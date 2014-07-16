Jul 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 15, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ARS Metals (P) Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 1487.5 Assigned ARS Metals (P) Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3 232.5 Assigned Bank of Maharashtra CD CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Bharat Barrel and Drum Manufacturing BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Bodycare Creations Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Central Investigation and Security BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1 Reaffirmed Inventys Research Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 35 - Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdST Loan CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Kuantum Papers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 350 Assigned N S Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed N S Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3+ 39.2 Reaffirmed N S Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed North East Ferro Alloys Company Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed North East Ferro Alloys Company Pvt LtLOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed RA International LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 RA International Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Surana Telecom and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 - Surana Telecom and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 - Swastik Copper Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 360 - Swastik Copper Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 - LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsh Vidya Sangh Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Fac AL-SAMI Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed AL-SAMI Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ARS Metals (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 480 Assigned ARS Metals (P) Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 46.3 Assigned ARS Metals (P) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2883.7 Assigned Bank of Maharashtra Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA 6450 Reaffirmed Bank of Maharashtra Upper Tier II BondsCRISIL AA 12500 Reaffirmed Bank of Maharashtra Bond CRISIL AA+ 8250 Reaffirmed Bank of Maharashtra Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Bank of Maharashtra Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 1300 Reaffirmed Bharat Barrel and Drum Manufacturing CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Bharat Barrel and Drum Manufacturing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Bodycare Creations Ltd CC** CRISIL BB 140 Upgraded from ** Includes sublimit of Rs.9.0 million for packing credit CRISIL BB- Bodycare Creations Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Bodycare Creations Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 11.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Bodycare Creations Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Bodycare Creations Ltd TL CRISIL BB 103.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Central Investigation and Security CC CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Central Investigation and Security Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Loan Fac Eagle Steel Industries Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Eagle Steel Industries Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Freightcan Global Logistics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Goaltore Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 55 - Goaltore Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 43.4 - Loan Fac Goaltore Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL C 11.6 - Golden Texo Fabs Ltd CC CRISIL BB 369 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Golden Texo Fabs Ltd TL CRISIL BB 187.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 2.5 Reaffirmed Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Credit Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 45.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 31.4 Reaffirmed India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 12000 Reaffirmed India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA(SO) 100000 Reaffirmed Inventys Research Company Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 110 - Credit Inventys Research Company Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 32.3 - Inventys Research Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 17.7 - Loan Fac Inventys Research Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 65 - Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB+ 2300 Reaffirmed JDS Apparels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 239 Assigned JDS Apparels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 755 Assigned JDS Apparels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 6 Assigned Loan Fac Kuantum Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 475 Assigned Kuantum Papers Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 1091 Assigned N S Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed N S Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 3.8 Reaffirmed North East Ferro Alloys Company Pvt LtCC CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B- North East Ferro Alloys Company Pvt LtProposed TL CRISIL B 15.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B- North East Ferro Alloys Company Pvt LtTL CRISIL B 24.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Phil Coal Benefication Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 11.1 Assigned Phil Coal Benefication Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Phil Coal Benefication Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 88.9 Assigned Loan Fac Phil Systems CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned Phil Systems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned Loan Fac Plasti Weave Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Plasti Weave Industries Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B- Plasti Weave Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 48.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Plasti Weave Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Surana Telecom and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 - Surana Telecom and Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 250 - Surana Telecom and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 465 - Loan Fac Swastik Copper Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 3.5 - Swastik Copper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 160 - Vitthalrao Shinde Sahakari Sakhar WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 400 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)