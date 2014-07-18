Jul 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 17, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 2350 Reaffirmed
AKR Raj Textiles LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Bharat Roll Industry Pvt.Ltd. BG CRISIL A3 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Bharat Roll Industry Pvt.Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Bharat Roll Industry Pvt.Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Canter Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Assigned
Chopra Strips Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed
Dazzle Designer Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Dazzle Designer Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Deva Interiors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Efftronics Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed
Eveready Spinning Mills (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Excel Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
Excel LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Excel Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
Negotiation
Excel Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
Excel LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Excel Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
Negotiation
Excellent Moulders LOC CRISIL A4 95 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Genuine Shell Carb Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Discounting
JLC Electromet Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A1 1 Reaffirmed
JLC Electromet Pvt. Ltd. Export Packing CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed
Credit
JLC Electromet Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A1 470 Reaffirmed
Leather Leader Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended
Leather Leader Company Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 117 Suspended
Credit*
*Interchangeability between export packing credit and foreign bills discounting to the extent of
Rs.15 Million
Leather Leader Company Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 65 Suspended
Discounting*
*Interchangeability between export packing credit and foreign bills discounting to the extent of
Rs.15 Million
Leather Leader Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended
Leather Leader Company Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended
Loan Fac
Leather Leader Company Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 33 Suspended
Credit
M.K.Gupta & Co -Siliguri BG CRISIL A4 90 Assigned
Marsons Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended
Marsons Energy Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended
MEW Electricals Ltd BG^ CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed
^ Full interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee
MEW Electricals Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Reaffirmed
^ Full interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee
P.R. Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Suspended
Prabir Foodstuff Factory Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Purity Flexpack Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reassigned
RAJ Packaging Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
RAJ Packaging Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Rajdeep Publicity Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 44.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Roopa Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed
Roopa Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Santosh Construction and Infra Pvt LtdProposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Santosh Construction and Infra Pvt LtdProposed BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned
Sri Krishna Refineries BG CRISIL A4 3.3 Suspended
Sri Krishna Refineries Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Suspended
Sri Krishna Refineries LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended
Srinivasa Cystine Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed
Srinivasa Cystine Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed
Strawberry Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Suleka Industries BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Sumit Gas Agencies (P) Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Super Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 95 Assigned
Credit
Super Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 63 Assigned
Negotiation
Swastik Refinery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Swastik Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 800 Assigned
Sweta Minerals Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned
Textile World Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 25 Suspended
Textile World Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Credit
Tribhuwan Narayan Singh BG CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
UltraTech Cement Ltd CP Programme# CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed
# The common independent director on CRISIL's and UltraTech Cement Ltd's boards did not
participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process of these instruments.
UltraTech Cement Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed
* Consortium led by State Bank of India
UltraTech Cement Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 8750 Reaffirmed
* Consortium led by State Bank of India
UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 102.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Assigned
Aarti Industries Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Programme
(Reduced from Rs. 2000 Million)
Aarti Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Aarti Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 7226 Reaffirmed
Aarti Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL A+ 1250 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loan/pre-shipment and post-shipment export loans
Aarti Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 1644 Reaffirmed
Aarti Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1150 Reaffirmed
AKR Raj Textiles CC CRISIL B- 35 Suspended
AKR Raj Textiles TL CRISIL B- 25 Suspended
Ambadi Cashew Product CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
Amirtham Textile Mills CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Amirtham Textile Mills LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended
Amirtham Textile Mills Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended
Bemco Hydraulics Ltd BG CRISIL D 105 Reaffirmed
Bemco Hydraulics Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed
Bemco Hydraulics Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed
Bemco Hydraulics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 85 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bemco Hydraulics Ltd TL CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
Bhagavathi Spinners CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
Bhagavathi Spinners LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Bharat Roll Industry Pvt.Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Bharat Roll Industry Pvt.Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 220 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Bharat Roll Industry Pvt.Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Bright Castings CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended
Bright Castings Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bright Castings Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended
Canter Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned
Chopra Strips Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Chopra Strips Ltd TL CRISIL B 156.5 Reaffirmed
Dazzle Designer Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 28 Suspended
Dazzle Designer Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 17 Suspended
Dazzle Designer Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 3 Suspended
Dazzle Designer Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
Dazzle Designer Tiles Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 12 Suspended
Deva Interiors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
Efftronics Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed
Efftronics Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Eveready Spinning Mills (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 550 Suspended
Eveready Spinning Mills (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 863.4 Suspended
Eveready Spinning Mills (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 255.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Excel TL CRISIL B+ 2.2 Assigned
Excel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Excel CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Excel TL CRISIL B+ 2.2 Assigned
Excel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Excel CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Excellent Moulders CC CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Genuine Shell Carb Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35* Suspended
*Fully interchangeable with Export Packing Credit.
