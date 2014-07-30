Jul 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 28, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Pipeline Contracts Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 350 Suspended A-I Enterprises Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 425 Reaffirmed Purchase# #Includes Rs. 300 million sub-limits for Packing Credit. A-I Enterprises Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Fac Amtrak Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Amtrak Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Angel Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Ashish Timber Depot LOC CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Baby Marine Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 120 Suspended Baby Marine Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 110 Suspended Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 180 Reaffirmed Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 18 Reaffirmed Dadu Pipes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed DPB Antibiotics LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Eagle Infra India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Eagle Infra India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 800 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Efficient Engineers (I) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Efficient Engineers (I) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 73.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Essel Ahmedabad Godhra Toll Roads Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 506 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Forstar Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 261 Reaffirmed Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Goodwill Advance Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Highrise Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed IMP Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned IMP Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Assigned Kalyani Engineering Works BG CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Karnataka Chemical Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Karnataka Chemical Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed under LOC Karnataka Chemical Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Karnataka Chemical Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Kashmiri Lal Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 115 Assigned Klenzaids Contamination Controls Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Klenzaids Contamination Controls Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd KLJ Organic Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed KLJ Organic Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1257.5 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3620 Reaffirmed Lal Baba Industrial Corporation Pvt LtLOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Mahesh Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 600 Reaffirmed Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed MCC PTA India Corp Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Notice of Withdrawal MCC PTA India Corp Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Notice of Withdrawal Meghmani Organics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1050 Reaffirmed Meridian Apparels Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 260 Reaffirmed Credit Meridian Apparels Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Discounting Oswin Wood Panels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30.5 Assigned Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Premier Seafoods Exim Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 78 Suspended Credit Premier Seafoods Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Negotiation Rubino Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned Rubino Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 8 Assigned under LOC S P P Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Assigned; Suspension revoked S P P Food Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Assigned; Suspension revoked Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed *Short-term for inventory funding Shree Khodiyar Engineers (India) BG CRISIL A4+ 105 Assigned Pvt.Ltd. Shree Padmavati Engineers (India) Pvt BG* CRISIL A4+ 112.5 Assigned Ltd *Includes sublimit of Letter of Credit of Rs.11.6 million Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Steelworks and Power Engineers Pvt LtdLetter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 153 Assigned Systemair India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Track Components Ltd BG CRISIL D 7 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Track Components Ltd LOC CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Universal Leather Agency BG CRISIL A4 0.4 Suspended Universal Leather Agency Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Purchase Universal Leather Agency LOC CRISIL A4 1.5 Suspended Universal Leather Agency Packing Credit CRISIL A4 37.8 Suspended Vichitra Prestressed Concrete Udyog PvBG CRISIL A4 200 Suspended Ltd Winndsor Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 14.4 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kores (India) Ltd. FD FA- 185 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Pipeline Contracts Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B- 7.7 Suspended A-I Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed Al Shifa Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Al Shifa Hospital Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 403.5 Reaffirmed Amit Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Amit Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 21.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amit Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 18.2 Reaffirmed Amtrak Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Angel Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Ashish Timber Depot CC CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Bhandari Deepak Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 52.5 Suspended Bhandari Deepak Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 3 Suspended Bhandari Deepak Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 16 Suspended Bhandari Deepak Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 3.5 Suspended Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Credit Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15.3 Reaffirmed Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BTC Industries Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL D 10 Suspended BTC Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 290 Suspended Central Transport Company CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Dadu Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Dadu Pipes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15.6 Reaffirmed Dashmesh Weaving & Dyeing Mills Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB- 83.5 Reaffirmed Dashmesh Weaving & Dyeing Mills Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dashmesh Weaving & Dyeing Mills Pvt LtTL CRISIL BB- 16.5 Reaffirmed Designer Homes TL CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Dev Bhumi Steels CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Dev Bhumi Steels LOC CRISIL D 7 Suspended Dev Bhumi Steels Rupee TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended Diana Buildwell Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Diana Buildwell Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1040 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ DPB Antibiotics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac DPB Antibiotics CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Efficient Engineers (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Essel Ahmedabad Godhra Toll Roads Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 7998.3 Reaffirmed Forstar Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 492.5 Assigned Forstar Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 96.5 Assigned Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 19.