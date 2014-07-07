Jul 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 4, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ADP Global Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Advance Computers Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Ashapura Infrastructure Company BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Aston Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Credit Aston Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Discounting* *Non - Letter of credit Baer Shoes India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Credit Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed Brothers Engineering and Erectors Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Chemi Pack India Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4 16.5 Assigned #Interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs. 4 million Deesan Agro-Tech Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.8 Assigned Deesan Agro-Tech Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.8 Assigned Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 22 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 157 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A2+ Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 800 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue * CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal - CRISIL PP-MLD 1000 Assigned Protected Market - A1+r Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal - CRISIL PP-MLD 5000 Reaffirmed Protected Market - A1+r Linked Debentures Empower Gensets Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Good-Day Foods Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeble with Letter of Credit Heritage Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A2 73.4 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Heritage Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 51.6 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Industrial Metal Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Industrial Metal Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Karamat Tanning Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Purchase Karamat Tanning Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Karamat Tanning Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Karnataka Aromas Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Karnataka Aromas LOC CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Kasyap Sweetners Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 70 Reaffirmed Kaur Sain Spinning Mills LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Kotsons Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 275 Reaffirmed Credit Kotsons Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 610 Reaffirmed Leather Tech Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 16.5 Reaffirmed Leather Tech LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Leather Tech Packing Credit CRISIL A4 62.5 Reaffirmed Linde India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 800 Reaffirmed Linde India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 752 Reaffirmed Linde India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Mandakini Coal Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A2 @ 630 Manoj Cables Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Maya Engineering Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mehul Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Mehul Construction Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Mohan Fibre Products Ltd. LOC CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Pragati Graphics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Prince Containers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Prince Containers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Prince Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Rateria Laminators Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 24 Reaffirmed Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd. BG^ CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned ^ Two way interchange ability between LC and BG upto 50 per cent of LC limit. Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd. LOC@ CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned @ Includes sub limit of Buyers Credit of up to Rs.50 million Red Chillies Mercantile Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 260 Upgraded from Credit* CRISIL A4 * Interchangeable with FBD/FBP/FBN Red Chillies Mercantile Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Red Chillies Mercantile Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 212.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4 Roto Pumps Ltd BG CRISIL A2 45 Reaffirmed Roto Pumps Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 37.5 Reaffirmed Sampat Aluminium Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Sharda Cropchem Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Sharda Cropchem Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Sharda Cropchem Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 750 Reaffirmed Sharda Cropchem Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed Sharda Cropchem Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 115 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Karni Suraj Rice & Dall Mill BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned SLMI Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 420 Reaffirmed Sree Sumangala Metals and Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 277 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Symed Labs Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Symed Labs Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed Techno Tarp and Polymers Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 1.1 Reaffirmed Purchase -Discounting Techno Tarp and Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Techno Tarp and Polymers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Techno Tarp and Polymers Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Credit Texcel International Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bank guarantee Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A Tuffware Industries BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tuffware Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 64.4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tuffware Industries LOC CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tuffware Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 2.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tuffware Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 47.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Vaibhav Structurals BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Vaibhav Structurals LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Zen Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Zen Technologies Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Manglam Build Developers Ltd. FD FA- 400 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ADP Global Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed ADP Global Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Advance Computers CC CRISIL BB+ 77.5 Reaffirmed Advance Computers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 122.5 Reaffirmed AIC Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed ARRS Silks & Thanga Maligai CC CRISIL BB- 250 Suspended ARRS Silks & Thanga Maligai LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Ashapura Infrastructure Company CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Baer Shoes India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 46.