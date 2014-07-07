Jul 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 4, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ADP Global Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Advance Computers Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Ashapura Infrastructure Company BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Aston Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Credit
Aston Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Discounting*
*Non - Letter of credit
Baer Shoes India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Credit
Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed
Brothers Engineering and Erectors Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Chemi Pack India Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4 16.5 Assigned
#Interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs. 4 million
Deesan Agro-Tech Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.8 Assigned
Deesan Agro-Tech Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.8 Assigned
Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 500 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2+
Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 22 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2+
Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 157 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A2+
Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 800 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2+
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue * CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed
*Assigned for follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal - CRISIL PP-MLD 1000 Assigned
Protected Market - A1+r
Linked Debentures
ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal - CRISIL PP-MLD 5000 Reaffirmed
Protected Market - A1+r
Linked Debentures
Empower Gensets Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Good-Day Foods Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeble with Letter of Credit
Heritage Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A2 73.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Heritage Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 51.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Industrial Metal Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Industrial Metal Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed
Karamat Tanning Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Karamat Tanning Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Karamat Tanning Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Karnataka Aromas Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed
Karnataka Aromas LOC CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed
Kasyap Sweetners Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 70 Reaffirmed
Kaur Sain Spinning Mills LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Kotsons Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 275 Reaffirmed
Credit
Kotsons Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 610 Reaffirmed
Leather Tech Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 16.5 Reaffirmed
Leather Tech LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Leather Tech Packing Credit CRISIL A4 62.5 Reaffirmed
Linde India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 800 Reaffirmed
Linde India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 752 Reaffirmed
Linde India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
Mandakini Coal Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A2 @ 630
Manoj Cables Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Maya Engineering Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mehul Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Mehul Construction Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Mohan Fibre Products Ltd. LOC CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed
Pragati Graphics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed
Prince Containers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Prince Containers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Prince Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Rateria Laminators Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 24 Reaffirmed
Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd. BG^ CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned
^ Two way interchange ability between LC and BG upto 50 per cent of LC limit.
Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd. LOC@ CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned
@ Includes sub limit of Buyers Credit of up to Rs.50 million
Red Chillies Mercantile Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 260 Upgraded from
Credit* CRISIL A4
* Interchangeable with FBD/FBP/FBN
Red Chillies Mercantile Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Red Chillies Mercantile Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 212.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A4
Roto Pumps Ltd BG CRISIL A2 45 Reaffirmed
Roto Pumps Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 37.5 Reaffirmed
Sampat Aluminium Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Sharda Cropchem Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed
Sharda Cropchem Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Sharda Cropchem Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 750 Reaffirmed
Sharda Cropchem Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed
Sharda Cropchem Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 115 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree Karni Suraj Rice & Dall Mill BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
SLMI Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 420 Reaffirmed
Sree Sumangala Metals and Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 277 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Symed Labs Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed
Symed Labs Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed
Techno Tarp and Polymers Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 1.1 Reaffirmed
Purchase
-Discounting
Techno Tarp and Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Reaffirmed
Techno Tarp and Polymers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed
Techno Tarp and Polymers Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Credit
Texcel International Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL A
Tuffware Industries BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Tuffware Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 64.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Tuffware Industries LOC CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Tuffware Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 2.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Tuffware Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 47.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Vaibhav Structurals BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Vaibhav Structurals LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Zen Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed
Zen Technologies Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Manglam Build Developers Ltd. FD FA- 400 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ADP Global Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed
ADP Global Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed
Advance Computers CC CRISIL BB+ 77.5 Reaffirmed
Advance Computers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 122.5 Reaffirmed
AIC Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed
ARRS Silks & Thanga Maligai CC CRISIL BB- 250 Suspended
ARRS Silks & Thanga Maligai LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Ashapura Infrastructure Company CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed
Baer Shoes India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 46.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Baer Shoes India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 18.5 Reaffirmed
Ben Foundations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned
Loan Fac
Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 195 Reaffirmed
Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 24 Reaffirmed
Brothers Engineering and Erectors Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Brothers Engineering and Erectors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Chamunda Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed
Chemi Pack India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Chemi Pack India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned
DARP Construction J.V. TL CRISIL D 170 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Deesan Agro-Tech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 119.2 Assigned
Deesan Agro-Tech Ltd Standby Fund Based CRISIL BBB- 900 Assigned
WC
Deesan Agro-Tech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 119.2 Assigned
Deesan Agro-Tech Ltd Standby Fund Based CRISIL BBB- 900 Assigned
WC
Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 350 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A 650 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
