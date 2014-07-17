Jul 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 16, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Assam Air Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed BLA Coke Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL 1650 Placed on A2Notice of Notice of Withdrawal Withdrawal CIPSA TEC India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 150 Assigned CIPSA TEC India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 130 Assigned Eneroil Offshore Drilling Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Eneroil Offshore Drilling Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed HVK International Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Forward India Pistons Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A3+ 65 Reaffirmed India Pistons Ltd Letter Of CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Guarantee* * Completely guaranteed by the parent company, Simpson & Co, and the ultimate holding company, Amalgamations Pvt Ltd. India Pistons Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed * Completely guaranteed by the parent company, Simpson & Co, and the ultimate holding company, Amalgamations Pvt Ltd. India Pistons Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3+ 37 Reaffirmed ING Vysya Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Jayachandran Alloys Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Jayachandran Alloys Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Negotiation JM Financial Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 1000 Withdrawal Kailas Cashew Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 340 Reaffirmed Mahalingashetty and Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 32.8 Assigned PG Associates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed PG Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Pinnacle Tele Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded from CRISIL D Pinnacle Tele Services Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Radium Creation Ltd BG CRISIL A3 24.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Radium Creation Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 150 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4+ Radium Creation Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4+ Radium Creation Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4+ Rajkumar Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 2525 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3+ Rajkumar Impex Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Sunshine Infra Engineers India Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 122.3 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sunshine Infra Engineers India Pvt LtdProposed BG CRISIL A4+ 124 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Swarna Constructions BG CRISIL A4 55 - TACO Hendrickson Suspensions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed TACO Hendrickson Suspensions Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 85 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee or buyers credit of the order of Rs.65 Million. MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ING Vysya Bank Ltd FD Programme* FAAA - Reaffirmed * The common independent director on CRISIL's and ING Vysya Bank Ltd's boards did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process of these instruments. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Assam Air Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Assam Air Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 36.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Assam Air Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 48.2 Reaffirmed BLA Coke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 105 Placed on BBB+Notice of Notice of Withdrawal Withdrawal BLA Coke Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 355 Placed on Loan Fac BBB+Notice of Notice of Withdrawal Withdrawal C. P. Foods Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 55 Upgraded from CRISIL B C. P. Foods TL CRISIL B+ 3.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B CIPSA TEC India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Assigned CIPSA TEC India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned Dominion Diamond India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL ANotice 230 Placed on of Withdrawal Notice of Withdrawal Eneroil Offshore Drilling Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Eneroil Offshore Drilling Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Goyal Yarn Agency CC CRISIL B+ 95 Upgraded from CRISIL B Guru Nanak Dev Educational Society TL CRISIL B 21 Assigned Guru Nanak Dev Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 25 Assigned Guru Nanak Dev Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 14 Assigned Loan Fac HVK International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 1162.5 Reaffirmed HVK International Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 2524.5 Reaffirmed Credit HVK International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 424 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HVK International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 639 Reaffirmed Credit India Pistons Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed * Completely guaranteed by the parent company, Simpson & Co, and the ultimate holding company, Amalgamations Pvt Ltd. India Pistons Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 572.5 Reaffirmed India Pistons Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL BBB 260 Reaffirmed * Completely guaranteed by the parent company, Simpson & Co, and the ultimate holding company, Amalgamations Pvt Ltd. Indiabulls Asset Management Co. Ltd Income Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Indiabulls Asset Management Co. Ltd Gilt Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Placed on Notice of Withdrawal ING Vysya Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CRISIL AA 14000 Reaffirmed Bonds * * The common independent director on CRISIL's and ING Vysya Bank Ltd's boards did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process of these instruments. ING Vysya Bank Ltd Upper Tier II CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Bonds* * The common independent director on CRISIL's and ING Vysya Bank Ltd's boards did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process of these instruments. ING Vysya Bank Ltd Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed Bonds* * The common independent director on CRISIL's and ING Vysya Bank Ltd's boards did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process of these instruments. Jayachandran Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 122.5 Reaffirmed Jayachandran Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed JLDM Gardens CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned JLDM Gardens Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kailas Cashew Exports Packing Credit* CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned *Interchangeable with cash credit Kejriwal Bee Care India P Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kejriwal Bee Care India P Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kejriwal Bee Care India P Ltd. Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kejriwal Bee Care India P Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Maa Kudargarhi Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Maa Kudargarhi Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maa Kudargarhi Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 97.1 Reaffirmed Mahalingashetty and Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2.2 Assigned Mahalingashetty and Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Nava Bharath Fertilizers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Nava Bharath Fertilizers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- OG Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 34 Assigned OG Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 43.5 Assigned OG Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac PG Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Pinnacle Tele Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL D Pinnacle Tele Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 39 Upgraded from CRISIL D PLR Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Rabin Singha Heavy Earth Movers Co. PvBG CRISIL D 65 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Rabin Singha Heavy Earth Movers Co. PvCC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB- Rabin Singha Heavy Earth Movers Co. PvLT Loan CRISIL D 5 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB- Rajkumar Impex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 125 Downgraded from CRISIL bbb Rajkumar Impex Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 879.7 Downgraded from CRISIL bbb S. J. Logistics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Sarna Marbles Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 51.7 Assigned Sarna Marbles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Assigned Sarna Marbles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 8.5 Assigned Loan Fac Shivam Masala Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Shree Subhlaxmi Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 90 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Giri Spinning Mills India Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB+ 55 Assigned Shri Giri Spinning Mills India Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 71 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Giri Spinning Mills India Pvt LtdBG CRISIL BBB+ 24 Assigned Shri Giri Spinning Mills India Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned Shyam Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Shyam Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shyam Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 26 Reaffirmed Sree Andal and Company CC CRISIL B+ 230 Assigned Sunshine Infra Engineers India Pvt LtdProposed Overdraft CRISIL BB- 76 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B+ Sunshine Infra Engineers India Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB- 3.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sunshine Infra Engineers India Pvt LtdSecured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B+ Sushma Steel Sales CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Sushma Steel Sales Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swarn Shikha Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Swarna Constructions Secured Overdraft CRISIL C 55 - Fac TACO Hendrickson Suspensions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 15 Reaffirmed Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corpn Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Velocis Systems Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL BBB-/ 138.2 Upgraded from Stable CRISIL BB+ *Interchangability between Cash Credit and Bank Guarantee/Letter of Credit to the tune of Rs. 20 million. Velocis Systems Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB-/ 180 Upgraded from Stable CRISIL BB+ *Interchangability between Cash Credit and Bank Guarantee/Letter of Credit to the tune of Rs. 20 million. Velocis Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB-/ 1.8 Upgraded from Stable CRISIL BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.