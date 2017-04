Jul 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 9, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACC Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed *Bank guarantee and letter of credit limits are interchangeable ACC Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed *Bank guarantee and letter of credit limits are interchangeable ACC Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Supplier Line of CRISIL D 42 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ # One-way interchangeable from non-fund-based to fund-based working capital limit to the extent of Rs.40 million Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Best Tanning Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Best Tanning Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed DGP Steel Star Engineering Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Eastman Impex Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Credit Eastman Impex Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 29.9 Reaffirmed Forward Eastman Impex LOC** CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed **Includes a sublimit of bank guarantee for Rs.10 million. Eastman Impex Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 497.8 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd BG CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Purchase Gloster Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 160 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd BG CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Purchase Gloster Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 160 Reaffirmed Lotus Powergear Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded under LOC from CRISIL A3 Lotus Powergear Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 M/s. A. C. Shaikh Contractor BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Meenakshi Associates Pvt Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Meenakshi Associates Pvt Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Nishigandha Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed NKC Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2525 Reaffirmed Quadra Infratel Synergies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Quadra Infratel Synergies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Radnik Exports Bill Discounting* CRISIL A3+ 450 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub limit of packing credit RS.250 million Radnik Exports Bill Discounting# CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed #includes a sub limit of packing credit Rs.110 million Raipur Power and Steel Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 2.2 Assigned; Suspension revoked Raipur Power and Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 247.8 Assigned; Suspension revoked Raka Oil Company BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Rattan Polychem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Servotech Power System Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Bank guarantee Servotech Power System Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 75** Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with foreign letter of credit Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 240 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A2+ Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 220 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Sonai Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A3 1 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt. Ltd. Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Tube Investments of India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 2500 Million) Tube Investments of India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bank guarantee Vadilal Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Vadilal Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ ValueLabs LLP Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Foreign Currency Win-Win Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Zoloto Industries LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACC Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 60 Reaffirmed ACC Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed Anithaa Weaving Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Anithaa Weaving Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 51.8 Reaffirmed Anithaa Weaving Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 21.9 Reaffirmed Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC* CRISIL D 220 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ * 100% two-way interchangeable among cash credit, export packing credit, and foreign bills discounting (non letter of credit) limits Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 80 Downgraded Credit* from CRISIL BB+ * 100% two-way interchangeable among cash credit, export packing credit, and foreign bills discounting (non letter of credit) limits Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Discounting* from CRISIL BB+ * 100% two-way interchangeable among cash credit, export packing credit, and foreign bills discounting (non letter of credit) limits Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 216.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Best Tanning Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B BNP Paribas Securities India Pvt. Ltd.Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 700 Reaffirmed Chhattisgarh Hydro Power LLP TL CRISIL BB+ 1350 Assigned Damcosoft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Damcosoft Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Damcosoft Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 146.4 Reaffirmed DGP Steel Star Engineering Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B- DGP Steel Star Engineering Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- DGP Steel Star Engineering Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Divine Infracon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 3730 Reaffirmed Eastman Impex Export Packing CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from Credit* CRISIL BB- *Includes a sublimit of cash credit of Rs.80 million Eastman Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 44.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Eastman Impex TL CRISIL BB 85.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 105 Reaffirmed Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 305 Reaffirmed French Motor Car Co Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed French Motor Car Co Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 207.2 Reaffirmed French Motor Car Co Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 128.5 Reaffirmed Fac French Motor Car Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 54.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gloster Ltd CC CRISIL A 720 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 68.2 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 331.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gloster Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 140 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd CC CRISIL A 720 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 68.2 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 331.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gloster Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 140 Reaffirmed Govind Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Govind Agro Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 53.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Govind Agro Foods TL CRISIL B+ 16.5 Reaffirmed Jadhao Layland Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 50 Assigned Keggfarms Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Keggfarms Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Loan Fac Kirpa Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Lotus Powergear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Lotus Powergear Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 104.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- M/s. A. C. Shaikh Contractor CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed M/s. A. C. Shaikh Contractor TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Meenakshi Associates Pvt Ltd. CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Meenakshi Associates Pvt Ltd. TL CRISIL B 13.2 Reaffirmed Nishigandha Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed NKC Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 420 Downgraded from CRISIL BB NKC Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Pioneer Combines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 98 Assigned Pioneer Combines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 52 Assigned Loan Fac Quadra Infratel Synergies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Quadra Infratel Synergies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Quadra Infratel Synergies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Quadra Infratel Synergies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Raipur Power and Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 975 Assigned; Suspension revoked Raipur Power and Steel Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 875 Assigned; Suspension revoked Raka Oil Company CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Rattan Polychem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B Rattan Polychem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Rattan Polychem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sara Exports Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 360 Reaffirmed Sara Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 67 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sara Exports Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 18 Reaffirmed Servotech Power System Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 62.6 Reaffirmed Servotech Power System Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Servotech Power System Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2.4 Reaffirmed Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 165 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A- Shree Adhyashakti Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Shri Ram Impex (India) Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 210 Assigned Shrusti Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shrusti Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Siddhartha Super Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 105 Assigned Siddhartha Super Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 135 Assigned Silver Spring Spinners India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Silver Spring Spinners India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Silver Spring Spinners India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Sir Padampat Singhania University Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sir Padampat Singhania University Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed SKH Poultry (P) Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B SKH Poultry (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B SKH Poultry (P) Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sonai Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 1000 Assigned Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 26000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 10300 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 27920 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 21280 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 135 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB- 26.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Tejraj Promoters & Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Tejraj Promoters & Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Thriarr Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 51.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Thriarr Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 19.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5300 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 500 Withdrawn Tube Investments of India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short-term buyer's credit, packing credit, and working capital demand loan Vadilal Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 526.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Vadilal Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1203.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Vadilal Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 526.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Vadilal Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1203.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB ValueLabs LLP LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Win-Win Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Win-Win Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Zoloto Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)