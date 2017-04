Jul 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 10, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abans Commodities (I) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reassigned Aditya Translink Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A3 65 Reaffirmed Aditya Translink Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed Aggarwwal Exports Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed Credit AL Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 330 Reaffirmed AL Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A3+ 520 Reaffirmed Packing Credit American International School - ChennaBG CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed American International School - ChennaImport Documentary CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit American International School - ChennaImport Payment CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Deferred Credit ASL Marketing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed ASL Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed AU Financiers (India) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 1300 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Power and Steel Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 150 Assigned Cadila Healthcare Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Cadila Healthcare Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed CMW Pressings LOC CRISIL A2+ 25 Reaffirmed Dhariya Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Dolphin Offshore Shipping Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Forech India Ltd LOC& CRISIL A2 195 Reaffirmed Forech India Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A2 35 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with post shipment credit Forech India Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 240 Reaffirmed Credit Forech India Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A2 45 Reaffirmed @fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Forech India Ltd LOC! CRISIL A2 160 Reaffirmed Healthy Life Pharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Healthy Life Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 3.5 Reaffirmed INA India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned J. N. Tayal Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Kaveri Gas Power Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Keyem Engineering Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Majolica Impex Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 90 Assigned Credit Majolica Impex Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 4.8 Assigned Forward Majolica Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Motilal Oswal Group Companies ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Motilal Oswal Group Companies ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Nash Industries (I) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 6 Reaffirmed Nash Industries (I) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Credit Nash Industries (I) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 25 Reaffirmed Discounting Nash Industries (I) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 125 Reaffirmed Nash Products BG CRISIL A2+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Nash Products LOC CRISIL A2+ 2 Reaffirmed Padma Polymers - Mumbai LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Paramount Forge BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed PC Jeweller Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R. N. Dobariya BG CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed R.S. Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.9 Reaffirmed Rajshri Iron Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.5 Assigned RTS Power Corporation Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 411.5 Reaffirmed RTS Power Corporation Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4 356.6 Reaffirmed Sanganeriya Spinning Mills Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Shaan Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Fac Varroc Exhaust Systems Pvt. Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed Varroc Polymers Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Varroc Polymers Pvt. Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 600 Reaffirmed Varroc Polymers Pvt. Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 540 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with Buyers' Credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abans Commodities (I) Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 7 Reaffirmed Aditya Translink Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Aditya Translink Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Aggarwwal Exports CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Aggarwwal Exports Export Packing CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Credit Aggarwwal Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Purchase Aggarwwal Exports WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 78 Reaffirmed AL Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac AL Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed AL-Sami Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B Ambalika Welfare Foundation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Ambalika Welfare Foundation TL CRISIL BBB- 104 Reaffirmed American International School - ChennaBill CRISIL A+ 2.3 Reaffirmed Pur-Discounting Fac American International School - ChennaForeign Currency CRISIL A+ 255 Reaffirmed TL** **USD 4.25 Million term loan converted to INR at Rs.60 per USD American International School - ChennaOverdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 10 Reaffirmed American International School - ChennaProposed TL CRISIL A+ 134.9 Reaffirmed ASL Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed ASL Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed AU Financiers (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed Au Financiers (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A 7928.2 Reaffirmed AU Financiers (India) Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL A 10085.4 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs.300 million of subordinated term-loan AU Financiers (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 86.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Auro Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Bhagwati Power and Steel Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 252.1 Assigned Bhagwati Power and Steel Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Bhagwati Power and Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7.9 Assigned Loan Fac Bhagwati Power and Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Assigned Cadila Healthcare Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 7000 Reaffirmed Cadila Healthcare Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 7765.8 Reaffirmed Cadila Healthcare Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 5784.