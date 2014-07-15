Jul 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 14, 2014. (PART - II) COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACME Fitness Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 15 Assigned ACME Fitness Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Amar Trades Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 183.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB B M Autosales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Reaffirmed B M Autosales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 45.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Balaji Spinning Mills (unit of Kanya CC CRISIL BB 124.7 Upgraded from Enterprises Pvt Ltd) CRISIL B+ Balbir Rolling Mills Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 420 Reaffirmed Balbir Rolling Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 36500 Reaffirmed Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AAA 13500 Reaffirmed Bharat Ispat Udyog(Prop. Impression CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Securities Pvt.Ltd.) Bharat Ispat Udyog(Prop. Impression Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 22 Reaffirmed Securities Pvt.Ltd.) Loan Fac Chintamanis Jewellery Arcade Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 110 Suspended Chintamanis Jewellery Arcade Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac Cytech Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Cytech Coatings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Demosha Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB East Coast Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed East Coast Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eastern Chrome Tanning Corporation PvtCC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Eastern Chrome Tanning Corporation PvtExport Packing CRISIL D 32.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Eastern Chrome Tanning Corporation PvtForeign Bill CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Discounting Eastern Chrome Tanning Corporation PvtLOC & BG CRISIL D 230 Reaffirmed Ltd Eastern Chrome Tanning Corporation PvtTL CRISIL D 160 Reaffirmed Ltd Fair Exports (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 135.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Fair Exports (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 270 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Florind Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 170 Reaffirmed Credit Florind Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Discounting Florind Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Florind Shoes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 162 Reaffirmed Galpha Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Galpha Laboratories Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 43.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB GE Godavari Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended GE Godavari Engineering Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 90 Suspended GE Godavari Engineering Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 5 Suspended GE Godavari Engineering Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 10 Suspended Credit Hitech Litho Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Hitech Litho Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20.4 Suspended Loan Fac Hitech Litho Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 11.5 Suspended International Leather Goods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac International Leather Goods CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Iqbal Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 143 Reaffirmed Iqbal Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Iqbal Agencies Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 4.5 Reaffirmed Credit J.S.V Motors and Constructions Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J.S.V Motors and Constructions Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B 36 Reaffirmed Jamuna InfraProjects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Jamuna InfraProjects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kamson Health Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 8.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Kamson Health Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 97 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Kandla Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Kandla Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac kongunadu Educational Charitable TrustRupee TL CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Kritika Enterprises CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kumarpur Agro Poultries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 26.4 Reaffirmed Kumarpur Agro Poultries Ltd TL CRISIL B- 33.2 Reaffirmed Kush Dairy Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Lucid Prints BG CRISIL D 1.3 Suspended Lucid Prints CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Lucid Prints LOC CRISIL D 5 Suspended Lucid Prints TL CRISIL D 55 Suspended M E Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL BBB- 360 Assigned *Includes sub limit of cash credit of Rs. 70 Million; Includes sub limit of demand loan/short term loan of Rs.50 million Macquarie Finance (India) Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 500 Assigned Macquarie Finance (India) Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Maharshee Geomembrane (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Maharshee Geomembrane (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30.8 Reaffirmed Mahatma Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 294.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahatma Education Society Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Mahatma Education Society TL CRISIL BBB 1032.2 Reaffirmed Manickbag Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 270 Reaffirmed Marathon Electric Motors (India) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A 180 Reaffirmed Marathon Electric Motors (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Suspended Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 13.2 Suspended Loan Fac Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 6.8 Suspended Metalore Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Mittatex Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 350 Suspended Nirulas Corner House Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 67.5 Assigned Nirulas Corner House Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 45 Assigned Nirulas Corner House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 32.5 Assigned Nirulas Corner House Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 5 Assigned Pallava Textile Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Pallava Textile Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed Credit Pallava Textile Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Pallava Textile Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 290 Reaffirmed Panvelkar Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Panvelkar Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Parkash Dye Chem LOC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Parkash Dye Chem Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prabhat Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Pradeep Stainless India Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Pradeep Stainless India Pvt. Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Prasad Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Prasad Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Prasad Fibers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Punjab Riceland Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Punjab Riceland Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 27 Reaffirmed Rang Rasayan Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Rangoli Tower TL CRISIL D 61.5 Assigned Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed *Includes Packing Credit Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 398 Reaffirmed Royal Uniforce Roofings Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 50 Assigned * Includes sublimit of Rs. 30 million for letter of credit Royal Uniforce Roofings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 100 Assigned Ruby Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Selvalakshmi Garments CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Selvalakshmi Garments LOC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Selvalakshmi Garments LT Loan CRISIL D 107 Reaffirmed Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 96.7 Reaffirmed Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shamshree International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 49 Reaffirmed Shri Beereshwar Souhard Credit SahakarCC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Beereshwar Souhard Credit SahakarProposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Beereshwar Souhard Credit SahakarProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 215 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Shri Beereshwar Souhard Credit SahakarTL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Cheran Synthetics India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Shri Cheran Synthetics India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed Credit Shri Cheran Synthetics India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 506 Reaffirmed Shri Cheran Synthetics India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Shriram Automall India Ltd CC CRISIL AA 250 Reaffirmed Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd NCD* CRISIL AA-(SO) 2700 Assigned *Guaranteed by E.I.D Parry (India) Ltd Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. CC CRISIL A+ 1520 Upgraded from CRISIL A Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. TL CRISIL A+ 564.4 Upgraded from CRISIL A SLK Progressive Veneer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed SLK Progressive Veneer Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sonata Ceramica Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Sonata Ceramica Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 17.5 Suspended Sonata Ceramica Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 29 Suspended Sri Karpagam Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 272.5 Reaffirmed Sri Karpagam Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Sri Srinivasa Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sri Srinivasa Agro Foods LT Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sri Srinivasa Agro Foods Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Suyash Kraft and Papers Ltd CC CRISIL B- 64 Reaffirmed Suyash Kraft and Papers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 114.1 Reaffirmed Suyash Kraft and Papers Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 8.3 Reaffirmed Suyash Kraft and Papers Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 33.6 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+(SO) 7500 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+(SO) 7500 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL AA+(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of undertaking Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL AA+(SO) 8900 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC CRISIL AA+(SO) 10000 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA+(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of undertaking Tanu Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Tanu Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Fac Tanu Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 82 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tanu Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 48 Reaffirmed United India Shoe Corporation Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 340 Reaffirmed Credit United India Shoe Corporation Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 147 Reaffirmed Discounting United India Shoe Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Vishal Containers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Vishal Containers Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 64.1 Reaffirmed VST Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 150 Reaffirmed Welsuit Glass and Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Assigned Yeturu Bio-Tech Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Yeturu Bio-Tech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 19.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Yeturu Bio-Tech Ltd TL CRISIL D 27.2 Reaffirmed Yeturu Bio-Tech Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.