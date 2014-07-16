Jul 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 15, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ARS Metals (P) Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 1487.5 Assigned
ARS Metals (P) Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3 232.5 Assigned
Bank of Maharashtra CD CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed
Bharat Barrel and Drum Manufacturing BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
Bodycare Creations Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Central Investigation and Security BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed
Services Ltd
Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1 Reaffirmed
Inventys Research Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 35 -
Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdST Loan CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed
Kuantum Papers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 350 Assigned
N S Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed
N S Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3+ 39.2 Reaffirmed
N S Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed
North East Ferro Alloys Company Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
North East Ferro Alloys Company Pvt LtLOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed
RA International LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
RA International Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Surana Telecom and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 -
Surana Telecom and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 -
Swastik Copper Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 360 -
Swastik Copper Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 -
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adarsh Vidya Sangh Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
Fac
AL-SAMI Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed
AL-SAMI Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
ARS Metals (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 480 Assigned
ARS Metals (P) Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 46.3 Assigned
ARS Metals (P) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2883.7 Assigned
Bank of Maharashtra Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA 6450 Reaffirmed
Bank of Maharashtra Upper Tier II BondsCRISIL AA 12500 Reaffirmed
Bank of Maharashtra Bond CRISIL AA+ 8250 Reaffirmed
Bank of Maharashtra Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Bank of Maharashtra Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 1300 Reaffirmed
Bharat Barrel and Drum Manufacturing CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
Bharat Barrel and Drum Manufacturing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Bodycare Creations Ltd CC** CRISIL BB 140 Upgraded from
** Includes sublimit of Rs.9.0 million for packing credit CRISIL BB-
Bodycare Creations Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Bodycare Creations Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 11.9 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Bodycare Creations Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB-
Bodycare Creations Ltd TL CRISIL BB 103.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Central Investigation and Security CC CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed
Services Ltd
Central Investigation and Security Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed
Services Ltd Loan Fac
Eagle Steel Industries Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed
Eagle Steel Industries Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Freightcan Global Logistics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Goaltore Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 55 -
Goaltore Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 43.4 -
Loan Fac
Goaltore Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL C 11.6 -
Golden Texo Fabs Ltd CC CRISIL BB 369 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Golden Texo Fabs Ltd TL CRISIL BB 187.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 2.5 Reaffirmed
Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed
Credit
Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 45.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 31.4 Reaffirmed
India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 12000 Reaffirmed
India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed
India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA(SO) 100000 Reaffirmed
Inventys Research Company Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 110 -
Credit
Inventys Research Company Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 32.3 -
Inventys Research Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 17.7 -
Loan Fac
Inventys Research Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 65 -
Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB+ 2300 Reaffirmed
JDS Apparels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 239 Assigned
JDS Apparels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 755 Assigned
JDS Apparels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kuantum Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 475 Assigned
Kuantum Papers Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 1091 Assigned
N S Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed
N S Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 3.8 Reaffirmed
North East Ferro Alloys Company Pvt LtCC CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
North East Ferro Alloys Company Pvt LtProposed TL CRISIL B 15.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
North East Ferro Alloys Company Pvt LtTL CRISIL B 24.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Phil Coal Benefication Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 11.1 Assigned
Phil Coal Benefication Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned
Phil Coal Benefication Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 88.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
Phil Systems CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned
Phil Systems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned
Loan Fac
Plasti Weave Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Plasti Weave Industries Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL B-
Plasti Weave Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 48.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Plasti Weave Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Surana Telecom and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 -
Surana Telecom and Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 250 -
Surana Telecom and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 465 -
Loan Fac
Swastik Copper Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 3.5 -
Swastik Copper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 160 -
Vitthalrao Shinde Sahakari Sakhar WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 400 Reaffirmed
Karkhana Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)