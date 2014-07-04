Jul 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 3, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwarya Healthcare BG CRISIL A2 10 Assigned Amar Singh Chawal Wala Packing Credit CRISIL A2 750 Reaffirmed Automotive Stampings and Assemblies LtLOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 130 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Britannia Industries Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Britannia Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Britannia Industries Ltd Buyers Finance CRISIL A1+ 21 Reaffirmed Britannia Industries Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeable with bank guarantees; Britannia Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Britannia Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 70 Reaffirmed Britannia Industries Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Britannia Industries Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Comet Technocom Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Deekay Electricals Channel Financing CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Feona Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9 Suspended Icewear Creation BG CRISIL A4 4.6 Suspended Icewear Creation Export Packing CRISIL A4 80 Suspended Credit Icewear Creation Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Purchase Icewear Creation LOC CRISIL A4 2 Suspended Jadwet Trading Company BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Jain Marble Centre LOC CRISIL A4+ 18.3 Suspended Lalit Pipes & Pipes Ltd BG* CRISIL A2 590 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ *Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.260 million Lalit Pipes & Pipes Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 240 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Lalit Pipes & Pipes Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 210 Assigned Loan Fac Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1700 Reaffirmed Mahavir Global Coal Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Nand Kishore and Sons LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended NPG Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Poddar Brothers Himghar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended R A Kraft Paper Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 55 Reaffirmed Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Credit Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 29 Reaffirmed Credit Rusan Pharma Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 150 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Rusan Pharma Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 90 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A4 Rusan Pharma Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 S Kant Healthcare Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended S Kant Healthcare Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Suspended Sadananda Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 1.9 Assigned Sand Dune Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Shanker Timber Store LOC CRISIL A4 120 Suspended Sharda Timber Store LOC CRISIL A4 120 Suspended Shree Palsiddha Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sinewave Generators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Special Engineering Services Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Star Wire (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 180 Reaffirmed Star Wire (India) Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 115.7 Reaffirmed Forward Star Wire (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Supreme Offshore Constructions and BG CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed Technical Services Ltd Supreme Offshore Constructions and LOC CRISIL A3 150 Assigned Technical Services Ltd SWE Fashions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.2 Reaffirmed SWE Fashions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Tata Autocomp GY Batteries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bank guarantee Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed ^interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Withdrawal Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Bill Discounting** CRISIL A1+ 175 Reaffirmed ** Includes letter of credit-backed sales bill discounting up to Rs.30 Million Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Buyer Credit Limit#CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Buyer Credit Limit@CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeable with letter of credit Thandiram Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 125 Suspended *Fully interchangeable with Buyer's Credit of Rs.125 Million Theni Guru Krishna Textile Mills (P) LOC CRISIL A4 120 Suspended Ltd. Theni Guru Krishna Textile Mills (P) Packing Credit CRISIL A4 290 Suspended Ltd. Vishnu Cotton Mills Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4 24 Upgraded from CRISIL D LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwarya Healthcare CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Amar Singh Chawal Wala CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Automotive Stampings and Assemblies LtNCD CRISIL A- 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A Automotive Stampings and Assemblies LtBuyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 91.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A Automotive Stampings and Assemblies LtCC# CRISIL A- 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A #Interchangeable with bank guarantee and letter of credit of up to Rs.50.00 Million and working capital demand loan, short-term loan, letter of credit, bank Automotive Stampings and Assemblies LtLT Loan CRISIL A- 42 Downgraded from CRISIL A Automotive Stampings and Assemblies LtProposed TL CRISIL A- 426.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A Baldev Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Britannia Industries Ltd CC** CRISIL AAA 1050 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with working capital demand loan and overdraft Britannia Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 209 Reaffirmed Loan Fac## ## unallocated limits; Britannia Industries Ltd WC Demand Loan^ CRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with overdraft; Chaddami Lal Jagdish Saran Charitable TL CRISIL D 80 Suspended Trust Comet Technocom Pvt. Ltd. Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BB- 65 Suspended * Includes sub-limit of Foreign Currency Loan/Foreign Currency Non-Residential Bank Loan Comet Technocom Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Loan Fac Cosmos Castings (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Suspended CPR Capital Services Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Dharampal Premchand Ltd. BG CRISIL D 20 Suspended Dharampal Premchand Ltd. CC CRISIL D 900 Suspended Dharampal Premchand Ltd. LOC CRISIL D 150 Suspended Dharampal Premchand Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 100 Suspended Loan Fac Dharampal Premchand Ltd. Rupee TL CRISIL D 450 Suspended DRN Hospitalities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- DRN Hospitalities Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- DRN Hospitalities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Evergreen Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Suspended Loan Fac Feona Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Feona Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended Goldstone Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL D 220 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Goldstone Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Goldstone Infratech Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Goldstone Infratech Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B- Goldstone Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL D 110 Assigned Gujranwala Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Gujranwala Jewellers TL CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Himalayiya Ayurvedic Yog Evam PrakartiLT Loan CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from Chikitsa Sansthan CRISIL B- Icewear Creation LT Loan CRISIL B 7.3 Suspended Jadwet Trading Company CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Jadwet Trading Company Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 49.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Jadwet Trading Company TL CRISIL BB- 4.