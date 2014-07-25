Jul 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 24, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshar Precision Tubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Akshar Precision Tubes Pvt Ltd Clean Bill CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A1 32 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 270 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Analogic Controls India Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 70 Assigned * includes a sub limit of Rs.10million of Letter of Credit Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LBG CRISIL A3 6 Reaffirmed Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LLOC CRISIL A3 95 Reaffirmed Azad Coach Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Baphana Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Bilteek Fashions Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 55 Suspended Discounting Bilteek Fashions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Choice Electricals BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended D. K. Chauhan BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Dena Bank CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Elite Contractors (Chennai) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 23 Suspended Ganga Acrowools Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 25 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A3 Ganga Acrowools Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 190 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Healthware Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Suspended Healthware Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Suspended Healthware Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 5 Suspended Healthware Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 20 Suspended Himalaya Polyurethane Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Hindustan Clothing & Marketing Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Credit Hi-Tech Sweet Water Technologies Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Hi-Tech Sweet Water Technologies Pvt Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Inderjit Forging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Indus Projects Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 220 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Indus Projects Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 630 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 J.P.P. Mills P. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Jalaram Transport BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed (including Commercial Paper) M/s. Dadabhai Hathibhai BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Majestic Impex BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Mayur Container Services BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Mecwel Constructions BG CRISIL A4 15 Reassigned Mysore Fruit Products Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 70 Suspended Mysore Fruit Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 55 Suspended Namison Powertech Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Namison Powertech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Oasis EPC Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70# Assigned #Includes sub limit of Rs.20 million of Letter of Credit Origin ITFS Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 75 Suspended PCI Ltd BG CRISIL D 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ PCI Ltd CC CRISIL D 450 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ PCI Ltd LOC CRISIL D 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ PCI Ltd TL CRISIL D 473.3 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pinakin Plastoforming Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Ponneri Steel Industries LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Poonam Trading Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Prime Meiden Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 750 Reaffirmed R.E.Cables & Conductors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 4 Suspended R.E.Cables & Conductors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 98.9 Suspended Rao Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Suspended RRV Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 RRV Infra Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Saraf Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Sealwel Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 515 Suspended Sehore Agri Services Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Shakun Gases Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Shivam Hi-Tech Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended Shivam Hi-Tech Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Shriram Capital Ltd ST Debt CRISILA1+ 2000 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.6.0 billion) SLO Steel Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Someshwar Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25.2 Suspended Susira Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Suspended Discounting Susira Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed V.R. Foundries LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Vigel Manufacturing Technologies Pvt LBG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Vigel Manufacturing Technologies Pvt LBill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Zip Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Suspended Zip Industries Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Zip Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Discounting Zip Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakash Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Suspended Aakash Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Loan Fac Advance Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Advance Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Ahalia Money Exchange & Financial Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Akshar Precision Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Akshar Precision Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 44.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Akshar Precision Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45.8 Reaffirmed Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL A 630 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A 220 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A- Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd External CRISIL A 489.5 Upgraded from Commercial CRISIL A- Borrowings Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 16.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL A 57.2 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Analogic Controls India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 105 Assigned Analogic Controls India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 22.5 Assigned Analogic Controls India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I/2004*CRISIL A(SO) # 2440 Corporation *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I/2005*CRISIL A(SO) # 5970 Corporation *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I/2010*CRISIL A(SO) # 10530 Corporation *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) # 8980 Corporation I&II/2011* *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I/2012*CRISIL A(SO) # 3140 Corporation *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) # 10000 Corporation II/2012* *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh Power Generation 8.4% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) # 3970 Corporation II* *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh Power Generation 7.8% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) # 1320 Corporation III* *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh State Financial 9.48% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) # 2000 Corporation V/2012* *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh State Financial 8.5% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) # 1290 