suspended
Credit
United Bank of India Tier I Perpetual CRISIL A 3000 Continues to
Bonds be on 'Watch
with Negative
Implications'
United Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA- 5000 Continues to
(Under Basel III) be on 'Watch
with Negative
Implications'
United Bank of India Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA- 2000 Continues to
be on 'Watch
with Negative
Implications'
United Engineering Eastern CorporationWC TL CRISIL C 6.5 Suspended
Vandana Tractors Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 49 Suspended
* Rs.10 million interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Vandana Tractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 126 Suspended
Loan Fac
Varun Exports Line of Credit CRISIL B 75 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Varun Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.1 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