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 27.8 Reaffirmed Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 25 Suspended Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 110 Suspended Loan Fac Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 25 Suspended Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 10 Suspended Global PharmaTech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 23 Suspended Global PharmaTech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 45 Suspended GNA Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Suspended GNA Udyog Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 50 Suspended GNA Udyog Ltd TL CRISIL D 250 Suspended Godwin Agro Products Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Godwin Agro Products Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 160 Suspended Goodwill Advance Construction Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Goodwill Advance Construction Company Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 37.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Goodwill Advance Construction Company TL CRISIL BB+ 12.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Highrise Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Highrise Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Highrise Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Himalayan Builders LT Loan CRISIL D 118.5 Suspended ILC Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 550 Suspended ILC Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 100 Suspended Loan Fac ILC Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 680 Suspended IMP Energy Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned J.K.J. & Sons Endeavour Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Jai Maa Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 83.5 Reaffirmed Jai Maa Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jai Maa Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 16.5 Reaffirmed Jaipur Centre Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 300 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Jaipur Centre Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kalyani Engineering Works CC CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Kalyani Engineering Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Kalyani Engineering Works TL CRISIL D 166.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Kamala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.6 Reaffirmed Kamala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 63.5 Reaffirmed Kamala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 8.5 Reaffirmed Karnataka Chemical Industries CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Karnataka Chemical Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Karnataka State Financial Corporation Non Convertible CRISIL AA- (SO)2500 Assigned Bonds Karnataka State Financial Corporation 9.08% Bonds CRISIL AA- (SO)2000 Reaffirmed Karnataka State Financial Corporation 9.24% Bonds CRISIL AA- (SO)2000 Reaffirmed Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.6% Bonds CRISIL AA- (SO)1000 Reaffirmed Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.39% Bonds CRISIL AA- (SO)1230 Reaffirmed Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.23% Bonds CRISIL AA- (SO)770 Reaffirmed Karnataka State Financial Corporation 9.23% Bonds CRISIL AA- (SO)1000 Reaffirmed Karnataka State Financial Corporation 9.49% Bonds CRISIL AA- (SO)1000 Reaffirmed Karnataka State Financial Corporation 7.45% Bonds CRISIL AA- (SO)895 Reaffirmed Karnataka State Financial Corporation 7.64% Bonds CRISIL AA- (SO)1000 Reaffirmed Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.39% Bonds CRISIL AA- (SO)1000 Reaffirmed Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 176.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB 296.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kasturchand Fertilisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Kasturchand Fertilisers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac Kirti Agrotech Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Kirti Agrotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 33 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kirti Agrotech Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 87 Reaffirmed Kirti Agrovet Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Kirti Agrovet Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Kirti Agrovet Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 87 Reaffirmed Kirti Dal Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Kirti Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Kirti Solvex Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed Klenzaids Contamination Controls Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 110 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB KLJ Organic Ltd CC CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed KLJ Organic Ltd TL CRISIL A 360 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd CC CRISIL A 800 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 56.8 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd TL CRISIL A 173.2 Reaffirmed Kutty Flush Doors & Furniture Co Pvt BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Ltd Kutty Flush Doors & Furniture Co Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL D 1.5 Suspended Ltd Kutty Flush Doors & Furniture Co Pvt CC CRISIL D 32.5 Suspended Ltd Kutty Flush Doors & Furniture Co Pvt LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Ltd Kutty Flush Doors & Furniture Co Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Kutty Flush Doors & Furniture Co Pvt TL CRISIL D 56 Suspended Ltd Lal Baba Industrial Corporation Pvt LtCC CRISIL B+ 114 Reaffirmed Landmark Dairy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Landmark Dairy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended Maa Tara Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 60 Suspended Mahalaxmi Coal Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Mahalaxmi Coal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Mahalaxmi Coal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Mahesh Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 1620 Reaffirmed Credit Mahindra Composites Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ # 55 Mahindra Composites Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ # 30 *Fully interchangeable with post-shipment credit Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt LtdCC* CRISIL A+ # 320 * Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.70 million Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ # 17.8 Loan Fac Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt LtdRupee TL CRISIL A+ # 502.2 Mamta Hygiene Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Suspended Mamta Hygiene Products Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 80 Suspended Manidhari Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Mantora Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned MCC PTA India Corp Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 2100 Notice of Withdrawal Meghmani Organics Ltd CC# CRISIL A 1704.5 Reaffirmed # Two way interchangeability between CC/WCDL and EPC/PCFC limits. Includes Demand Cash Credit against Export Bills to the extent of Rs.130 Million. Meghmani Organics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A 945.5 Reaffirmed Credit* * Export packing Credit interchangeable with PCFC/FBD Meghmani Organics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 1400 Reaffirmed Meridian Apparels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Meridian Apparels Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Mewar Polytex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Mewar Polytex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mewar Polytex Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 13.6 Reaffirmed Mewar University TL CRISIL BB 296.7 Reaffirmed Mulchand Fiber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Mulchand Fiber Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 89.2 Assigned Narcissus Medical Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Narcissus Medical Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 29.2 Assigned Narcissus Medical Centre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.8 Assigned Loan Fac National School of Management Studies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 41.