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac CMW Pressings CC CRISIL A- 25 Reaffirmed Comet Handicrafts Credit Limit Under CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from Gold Card CRISIL B Comet Handicrafts Export Packing CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B Comet Handicrafts Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL B Comet Handicrafts Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B DDPL Global Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 140 Assigned Dhariya Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Dhariya Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 7.4 Reaffirmed Dolphin Offshore Shipping Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Dolphin Offshore Shipping Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 26.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Dolphin Offshore Shipping Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 8.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Forech India Ltd CC% CRISIL BBB+ 75 Reaffirmed %Rs. 40 million interchangeable with packing credit Forech India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 20.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Forech India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 134.5 Reaffirmed Forech India Ltd CC$ CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed $Rs. 100 million interchangeable with packing credit Forech India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed Healthy Life Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 47.5 Reaffirmed Healthy Life Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Healthy Life Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed INA India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ INA India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ INA India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 180 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ J. N. Tayal Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed J. N. Tayal Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J. N. Tayal Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 19.7 Reaffirmed JITM Trust (Centurion University of Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Technology and Management) JITM Trust (Centurion University of TL CRISIL B+ 329.5 Reaffirmed Technology and Management) Kapu Gems Export Packing CRISIL A- 1260 Reaffirmed Credit Kapu Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A- 540 Reaffirmed Credit Kapu Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kaveri Gas Power Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Kaveri Gas Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 92 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Kaveri Gas Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 35.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Keyem Engineering Enterprises CC CRISIL B 125 Assigned Keyem Engineering Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Assigned Majolica Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Malhotra Rice & Gen. Mills CC CRISIL B 195 Assigned Malhotra Rice & Gen. Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 55 Assigned Loan Fac Naga Satya Srikanth Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 7.1 Assigned Naga Satya Srikanth Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Naga Satya Srikanth Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B 22.9 Assigned Nash Industries (I) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Credit Nash Industries (I) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A- 25 Reaffirmed Discounting Nash Industries (I) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 74.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nash Industries (I) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 276.8 Reaffirmed Nash Products CC CRISIL A- 12.5 Reaffirmed Nash Products LT Loan CRISIL A- 43 Reaffirmed Nash Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 17 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Padma Polymers - Mumbai Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60 Assigned Loan Fac Padma Polymers - Mumbai CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Paramount Forge CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Paramount Forge Foreign Currency TLCRISIL B+ 45.7 Reaffirmed Paramount Forge Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 217.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PC Jeweller Ltd CC CRISIL A 3800 Reaffirmed PC Jeweller Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A 3000 Reaffirmed Credit PC Jeweller Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 24700 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R. N. Dobariya Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed R.S. Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B- R.S. Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B- R.S. Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- R.S. Mills Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Radish Technologies TL CRISIL BB 32.6 Assigned Radish Technologies CC CRISIL BB 82.5 Assigned Radish Technologies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 36.9 Assigned Loan Fac Rajshri Iron Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 116.1 Assigned Loan Fac Rajshri Iron Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 146.5 Assigned Ravi Nair Hospitals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Ravi Nair Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed RTS Power Corporation Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 217.4 Reaffirmed RTS Power Corporation Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac RTS Power Corporation Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Sanganeriya Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Seshasayee Knittings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Seshasayee Knittings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Shiv Shakti Cot Fab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 81.8 Assigned Shri Shiv Shakti Cot Fab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Shri Shiv Shakti Cot Fab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 103.2 Assigned Loan Fac TKG Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Assigned TKG Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 87.1 Assigned Varroc Exhaust Systems Pvt. Ltd CC$ CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed $ Interchangeable with bills discounting Varroc Exhaust Systems Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 2.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varroc Polymers Pvt. Ltd CC$ CRISIL A+ 410 Reaffirmed $Interchangeable with Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee and Buyers' Credit to the extent of Rs.50 million Varroc Polymers Pvt. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 115.2 Reaffirmed Varroc Polymers Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 153.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Velacity Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Velacity Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 28.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Velacity TL CRISIL B- 21.4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Yarlagadda Agros Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.