Govindam Knit Fab CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Govindam Knit Fab TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Gyankund Trust To Educate And To ServeOverdraft Fac CRISIL D 25 Suspended
Gyankund Trust To Educate And To ServeTL CRISIL D 225 Suspended
Haryana Milk Foods Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Haryana Milk Foods Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Haryana Milk Foods Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Discounting
Haryana Milk Foods Ltd TL CRISIL D 7.9 Suspended
Jagran Steels and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
Jagran Steels and Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
JLC Electromet Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL A- 180 Reaffirmed
Kamna Medical Centre Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL D 7.5 Assigned
Kamna Medical Centre Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL D 52.5 Assigned
Kaur Sain Spinners Ltd BG CRISIL D 9.5 Suspended
Kaur Sain Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL D 170 Suspended
Kaur Sain Spinners Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 22 Suspended
Kaur Sain Spinners Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Kaur Sain Spinners Ltd TL CRISIL D 327.7 Suspended
Leather Leader Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Suspended
Leather Leader Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 29 Suspended
M.K.Gupta & Co -Siliguri CC CRISIL B+ 47.7 Assigned
Marsons Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended
Marsons Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended
Marsons Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
MEW Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed
N. S. Rama Rao Body Works CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
N. S. Rama Rao Body Works TL CRISIL B 16 Suspended
Omax Steels Ltd CC CRISIL D 240 Suspended
Omax Steels Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 130 Suspended
Omax Steels Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 11.2 Suspended
Omax Steels Ltd TL CRISIL D 155.9 Suspended
P K Thakur and Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Suspended
P K Thakur and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended
P K Thakur and Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Suspended
P K Thakur and Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 4.7 Suspended
P.R. Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Suspended
P.R. Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 55 Suspended
Prabir Foodstuff Factory CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed
Purity Flexpack Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Purity Flexpack Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25.7 Reaffirmed
Quick Act Light Systems & Cables Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 38.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Quick Act Light Systems & Cables Pvt Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Quick Act Light Systems & Cables Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
R. B. Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended
R. B. Forgings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
RAJ Packaging Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed
RAJ Packaging Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 11.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
RAJ Packaging Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.4 Reaffirmed
Rajdeep Publicity Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Rajdeep Publicity Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB- 13 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Rajdeep Publicity Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 103.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Rajdeep Publicity Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 24.8 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Roopa Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 32.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Roopa Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Roopa Industries Ltd SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Roopa Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 6 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Ryatar Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane LT Bk Fac CRISIL B- 220 Assigned
Niyamit
Ryatar Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane WC Fac CRISIL B- 240 Assigned
Niyamit
S.Selladurai Nadar Hotel & Catering CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
World Pvt Ltd
S.Selladurai Nadar Hotel & Catering TL CRISIL B 1.7 Suspended
World Pvt Ltd
Sabitri Udyog CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Suspended
Sabitri Udyog Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sabitri Udyog TL CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended
Sagar Paper Mills (P) Ltd. CC* CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned
*Includes the sublimit for ILC/FLC of Rs. 10 Million
Sagar Paper Mills (P) Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned
Santosh Construction and Infra Pvt LtdProposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 140 Assigned
Shivashakti Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL D 900 Suspended
Sree Sree Rakhahari Cold Storage Pvt CC CRISIL D 47.1 Suspended
Ltd
Sree Sree Rakhahari Cold Storage Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10.8 Suspended
Ltd Loan Fac
Sree Sree Rakhahari Cold Storage Pvt TL CRISIL D 35.5 Suspended
Ltd
Sri Karpaga Vinayagar Textiles CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended
Sri Karpaga Vinayagar Textiles TL CRISIL B- 25 Suspended
Sri Krishna Refineries CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended
Sri Krishna Refineries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Srinivasa Cystine Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Strawberry Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 69.5 Assigned
Strawberry Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Strawberry Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Suleka Industries CC CRISIL B- 25 Suspended
Suleka Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 22.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Suleka Industries TL CRISIL B- 7.5 Suspended
Sumit Gas Agencies (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 33 Assigned
Super Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 42 Assigned
Swastik Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned
Swastik Refinery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Swastik Refinery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 24.8 Assigned
Sweta Minerals CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
Taurus & Taurus (India) Enterprises CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Textile World TL CRISIL B 28.5 Suspended
The Krishna District Lorry Owners CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed
Mutually Aided Co-Operative Store Ltd
Tribhuwan Narayan Singh CC CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Tulasi Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 650 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Tulasi Seeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Turbo Cast (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
Turbo Cast (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 58.5 Assigned
Turbo Cast (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 62.5 Assigned
Turbo Cast (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned
Turbo Cast (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 107.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Uday Autolink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Uday Autolink Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Uday Autolink Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 300 Assigned
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs # CRISIL AAA 7750 Reaffirmed
# The common independent director on CRISIL's and UltraTech Cement Ltd's boards did not
participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process of these instruments.
UltraTech Cement Ltd External CRISIL AAA 35322.6 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
UltraTech Cement Ltd CC Limit* CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed
* Consortium led by State Bank of India
UltraTech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 2815.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
VTS TF Air Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended
Wonjin Autoparts India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 71.5 Suspended
Wonjin Autoparts India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 34.7 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