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Jain Marble Centre CC CRISIL BB 70 Suspended Jain Marble Centre TL CRISIL BB 5.6 Suspended KVR Dream Vehicles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed KVR Dream Vehicles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B- 47.5 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) KVR Dream Vehicles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 57.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lalit Pipes & Pipes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 230 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Lalit Pipes & Pipes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BB+ 340 Upgraded from Commercial CRISIL BB Borrowings Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 65 Assigned Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 4200 Reaffirmed *Cash credit facility fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd External CRISIL AA- 391.2 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 40 Reaffirmed Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 140 Reaffirmed Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 750 Reaffirmed # Transferred from LTI following its amalgamation with LPT Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL# CRISIL AA- 1061.4 Reaffirmed # Transferred from LTI following its amalgamation with LPT Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd TL# CRISIL AA- 129.6 Assigned # Transferred from LTI following its amalgamation with LPT Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd External CRISIL AA- 109 Assigned Commercial Borrowings# # Transferred from LTI following its amalgamation with LPT M/s. Rajendra Kumar Sureka & Others TL CRISIL B+ 97.5 Assigned Mahavir Global Coal Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Suspended Mahavir Global Coal Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 35.5 Suspended Mahavir Polyfilms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended Mahavir Polyfilms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Loan Fac Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences CC CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed Ltd. Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Ltd. Loan Fac Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences TL CRISIL BBB 563.3 Assigned Ltd. Manickbag Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Reaffirmed MSM Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 84.6 Suspended MSM Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 45.4 Suspended Loan Fac MSM Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 50 Suspended Nakoda Unique Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350* Assigned *Sublimit of EPC/PCFC-140 Million ,Bank Guarantee- 350 Million, PFCE(CEL)-07.0 Million Nand Kishore and Sons CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Nand Kishore and Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Loan Fac Nirman Fincap Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Nirman Fincap Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Loan Fac Nirman Fincap Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Nirman Homes CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Nirman Homes Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac NPG Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 235 Assigned Paswara Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Suspended Paswara Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 39.7 Suspended Paswara Chemicals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 18.7 Suspended Poddar Brothers Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 55.1 Suspended Poddar Brothers Himghar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10.9 Suspended Loan Fac Poddar Brothers Himghar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 11.5 Suspended Poddar Brothers Himghar Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 1.5 Suspended R A Kraft Paper Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 20 Assigned R A Kraft Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ratan Aluminum Recycling Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Rusan Pharma Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B S Kant Healthcare Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 9.2 Suspended Loan Fac S Kant Healthcare Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 28.3 Suspended Fac Sadananda Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.1 Assigned Loan Fac Sadananda Rice Mill Cash TL CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Sadananda Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Sand Dune Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Fac Sand Dune Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Sand Dune Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Saraf Infraprojects Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 720 Suspended Satyam Industries CC CRISIL C 137 Reaffirmed Satyam Industries TL CRISIL C 51.2 Reaffirmed Shanker Timber Store CC CRISIL B- 30 Suspended Sharda Timber Store CC CRISIL B- 15 Suspended Shree Palsiddha Construction CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Shree Palsiddha Construction Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Shree Palsiddha Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shyam Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Shyam Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 24 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shyam Corporation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 161 Assigned Sinewave Generators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Sinewave Generators Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 18 Suspended Singla and Singla CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Special Engineering Services Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Kumarswamy Mineral Exports Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL D 250 Suspended Sri Kumarswamy Mineral Exports Pvt LtdPacking Credit CRISIL D 400 Suspended Sri Kumarswamy Mineral Exports Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 279 Suspended Loan Fac Star Wire (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1400 Reaffirmed Star Wire (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 200.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Star Wire (India) Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Credit Star Wire (India) Ltd TL CRISIL A- 953.5 Reaffirmed Supreme Offshore Constructions and CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Technical Services Ltd Surendra & Co CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Surendra & Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SWE Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed SWE Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 79.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Autocomp GY Batteries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Tata Autocomp GY Batteries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 502.6 Reaffirmed Tata Autocomp GY Batteries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 7.4 Reaffirmed Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1450 Reaffirmed Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 350 Reaffirmed Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 750 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL AA- 492 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 350 Reaffirmed * Credit exposure of Rs.10 Million as sub-limits of cash credit limit Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Thandiram Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 125 Suspended Theni Guru Krishna Textile Mills (P) CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Ltd. Theni Guru Krishna Textile Mills (P) Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 220 Suspended Ltd. Theni Guru Krishna Textile Mills (P) Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Ltd. Credit Vichi Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 105 Suspended Vichi Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Suspended Vidya Peeth Education Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 220 Suspended Loan Fac Vidya Peeth Education Trust TL CRISIL BB- 172.5 Suspended Vishnu Cotton Mills Ltd. CC* CRISIL B 115.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D *Sub limit of Letter of Credit for Rs.25.50 Million Vishnu Cotton Mills Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 112.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Vishnu Cotton Mills Ltd. TL CRISIL B 94 Upgraded from CRISIL D Zyden Gentec Ltd CC CRISIL D 26 Suspended Zyden Gentec Ltd LOC CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended Zyden Gentec Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.6 Suspended Loan Fac Zyden Gentec Ltd TL CRISIL D 32.9 Suspended Zyden Gentec Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 10 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)