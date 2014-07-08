Jul 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 7, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Biswajanani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned
C.H.V.N. Reddy BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
DTDC Courier and Cargo Ltd BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed
DTDC Courier and Cargo Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed
GKC Projects Ltd BG* CRISIL D 13625 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
* Includes letter of credit sublimit of Rs.1400 Million
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned
*Assigned for follow on open offer/ public offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned
*Assigned for follow on open offer/ public offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed
*Assigned for follow on open offer/ public offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 48500 Reaffirmed
Girna Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Suspended
GNB Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Hi Tech Stampings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 18 Assigned
Huldibari Industries & Plantation Co. BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Huldibari Industries & Plantation Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
JM Financial Asset Reconstruction CP CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
(Enhanced from Rs.2.0 Billion)*/*The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL Ltd and
JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company private Ltd did not participate in the Rating
Committee Meeting and the rating process for these instruments
Kapkan Electronics Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended
^ Fully fungible with each other
Kapkan Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
^ Fully fungible with each other
Kaytee Corporation Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
** fully interchangeable
Kaytee Corporation Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Discounting Fac*
* fully interchangeable with Export Packing Credit
Kaytee Corporation Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 170 Suspended
Credit
Kaytee Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
** fully interchangeable
Krishna Containers Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Upgraded from
Forward CRISIL A4
Krishna Containers LOC CRISIL A4+ 280 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
M G Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1690 Reaffirmed
M G Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 170 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
MGI India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
N A R Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed
Navkar Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A1 450 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2+
Pavan Traders BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Pavan Traders Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
under LOC
Pavan Traders LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Prima Telecom Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Prima Telecom Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3 200 Upgraded from
Discounting Fac CRISIL A4+
Prima Telecom Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 210 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Ratanpur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.9 Reaffirmed
Ratanpur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 12.1 Reaffirmed
RD Forge Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 2 Assigned
Forward
Redington (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 3730 Reaffirmed
Redington (India) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 4715 Reaffirmed
ReNew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 500 Assigned
ReNew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3400 Assigned
Royal Exports (Bangalore) Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Royal Exports (Bangalore) Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed
Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 335.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Schrader Duncan Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Schrader Duncan Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Sree Venkateshwara Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
SSP (Pvt) Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed
SSP (Pvt) Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed
Unify Texturisers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Suspended
Unify Texturisers Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
Vikas Transport Co BG CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABS Electroplaters (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
ABS Electroplaters (I) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 110 Suspended
BIL Energy Systems Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Suspended
BIL Energy Systems Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 294.5 Suspended
BIL Energy Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 150 Suspended
BIL Energy Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 95.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Biswajanani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B- 18.1 Assigned
Biswajanani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 58.4 Assigned
Biswajanani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 96.5 Assigned
Brindavan Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52 Suspended
Brindavan Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 23 Suspended
Brindavan Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended
C.H.V.N. Reddy CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
C.H.V.N. Reddy TL CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Core Indo Ispat (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Divya Dev Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 750 Suspended
DTDC Courier and Cargo Ltd CC CRISIL A- 260 Reaffirmed
Encorp Powertrans Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 31 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Encorp Powertrans Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 59 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Girna Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended
GKC Projects Ltd CC CRISIL D 4637 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
GKC Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4088 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB
GNB Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
GNB Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed
GVR Behari Hanumana Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 890 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
GVR Khandaphod Bijwad Road Project PvtLT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1480 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL BB+
GVR Panna Amanganj Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 770 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
GVR RMN Hubli Lakshmeshwar Road ProjecLT Loan CRISIL BB 1600 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Hi Tech Stampings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned
Hi Tech Stampings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
Huldibari Industries & Plantation Co. CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Huldibari Industries & Plantation Co. TL CRISIL B+ 4.3 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Huldibari Industries & Plantation Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.7 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Imperial Merchants Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Imperial Merchants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
JM Financial Asset Reconstruction CC* CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
*Cash credit facility of Rs.750 Million is interchangeable with working capital demand loan
JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
Kapkan Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Suspended
Kapkan Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kaytee Corporation Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 20 Suspended
* fully interchangeable with Export Packing Credit
Kaytee Corporation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 10 Suspended
KKN Oil Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
KKN Oil Mill Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 2 Suspended
KKN Oil Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 74.6 Suspended
Krishna Containers CC CRISIL BB- 1.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
M G Contractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed
M G Contractors Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
M G Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
MGI India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 15 Assigned
MGI India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
MGI India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned
N A R Infra Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Navkar Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL A 1000 Assigned
Navkar Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL A 280 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Navkar Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 84.9 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A-
Navkar Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL A 2399.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Pavan Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pavan Traders CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Peethambra Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
Peethambra Granites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 85 Assigned
Prakash Sponge Iron and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Prakash Sponge Iron and Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Prakash Sponge Iron and Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 200 Suspended
Prima Telecom Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Prima Telecom Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Purvi Bharat Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Ratanpur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35.2 Reaffirmed
Ratanpur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
RD Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
RD Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
RD Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Redington (India) Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 7200 Upgraded from
CRISIL A+
Redington (India) Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 1855 Upgraded from
CRISIL A+
ReNew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 500 Assigned
ReNew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd Medium TL CRISIL A- 100 Assigned
Sandhu Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed
Sandhu Automobiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B 359.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 73.5 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
Schrader Duncan Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Suspended
Schrader Duncan Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 295 Suspended
Shri Bhogawati Sahakari Sakhar KarkhanProposed LT Bk CRISIL C 500 Suspended
Ltd Loan Fac
Soongachi Tea Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120.4 Reaffirmed
Soongachi Tea Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sree Venkateshwara Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
SSP (Pvt) Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed
SSP (Pvt) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 23.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
SSP (Pvt) Ltd TL CRISIL A- 80.4 Reaffirmed
SSP (Pvt) Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
Suyash Motors (Unit of Patton LogisticTL CRISIL BB- 22 Assigned
Services Pvt Ltd)
Suyash Motors (Unit of Patton LogisticCC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned
Services Pvt Ltd)
Suyash Motors (Unit of Patton LogisticStandby Line of CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned
Services Pvt Ltd) Credit
Trium Logistics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed
Trium Logistics India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Unify Texturisers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 350 Suspended
*Includes Sub-Limit of Packing Credit of Rs.200 Million, Bill Discounting of Rs.30 Million,
Foreign Letter Of Credit/Bank guarantee of Rs.50 Million, Letter Of Credit of Rs. 100 Million,
Foreign Bill Purchase/Discounting of Rs.50 Million.
Unify Texturisers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 700 Suspended
Unify Texturisers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 37.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Vikas Transport Co CC CRISIL B+ 38 Reaffirmed
Vishwarupa Steel Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL D 203 Suspended
Vishwarupa Steel Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL D 80 Suspended
Vishwarupa Steel Pvt. Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Credit
Vishwarupa Steel Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL D 17 Suspended
VKS Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB 91.2 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)