Jul 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 17, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 2350 Reaffirmed AKR Raj Textiles LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Bharat Roll Industry Pvt.Ltd. BG CRISIL A3 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bharat Roll Industry Pvt.Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bharat Roll Industry Pvt.Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Canter Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Assigned Chopra Strips Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed Dazzle Designer Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Dazzle Designer Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Deva Interiors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Efftronics Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Eveready Spinning Mills (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Excel Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Excel LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Excel Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Negotiation Excel Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Excel LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Excel Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Negotiation Excellent Moulders LOC CRISIL A4 95 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Genuine Shell Carb Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Discounting JLC Electromet Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A1 1 Reaffirmed JLC Electromet Pvt. Ltd. Export Packing CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Credit JLC Electromet Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A1 470 Reaffirmed Leather Leader Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Leather Leader Company Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 117 Suspended Credit* *Interchangeability between export packing credit and foreign bills discounting to the extent of Rs.15 Million Leather Leader Company Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 65 Suspended Discounting* *Interchangeability between export packing credit and foreign bills discounting to the extent of Rs.15 Million Leather Leader Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended Leather Leader Company Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Loan Fac Leather Leader Company Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 33 Suspended Credit M.K.Gupta & Co -Siliguri BG CRISIL A4 90 Assigned Marsons Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended Marsons Energy Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended MEW Electricals Ltd BG^ CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed ^ Full interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee MEW Electricals Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Reaffirmed ^ Full interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee P.R. Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Suspended Prabir Foodstuff Factory Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Purity Flexpack Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reassigned RAJ Packaging Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed RAJ Packaging Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Rajdeep Publicity Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 44.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Roopa Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Roopa Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Santosh Construction and Infra Pvt LtdProposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Santosh Construction and Infra Pvt LtdProposed BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Sri Krishna Refineries BG CRISIL A4 3.3 Suspended Sri Krishna Refineries Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Suspended Sri Krishna Refineries LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Srinivasa Cystine Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Cystine Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed Strawberry Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Suleka Industries BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Sumit Gas Agencies (P) Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Super Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 95 Assigned Credit Super Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 63 Assigned Negotiation Swastik Refinery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Swastik Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 800 Assigned Sweta Minerals Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned Textile World Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Textile World Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Credit Tribhuwan Narayan Singh BG CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ UltraTech Cement Ltd CP Programme# CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed # The common independent director on CRISIL's and UltraTech Cement Ltd's boards did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process of these instruments. UltraTech Cement Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State Bank of India UltraTech Cement Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 8750 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State Bank of India UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 102.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Assigned Aarti Industries Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Programme (Reduced from Rs. 2000 Million) Aarti Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Aarti Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 7226 Reaffirmed Aarti Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL A+ 1250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan/pre-shipment and post-shipment export loans Aarti Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 1644 Reaffirmed Aarti Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1150 Reaffirmed AKR Raj Textiles CC CRISIL B- 35 Suspended AKR Raj Textiles TL CRISIL B- 25 Suspended Ambadi Cashew Product CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Amirtham Textile Mills CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Amirtham Textile Mills LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Amirtham Textile Mills Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Bemco Hydraulics Ltd BG CRISIL D 105 Reaffirmed Bemco Hydraulics Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Bemco Hydraulics Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Bemco Hydraulics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 85 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bemco Hydraulics Ltd TL CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Bhagavathi Spinners CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Bhagavathi Spinners LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Bharat Roll Industry Pvt.Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bharat Roll Industry Pvt.Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 220 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bharat Roll Industry Pvt.Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Bright Castings CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Bright Castings Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Suspended Loan Fac Bright Castings Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Canter Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Chopra Strips Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Chopra Strips Ltd TL CRISIL B 156.5 Reaffirmed Dazzle Designer Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 28 Suspended Dazzle Designer Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 17 Suspended Dazzle Designer Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 3 Suspended Dazzle Designer Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Dazzle Designer Tiles Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 12 Suspended Deva Interiors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Efftronics Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Efftronics Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Eveready Spinning Mills (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 550 Suspended Eveready Spinning Mills (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 863.4 Suspended Eveready Spinning Mills (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 255.9 Suspended Loan Fac Excel TL CRISIL B+ 2.2 Assigned Excel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22.8 Assigned Loan Fac Excel CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Excel TL CRISIL B+ 2.2 Assigned Excel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22.8 Assigned Loan Fac Excel CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Excellent Moulders CC CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Genuine