Corporation II/2008* *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh State Financial 8.5% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) # 1000 Corporation II/2008* *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh State Financial 8.35% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) # 1210 Corporation IV/2009* *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bonds Series VII & CRISIL A(SO) # 3500 Corporation VIII/2014 AP Transco TL CRISIL A # 20000 AP Transco Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A # 20000 Loan Fac AP Transco 13.85% Series I/99 CRISIL A(SO) # 240 (Option B) AP Transco 11.6% Series CRISIL A(SO) # 1510 I/2002 (Option C) AP Transco 8.4% Series I/2004 CRISIL A(SO) # 3550 (Option B) AP Transco 8.7% Series I/2006 CRISIL A(SO) # 400 (Option A) AP Transco 8.95% Series CRISIL A(SO) # 1600 I/2006 (Option B) AP Transco 8.59% Series CRISIL A(SO) # 1670 II/2006 (Option A) AP Transco 8.69% Series CRISIL A(SO) # 1330 II/2006 (Option B) Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 203 Reaffirmed Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Credit Azad Coach Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Suspended Baphana Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Bilteek Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 52 Suspended Cargo Motors (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 95 Suspended Cargo Motors (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB 65 Suspended Cargo Motors (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB 120 Suspended Fac Choice Electricals CC CRISIL B 65 Suspended Choice Electricals TL CRISIL B 10 Suspended County Infrastructures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1000 Suspended D. K. Chauhan Standby Line of CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Credit D. K. Chauhan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 86.5 Assigned Loan Fac D. K. Chauhan CC CRISIL BB 33.5 Assigned Dena Bank Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AA 2500 Reaffirmed Bonds (Reduced from Aggregating Rs.2.85 Billion) Dena Bank Upper Tier-II BondsCRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Dena Bank Lower Tier-II BondsCRISIL AA+ 14560 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Aggregating Rs.21.50 Billion) Disha Education Society LT Loan CRISIL D 319.2 Suspended Elite Contractors (Chennai) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Suspended Elite Contractors (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 2 Suspended Fifth Avenue Sourcing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Suspended Fifth Avenue Sourcing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 45 Suspended Gandhar Coals & Mines LOC* CRISIL B 250 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ganga Acrowools Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 545 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ganga Acrowools Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 54.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Ganga Acrowools Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 810.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ganga Care Hospitals Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 25 Reaffirmed Ganga Care Hospitals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Gen-X Abode Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Gen-X Abode Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Loan Fac GSPC Gas Company Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A $ 1272.2 GSPC Gas Company Ltd TL CRISIL A $ 8727.8 Healthware Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Suspended Healthware Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 10 Suspended Heerakerala Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 550 Suspended Loan Fac Himalaya Polyurethane Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B Himalaya Polyurethane Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 47 Upgraded from CRISIL B Hindustan Clothing & Marketing Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Hi-Tech Sweet Water Technologies Pvt LCC CRISIL BB- 350 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Sweet Water Technologies Pvt LTL CRISIL BB- 71.4 Reaffirmed Hotel Vaigai Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Suspended Hotel Vaigai Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 211 Suspended Icon Heart Institute TL CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended Inderjit Forging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Inderjit Forging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 4.5 Reaffirmed Indian Autogas Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended Indian Autogas Co. Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended Indian Autogas Co. Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 42.5 Suspended Indus Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Indus Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- J.P.P. Mills P. Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Reaffirmed J.P.P. Mills P. Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed J.P.P. Mills P. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 286.4 Reaffirmed J.P.P. Mills P. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J.P.P. Mills P. Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Jalaram Transport TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Jalaram Transport Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Jalaram Transport CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Janki Dass Rice Mills CC* CRISIL B- 50 Suspended *Full inter-changeability between Cash Credit and Packing Credit limits Janki Dass Rice Mills Packing Credit* CRISIL B- 200 Suspended *Full inter-changeability between Cash Credit and Packing Credit limits Kissan Industries CC CRISIL B 66 Reaffirmed Kissan Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kissan Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 2500 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 6500 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP-MLD 750000 Reaffirmed Protected Market- AA+r Linked Debentures L & L Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 77.5 Suspended L & L Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.5 Suspended Loan Fac M/s. Dadabhai Hathibhai CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Mahalaxmi Crafts and Tissues Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Mahalaxmi Crafts and Tissues Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 86.9 Suspended Mahavir Dal Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed Majestic Impex CC CRISIL BB- 6 Suspended Majestic Impex Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Discounting Majestic Impex Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Majestic Impex TL CRISIL BB- 8 Suspended Manyata Infrastructure Developments PvTL CRISIL B- 350 Suspended Ltd Mecwel Constructions LT Loan CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Mecwel Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Mysore Fruit Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Suspended Mysore Fruit Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 135.6 Suspended Loan Fac Mysore Fruit Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Suspended Namison Powertech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Suspended NSR Elkemet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended NSR Elkemet Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 50 Suspended NSR Elkemet Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 20 Suspended Oasis EPC Solutions Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Om Shivam Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 49 Reaffirmed Om Shivam Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 451 Reaffirmed Origin ITFS Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Suspended Origin ITFS Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 74.3 Suspended Origin ITFS Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 250.7 Suspended Pacific Harish Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 15.7 Assigned Pacific Harish Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.3 Assigned Loan Fac Pacific Harish Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Assigned Pacific Harish Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 36 Assigned Panorama Apparels India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 0.5 Suspended Panorama Apparels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Panorama Apparels India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 40 Suspended Credit Panorama Apparels India Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 40 Suspended Petronet CCK Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1422.