*Interchangeable with cash credit
Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 31.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11950 Assigned
ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 14800 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Principal - CRISIL PP-MLD 11900 Reaffirmed
Protected Equity - AA-r
Linked Debentures
ECL Finance Ltd Principal - CRISIL PP-MLD 350 Reaffirmed
Protected Equity - AA-r
Linked Debentures
Empower Gensets Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL C
Falcon Consultancy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 200 Suspended
Loan Fac
Five Star Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
Five Star Metals Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed
Floking Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Floking Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 386.9 Reaffirmed
Floking Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Goaltore Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50.5 Reaffirmed
Goaltore Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL C 9.6 Reaffirmed
Good-Day Foods Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB 73.5 Reaffirmed
^ Fully interchangeble with Packing credit
Good-Day Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Good-Day Foods Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 65.9 Reaffirmed
Goyal Agencies CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Heritage Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 750 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Heritage Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 674.2 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Heritage Foods Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 550.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Industrial Metal Corporation CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Jupax Vanijya Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed
Jupax Vanijya Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Karamat Tanning Industries CC CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Karnataka Aromas Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 170 Reaffirmed
Karnataka Aromas Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed
Kasyap Sweetners Ltd CC CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed
Kasyap Sweetners Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 42 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kasyap Sweetners Ltd TL CRISIL A- 388 Reaffirmed
Kaur Sain Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Kotsons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 300 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Leather Tech CC CRISIL B- 1 Reaffirmed
Linde India Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA 700 Reaffirmed
Linde India Ltd LT Bk Fac# EUR 40 CRISIL AA 2800 Reaffirmed
million
#Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, cash credit and overdraft facility,
trade finance in the form of export and import finance, FCNR B loan,
letter of credit and bank guarantee, and standby letter of credit.
Linde India Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL AA 330 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with cash credit, bill discounting, and cheque discounting facilities
Linde India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 79.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Linde India Ltd TL CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed
M/s Sri Sai Calnets India CC CRISIL D 25 Suspended
M/s Sri Sai Calnets India LOC CRISIL D 9 Suspended
M/s Sri Sai Calnets India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Loan Fac
M/s Sri Sai Calnets India TL CRISIL D 34 Suspended
Magadh Precision Equipment Ltd BG CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed
Magadh Precision Equipment Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed
Magadh Precision Equipment Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed
Magadh Precision Equipment Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Magadh Precision Equipment Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 433.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Magadh Precision Equipment Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 111.8 Reaffirmed
Mahashakti Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Manoj Cables Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed
Maya Engineering CC CRISIL B 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL C
Mehul Construction Company Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Mohan Fibre Products Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Mohan Fibre Products Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 3815 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 735 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed
One Stop Entertainment Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned
Parasmal Pagariya & Co CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Pragati Graphics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Pragati Graphics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 8.5 Reaffirmed
Pragati Graphics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 23 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pragati Graphics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed
Prince Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Prince Containers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Prince Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Prince Containers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 120 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Prince Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Suspended
Prince Spinners Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 180 Suspended
Priyadarshi Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 220 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Priyadarshi Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Priyadarshi Motors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL B
R K Industries CC CRISIL B 82 Suspended
R K Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Rateria Laminators Pvt. Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd. CC*# CRISIL A- 640 Assigned
*Includes sub-limit of EPC/PCFC of up to Rs.540 million/
#Includes sub-limit of FBD of up to Rs.160 million
Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 70 Assigned
Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL A- 110 Assigned
Credit
Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd. CC CRISIL A- 270 Assigned
Red Chillies Mercantile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Roto Pumps Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Roto Pumps Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 53.6 Reaffirmed
Sampat Aluminium Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Sampat Aluminium Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Seasons Hotels Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B 8.5 Suspended
Seasons Hotels Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 65 Suspended
Loan Fac
Seasons Hotels Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Suspended
Shivam Masala Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 97.5 Reaffirmed
Shree Karni Suraj Rice & Dall Mill TL CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Shree Karni Suraj Rice & Dall Mill CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned
Shreedhar Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed
Shreedhar Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 38.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shreedhar Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B- 1.2 Reaffirmed
SLMI Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 100 Reaffirmed
Sree Sumangala Metals and Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 280 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sree Sumangala Metals and Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 65.3 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Symed Labs Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 445 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with packing credit of Rs.20 million
Symed Labs Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 458.6 Reaffirmed
Symed Labs Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 26.4 Reaffirmed
Techno Tarp and Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 2.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Techno Tarp and Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Texcel International Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL B+ 102 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
^ Interchangeable with letter of credit facility to the extent of Rs.20 million
Texcel International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 118 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 650 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1030 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Vaibhav Structurals CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Zen Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
