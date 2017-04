Jul 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 14, 2014. (PART - I) COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACME Fitness Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned Amar Trades Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Amar Trades Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Discounting Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 400 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 200 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4+ Balbir Rolling Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 488050 Reaffirmed Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 11950 Reaffirmed Concord Fortune Minerals (India) Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 550 Assigned Cytech Coatings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Suspended Cytech Coatings Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Discounting Cytech Coatings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Demosha Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Demosha Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Demosha Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Fair Exports (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Fair Exports (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Fair Exports (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 250 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4+ Galpha Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A2 26.4 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Galpha Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Hitech Litho Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended International Leather Goods Export Bill CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Purchase J.S.V Motors and Constructions Pvt LtdOverdraft Fac CRISIL A4 125 Assigned Kumarpur Agro Poultries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 40.4 Assigned Loan Fac Kush Dairy Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Macquarie Finance (India) Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Maharshee Geomembrane (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed Maharshee Geomembrane (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Maharshee Geomembrane (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Mahatma Education Society Deposit Cum Demand CRISIL A3+ 245 Reaffirmed Loan Mahatma Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 128 Reaffirmed Marathon Electric Motors (India) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 700 Reaffirmed Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Suspended Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Suspended Metalore Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 195 Reaffirmed Exchange Metalore Overseas Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Metalore Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Mittatex Exports Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 250 Suspended Pallava Textile Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 80 Reaffirmed Parkash Dye Chem LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Pradeep Stainless India Pvt. Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Pradeep Stainless India Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Punjab Riceland Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed Rang Rasayan Associates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 220 Reaffirmed Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Ruby Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11 Reaffirmed Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Shamshree International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Shri Cheran Synthetics India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. BG CRISIL A1 75 Reaffirmed Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. LOC CRISIL A1 117.5 Reaffirmed SLK Progressive Veneer Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Sri Karpagam Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Sri Karpagam Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 39.5 Reaffirmed Suyash Kraft and Papers Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Suyash Kraft and Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd CP CRISIL A1+(SO) 17000 Reaffirmed Vishal Containers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed VST Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Welsuit Glass and Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned *includes sub limit of Rs. 40.0 million of Bank Guarantee MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- VST Industries Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)