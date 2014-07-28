Jul 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 25 & 26, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alfa Transformers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Alfa Transformers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 42.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd EPCG Guarantee (ST)CRISIL A3 1.1 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 140 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Arcee Ispat Udyog Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 120 Suspended Ashoka Pulp & Paper (Pvt.) Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Auto Profiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Bhagwati Autocast Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Britto Sea Foods Exports Pvt.Ltd. Export Packing CRISIL A4 110 Suspended Credit* *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.7.5 Million for Non LC Bill Discounting Britto Sea Foods Exports Pvt.Ltd. Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 31 Suspended Discounting Britto Sea Foods Exports Pvt.Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Credit Capital Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Suspended Capital Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Capital Electricals Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Loan Fac Capital Meters Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Suspended Capital Meters Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Capital Meters Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Loan Fac Carnation Industries Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Carnation Industries Ltd. Export Packing CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed Credit Carnation Industries Ltd. Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 44.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Carnation Industries Ltd. Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 27.5 Reaffirmed Exchange Carnation Industries Ltd. Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 18 Reaffirmed Carnation Industries Ltd. Foreign Usance CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Bills Purchase - Discounting Carnation Industries Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Carnation Industries Ltd. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Carnation Industries Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Credit Chhajed Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Chhajed Foods Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Devanshi Impex Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4 50 Suspended ^Includes sub limit of Buyers Credit of Rs.37.50 Million and Bank Guarantee of Rs.10.00 Million Eastern Bearings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended Essel Kitchenware Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 137.5 Reaffirmed Hariharan Foundations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 345 Reaffirmed Hariharan Foundations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Indochem & Polymers LOC CRISIL A3 175 Assigned Indochem & Polymers BG CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Industrial Safety Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 550 Reaffirmed Purchase Industrial Safety Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Industrial Safety Products Pvt Ltd Standby Foreign CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Bill Exchange Jyoti Apparels Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Jyoti Apparels Packing Credit CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed Jyoti Apparels Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K. Ravindran BG CRISIL A4 75 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Karmen International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed Credit Karmen International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 337.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Karmen International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Karnataka Antibiotics and BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Karnataka Antibiotics and Packing Credit CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Karnataka Antibiotics and LOC CRISIL A1 32.7 Reaffirmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Kenmore Shoes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kenmore Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 64 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A4+ Kenmore Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kenmore Shoes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4+ Kesar Alloys and Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Kishor Sortex and Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed MM Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned MM Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Navnit Cars Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Neva Garments Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 27 Assigned Credit Neva Garments Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Assigned Neva Garments Ltd. BG CRISIL A3+ 33 Assigned Nirma Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Patsar Transformers and Electricals PvBG* CRISIL A4 22.5 Suspended Ltd *Fully interchangeable Patsar Transformers and Electricals PvLOC* CRISIL A4 17.5 Suspended Ltd *Fully interchangeable Powerica Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Powerica Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1050 Reaffirmed R V Plastic Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Rama Ferro Alloys & Finance Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Rama Ferro Alloys & Finance Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Discounting Rana Udyog Pvt.Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10* Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ * Interchangeable with Buyer's Credit Limit to the extent of Rs.10 Million S. S. B. Metal Works BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended S. S. B. Metal Works LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended S. S. B. Metal Works Packing Credit CRISIL A4 38 Suspended Sage Metals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Sage Metals Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 180 Reaffirmed Sage Metals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Saranya Spinning Mills (P) Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 11.6 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Saranya Spinning Mills (P) Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Shree Hari Om Foods BG CRISIL A4 0.1 Suspended Shri Sai Marketing and Trading CompanyBG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Singhal Enterprises Pvt Ltd (Raigarh LOC & BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Unit) Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Upgraded from CRISIL D SUL Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed SUL Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Suresh Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Usha Chem LOC CRISIL A4 45 Suspended Vamshi Rubber Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 10 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Vijay Enterprises (Chennai) Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Credit* * Sub limit of Rs 30.0 Million fully interchangable with FBDN(Non - LC) Vijay Enterprises (Chennai) Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 18 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vijay Enterprises (Chennai) Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed Credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Diam Expo Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Alfa Transformers Ltd CC CRISIL B 119 Upgraded from CRISIL D Alfa Transformers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Alfa Transformers Ltd TL CRISIL B 10.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Al-Sami Food Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Al-Sami Food Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 56.6 Reaffirmed Credit Al-Sami Food Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 13.4 Reaffirmed Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 717.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 274.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 85 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 996.