Jul 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 7, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Biswajanani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned C.H.V.N. Reddy BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed DTDC Courier and Cargo Ltd BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed DTDC Courier and Cargo Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed GKC Projects Ltd BG* CRISIL D 13625 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ * Includes letter of credit sublimit of Rs.1400 Million Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned *Assigned for follow on open offer/ public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned *Assigned for follow on open offer/ public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for follow on open offer/ public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 48500 Reaffirmed Girna Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Suspended GNB Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Hi Tech Stampings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 18 Assigned Huldibari Industries & Plantation Co. BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Huldibari Industries & Plantation Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Ltd JM Financial Asset Reconstruction CP CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd (Enhanced from Rs.2.0 Billion)*/*The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL Ltd and JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company private Ltd did not participate in the Rating Committee Meeting and the rating process for these instruments Kapkan Electronics Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended ^ Fully fungible with each other Kapkan Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended ^ Fully fungible with each other Kaytee Corporation Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A4 10 Suspended ** fully interchangeable Kaytee Corporation Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Discounting Fac* * fully interchangeable with Export Packing Credit Kaytee Corporation Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 170 Suspended Credit Kaytee Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A4 10 Suspended ** fully interchangeable Krishna Containers Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A4 Krishna Containers LOC CRISIL A4+ 280 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 M G Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1690 Reaffirmed M G Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 170 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MGI India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned N A R Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Navkar Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A1 450 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Pavan Traders BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Pavan Traders Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed under LOC Pavan Traders LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Prima Telecom Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Prima Telecom Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3 200 Upgraded from Discounting Fac CRISIL A4+ Prima Telecom Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 210 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ratanpur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.9 Reaffirmed Ratanpur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 12.1 Reaffirmed RD Forge Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Forward Redington (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 3730 Reaffirmed Redington (India) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 4715 Reaffirmed ReNew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 500 Assigned ReNew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3400 Assigned Royal Exports (Bangalore) Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Royal Exports (Bangalore) Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 335.9 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Schrader Duncan Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Schrader Duncan Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Sree Venkateshwara Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed SSP (Pvt) Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed SSP (Pvt) Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Unify Texturisers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Suspended Unify Texturisers Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Vikas Transport Co BG CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABS Electroplaters (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended ABS Electroplaters (I) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 110 Suspended BIL Energy Systems Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Suspended BIL Energy Systems Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 294.5 Suspended BIL Energy Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 150 Suspended BIL Energy Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 95.5 Suspended Loan Fac Biswajanani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B- 18.1 Assigned Biswajanani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 58.4 Assigned Biswajanani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 96.5 Assigned Brindavan Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52 Suspended Brindavan Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 23 Suspended Brindavan Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended C.H.V.N. Reddy CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed C.H.V.N. Reddy TL CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Core Indo Ispat (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Divya Dev Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 750 Suspended DTDC Courier and Cargo Ltd CC CRISIL A- 260 Reaffirmed Encorp Powertrans Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 31 Upgraded from CRISIL D Encorp Powertrans Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 59 Upgraded from CRISIL D Girna Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended GKC Projects Ltd CC CRISIL D 4637 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB GKC Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4088 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB GNB Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed GNB Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed GVR Behari Hanumana Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 890 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ GVR Khandaphod Bijwad Road Project PvtLT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1480 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB+ GVR Panna Amanganj Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 770 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ GVR RMN Hubli Lakshmeshwar Road ProjecLT Loan CRISIL BB 1600 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Hi Tech Stampings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned Hi Tech Stampings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Huldibari Industries & Plantation Co. CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Ltd Huldibari Industries & Plantation Co. TL CRISIL B+ 4.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Huldibari Industries & Plantation Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Imperial Merchants Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Imperial Merchants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ JM Financial Asset Reconstruction CC* CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd *Cash credit facility of Rs.750 Million is interchangeable with working capital demand loan JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Kapkan Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Suspended Kapkan Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8.7 Suspended Loan Fac Kaytee Corporation Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 20 Suspended * fully interchangeable with Export Packing Credit Kaytee Corporation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 10 Suspended KKN Oil Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended KKN Oil Mill Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 2 Suspended KKN Oil Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 74.6 Suspended Krishna Containers CC CRISIL BB- 1.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ M G Contractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed M G Contractors Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed M G Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MGI India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 15 Assigned MGI India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Loan Fac MGI India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned N A R Infra Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Navkar Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL A 1000 Assigned Navkar Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL A 280 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Navkar Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 84.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- Navkar Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL A 2399.4 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Pavan Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pavan Traders CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Peethambra Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned Loan Fac Peethambra Granites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 85 Assigned Prakash Sponge Iron and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Prakash Sponge Iron and Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Prakash Sponge Iron and Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 200 Suspended Prima Telecom Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Prima Telecom Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Purvi Bharat Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Ratanpur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35.2 Reaffirmed Ratanpur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac RD Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed RD Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed RD Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Redington (India) Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 7200 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Redington (India) Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 1855 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ ReNew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 500 Assigned ReNew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd Medium TL CRISIL A- 100 Assigned Sandhu Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Sandhu Automobiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B 359.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 73.5 Withdrawal Loan Fac Schrader Duncan Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Suspended Schrader Duncan Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 295 Suspended Shri Bhogawati Sahakari Sakhar KarkhanProposed LT Bk CRISIL C 500 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Soongachi Tea Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120.4 Reaffirmed Soongachi Tea Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sree Venkateshwara Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- SSP (Pvt) Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed SSP (Pvt) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 23.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SSP (Pvt) Ltd TL CRISIL A- 80.4 Reaffirmed SSP (Pvt) Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed Credit Suyash Motors (Unit of Patton LogisticTL CRISIL BB- 22 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd) Suyash Motors (Unit of Patton LogisticCC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd) Suyash Motors (Unit of Patton LogisticStandby Line of CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd) Credit Trium Logistics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Trium Logistics India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Unify Texturisers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 350 Suspended *Includes Sub-Limit of Packing Credit of Rs.200 Million, Bill Discounting of Rs.30 Million, Foreign Letter Of Credit/Bank guarantee of Rs.50 Million, Letter Of Credit of Rs. 100 Million, Foreign Bill Purchase/Discounting of Rs.50 Million. Unify Texturisers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 700 Suspended Unify Texturisers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 37.5 Suspended Loan Fac Vikas Transport Co CC CRISIL B+ 38 Reaffirmed Vishwarupa Steel Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL D 203 Suspended Vishwarupa Steel Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL D 80 Suspended Vishwarupa Steel Pvt. Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 50 Suspended Credit Vishwarupa Steel Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL D 17 Suspended VKS Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB 91.2 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)