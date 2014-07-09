Jul 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 8, 2014.
ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1500 Reaffirmed
ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 1000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Amarparkash Rice Exports (P) Ltd. Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 24.2 Assigned
Amrutha Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 130 Suspended
Ardor Global Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 115 Reaffirmed
Forward
Ardor International Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 180 Reaffirmed
Forward
Ardor International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 400^^ Reaffirmed
^^Includes sublimit of Rs.30 million for bank guarantee
Bajaj Sons Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed
Bhasin & Company BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed
Bhasin & Company LOC CRISIL A4 7 Reaffirmed
Chaitanya Tractors and Automobiles BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Chaitanya Tractors and Automobiles ST Loan CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended
Goodrich Gasket Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Goodrich Gasket Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Guindy Machine Tools Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Guindy Machine Tools Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended
Indian Progressive Construction Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4+ 228.6 Reaffirmed
Janki Newsprint Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned
Janki Newsprint Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Jayanthi Garments Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 70 Suspended
Jayanthi Garments Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Suspended
Modern Chemicals BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Modern Chemicals Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 145 Suspended
Mohanlal Madhawjee Jewellers Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.5 Suspended
Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 580 Suspended
Praj Industries Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
*Amount interchangeable between bank guarantee and letter of credit
S H M Shipcare Letter Of CRISIL A4+ 125 Suspended
Guarantee*
*Includes sublimit for Letter of Credit of Rs.50.00million
Sai Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended
Sri Venkatesh Iron and Alloys (India) BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Ltd.
Srivenkateshwar Tradex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed
Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Subham Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 55 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Subham Enterprises Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Swaraj India Industries Ltd. LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Uday Autosales Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5.4 Reaffirmed
Varks Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 485 Reaffirmed
ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Abhay Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 470 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Letter of Credit upto a limit of Rs.350 million
Abhay Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
Abhay Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB- 430 Assigned
Abhay Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 500 Assigned
Akai Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended
Akai Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 70 Suspended
Loan Fac
Akai Steels Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Amarparkash Rice Exports (P) Ltd. Proposed TL CRISIL B 95 Assigned
Amarparkash Rice Exports (P) Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20.8 Assigned
Amrutha Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
Amrutha Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended
Aniirudh Civil Engineers And BG CRISIL D 1 Downgraded
Contractors Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4
Aniirudh Civil Engineers And CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
Contractors Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B-
Aniirudh Civil Engineers And TL CRISIL D 19 Downgraded
Contractors Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B-
Ankur Biochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended
Loan Fac
Ankur Biochem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 550 Suspended
Ardor Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 900@ Reaffirmed
@Includes sublimit of Rs.500 million for letter of credit and Rs.500 million for bank guarantee
Ardor Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 650** Reaffirmed
**Includes sublimit of Rs.350 million for letter of credit
Ardor Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 565@@ Reaffirmed
@@Includes sublimit of Rs.400 million for letter of credit
Ardor Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 480## Reaffirmed
##Includes sublimit of Rs.250 million for letter of credit
Ardor Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 475^^ Reaffirmed
^^Includes sublimit of Rs.250 million for letter of credit
Ardor Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed
Ardor Global Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB 535 Reaffirmed
Ardor International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1200@ Reaffirmed
@Includes sublimit of Rs.600 million for foreign currency loan, Rs.800 million for letter of
credit, Rs.800 million for buyer's credit and Rs.200 million for bank guarantee
Ardor International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 570** Reaffirmed
**Includes sublimit of Rs.250 million for letter of credit, and Rs.250 million for buyer's
credit
Ardor International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350@@ Reaffirmed
@@Includes sublimit of Rs.95 million for buyer's credit
Ardor International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 877.5## Reaffirmed
##Includes sublimit of Rs.635 million for letter of credit, and Rs.635 million for buyer's
credit
Ardor International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Ardor International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 602.5^ Reaffirmed
^Includes sublimit of Rs.312.5 million for foreign currency loan, Rs.420 million for letter of
credit, and Rs.420 million for buyer's credit
Ardor International Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB 1570 Assigned
Bairathi Shoe Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended
Bairathi Shoe Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 29.5 Suspended
Bajaj Sons Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 447.5 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Sons Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 52.9 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Bajaj Sons Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 50.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bajaj Sons Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 11.6 Assigned
Bhasin & Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Bhasin & Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 108.1 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Bhasin & Company TL CRISIL B+ 11.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Bishnupriya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 31 Suspended
Bishnupriya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bishnupriya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 49.5 Suspended
Bishnupriya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 4.5 Suspended
Care Corupack Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended
Care Corupack Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Care Corupack Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended
Chaitanya Tractors and Automobiles CC CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended
Chaitanya Tractors and Automobiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Chaitanya Tractors and Automobiles TL CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended
Chandravadhanam Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed
