Jul 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 16, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Assam Air Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
BLA Coke Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL 1650 Placed on
A2Notice of Notice of
Withdrawal Withdrawal
CIPSA TEC India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 150 Assigned
CIPSA TEC India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 130 Assigned
Eneroil Offshore Drilling Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Eneroil Offshore Drilling Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
HVK International Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Forward
India Pistons Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A3+ 65 Reaffirmed
India Pistons Ltd Letter Of CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed
Guarantee*
* Completely guaranteed by the parent company, Simpson & Co, and the ultimate holding company,
Amalgamations Pvt Ltd.
India Pistons Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed
* Completely guaranteed by the parent company, Simpson & Co, and the ultimate holding company,
Amalgamations Pvt Ltd.
India Pistons Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3+ 37 Reaffirmed
ING Vysya Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed
Jayachandran Alloys Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Jayachandran Alloys Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
Negotiation
JM Financial Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 1000 Withdrawal
Kailas Cashew Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 340 Reaffirmed
Mahalingashetty and Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 32.8 Assigned
PG Associates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed
PG Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Pinnacle Tele Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Pinnacle Tele Services Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 6 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Radium Creation Ltd BG CRISIL A3 24.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Radium Creation Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 150 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL A4+
Radium Creation Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A4+
Radium Creation Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL A4+
Rajkumar Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 2525 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
A3+
Rajkumar Impex Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Sunshine Infra Engineers India Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 122.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Sunshine Infra Engineers India Pvt LtdProposed BG CRISIL A4+ 124 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Swarna Constructions BG CRISIL A4 55 -
TACO Hendrickson Suspensions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed
TACO Hendrickson Suspensions Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 85 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with bank guarantee or buyers credit of the order of Rs.65 Million.
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ING Vysya Bank Ltd FD Programme* FAAA - Reaffirmed
* The common independent director on CRISIL's and ING Vysya Bank Ltd's boards did not
participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process of these instruments.
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Assam Air Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Assam Air Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 36.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Assam Air Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 48.2 Reaffirmed
BLA Coke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 105 Placed on
BBB+Notice of Notice of
Withdrawal Withdrawal
BLA Coke Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 355 Placed on
Loan Fac BBB+Notice of Notice of
Withdrawal Withdrawal
C. P. Foods Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 55 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
C. P. Foods TL CRISIL B+ 3.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
CIPSA TEC India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Assigned
CIPSA TEC India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Dominion Diamond India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL ANotice 230 Placed on
of Withdrawal Notice of
Withdrawal
Eneroil Offshore Drilling Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Eneroil Offshore Drilling Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Goyal Yarn Agency CC CRISIL B+ 95 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Guru Nanak Dev Educational Society TL CRISIL B 21 Assigned
Guru Nanak Dev Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Guru Nanak Dev Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 14 Assigned
Loan Fac
HVK International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 1162.5 Reaffirmed
HVK International Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 2524.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
HVK International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 424 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
HVK International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 639 Reaffirmed
Credit
India Pistons Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed
* Completely guaranteed by the parent company, Simpson & Co, and the ultimate holding company,
Amalgamations Pvt Ltd.
India Pistons Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 572.5 Reaffirmed
India Pistons Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL BBB 260 Reaffirmed
* Completely guaranteed by the parent company, Simpson & Co, and the ultimate holding company,
Amalgamations Pvt Ltd.
Indiabulls Asset Management Co. Ltd Income Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Indiabulls Asset Management Co. Ltd Gilt Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
ING Vysya Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CRISIL AA 14000 Reaffirmed
Bonds *
* The common independent director on CRISIL's and ING Vysya Bank Ltd's boards did not
participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process of these instruments.
ING Vysya Bank Ltd Upper Tier II CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed
Bonds*
* The common independent director on CRISIL's and ING Vysya Bank Ltd's boards did not
participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process of these instruments.
ING Vysya Bank Ltd Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed
Bonds*
* The common independent director on CRISIL's and ING Vysya Bank Ltd's boards did not
participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process of these instruments.
Jayachandran Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 122.5 Reaffirmed
Jayachandran Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed
JLDM Gardens CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
JLDM Gardens Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned
JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kailas Cashew Exports Packing Credit* CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
*Interchangeable with cash credit
Kejriwal Bee Care India P Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Kejriwal Bee Care India P Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Kejriwal Bee Care India P Ltd. Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Kejriwal Bee Care India P Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Maa Kudargarhi Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Maa Kudargarhi Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Maa Kudargarhi Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 97.1 Reaffirmed
Mahalingashetty and Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2.2 Assigned
Mahalingashetty and Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
Nava Bharath Fertilizers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Nava Bharath Fertilizers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
OG Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 34 Assigned
OG Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 43.5 Assigned
OG Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
PG Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Pinnacle Tele Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Pinnacle Tele Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 39 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
PLR Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Rabin Singha Heavy Earth Movers Co. PvBG CRISIL D 65 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
A4+
Rabin Singha Heavy Earth Movers Co. PvCC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BB-
Rabin Singha Heavy Earth Movers Co. PvLT Loan CRISIL D 5 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BB-
Rajkumar Impex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 125 Downgraded
from CRISIL
bbb
Rajkumar Impex Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 879.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL
bbb
S. J. Logistics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Sarna Marbles Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 51.7 Assigned
Sarna Marbles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Assigned
Sarna Marbles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 8.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shivam Masala Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Shree Subhlaxmi Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 90 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shri Giri Spinning Mills India Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB+ 55 Assigned
Shri Giri Spinning Mills India Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 71 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shri Giri Spinning Mills India Pvt LtdBG CRISIL BBB+ 24 Assigned
Shri Giri Spinning Mills India Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned
Shyam Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Shyam Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shyam Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 26 Reaffirmed
Sree Andal and Company CC CRISIL B+ 230 Assigned
Sunshine Infra Engineers India Pvt LtdProposed Overdraft CRISIL BB- 76 Upgraded from
Fac CRISIL B+
Sunshine Infra Engineers India Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB- 3.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Sunshine Infra Engineers India Pvt LtdSecured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from
Fac CRISIL B+
Sushma Steel Sales CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed
Sushma Steel Sales Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Swarn Shikha Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Swarna Constructions Secured Overdraft CRISIL C 55 -
Fac
TACO Hendrickson Suspensions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 15 Reaffirmed
Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corpn Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed
Velocis Systems Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL BBB-/ 138.2 Upgraded from
Stable CRISIL BB+
*Interchangability between Cash Credit and Bank Guarantee/Letter of Credit to the tune of Rs. 20
million.
Velocis Systems Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB-/ 180 Upgraded from
Stable CRISIL BB+
*Interchangability between Cash Credit and Bank Guarantee/Letter of Credit to the tune of Rs. 20
million.
Velocis Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB-/ 1.8 Upgraded from
Stable CRISIL BB+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)