Shell Carb Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35* Suspended *Fully interchangeable with Export Packing Credit. Govindam Knit Fab CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Govindam Knit Fab TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned Gyankund Trust To Educate And To ServeOverdraft Fac CRISIL D 25 Suspended Gyankund Trust To Educate And To ServeTL CRISIL D 225 Suspended Haryana Milk Foods Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Haryana Milk Foods Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Haryana Milk Foods Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL D 30 Suspended Discounting Haryana Milk Foods Ltd TL CRISIL D 7.9 Suspended Jagran Steels and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Jagran Steels and Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended JLC Electromet Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL A- 180 Reaffirmed Kamna Medical Centre Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL D 7.5 Assigned Kamna Medical Centre Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL D 52.5 Assigned Kaur Sain Spinners Ltd BG CRISIL D 9.5 Suspended Kaur Sain Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL D 170 Suspended Kaur Sain Spinners Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 22 Suspended Kaur Sain Spinners Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Kaur Sain Spinners Ltd TL CRISIL D 327.7 Suspended Leather Leader Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Leather Leader Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 29 Suspended M.K.Gupta & Co -Siliguri CC CRISIL B+ 47.7 Assigned Marsons Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Marsons Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Marsons Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Loan Fac MEW Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed N. S. Rama Rao Body Works CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended N. S. Rama Rao Body Works TL CRISIL B 16 Suspended Omax Steels Ltd CC CRISIL D 240 Suspended Omax Steels Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 130 Suspended Omax Steels Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 11.2 Suspended Omax Steels Ltd TL CRISIL D 155.9 Suspended P K Thakur and Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Suspended P K Thakur and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended P K Thakur and Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Suspended P K Thakur and Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 4.7 Suspended P.R. Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Suspended P.R. Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 55 Suspended Prabir Foodstuff Factory CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Purity Flexpack Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Purity Flexpack Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25.7 Reaffirmed Quick Act Light Systems & Cables Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 38.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Quick Act Light Systems & Cables Pvt Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Quick Act Light Systems & Cables Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac R. B. Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended R. B. Forgings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended RAJ Packaging Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed RAJ Packaging Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 11.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac RAJ Packaging Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.4 Reaffirmed Rajdeep Publicity Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Rajdeep Publicity Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB- 13 Upgraded from CRISIL D Rajdeep Publicity Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 103.4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Rajdeep Publicity Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 24.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Roopa Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 32.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Roopa Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Roopa Industries Ltd SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Roopa Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ryatar Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane LT Bk Fac CRISIL B- 220 Assigned Niyamit Ryatar Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane WC Fac CRISIL B- 240 Assigned Niyamit S.Selladurai Nadar Hotel & Catering CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended World Pvt Ltd S.Selladurai Nadar Hotel & Catering TL CRISIL B 1.7 Suspended World Pvt Ltd Sabitri Udyog CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Suspended Sabitri Udyog Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Suspended Loan Fac Sabitri Udyog TL CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Sagar Paper Mills (P) Ltd. CC* CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned *Includes the sublimit for ILC/FLC of Rs. 10 Million Sagar Paper Mills (P) Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Santosh Construction and Infra Pvt LtdProposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 140 Assigned Shivashakti Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL D 900 Suspended Sree Sree Rakhahari Cold Storage Pvt CC CRISIL D 47.1 Suspended Ltd Sree Sree Rakhahari Cold Storage Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10.8 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Sree Sree Rakhahari Cold Storage Pvt TL CRISIL D 35.5 Suspended Ltd Sri Karpaga Vinayagar Textiles CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended Sri Karpaga Vinayagar Textiles TL CRISIL B- 25 Suspended Sri Krishna Refineries CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended Sri Krishna Refineries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20.2 Suspended Loan Fac Srinivasa Cystine Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Strawberry Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 69.5 Assigned Strawberry Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Strawberry Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Suleka Industries CC CRISIL B- 25 Suspended Suleka Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 22.5 Suspended Loan Fac Suleka Industries TL CRISIL B- 7.5 Suspended Sumit Gas Agencies (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 33 Assigned Super Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 42 Assigned Swastik Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Swastik Refinery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35.2 Assigned Loan Fac Swastik Refinery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 24.8 Assigned Sweta Minerals CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Taurus & Taurus (India) Enterprises CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Assigned Pvt Ltd Textile World TL CRISIL B 28.5 Suspended The Krishna District Lorry Owners CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Mutually Aided Co-Operative Store Ltd Tribhuwan Narayan Singh CC CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Tulasi Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 650 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Tulasi Seeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Turbo Cast (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Turbo Cast (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 58.5 Assigned Turbo Cast (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 62.5 Assigned Turbo Cast (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Turbo Cast (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 107.5 Assigned Loan Fac Uday Autolink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Uday Autolink Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Uday Autolink Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 300 Assigned UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs # CRISIL AAA 7750 Reaffirmed # The common independent director on CRISIL's and UltraTech Cement Ltd's boards did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process of these instruments. UltraTech Cement Ltd External CRISIL AAA 35322.6 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings UltraTech Cement Ltd CC Limit* CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State Bank of India UltraTech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 2815.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac VTS TF Air Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Wonjin Autoparts India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 71.5 Suspended Wonjin Autoparts India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 34.7 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)