Chandravadhanam Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 33 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dayakar Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Dayakar Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dish TV India Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 1500 Assigned
Dish TV India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 2700 Assigned
Loan Fac
Elixir Enterprises and Hotels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15.6 Suspended
Elixir Enterprises and Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Elixir Enterprises and Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 264.4 Suspended
Elixir Enterprises and Hotels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Futura Techpark Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 720 Reduced from
Rs.1000
Million
Golden Textiles CC CRISIL BB 42.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Golden Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Golden Textiles TL CRISIL BB 11.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Goodrich Gasket Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed
Goodrich Gasket Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 5.5 Reaffirmed
Goodrich Gasket Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 67 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Guindy Machine Tools Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended
Guindy Machine Tools Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 9.5 Suspended
Guindy Machine Tools Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 113 Suspended
Loan Fac
Guru Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 180 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Guru Rice Mills TL CRISIL B+ 8 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Guru Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22 Assigned
Loan Fac
Indian Progressive Construction Pvt LtOverdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Indian Progressive Construction Pvt LtTL CRISIL BB 16.4 Reaffirmed
Innova Captab CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended
Jagadish P. Deshpande TL CRISIL B+ 69.1 Reaffirmed
Janki Newsprint Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned
Janki Newsprint Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 47.5 Assigned
Jayanthi Garments CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended
K.P.Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 240 Suspended
K.P.Garments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 160 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kaizen Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended
Kaizen Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kaizen Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40.2 Suspended
Kasata Hometech (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 200 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kun Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed
Fac
Longulf Trading (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200* Assigned
*Interchangeable with Packing Credit/ Packing Credit Foreign Currency/ Foreign Bill Purchase/
Foreign Bill Discounting/ Pre Shipment Credit in Foreign Curre
Mahaveer Finance India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Mahaveer Finance India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Maheshwari Coal Benefication and BG CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Infrastructure Pvt Ltd
Maheshwari Coal Benefication and CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Infrastructure Pvt Ltd
Maheshwari Coal Benefication and TL CRISIL D 66 Suspended
Infrastructure Pvt Ltd
Modern Chemicals CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
Mohanlal Madhawjee Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
MRG AUTO Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 230 Reaffirmed
MRG AUTO Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Suspended
Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Suspended
Loan Fac
Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 84 Suspended
Patel Timber Corporation CC CRISIL D 12 Suspended
Patel Timber Corporation TL CRISIL D 11.8 Suspended
Plama Developers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 260 Suspended
Loan Fac
Plama Developers Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Suspended
Praj Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA 50 Reaffirmed
Praj Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Priyadarshi Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed
Priyadarshi Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Priyadarshi Motors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Rajeshree Cot Fibers CC CRISIL BB 200 Suspended
Rohit Iron and Steel (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed
S H M Shipcare CC CRISIL BB 85 Suspended
S H M Shipcare Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Suspended
Loan Fac
S H M Shipcare TL CRISIL BB 70 Suspended
S.P. Mani and Mohan Dairy (India) Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 370 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
S.P.Mani and Mohan Dairy LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed
S.P.Mani and Mohan Dairy Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed
S.P.Mani and Mohan Dairy WC Loan CRISIL BB+ 82.5 Assigned
Sagar Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 45 Suspended
Sagar Educational Society TL CRISIL BB 25 Suspended
Sai Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Suspended
Sai Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 69.8 Suspended
Sai Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 46 Reaffirmed
Sai Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 4 Reaffirmed
Samsvik Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended
Shivani Hot Rolled Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Shivani Hot Rolled Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 90 Suspended
Loan Fac
Speciality Silica Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed
Speciality Silica Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk fac CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Speciality Silica Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed
Sri Venkatesh Iron and Alloys (India) CC CRISIL BB 120 Suspended
Ltd.
Sri Venkatesh Iron and Alloys (India) TL CRISIL BB 200 Suspended
Ltd.
Srivenkateshwar Tradex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
*Includes sub-limit of Rs.9 Million for export packing credit and Rs.6 Million for foreign bill
discounting facility
Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 80.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 5 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB
Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 56.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Subham Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Swaraj India Industries Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 270 Suspended
Swaraj India Industries Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 159.1 Suspended
Swaraj India Industries Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 32.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
TI Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Suspended
TI Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 120 Suspended
TRIF Kochi Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1320 Reaffirmed
Uday Autosales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed
Uday Autosales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
Loan Fac
Uday Autosales Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Uday Autosales Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 2.1 Assigned
United Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
United Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Varks Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed
Venky Hi-Tech Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL D 240 Suspended
Venky Hi-Tech Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Suspended
Venky Hi-Tech Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL D 35 Suspended
Viswatma Merchandise Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 155 Suspended
Viswatma Merchandise Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Viswatma Merchandise Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 8 Suspended
Credit
Viswatma Merchandise Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 85 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
