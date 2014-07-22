Jul 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 21, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambika Diamonds Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Purchase* * includes sublimit of packing credit for Rs.60.0 million CDE Asia Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended *Include sub limit of Rs.10.00 Million of Letter of Credit CDE Asia Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10.5 Suspended Loan Fac Cordial Foundation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Dutta Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Dutta Engineering Works LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Ferozepur Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Credit Five Core Electronics Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Five Core Electronics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed G.S. Alloy Castings Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bank guarantee G.Venkateshwar Reddy BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed H M Steels Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 20 Assigned; Suspension revoked Jai Pawansut Polytex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.2 Reaffirmed Jaksons Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 97.7 Reaffirmed JMP Securities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Khanna Traders & Engineers BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Khanna Traders & Engineers LOC Bill CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Khanna Traders & Engineers Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Magppie International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Mahathi Infra Services Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Mahathi Infra Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned MECh Engineers BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned North India Coating Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Precision Camshafts Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 165 Suspended Precision Camshafts Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 470* Suspended *Rs.350 Million interchangeable with Foreign Bill Purchase /Foreign Currency Bill Discounting Ram Ratna International Bill Purchase- CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Ram Ratna International Packing Credit CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Reliance Gas Transportation ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd LOC/ BG CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Saisree Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Sanman Constructions BG CRISIL A4 11 Reaffirmed Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 39.5 Reaffirmed SSM Builders & Promoters BG CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sterling Ornaments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sterling Ornaments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Sterling Ornaments Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Surbhi Gems Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Surbhi Gems Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bill purchase to the extent of Rs.60.0 Million Tayal Sons Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Tirupati Aluminium Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Turbo Tools Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A4 Ujjain Charitable Trust Hospital & LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 38 Reaffirmed Research Centre Xoriant Solutions Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned Discounting MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Darcl Logistics Ltd FD FA- 300 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alankar Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Ambika Diamonds Credit Limit Under CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Gold Card Anand Prakash Ankit Kumar CC CRISIL BB 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ankit Overseas CC CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- B. I. Group of Industries CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended B. I. Group of Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 9.6 Suspended Loan Fac B. I. Group of Industries Rupee TL CRISIL BB 0.4 Suspended Bosch Electrical Drives India Pvt. LtdCC* CRISIL A+ 400 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan and bill discounting Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 14.8 Reaffirmed Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 23.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 71.7 Reaffirmed Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed CDE Asia Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 54.5 Suspended Cordial Foundation Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Fac Dutta Engineering Works CC CRISIL B- 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Dutta Engineering Works LT Loan CRISIL B- 4.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Dutta Engineering Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Dutta Engineering Works Standby Line of CRISIL B- 10 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B+ Emas Expressway Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 540 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.720 Million) Federation Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 70000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short-term loan Ferozepur Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 260 Reaffirmed Ferozepur Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6.4 Reaffirmed Five Core Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Fortune Pharma Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 45.6 Assigned Fortune Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 29.1 Assigned Fortune Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Fortune Pharma Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 6 Assigned Fuelco Ispat (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended Fuelco Ispat (India) Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL B- 70 Suspended *includes sub-limit of Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs.10.0 Million G.S. Alloy Castings Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed G.Venkateshwar Reddy CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Ganpati Oil & Foods Ltd. BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Ganpati Oil & Foods Ltd. CC CRISIL D 240 Suspended Ganpati Oil & Foods Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL D 37.2 Suspended Gem Aromatics Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 40.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B Gem Aromatics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL B Gem Aromatics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B Graphite Tradelink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Greenland Motors CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Greenland Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Fac Greenlands (A.& M.) Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Greenlands (A.& M.) Corporation Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 61 Reaffirmed H M Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B- 260 Assigned; Suspension revoked H M Steels Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 55.1 Assigned; Suspension revoked H M Steels Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 400 Assigned; Suspension revoked Hypnotik Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL B 67.5 Assigned *includes sublimit of Foreign bill purchase of Rs.67.5 Million and letter of credit of Rs.20 Million Jai Pawansut Polytex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Jai Pawansut Polytex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 36.3 Reaffirmed Jaksons Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Jaksons Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1466.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Jaksons Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 355.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB K.S. Granites CC CRISIL B 200 Assigned Khanna Traders & Engineers Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Khanna Traders & Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KMB Granite Quarriers CC CRISIL B 200 Assigned Magppie International Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned Mahathi Infra Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Mangalmay Foundation Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 68 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Mangalmay Foundation Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Mangalmay Foundation Trust TL CRISIL BB- 76.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Mapex Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 960 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.1,280 Million) MECh Engineers TL CRISIL B+ 15.6 Assigned MECh Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 44.4 Assigned Loan Fac MECh Engineers CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned North India Coating Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Padmavati Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Pooja Tiles & Sanitary CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Pooja Tiles & Sanitary Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Precision Camshafts Ltd Credit CRISIL BBB- 33.5 Suspended Precision Camshafts Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 1079.2 Suspended Precision Camshafts Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 170 Suspended Quantaplast Polymer Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Suspended Quantaplast Polymer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Suspended Quantaplast Polymer Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 12.5 Suspended Quantaplast Polymer Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 51.5 Suspended R.H. Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed R.H. Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed R.H. Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Fac Rajasthan Pulses CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned; Suspension revoked Rajasthan Pulses Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned; Suspension revoked Rajasthan Pulses Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned; Suspension revoked Reliance Gas Transportation NCDs CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Gas Transportation NCDs CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Gas Transportation TL CRISIL AAA 105000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Gas Transportation LT Loan CRISIL AAA 4800 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 40000 Reaffirmed Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 29100 Reaffirmed Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd NCDs - 5000 Withdrawal Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd NCDs* CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 4170 Reaffirmed Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd NCDs* CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 Saarrthi Ekjyot Realty Project Loan CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Saisree Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Saisree Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 104 Reaffirmed Sanman Constructions CC CRISIL B 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sanman Constructions Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 4 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Silicon Institute of Technology LT Loan CRISIL BB 57 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 272.5 Reaffirmed Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SSM Builders & Promoters LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1800 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Tayal Sons Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Tirupati Aluminium Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL BB+ 155 Upgraded from CRISIL B @Fully Interchangeable with Export packing Credit Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 133.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 32.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Turbo Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Turbo Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 44.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Turbo Tools Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 25.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ujjain Charitable Trust Hospital & CC CRISIL BBB 12 Reaffirmed Research Centre Ujjain Charitable Trust Hospital & LT Loan CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Research Centre Xoriant Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 