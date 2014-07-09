Jul 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 8, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1500 Reaffirmed ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amarparkash Rice Exports (P) Ltd. Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 24.2 Assigned Amrutha Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 130 Suspended Ardor Global Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 115 Reaffirmed Forward Ardor International Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 180 Reaffirmed Forward Ardor International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 400^^ Reaffirmed ^^Includes sublimit of Rs.30 million for bank guarantee Bajaj Sons Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Bhasin & Company BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Bhasin & Company LOC CRISIL A4 7 Reaffirmed Chaitanya Tractors and Automobiles BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Chaitanya Tractors and Automobiles ST Loan CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended Goodrich Gasket Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Goodrich Gasket Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Guindy Machine Tools Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Guindy Machine Tools Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Indian Progressive Construction Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4+ 228.6 Reaffirmed Janki Newsprint Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Janki Newsprint Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Jayanthi Garments Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 70 Suspended Jayanthi Garments Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Suspended Modern Chemicals BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Modern Chemicals Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 145 Suspended Mohanlal Madhawjee Jewellers Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.5 Suspended Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 580 Suspended Praj Industries Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed *Amount interchangeable between bank guarantee and letter of credit S H M Shipcare Letter Of CRISIL A4+ 125 Suspended Guarantee* *Includes sublimit for Letter of Credit of Rs.50.00million Sai Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Sri Venkatesh Iron and Alloys (India) BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Ltd. Srivenkateshwar Tradex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Subham Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 55 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Subham Enterprises Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Swaraj India Industries Ltd. LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Uday Autosales Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5.4 Reaffirmed Varks Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 485 Reaffirmed ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Abhay Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 470 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit upto a limit of Rs.350 million Abhay Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Abhay Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB- 430 Assigned Abhay Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 500 Assigned Akai Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended Akai Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 70 Suspended Loan Fac Akai Steels Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 50 Suspended Amarparkash Rice Exports (P) Ltd. Proposed TL CRISIL B 95 Assigned Amarparkash Rice Exports (P) Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20.8 Assigned Amrutha Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Amrutha Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Aniirudh Civil Engineers And BG CRISIL D 1 Downgraded Contractors Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4 Aniirudh Civil Engineers And CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Contractors Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B- Aniirudh Civil Engineers And TL CRISIL D 19 Downgraded Contractors Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B- Ankur Biochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended Loan Fac Ankur Biochem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 550 Suspended Ardor Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 900@ Reaffirmed @Includes sublimit of Rs.500 million for letter of credit and Rs.500 million for bank guarantee Ardor Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 650** Reaffirmed **Includes sublimit of Rs.350 million for letter of credit Ardor Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 565@@ Reaffirmed @@Includes sublimit of Rs.400 million for letter of credit Ardor Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 480## Reaffirmed ##Includes sublimit of Rs.250 million for letter of credit Ardor Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 475^^ Reaffirmed ^^Includes sublimit of Rs.250 million for letter of credit Ardor Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed Ardor Global Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB 535 Reaffirmed Ardor International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1200@ Reaffirmed @Includes sublimit of Rs.600 million for foreign currency loan, Rs.800 million for letter of credit, Rs.800 million for buyer's credit and Rs.200 million for bank guarantee Ardor International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 570** Reaffirmed **Includes sublimit of Rs.250 million for letter of credit, and Rs.250 million for buyer's credit Ardor International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350@@ Reaffirmed @@Includes sublimit of Rs.95 million for buyer's credit Ardor International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 877.5## Reaffirmed ##Includes sublimit of Rs.635 million for letter of credit, and Rs.635 million for buyer's credit Ardor International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Ardor International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 602.5^ Reaffirmed ^Includes sublimit of Rs.312.5 million for foreign currency loan, Rs.420 million for letter of credit, and Rs.420 million for buyer's credit Ardor International Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB 1570 Assigned Bairathi Shoe Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended Bairathi Shoe Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 29.5 Suspended Bajaj Sons Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 447.5 Reaffirmed Bajaj Sons Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 52.9 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Bajaj Sons Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 50.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajaj Sons Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 11.6 Assigned Bhasin & Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Bhasin & Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 108.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Bhasin & Company TL CRISIL B+ 11.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B Bishnupriya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 31 Suspended Bishnupriya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1 Suspended Loan Fac Bishnupriya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 49.5 Suspended Bishnupriya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 4.5 Suspended Care Corupack Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended Care Corupack Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Suspended Loan Fac Care Corupack Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended Chaitanya Tractors and Automobiles CC CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Chaitanya Tractors and Automobiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Loan Fac Chaitanya Tractors and Automobiles TL CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended Chandravadhanam Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Chandravadhanam Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 33 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dayakar Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Dayakar Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dish TV India Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 1500 Assigned Dish TV India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 2700 Assigned Loan Fac Elixir Enterprises and Hotels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15.6 Suspended Elixir Enterprises and Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Elixir Enterprises and Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 264.4 Suspended Elixir Enterprises and Hotels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 10 Suspended Futura Techpark Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 720 Reduced from Rs.1000 Million Golden Textiles CC CRISIL BB 42.