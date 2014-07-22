Jul 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 21, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ambika Diamonds Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Purchase*
* includes sublimit of packing credit for Rs.60.0 million
CDE Asia Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
*Include sub limit of Rs.10.00 Million of Letter of Credit
CDE Asia Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Cordial Foundation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Dutta Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Dutta Engineering Works LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Ferozepur Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Credit
Five Core Electronics Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed
Five Core Electronics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed
G.S. Alloy Castings Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with bank guarantee
G.Venkateshwar Reddy BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
H M Steels Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 20 Assigned;
Suspension
revoked
Jai Pawansut Polytex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.2 Reaffirmed
Jaksons Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 97.7 Reaffirmed
JMP Securities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned
Khanna Traders & Engineers BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Khanna Traders & Engineers LOC Bill CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Khanna Traders & Engineers Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed
Magppie International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Mahathi Infra Services Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mahathi Infra Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned
MECh Engineers BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
North India Coating Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Precision Camshafts Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 165 Suspended
Precision Camshafts Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 470* Suspended
*Rs.350 Million interchangeable with Foreign Bill Purchase /Foreign Currency Bill Discounting
Ram Ratna International Bill Purchase- CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Ram Ratna International Packing Credit CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Reliance Gas Transportation ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Ltd
Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd LOC/ BG CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed
Saisree Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed
Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Sanman Constructions BG CRISIL A4 11 Reaffirmed
Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 39.5 Reaffirmed
SSM Builders & Promoters BG CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Sterling Ornaments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Sterling Ornaments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Sterling Ornaments Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Surbhi Gems Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
Surbhi Gems Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with bill purchase to the extent of Rs.60.0 Million
Tayal Sons Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Aluminium Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed
Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Turbo Tools Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from
Purchase CRISIL A4
Ujjain Charitable Trust Hospital & LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 38 Reaffirmed
Research Centre
Xoriant Solutions Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned
Discounting
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Darcl Logistics Ltd FD FA- 300 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alankar Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
Ambika Diamonds Credit Limit Under CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Gold Card
Anand Prakash Ankit Kumar CC CRISIL BB 350 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Ankit Overseas CC CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
B. I. Group of Industries CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended
B. I. Group of Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 9.6 Suspended
Loan Fac
B. I. Group of Industries Rupee TL CRISIL BB 0.4 Suspended
Bosch Electrical Drives India Pvt. LtdCC* CRISIL A+ 400 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan and bill discounting
Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed
Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed
Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 14.8 Reaffirmed
Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed
Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 23.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 71.7 Reaffirmed
Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed
CDE Asia Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 54.5 Suspended
Cordial Foundation Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned
Fac
Dutta Engineering Works CC CRISIL B- 35 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Dutta Engineering Works LT Loan CRISIL B- 4.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Dutta Engineering Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10.8 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Dutta Engineering Works Standby Line of CRISIL B- 10 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL B+
Emas Expressway Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 540 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs.720 Million)
Federation Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 70000 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with short-term loan
Ferozepur Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 260 Reaffirmed
Ferozepur Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6.4 Reaffirmed
Five Core Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Fortune Pharma Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 45.6 Assigned
Fortune Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 29.1 Assigned
Fortune Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned
Fortune Pharma Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 6 Assigned
Fuelco Ispat (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended
Fuelco Ispat (India) Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL B- 70 Suspended
*includes sub-limit of Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs.10.0 Million
G.S. Alloy Castings Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
G.Venkateshwar Reddy CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Ganpati Oil & Foods Ltd. BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended
Ganpati Oil & Foods Ltd. CC CRISIL D 240 Suspended
Ganpati Oil & Foods Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL D 37.2 Suspended
Gem Aromatics Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 40.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Gem Aromatics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Gem Aromatics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Graphite Tradelink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Greenland Motors CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Greenland Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Fac
Greenlands (A.& M.) Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed
Greenlands (A.& M.) Corporation Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 61 Reaffirmed
H M Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B- 260 Assigned;
Suspension
revoked
H M Steels Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 55.1 Assigned;
Suspension
revoked
H M Steels Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 400 Assigned;
Suspension
revoked
Hypnotik Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL B 67.5 Assigned
*includes sublimit of Foreign bill purchase of Rs.67.5 Million and letter of credit of Rs.20
Million
Jai Pawansut Polytex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Jai Pawansut Polytex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 36.3 Reaffirmed
Jaksons Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Jaksons Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1466.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Jaksons Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 355.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
K.S. Granites CC CRISIL B 200 Assigned
Khanna Traders & Engineers Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Khanna Traders & Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
KMB Granite Quarriers CC CRISIL B 200 Assigned
Magppie International Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned
Mahathi Infra Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Mangalmay Foundation Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 68 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Mangalmay Foundation Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Mangalmay Foundation Trust TL CRISIL BB- 76.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Mapex Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 960 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs.1,280 Million)
MECh Engineers TL CRISIL B+ 15.6 Assigned
MECh Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 44.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
MECh Engineers CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
North India Coating Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Padmavati Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Assigned
Pooja Tiles & Sanitary CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Pooja Tiles & Sanitary Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Precision Camshafts Ltd Credit CRISIL BBB- 33.5 Suspended
Precision Camshafts Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 1079.2 Suspended
Precision Camshafts Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 170 Suspended
Quantaplast Polymer Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Suspended
Quantaplast Polymer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Suspended
Quantaplast Polymer Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 12.5 Suspended
Quantaplast Polymer Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 51.5 Suspended
R.H. Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
R.H. Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed
R.H. Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Fac
Rajasthan Pulses CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned;
Suspension
revoked
Rajasthan Pulses Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned;
Suspension
revoked
Rajasthan Pulses Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned;
Suspension
revoked
Reliance Gas Transportation NCDs CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Ltd
Reliance Gas Transportation NCDs CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Ltd
Reliance Gas Transportation TL CRISIL AAA 105000 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Ltd
Reliance Gas Transportation LT Loan CRISIL AAA 4800 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Ltd
Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 40000 Reaffirmed
Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed
Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 29100 Reaffirmed
Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd NCDs - 5000 Withdrawal
Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd NCDs* CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed
*Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014
Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed
Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 4170 Reaffirmed
Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd NCDs* CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
*Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014
Saarrthi Ekjyot Realty Project Loan CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Saisree Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Saisree Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 104 Reaffirmed
Sanman Constructions CC CRISIL B 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Sanman Constructions Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 4 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Silicon Institute of Technology LT Loan CRISIL BB 57 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 272.5 Reaffirmed
Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
SSM Builders & Promoters LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1800 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Tayal Sons Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Aluminium Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed
Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL BB+ 155 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
@Fully Interchangeable with Export packing Credit
Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 133.9 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 32.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Turbo Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Turbo Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 44.7 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Turbo Tools Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 25.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Ujjain Charitable Trust Hospital & CC CRISIL BBB 12 Reaffirmed
Research Centre
Ujjain Charitable Trust Hospital & LT Loan CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Research Centre
Xoriant Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
