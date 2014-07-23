Jul 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 22, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambika Wood Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Suspended Ashoka Buildcon Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 14450 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 1750 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A1 Bhagatjee Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Blaumann Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Buildmet Fibres Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 28.5 Suspended Buildmet Fibres Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 115 Suspended * Interchangeable with Foreign Bills Purchase Chengmari Tea Co Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Suspended Falcon Electro-Tek Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended Falcon Electro-Tek Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended Freeworld Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Freeworld Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Discounting Freeworld Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Freeworld Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Jadia Pipes (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended Jadia Pipes (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Jal Exports Bill CRISIL A4 45 Suspended Pur-Discounting Fac Jal Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 55 Suspended Jindal Chawal Nigam Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed JVS Foods Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended Karamat Tanning Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 - Purchase Karamat Tanning Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 - Karamat Tanning Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 - Kings Dehydrated Foods Pvt. Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Forward Mars Tea (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.7 Assigned Mini Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 35 Assigned National Export Industries BG CRISIL A4 0.1 Reaffirmed Nutan Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Nutan Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 17.5 Suspended Loan Fac RD Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed RD Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sabari Exim Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 690 Suspended * Includes a sub limit of Rs. 50 Million Bank Guarantee Saideep Electricals Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Saideep Electricals LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned SND Iron Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.5 Suspended Spectrum Ethers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Spectrum Ethers Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 160 Suspended ^includes sub-limit of bank guarantee of Rs.5.0 million Standard Auto Agencies BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended STMPL Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 250 Assigned Swain Aluminium Pvt Ltd Composite WC Limit CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Ubitech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Suspended Z. A. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 125 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshar Impex Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 1872.1 Assigned Credit Akshar Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 457.9 Assigned Loan Fac Ambika Wood Industries Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Ambika Wood Industries Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 10 Suspended Anand Distilleries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 67.5 Suspended Anand Distilleries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 42.5 Suspended Loan Fac Anand Distilleries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 240 Suspended Ashoka Buildcon Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 3300 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 560 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A+ Basil Associates Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 130 Assigned Bhagatjee Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 161.5 Assigned Blaumann Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Suspended Blaumann Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40 Suspended Buildmet Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 230 Suspended Buildmet Fibres Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.5 Suspended Loan Fac Chengmari Tea Co Ltd CC CRISIL BB 121.6 Suspended Damy Royal Stones Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Damy Royal Stones Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 400 Suspended Loan Fac Din Dayal Purushottam Lal CC CRISIL B+ 600 Reaffirmed Durga Rice Mills CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended Durga Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 39.8 Suspended Loan Fac Durga Rice Mills TL CRISIL B- 2.2 Suspended Eastern Gourmet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Eastern Gourmet Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 59 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Falcon Electro-Tek Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 37 Suspended Falcon Electro-Tek Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Falcon Electro-Tek Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 38 Suspended Loan Fac Fifth Avenue Hotels And Resorts Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45 Suspended Loan Fac Five-Star Business Credits Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Five-Star Business Credits Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 105 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Five-Star Business Credits Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Five-Star Business Credits Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 595 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ G S Distributors Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 190 Reaffirmed G S Distributors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ghanshyam Bros CC* CRISIL B 63 Suspended * Includes Over Draft against Book Debts sublimit of Rs.25.0 Million Gujarat Eco Textile Park Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 128.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gujarat Eco Textile Park Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 431.1 Reaffirmed Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jadia Pipes (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended Jadia Pipes (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 22.5 Suspended Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 50 Suspended *Includes sub limit of Rs. 20.00 million for Packing credit/ Foreign Bills Discounting and Rs. 2.00 million for Inland Letter of credit Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20 Suspended Jindal Chawal Nigam CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed JVS Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55.5 Suspended Kalinga Jute Products Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Suspended Kalinga Jute Products Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30.5 Suspended Loan Fac Kalinga Jute Products Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL B 24.3 Suspended Karamat Tanning Industries CC CRISIL BB 5 - Karamat Tanning Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 40 - Purchase Kavumkal Road Builders CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Kavumkal Road Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Assigned Loan Fac Kings Dehydrated Foods Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB 76 Assigned Little Bee Impex CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Little Bee Impex Export Packing CRISIL D 250 Suspended Credit* *Fully interchangeable with foreign bill purchase Little Bee Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 135.8 Suspended Loan Fac Little Bee Impex TL CRISIL D 32.7 Suspended Little Bee Impex WC TL CRISIL D 170 Suspended M Q Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Suspended Mars Tea (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.3 Assigned Loan Fac Mars Tea (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Mini Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned Loan Fac Mini Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned *includes sublimit of Rs. 45 Million of letter of credit and Rs. 80 Million of bill discounting Mini Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Mini Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned ^fully interchangable with bill discounting Modern Solar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Suspended Modern Solar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Suspended Nagarjuna Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Nagarjuna Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 43 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Nagarjuna Education Society Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 62 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Narang Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Narang Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended National Export Industries CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed National Export Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nutan Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 210 Suspended Nutan Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Loan Fac Nutan Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Credit Ortel Communications Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 100 Suspended Ortel Communications Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 1435.3 Suspended Pagoda Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Pagoda Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pagoda Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 24.1 Reaffirmed Palm Beach Hospital TL CRISIL D 125.7 Suspended Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd CC CRISIL B 62.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Loan Fac Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 7.5 Suspended Credit RD Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed RD Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 3 Reaffirmed RD Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sabari Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 370 Suspended Sagar Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Sagar Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Saideep Electricals Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Sanjay Cotton (Gondal) CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sanjay Cotton (Gondal) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac Shreeji Power and Insulators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Suspended Shreeji Power and Insulators Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Shreeji Power and Insulators Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 160 Suspended Shubham Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 175 Reaffirmed Shubham Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Sikkim Breweries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 300 Suspended SND Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Suspended SND Iron Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 58 Suspended Loan Fac SND Iron Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 80.5 Suspended Spectrum Ethers Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 170 Suspended *includes sub-limit of bill discounting of Rs.30.0 million Spectrum Ethers Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 20.9 Suspended Spectrum Ethers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 103.9 Suspended Spectrum Ethers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35.2 Suspended Loan Fac Sree Guru Raghavendra Cotton Ginning CC CRISIL D 56.4 Reaffirmed & Pressing Factory Sree Guru Raghavendra Cotton Ginning TL CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed & Pressing Factory Sri Sai Aarush Trade Links CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Standard Auto Agencies CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Standard Auto Agencies Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 170 Suspended Fac Standard Auto Agencies LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended STMPL Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Subhash Polytex Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 92.5 Reaffirmed Subhash Polytex Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Subhash Polytex Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35.6 Reaffirmed Swain Aluminium Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 150 Assigned Swain Aluminium Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned The Academy of Engineering and Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 42 Suspended Management Trust The Academy of Engineering and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 78 Suspended Management Trust Loan Fac The Academy of Higher Education Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 57.8 Suspended The Academy of Higher Education Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 42.2 Suspended Loan Fac The Institute of Computer Engineers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 73 Suspended (India) The Institute of Computer Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 27 Suspended (India) Loan Fac U.K. Cement Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 520 Suspended Loan Fac Ubitech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Yashraaj Ethanoll Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 37 Suspended Yashraaj Ethanoll Processing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 290 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)