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Golden Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Golden Textiles TL CRISIL BB 11.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Goodrich Gasket Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Goodrich Gasket Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 5.5 Reaffirmed Goodrich Gasket Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 67 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Guindy Machine Tools Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended Guindy Machine Tools Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 9.5 Suspended Guindy Machine Tools Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 113 Suspended Loan Fac Guru Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 180 Upgraded from CRISIL B Guru Rice Mills TL CRISIL B+ 8 Upgraded from CRISIL B Guru Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22 Assigned Loan Fac Indian Progressive Construction Pvt LtOverdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Indian Progressive Construction Pvt LtTL CRISIL BB 16.4 Reaffirmed Innova Captab CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Jagadish P. Deshpande TL CRISIL B+ 69.1 Reaffirmed Janki Newsprint Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned Janki Newsprint Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 47.5 Assigned Jayanthi Garments CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended K.P.Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 240 Suspended K.P.Garments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 160 Suspended Loan Fac Kaizen Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended Kaizen Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3.8 Suspended Loan Fac Kaizen Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40.2 Suspended Kasata Hometech (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 200 Suspended Loan Fac Kun Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed Fac Longulf Trading (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200* Assigned *Interchangeable with Packing Credit/ Packing Credit Foreign Currency/ Foreign Bill Purchase/ Foreign Bill Discounting/ Pre Shipment Credit in Foreign Curre Mahaveer Finance India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Mahaveer Finance India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Coal Benefication and BG CRISIL D 20 Suspended Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Maheshwari Coal Benefication and CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Maheshwari Coal Benefication and TL CRISIL D 66 Suspended Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Modern Chemicals CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Mohanlal Madhawjee Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended MRG AUTO Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 230 Reaffirmed MRG AUTO Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Suspended Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Suspended Loan Fac Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 84 Suspended Patel Timber Corporation CC CRISIL D 12 Suspended Patel Timber Corporation TL CRISIL D 11.8 Suspended Plama Developers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 260 Suspended Loan Fac Plama Developers Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Suspended Praj Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA 50 Reaffirmed Praj Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Priyadarshi Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed Priyadarshi Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Priyadarshi Motors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Credit Rajeshree Cot Fibers CC CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Rohit Iron and Steel (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed S H M Shipcare CC CRISIL BB 85 Suspended S H M Shipcare Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Loan Fac S H M Shipcare TL CRISIL BB 70 Suspended S.P. Mani and Mohan Dairy (India) Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 370 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac S.P.Mani and Mohan Dairy LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed S.P.Mani and Mohan Dairy Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed S.P.Mani and Mohan Dairy WC Loan CRISIL BB+ 82.5 Assigned Sagar Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 45 Suspended Sagar Educational Society TL CRISIL BB 25 Suspended Sai Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Suspended Sai Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 69.8 Suspended Sai Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 46 Reaffirmed Sai Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 4 Reaffirmed Samsvik Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Shivani Hot Rolled Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Shivani Hot Rolled Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 90 Suspended Loan Fac Speciality Silica Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Speciality Silica Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk fac CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Speciality Silica Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatesh Iron and Alloys (India) CC CRISIL BB 120 Suspended Ltd. Sri Venkatesh Iron and Alloys (India) TL CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Ltd. Srivenkateshwar Tradex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB *Includes sub-limit of Rs.9 Million for export packing credit and Rs.6 Million for foreign bill discounting facility Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 80.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 56.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Subham Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Swaraj India Industries Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 270 Suspended Swaraj India Industries Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 159.1 Suspended Swaraj India Industries Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 32.9 Suspended Loan Fac TI Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Suspended TI Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 120 Suspended TRIF Kochi Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1320 Reaffirmed Uday Autosales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Uday Autosales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Loan Fac Uday Autosales Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Uday Autosales Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 2.1 Assigned United Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed United Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Varks Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Venky Hi-Tech Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL D 240 Suspended Venky Hi-Tech Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Suspended Venky Hi-Tech Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL D 35 Suspended Viswatma Merchandise Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 155 Suspended Viswatma Merchandise Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2 Suspended Loan Fac Viswatma Merchandise Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 8 Suspended Credit Viswatma Merchandise Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 85 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 