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B National School of Management Studies TL CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B Naveen Poultry Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 17 Assigned Naveen Poultry Farms Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Assigned Nirvin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL D 43.6 Suspended ^ Represents marketing loan Nirvin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 6.5 Suspended Nirvin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 12.5 Suspended Nisha Kishan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Suspended Nisha Kishan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Nisha Kishan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 140 Suspended Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B+ Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 7 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Oswin Wood Panels Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 1.4 Assigned Oswin Wood Panels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned Patson Global Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 105.5 Reaffirmed Pioneer Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Pioneer Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 211.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Suspended Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 186.5 Suspended Loan Fac Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 18.5 Suspended R R Engineering Services India Pvt LtdBG CRISIL D 20 Suspended R R Engineering Services India Pvt LtdCC CRISIL D 45 Suspended R R Engineering Services India Pvt LtdStandby Line of CRISIL D 6 Suspended Credit R R Engineering Services India Pvt LtdTL CRISIL D 22.5 Suspended Ranganathan Rajeswari Chartitable TrusTL CRISIL D 180 Suspended Ravi Kiran Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 0.5 Suspended Ravi Kiran Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 47.5 Suspended Ravi Kiran Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 16.4 Suspended Ritisha Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Ritisha Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Loan Fac Rubino Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned S P P Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned; Suspension revoked S P P Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned; Suspension revoked S. S. Oil Refinery CC CRISIL BB- 64 Assigned Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Suspended Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 100 Suspended Sakthi Elegant Towers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Assigned Sakthi Elegant Towers India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Salasar Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended Salasar Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Salasar Ispat Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 10 Suspended Credit Salasar Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL D 170 Suspended Santhi Processing Unit Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Santhi Processing Unit Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Santhi Processing Unit Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Santhi Processing Unit Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 23.3 Suspended Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB #Interchangeable to Cash Credit (CC) upto Rs.30.00 Million Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 19.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 96 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 114 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Shree Abjibapa Education and CharitablTL CRISIL D 69.5 Suspended Trust Shree Kangra Steels Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL D 6.5 Suspended Shree Kangra Steels Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL D 48.5 Suspended Shree Kangra Steels Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Shree Khodiyar Engineers (India) CC* CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Pvt.Ltd. *Includes sublimit of Rs.10.0 million of Letter of Credit Shree Krishna Educational and Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 6 Suspended Charitable Society Shree Krishna Educational and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Charitable Society Loan Fac Shree Krishna Educational and TL CRISIL D 101.5 Suspended Charitable Society Shree Padmavati Engineers (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned Ltd Shree Satsangi Saket Dham Ram Ashram Rupee TL CRISIL B- 101.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sona Food Products CC CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sona Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Sona Food Products TL CRISIL B+ 11.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B SP HI-FY Realtors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 220 Suspended Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 19.7 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Charitable Trust TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended Steelworks and Power Engineers Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B+ 7 Assigned Steelworks and Power Engineers Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Sterling Abrasives Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 130 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL)/ export packing credit(EPC) / packing credit in foreign currency( PCFC)/ foreign bill discounting Sterling Abrasives Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 120 Reaffirmed Subhash Stone Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Suspended Subhash Stone Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 11.1 Suspended Subhash Stone Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 21.9 Suspended Sun Polytex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Sun Polytex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Credit Sun Polytex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sun Polytex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 26.7 Reaffirmed Supreme Glazes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Supreme Glazes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Systemair India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Thangavelu Textile Mills Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.6 Suspended Thangavelu Textile Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 2.4 Suspended Thangavelu Textile Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 40.6 Suspended Thangavelu Textile Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 55.4 Suspended Loan Fac Tiger Sons Glass Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Tiger Sons Glass Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 29 Suspended Tiger Sons Glass Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 130 Suspended Tiny Baby CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Track Components Ltd CC CRISIL D 290 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Track Components Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 63 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Track Components Ltd TL CRISIL D 900 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Trident Educational Trust (Regd.) TL CRISIL D 100 Suspended Tubes India CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Universal Leather Agency Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Suspended Loan Fac Universal Leather Agency TL CRISIL B 9.3 Suspended Vichitra Prestressed Concrete Udyog PvCC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Ltd Vikram Traders CC CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Vinayak Rail Track Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 34.5 Suspended Vinayak Rail Track Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 65 Suspended Loan Fac Vishvas Power Engineering Services PvtBG CRISIL D 40 Suspended Ltd Vishvas Power Engineering Services PvtCC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Ltd Vishvas Power Engineering Services PvtLOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Ltd Vishvas Power Engineering Services PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 9 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Vishvas Power Engineering Services PvtTL CRISIL D 41 Suspended Ltd Vogue Vestures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Waaman Products Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 120 Assigned Loan Fac Winndsor Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended Winndsor Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Key Loan CRISIL B- 24.3 Suspended Winndsor Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 100 Suspended Winner Foundations Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Yogesh Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 400 Suspended Loan Fac York Cellulose Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 32.5 Suspended York Cellulose Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.7 Suspended Loan Fac York Cellulose Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.