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ambika Electronics Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Fac Amma Agro Farms CC CRISIL B 25 Suspended Amma Agro Farms LT Loan CRISIL B 61 Suspended Anuradha Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Anuradha Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 130 Suspended Arcee Ispat Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 400 Suspended Arcee Ispat Udyog Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 17.4 Suspended Ashoka Pulp & Paper (Pvt.) Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Ashoka Pulp & Paper (Pvt.) Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Ashtavinayak Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Suspended Ashtavinayak Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Suspended Auto Profiles Ltd CC CRISIL B 204 Upgraded from CRISIL D Auto Profiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 274.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Auto Profiles Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Auto Profiles Ltd TL CRISIL B 286.1 Upgraded from CRISIL D Avenue Supermarts Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2000 Assigned Avenue Supermarts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 28.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Avenue Supermarts Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 6641.5 Reaffirmed Avenue Supermarts Ltd WC Fac CRISIL AA- 830 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Autocast Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Autocast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 33.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhagwati Autocast Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 26.5 Reaffirmed BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Capital Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended Capital Meters Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Suspended Chennai Kraft Paper Industries CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Chennai Kraft Paper Industries LOC CRISIL D 17.5 Suspended Chennai Kraft Paper Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Loan Fac Chennai Kraft Paper Industries TL CRISIL D 90 Suspended Chhajed Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Chhajed Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 117.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Devanshi Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Suspended Devanshi Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50 Suspended Loan Fac Dream Gateway Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.1 Suspended Loan Fac Dream Gateway Hotels Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 480 Suspended Eastern Bearings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Suspended Eastern Bearings Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Eastern Bearings Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Essel Kitchenware Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Essel Kitchenware Ltd TL CRISIL BB 224.3 Reaffirmed First Winner Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended First Winner Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended First Winner Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 104 Suspended First Winner Lifestyle Ltd CC CRISIL D 153.1 Suspended First Winner Lifestyle Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Suspended First Winner Lifestyle Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended First Winner Lifestyle Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 241.4 Suspended Firstwinner Textiles (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Firstwinner Textiles (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Goenka Shiksha Avam Shodh Sansthan TL CRISIL D 66.9 Suspended Halco Aluminium Extrusions TL CRISIL D 65 Assigned Halco Aluminium Extrusions CC CRISIL D 28.5 Assigned Halco Aluminium Extrusions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.5 Assigned Loan Fac Hanuman Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Hanuman Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 21.2 Suspended Hariharan Foundations Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Indochem & Polymers CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned Jai Jyotawali Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 3 Suspended Jai Jyotawali Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 165 Suspended Jai Jyotawali Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Jai Jyotawali Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12.5 Suspended Loan Fac Jai Jyotawali Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 19.5 Suspended Jupiter Petrochem Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned K. Ravindran CC CRISIL B 165 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- K. Ravindran LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Karmen International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Karmen International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed Karnataka Antibiotics and Bill Discounting CRISIL A- 5 Reaffirmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Karnataka Antibiotics and CC CRISIL A- 55 Reaffirmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Karnataka Antibiotics and TL CRISIL A- 49.8 Reaffirmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Kenmore Shoes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kenmore Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Kenmore Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Kesar Alloys and Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 44.4 Assigned Kesar Alloys and Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 43.1 Assigned Loan Fac Kesar Alloys and Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Khimesara Silk Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Khimesara Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Kijalk Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 200 Suspended Kishor Sortex and Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Kishor Sortex and Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Bond - Series CRISIL AA-(SO) 7500 Assigned 2014-B Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Bond - Series CRISIL AA-(SO) 6445 Reaffirmed 2014-A (Reduced from Rs.7,500 Million)* *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Bond - Series CRISIL AA-(SO) 5120 Reaffirmed 2012-A* *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd 8.20% Bond Series CRISIL AA-(SO) 1003.1 Withdrawal XII-B Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd 6.85% Bond Series- CRISIL AA-(SO) 677 Withdrawal XII C (Option II) Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd 6.90% Bond Series- CRISIL AA-(SO) 198 Withdrawal XII C Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd TL CRISIL AA-(SO) 165.8 Withdrawal Lala Bhagwan Dass Educational Trust Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 126 Suspended M R Dairy Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed M/s. Shiv Traders - Anjangaon CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned Maa Manasha Devi Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 21 Reaffirmed Maa Manasha Devi Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 465.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maa Manasha Devi Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 33.5 Reaffirmed Malieakal Electronics Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Malieakal Electronics TL CRISIL B+ 26 Assigned Mangalam Metals & Ores Ltd Credit CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Mangalam Metals & Ores Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended MM Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1.7 Assigned MM Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13.3 Assigned Loan Fac MM Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Modern Academy LT Loan CRISIL D 78.5 Suspended Modern Academy Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended Muskan Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Muskan Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Muskan Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 120 Suspended Nalanda Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 113 Suspended Loan Fac Nalanda Education Society TL CRISIL BB+ 227 Suspended Navnit Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Suspended Navnit Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 59.4 Suspended Loan Fac Navnit Cars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 60.6 Suspended Neva Garments Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned Neva Garments Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB 290 Assigned Nirma Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.1200 Million Novelty Power & Infratec Ltd CC CRISIL D 58 Suspended Novelty Power & Infratec Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Novelty Power & Infratec Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 7 Suspended Patsar Transformers and Electricals PvCC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Suspended Ltd Pearson Drums & Barrels Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL D 160 Suspended Pearson Drums & Barrels Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Pearson Drums & Barrels Pvt. Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL D 24 Suspended Credit Pearson Drums & Barrels Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL D 15.8 Suspended Polycoat India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 56 Suspended Polycoat India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Suspended Polycoat India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 16 Suspended Positive Flexo Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Positive Flexo Pack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 45 Assigned Powerica Ltd CC CRISIL AA 200 Reaffirmed Powerica Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Powerica Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PR Ecoenergy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended PR Ecoenergy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended PR Ecoenergy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 45 Suspended Propellum Infotech Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Propellum Infotech Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL BB+ 141.6 Assigned *Has sub-limit of Rs. 141.6 million of Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR(B) R V Plastic Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended R V Plastic Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B 80 Suspended R.D.Electrocircuits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ R.D.Electrocircuits Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 117.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ R.D.Electrocircuits Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Rama Ferro Alloys & Finance Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Ramshyam Textile Industries Ltd. CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Ramshyam Textile Industries Ltd. LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Ramshyam Textile Industries Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 306.2 Suspended Loan Fac Ramshyam Textile Industries Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL D 6 Suspended Credit Ramshyam Textile Industries Ltd. TL CRISIL D 59.8 Suspended Rana Udyog Pvt.Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Rana Udyog Pvt.Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 107.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Redlands Ashlyn Motors Plc Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 47 Assigned Loan Fac Redlands Ashlyn Motors Plc CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Redlands Ashlyn Motors Plc Cash TL CRISIL B+ 13 Assigned Rikosh Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Rikosh Fashions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Rikosh Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 168.5 Suspended S. S. B. Metal Works CC CRISIL B 10 Suspended S. S. B. Metal Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22 Suspended Loan Fac Sahyog Jankalyan Samiti Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sahyog Jankalyan Samiti TL CRISIL BB+ 370 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sai Steel Industry CC CRISIL B 98 Suspended Sakarda Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45.8 Assigned Sakarda Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Sakarda Synthetics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.3 Assigned Loan Fac Sakthi Elegant Towers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Reaffirmed Sakthi Elegant Towers India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Sanmaan Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Sanmaan Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Saranya Spinning Mills (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B Saranya Spinning Mills (P) Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BB- 280 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sengunthar Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Sengunthar Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 54.7 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Agro CC CRISIL BB 76 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Shree Hari Om Foods CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended Shree Hari Om Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.8 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Hari Om Foods TL CRISIL B 8.5 Suspended Shree Venkateshwara Shikshan Sanstha TL CRISIL D 113.8 Reaffirmed Shri Sai Marketing and Trading CompanyCC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Siddha Chakra Weaving Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 38# Assigned #Includes sub limit of Rs.36 Million of onetime Letter of Credit Siddha Chakra Weaving Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Siddha Chakra Weaving Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Assigned Loan Fac Siddhi Vinayak Cement Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 6000 Outlook Loan Fac revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed Sikka Promoters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Suspended Singhal Enterprises Pvt Ltd (Raigarh CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Unit) Singhal Enterprises Pvt Ltd (Raigarh Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Unit) Loan Fac Solitaire Texfab & Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Solitaire Texfab & Traders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 27.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Star Paper Mills Ltd. CC CRISIL B 190 Suspended SUL Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 230 Reaffirmed SUL Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suresh Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 512.5 Reaffirmed Suresh Enterprises Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BB+ 62 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Suresh Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 375.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac T.K.International Ltd. BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended T.K.International Ltd. Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL D 1 Suspended T.K.International Ltd. CC CRISIL D 17.5 Suspended T.K.International Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL D 40 Suspended T.K.International Ltd. Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 63.5 Suspended Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 1492.5 Assigned Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 7500 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed TECHNO INDIA Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 431 Suspended TECHNO INDIA Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 58.6 Suspended Loan Fac TECHNO INDIA TL CRISIL D 120.4 Suspended Tirupati Food Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Suspended Tirupati Food Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Suspended Trilok Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 71 Suspended Trilok Cotton Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 19 Suspended U.V. Promoters Proposed TL CRISIL B 50 Suspended Usha Chem Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Suspended Loan Fac Usha Chem LOC CRISIL B 15* Suspended *Includes the sublimit for Cash Credit of Rs. 15.0 Million. Vamshi Rubber Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Vamshi Rubber Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 31.5 Assigned Vamshi Rubber Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 18.5 Assigned Loan Fac Vishwa Holdings LT Loan CRISIL BBB(SO) 27 Reaffirmed Vishwa Holdings Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB(SO) 14.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac World Schools Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 100 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)