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Baer Shoes India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 18.5 Reaffirmed Ben Foundations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Loan Fac Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 195 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 24 Reaffirmed Brothers Engineering and Erectors Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Brothers Engineering and Erectors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Chamunda Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Chemi Pack India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Chemi Pack India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned DARP Construction J.V. TL CRISIL D 170 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Deesan Agro-Tech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 119.2 Assigned Deesan Agro-Tech Ltd Standby Fund Based CRISIL BBB- 900 Assigned WC Deesan Agro-Tech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 119.2 Assigned Deesan Agro-Tech Ltd Standby Fund Based CRISIL BBB- 900 Assigned WC Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 350 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A 650 Upgraded from CRISIL A- *Interchangeable with cash credit Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 31.4 Upgraded from CRISIL A- ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11950 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 14800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal - CRISIL PP-MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity - AA-r Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal - CRISIL PP-MLD 350 Reaffirmed Protected Equity - AA-r Linked Debentures Empower Gensets Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Upgraded from CRISIL C Falcon Consultancy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 200 Suspended Loan Fac Five Star Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Five Star Metals Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Floking Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Floking Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 386.9 Reaffirmed Floking Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Goaltore Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50.5 Reaffirmed Goaltore Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL C 9.6 Reaffirmed Good-Day Foods Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB 73.5 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeble with Packing credit Good-Day Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Good-Day Foods Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 65.9 Reaffirmed Goyal Agencies CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Heritage Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 750 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Heritage Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 674.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Heritage Foods Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 550.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Industrial Metal Corporation CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Jupax Vanijya Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Jupax Vanijya Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Karamat Tanning Industries CC CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Karnataka Aromas Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 170 Reaffirmed Karnataka Aromas Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Kasyap Sweetners Ltd CC CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Kasyap Sweetners Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 42 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kasyap Sweetners Ltd TL CRISIL A- 388 Reaffirmed Kaur Sain Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Kotsons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 300 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Leather Tech CC CRISIL B- 1 Reaffirmed Linde India Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA 700 Reaffirmed Linde India Ltd LT Bk Fac# EUR 40 CRISIL AA 2800 Reaffirmed million #Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, cash credit and overdraft facility, trade finance in the form of export and import finance, FCNR B loan, letter of credit and bank guarantee, and standby letter of credit. Linde India Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL AA 330 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with cash credit, bill discounting, and cheque discounting facilities Linde India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 79.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Linde India Ltd TL CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed M/s Sri Sai Calnets India CC CRISIL D 25 Suspended M/s Sri Sai Calnets India LOC CRISIL D 9 Suspended M/s Sri Sai Calnets India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 100 Suspended Loan Fac M/s Sri Sai Calnets India TL CRISIL D 34 Suspended Magadh Precision Equipment Ltd BG CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Magadh Precision Equipment Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed Magadh Precision Equipment Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Magadh Precision Equipment Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Magadh Precision Equipment Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 433.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Magadh Precision Equipment Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 111.8 Reaffirmed Mahashakti Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Manoj Cables Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Maya Engineering CC CRISIL B 15 Upgraded from CRISIL C Mehul Construction Company Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mohan Fibre Products Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Mohan Fibre Products Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 3815 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 735 Reaffirmed Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed One Stop Entertainment Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned Parasmal Pagariya & Co CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Pragati Graphics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Pragati Graphics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 8.5 Reaffirmed Pragati Graphics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 23 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pragati Graphics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Prince Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Prince Containers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Prince Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Prince Containers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Prince Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Suspended Prince Spinners Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 180 Suspended Priyadarshi Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 220 Upgraded from CRISIL B Priyadarshi Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Priyadarshi Motors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B R K Industries CC CRISIL B 82 Suspended R K Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended Loan Fac Rateria Laminators Pvt. Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd. CC*# CRISIL A- 640 Assigned *Includes sub-limit of EPC/PCFC of up to Rs.540 million/ #Includes sub-limit of FBD of up to Rs.160 million Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 70 Assigned Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL A- 110 Assigned Credit Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd. CC CRISIL A- 270 Assigned Red Chillies Mercantile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Roto Pumps Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Roto Pumps Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 53.6 Reaffirmed Sampat Aluminium Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 10 Assigned Sampat Aluminium Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Seasons Hotels Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B 8.5 Suspended Seasons Hotels Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 65 Suspended Loan Fac Seasons Hotels Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Suspended Shivam Masala Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 97.5 Reaffirmed Shree Karni Suraj Rice & Dall Mill TL CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Shree Karni Suraj Rice & Dall Mill CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Shreedhar Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Shreedhar Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 38.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shreedhar Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B- 1.2 Reaffirmed SLMI Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 100 Reaffirmed Sree Sumangala Metals and Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 280 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sree Sumangala Metals and Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 65.3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Symed Labs Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 445 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with packing credit of Rs.20 million Symed Labs Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 458.6 Reaffirmed Symed Labs Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 26.4 Reaffirmed Techno Tarp and Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Techno Tarp and Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Texcel International Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL B+ 102 Upgraded from CRISIL B- ^ Interchangeable with letter of credit facility to the extent of Rs.20 million Texcel International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 118 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 650 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1030 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vaibhav Structurals CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Zen Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)