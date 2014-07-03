Jul 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 2, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 14 Suspended Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 125 Suspended Credit Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 72 Suspended C.L. International Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 135 Suspended Purchase* * Fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency and packing credit limit C.L. International LOC & BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Darshan Flexibles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Suspended Erode Sri Palani Murugan Spinning MillBG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended Pvt Ltd Fabricon LOC CRISIL A4 17.5 Suspended Fuelco Coal (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Fuelco Coal (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 475 Suspended G. S. Jewellers & Co. Export Packing CRISIL A4 24 Suspended Credit* *Fully interchangeable with post shipment credit G. S. Jewellers & Co. Post Shipment CRISIL A4 26 Suspended Credit# # to the extent of 10% interchangeable with export packing credit God Granites Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Suspended God Granites Export Packing CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Credit God Granites LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Gopal Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Jain Hitex Creation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 55 Assigned Jumbo Roofings & Tiles LOC CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Suspended Kirti Solar Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Kirti Solar Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Kitchen Grace (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Kitchen Grace (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Kookey Multitrading Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4 90 Suspended # Entire LC limit interchangeable with buyers credit Lagnam Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 21 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Madan Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Madan Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Malabar Hotels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Mangala Marine Exim India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Purchase Mangala Marine Exim India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 245.2 Reaffirmed Mangala Marine Exim India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Credit Mantra Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 21.4 Reaffirmed Mica Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 380 Reaffirmed Nangalwala Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended National Fertilizers Ltd ST Debentures CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 8.0 Billion) National Fertilizers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Online Print and Pack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Oriental Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Suspended Oriental Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 18 Suspended Patel Enterprise - Manavadar LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Patel Enterprise - Manavadar Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Rajeshwari Iron & Steel Co. Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed RPL Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Sri Lakshmi Profile BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Sunvik Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Assigned; Suspension revoked Sunvik Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Assigned; Suspension revoked Tata Sons Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 26250 Reaffirmed Vishwas Milk Products Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Loan Fac Worldwide Safety Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended Exchange Worldwide Safety Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Worldwide Safety Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Tata Sons Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AR Printing & Packaging (India) Pvt LtCC CRISIL B- 36.7 Suspended AR Printing & Packaging (India) Pvt LtLT Loan CRISIL B- 22.5 Suspended Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. CC* CRISIL BB+ 236 Suspended * Interchangebility of Rs.30.0 million from CC to EPC limit in SBI Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 196.4 Suspended Loan Fac Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. TL CRISIL BB+ 506.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Bhavyaa Global Ltd Bk Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ 119.9 Suspended Blue Mountain Estates LT Loan CRISIL D 160 Reaffirmed C.L. International CC CRISIL B- 15 Suspended C.L. International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 97.5 Suspended Loan Fac Darshan Flexibles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Darshan Flexibles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Erode Sri Palani Murugan Spinning MillCC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Pvt Ltd Erode Sri Palani Murugan Spinning MillProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.6 Suspended Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Erode Sri Palani Murugan Spinning MillTL CRISIL B 46.8 Suspended Pvt Ltd Fabricon CC CRISIL B 22.5 Suspended Fabricon TL CRISIL B 13.1 Suspended Fuelco Coal (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Suspended Global Aluminium Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 180 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Global Aluminium Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 280 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Global Aluminium Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- God Granites CC CRISIL B- 15 Suspended God Granites TL CRISIL B- 170 Suspended Gopal Engineering Works CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspended Guru Gobind Singh Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Guru Gobind Singh Educational Society TL CRISIL BB 44 Reaffirmed Honeycomb Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 400 Suspended Hotel Sukhamaya (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Hotel Sukhamaya (P) Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 86 Suspended Loan Fac Jai Sai Trading Co. CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Jai Sai Trading Co. Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Jumbo Roofings & Tiles CC CRISIL BB 47.5 Suspended Jumbo Roofings & Tiles TL CRISIL BB 52 Suspended Kirti Solar Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Kitchen Grace (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Kitchen Grace (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 21.5 Suspended Loan Fac Kitchen Grace (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 61 Suspended Kookey Multitrading Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended * Sublimit of letter of credit Kookey Multitrading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Krishna Cottex TL CRISIL B 23 Assigned Krishna Cottex CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Krishna Cottex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7 Assigned Loan Fac Lagnam Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 153 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Lagnam Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 435.