Jul 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 23, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji Melters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Cyano Pharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Cyano Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed DJPR Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Elico Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Elico Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 G B Chowdhury Holdings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 5500 Watch Negative Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 Watch Negative Immense Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 350 Reaffirmed Millenium Road Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed N.S.K. Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 170 Reaffirmed Orito Polyfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Pawansut Construcion BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd CP CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 45 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 4.5 Reaffirmed Scot-Edil Advance Research Lab BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed & Education Ltd Scot-Edil Advance Research Lab LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed & Education Ltd Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 165.5 Reaffirmed Shivam Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Shivam Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Shri Sainath Industries LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Sreepathi Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5.5 Reaffirmed Sreepathi Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Sreepathi Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3 4.5 Reaffirmed Star Wire (India) Ltd CP CRISIL A2+ 200 Assigned Star Wire (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 180 Reaffirmed Star Wire (India) Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 115.7 Reaffirmed Forward Star Wire (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Sunder Impex Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 34 Suspended Discounting Sunder Impex Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4 46 Suspended Unitech Fabricators & Engineers Pvt BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Unitech Fabricators & Engineers Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed under LOC LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aatreyee Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Balaji Melters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Cyano Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Cyano Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DJPR Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Elico Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 94 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Equitas Microloans Pool - ABL - Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA (SO) 451.9 Withdrawal 41306 Equitas Microloans Pool - ABL - Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AA (SO) 34 Withdrawal 41306 G B Chowdhury Holdings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 33.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- G B Chowdhury Holdings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- G B Chowdhury Holdings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23.1 Assigned Goraya Industries - Jalalabad TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Goraya Industries - Jalalabad CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Goraya Industries - Jalalabad Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 1750 Negative Implications Guru Kirpa Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Hindustan Hardwares CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned; Suspension revoked Hindustan Hardwares Channel Financing CRISIL BB 150 Assigned; Suspension revoked Immense Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Janardhan Plyboard Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL D Janardhan Plyboard Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Janardhan Plyboard Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B- 17.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kalpana Natural Forest Products Pvt LtCC CRISIL B 65 Assigned Kalpana Natural Forest Products Pvt LtTL CRISIL B 70 Assigned Kedarnath Agritradelink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Reaffirmed Kedarnath Agritradelink Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 155 Assigned Loan Fac Mahesh Ginning Pressing & Oil CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Industries Millenium Road Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed N.S.K. Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac N.S.K. Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Orito Polyfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Orito Polyfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 166.5 Assigned Pawansut Construcion Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pawansut Construcion CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Picasso Home Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Picasso Home Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Loan Fac Picasso Home Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Picasso Home Products Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Pulimoottil Silks Kottayam CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Pulimoottil Silks Kottayam Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pulimoottil Silks Thrissur CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Pulimoottil Silks Thrissur TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Quality Care India Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 88.7 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1535.7 Reaffirmed R D Golden Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed RCL Assignment of receivables January Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA (SO)990 Withdrawal 2012 I Sagun Construction Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 117.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sai Essen Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Scot-Edil Advance Research LaboratorieCC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed & Education Ltd Scot-Edil Advance Research LaboratorieTL CRISIL BB 254 Reaffirmed & Education Ltd Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd CC CRISIL BB 500 Reaffirmed Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Shivam Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Shivam Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Shri Sainath Industries TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Shri Sainath Industries CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Sreepathi Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Star Wire (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1400 Reaffirmed Star Wire (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 200.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Star Wire (India) Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Credit Star Wire (India) Ltd TL CRISIL A- 953.5 Reaffirmed Sunder Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Loan Fac Unitech Fabricators & Engineers Pvt LtCC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Visakha Hospitals and Diagnostics Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed Visakha Hospitals and Diagnostics Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 180 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)