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pinakin Plastoforming Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Pinakin Plastoforming Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Pondicherry Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Suspended Pondicherry Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Suspended Pondicherry Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 12.6 Suspended Ponneri Steel Industries CC CRISIL B+ 180 Suspended Ponneri Steel Industries TL CRISIL B+ 6.8 Suspended Poonam Trading Company CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Prime Meiden Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Prime Meiden Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1330 Reaffirmed Prudential Rubber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Suspended Prudential Rubber Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended R.E.Cables & Conductors Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 125 Suspended * Foreign Currency Non Residential (B) of Rs. 12.50 crs sub limit of Cash Credit R.E.Cables & Conductors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 72.1 Suspended Rajarajan & Sons CC CRISIL B 184.5 Suspended Rajarajan & Sons TL CRISIL B 80 Suspended Ramkrishna Care Medical Sciences Pvt LCC CRISIL A+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A Ramkrishna Care Medical Sciences Pvt LProposed TL CRISIL A+ 271.3 Upgraded from CRISIL A Ramkrishna Care Medical Sciences Pvt LTL CRISIL A+ 117.1 Upgraded from CRISIL A Ranasaria Poly Pack Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended *Fungible with Cash Credit ' Stocks with limit of Rs.70.0 million, Cash Credit ' Book Debts with limit of Rs.70.0 Million, Foreign Bill Purchase with limit Ranasaria Poly Pack Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 22.5 Suspended Rao Constructions CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Rigid Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 300 Suspended Loan Fac RRV Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL C Salona Cotspin Ltd BG^ CRISIL D 12.4 Suspended ^Includes Rs.4.10 million for letter of guarantee for export promotion capital goods Salona Cotspin Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 30 Suspended Salona Cotspin Ltd CC* CRISIL D 146.6 Suspended *Includes a sublimit of Rs.41.80 million for packing credit Salona Cotspin Ltd LOC CRISIL D 29.3 Suspended Salona Cotspin Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 75 Suspended Salona Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL D 236.7 Suspended Sanginita Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 257 Suspended Sara Shrey Spinntex Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Sara Shrey Spinntex Pvt. Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL D 92.1 Suspended Sara Shrey Spinntex Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Sara Shrey Spinntex Pvt. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 270 Suspended Saraf Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB 42.5 Reaffirmed Saraf Foods Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 6.3 Reaffirmed Credit Saraf Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BB 105.2 Reaffirmed Sealwel Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 215 Suspended Sehore Agri Services Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 190 Assigned Seven Pillars Hospitality Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 80 Suspended Loan Fac SGS Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned Shaheen Frozen Foods CC CRISIL BB- 16.7 Suspended Shaheen Frozen Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30.8 Suspended Loan Fac Shaheen Frozen Foods TL CRISIL BB- 47.5 Suspended Shakun Gases Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Shiv Tools Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Shivam Hi-Tech Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Suspended Shivam Hi-Tech Steels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Credit Shivam Hi-Tech Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23.6 Suspended Shree Mahavir Roll-Tech Ltd TL CRISIL D 32.8 Assigned Shree Mahavir Roll-Tech Ltd BG CRISIL D 3 Assigned Shree Mahavir Roll-Tech Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Siddhartha Super Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Siddhartha Super Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 140 Assigned Skyline Foundations & Structures (P) CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd. SLO Steel Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Suspended Solan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 56 Upgraded from CRISIL B Solan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Solan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B Someshwar Ispat Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 170 Suspended *Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 100.00 million Someshwar Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10.3 Suspended Loan Fac Someshwar Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 69.5 Suspended Sri Devi Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 52 Suspended Sri Devi Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL B+ 4.2 Suspended Sri Devi Enterprises SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Modern Rice CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Industry Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Modern Rice LT Loan CRISIL B+ 17.5 Suspended Industry Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Modern Rice SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended Industry Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Rice IndustryCC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Rice IndustryProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Ramprasad Skyscrapers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Sri Sunflower Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B- 120 Assigned Sri Venkata Lakshmi Raw & Boiled Rice CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Mill Sri Venkata Lakshmi Raw & Boiled Rice SME Credit CRISIL B+ 3.1 Suspended Mill Sri Venkata Srinivasa Raw & Boiled CC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended Rice Mill Sri Venkata Srinivasa Raw & Boiled LT Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Rice Mill Sri Venkata Srinivasa Raw & Boiled SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended Rice Mill Suman Electric Udyogs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Susira Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 64 Suspended Susira Industries Ltd SME Credit CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Suspended Susira Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 6 Suspended Triumph Realtors India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Uttam Fine Tex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 15 Assigned Uttam Fine Tex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Assigned Uttam Fine Tex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 110 Assigned Loan Fac V.R. Foundries CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Venkateshwara Power Project Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 1450 Upgraded from CRISIL B Venkateshwara Power Project Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 65.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Venkateshwara Power Project Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 488.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vigel Manufacturing Technologies Pvt LCC CRISIL B- 10 Suspended Zip Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)