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ M.P.Jewellers (JSK) & Co. CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed M.P.Jewellers (JSK) & Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M.P.Jewellers (JSK) & Co. TL CRISIL BB- 5.1 Reaffirmed M/s Sasank Cottons CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Madan Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Suspended Madan Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Suspended Madan Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.8 Suspended Loan Fac Madan Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 27.7 Suspended Mahaveer Finance India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Mahaveer Finance India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Mahaveer Finance India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Loan Fac Malabar Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Malabar Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 390 Reaffirmed Malabar Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mangala Marine Exim India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 74.9 Reaffirmed Mantra Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 214.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Mantra Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 467.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Mantra Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 36.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Mica Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Reaffirmed Mica Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 275 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mica Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Nangalwala Impex Pvt Ltd CC*# CRISIL BB- 99 Suspended * Includes SME Gold Card Facility of Rs. 13.5 Million/# includes a sub limit of LC of Rs.50.0 Million Nangalwala Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7.7 Suspended National Fertilizers Ltd Bond CRISIL AA- 1176 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd TL* CRISIL AA- 39000 Reaffirmed * Including Rs.500 million interchangeable with letter of credit Neel Kanth Agro Food P Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Assigned Neel Kanth Agro Food P Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 35 Assigned Neo Power Electronics & Projects Pvt BG CRISIL D 22.5 Suspended Ltd Neo Power Electronics & Projects Pvt CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Ltd Neo Power Electronics & Projects Pvt LOC CRISIL D 5 Suspended Ltd Neo Power Electronics & Projects Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 18 Suspended Ltd Neo Power Electronics & Projects Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 13.5 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Online Print and Pack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8.6 Assigned Online Print and Pack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25.4 Assigned Loan Fac Online Print and Pack Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Orchid Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Suspended Orchid Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.8 Suspended Loan Fac Orchid Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 43.2 Suspended Oriental Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 12 Suspended *Includes sub limit of Export Packing Credit Oriental Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 11 Suspended Loan Fac Oriental Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL BB+ 5.5 Suspended Oriental Engineering Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended Patel Enterprise - Manavadar CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Patel Enterprise - Manavadar TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Pawansut Agrotech Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Pawansut Agrotech Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 55.7 Assigned Preca Solutions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Preca Solutions India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Preca Solutions India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 135 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Preca Solutions India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 155 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Rajapushpa Properties Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 175 Suspended Rajeshree Cotex CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Rajeshree Cotex Export Packing CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Credit Rajeshree Fibers CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Rajeshree Fibers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Loan Fac Rajeshwari Iron & Steel Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed RPL Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Shyamali Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.8 Suspended Shyamali Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Shyamali Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 36.7 Suspended Sidharth Exporters CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Sidharth Exporters Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sonar Bangla Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 59.1 Suspended Sonar Bangla Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 1 Suspended Sri Lakshmi Profile CC CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Sri Lakshmi Profile LT Loan CRISIL BB 65 Suspended Sunvik Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 385 Assigned; Suspension revoked Sunvik Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 274.1 Assigned; Suspension revoked Tata Sons Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 177860 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Umarpur Rice Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Suspended Umarpur Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended Umarpur Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 6.9 Suspended Umarpur Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 7.7 Suspended Umarpur Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 23.4 Suspended Vaishanavi Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL D 418.6 Assigned Vaishanavi Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL D 370 Assigned Vaishanavi Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL D 75 Assigned Vijay Technnocrats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 72.5 Suspended Vijay Technnocrats Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 71.6 Suspended Vishwas Milk Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5.3 Assigned Vishwas Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Vishwas Milk Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 34.7 Assigned Loan Fac Z-Square Shopping Mall Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 410 Assigned; Suspension revoked -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.