Jul 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 11, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 2350 Reaffirmed AIC Iron Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed AIC Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 488050 Reaffirmed Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 11950 Reaffirmed C.S. Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 670 Reaffirmed Century Flour Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reassigned Century Flour Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reassigned Classic Engineers BG CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed Desai Infra Projects (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 63 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) LBG CRISIL A4+ 850 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) LLOC CRISIL A4+ 109.6 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 E.M.Electro - Mechanicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Emdee Digitronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 96.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Grobest Feeds Corporation (India) Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2 450 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Huhtamaki PPL Ltd. ST Debt^ CRISIL A1+ 220 @ ^Includes commercial paper programme Huhtamaki PPL Ltd. LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 80 @ Huhtamaki PPL Ltd. Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 360 @ Inventys Research Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 35 Reaffirmed Jai Ambey Wire Exim Pvt Ltd Composite WC Limit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Jolly Board Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Assigned Jolly Board Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1.5 Assigned JSW Vallabh Tinplate Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kumar Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Assigned Kumar Metal Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 85 Assigned Mehul Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Mehul Construction Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Murugappa Holdings Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1100 Assigned Pallava Textile Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 80 Reaffirmed PJR Project Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Positive Packaging Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 @ Positive Packaging Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 150 @ Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Purchase Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 32.5 Reaffirmed S.N.Q.S. Internationals Foreign Demand CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase S.N.Q.S. Internationals Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed S.N.Q.S. Internationals Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed S.N.Q.S. Internationals Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Sanghvi International LOC CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Shah Foils Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Shri Cheran Synthetics India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Updater Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ V S M Weaves India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 407.5 Reaffirmed Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A1 1420 Reaffirmed $ Interchangeable with buyers' credit to the extent of Rs.820 million and with buyers' credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.600 million. Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A1 850 Reaffirmed Discounting Visteon Engineering Center (India) PvtPacking Credit in CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Foreign Currency LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Assigned Aarti Industries Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL A+ 2000 Assigned Programme Aarti Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 7226 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan/pre-shipment and post-shipment export loans Aarti Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 1250 Reaffirmed Aarti Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 1644 Reaffirmed Aarti Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1150 Reaffirmed AIC Iron Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 132.5 Reaffirmed AIC Iron Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 39.2 Reaffirmed AIC Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Ambadi Investments Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 250 Reaffirmed Arun Shelters Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 200 Assigned B M Autosales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Reaffirmed B M Autosales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 45.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajaj Basmati Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 380 Reaffirmed Bajaj Basmati Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 190 Reaffirmed Bajaj Basmati Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Basant Betons CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Basant Betons LT Loan CRISIL B 116.5 Reaffirmed Basant Betons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 143.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 36500 Reaffirmed Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AAA 13500 Reaffirmed Century Flour Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed Century Flour Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 57.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Century Flour Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 62.8 Reaffirmed Classic Engineers CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Desai Infra Projects (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B Desai Infra Projects (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 29 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Desai Infra Projects (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 8 Upgraded from CRISIL B Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) LNCD CRISIL BB+ 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) LCC CRISIL BB+ 678 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) LProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1626.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) LWC TL CRISIL BB+ 135.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- E.M.Electro - Mechanicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed E.M.Electro - Mechanicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 38 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Emdee Digitronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Grobest Feeds Corporation (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 155 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Grobest Feeds Corporation (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 119.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Grobest Feeds Corporation (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 67.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Huhtamaki PPL Ltd. CC CRISIL AA- 55.8 @ Huhtamaki PPL Ltd. Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA- 1 @ Huhtamaki PPL Ltd. WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 223.2 @ Inventys Research Company Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed Credit Inventys Research Company Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 23.6 Reaffirmed Inventys Research Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 73.7 Reaffirmed Inventys Research Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 17.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Islamic Council For Productive EducatiOverdraft Fac CRISIL A- 170 Assigned Jai Ambey Wire Exim Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 40 Assigned Jolly Board Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 25 Assigned Purchase Jolly Board Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 75.6 Assigned Jolly Board Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned JSW Vallabh Tinplate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 345 Upgraded from CRISIL BB JSW Vallabh Tinplate Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 563.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB JSW Vallabh Tinplate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 961.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB K D Education Trust TL CRISIL D 280 Reaffirmed Kumar Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned Kumar Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 2.5 Assigned Mehul Construction Company Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 240 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Murugappa Holdings Ltd NCD* CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Murugappa Holdings Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 450 Reaffirmed National Capital Region Planning BoardBond CRISIL AAA 11000 Reaffirmed Nava Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Nava Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 110 Assigned Loan Fac Padmashri Dr. Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 1100 Upgraded from Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd CRISIL B+ Padmashri Dr. Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Sugar Pledge CC CRISIL BB- 700 Upgraded from Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd CRISIL B+ Pallava Textile Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Pallava Textile Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed Credit Pallava Textile Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Pallava Textile Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 290 Reaffirmed Panvelkar Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Panvelkar Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal CorporationBond Issue CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed PJR Project Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed PJR Project Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Positive Packaging Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 450 @ * Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit for upto Rs.180 Million; Interchangeable with Export Bill Discounting for upto Rs.150 Million. Positive Packaging Industries Ltd External CRISIL A- 491 Placed on Commercial Rating Watch Borrowings with Positive Implication Positive Packaging Industries Ltd LOC** CRISIL A- 200 @ **Fully Interchangeable with fund-based limits. Positive Packaging Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 604 @ Loan Fac Positive Packaging Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 650 @ Rahamath City Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 124.5 Assigned Loan Fac Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 51.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ramesh Hitechk Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Ramesh Hitechk Pumps Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Rudra Realtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 63 Assigned S.N.Q.S. Internationals TL CRISIL B+ 9 Reaffirmed Sanghvi International CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Sanghvi International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shah Foils Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 730.6 Reaffirmed Shah Foils Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 14.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shah Foils Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 79.7 Reaffirmed Shri Cheran Synthetics India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Shri Cheran Synthetics India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed Credit Shri Cheran Synthetics India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 506 Reaffirmed Shri Cheran Synthetics India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Sifti Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Sifti Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sifti Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 7 Reaffirmed Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd NCD* CRISIL B 2700 Assigned *Guaranteed by E.I.D Parry (India) Ltd Swarna Kamal Jewels (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Updater Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB V S M Weaves India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 170 Reaffirmed V S M Weaves India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit V S M Weaves India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 420 Reaffirmed V S M Weaves India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 5.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac V S M Weaves India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1743.5 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.1500 million, with buyers' credit to the extent of Rs.1450 million, bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.1150 million, with packing credit to the extent of Rs.1500 million, with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.350 million and Vendor discounting to the extent of Rs 300 million Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 2023.3 Reaffirmed Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 77.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Visteon Engineering Center (India) PvtLT Loan CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Visteon Engineering Center (India) PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)