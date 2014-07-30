Jul 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 28, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ace Pipeline Contracts Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 350 Suspended
A-I Enterprises Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 425 Reaffirmed
Purchase#
#Includes Rs. 300 million sub-limits for Packing Credit.
A-I Enterprises Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed
Fac
Amtrak Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Amtrak Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Angel Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Assigned
Ashish Timber Depot LOC CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed
Baby Marine Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 120 Suspended
Baby Marine Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 110 Suspended
Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 180 Reaffirmed
Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 18 Reaffirmed
Dadu Pipes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
DPB Antibiotics LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned
Eagle Infra India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Eagle Infra India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 800 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Efficient Engineers (I) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Efficient Engineers (I) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 73.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Essel Ahmedabad Godhra Toll Roads Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 506 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Forstar Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 261 Reaffirmed
Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Goodwill Advance Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Highrise Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
IMP Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
IMP Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Assigned
Kalyani Engineering Works BG CRISIL D 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Karnataka Chemical Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Karnataka Chemical Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
under LOC
Karnataka Chemical Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed
Karnataka Chemical Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Kashmiri Lal Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 115 Assigned
Klenzaids Contamination Controls Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Klenzaids Contamination Controls Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Ltd
KLJ Organic Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed
KLJ Organic Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1257.5 Reaffirmed
KLJ Plasticizers Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed
KLJ Plasticizers Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3620 Reaffirmed
Lal Baba Industrial Corporation Pvt LtLOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Mahesh Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 600 Reaffirmed
Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed
MCC PTA India Corp Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Notice of
Withdrawal
MCC PTA India Corp Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Notice of
Withdrawal
Meghmani Organics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1050 Reaffirmed
Meridian Apparels Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 260 Reaffirmed
Credit
Meridian Apparels Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Oswin Wood Panels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30.5 Assigned
Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Premier Seafoods Exim Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 78 Suspended
Credit
Premier Seafoods Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended
Negotiation
Rubino Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned
Rubino Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 8 Assigned
under LOC
S P P Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Assigned;
Suspension
revoked
S P P Food Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Assigned;
Suspension
revoked
Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Suspended
Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
*Short-term for inventory funding
Shree Khodiyar Engineers (India) BG CRISIL A4+ 105 Assigned
Pvt.Ltd.
Shree Padmavati Engineers (India) Pvt BG* CRISIL A4+ 112.5 Assigned
Ltd
*Includes sublimit of Letter of Credit of Rs.11.6 million
Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed
Steelworks and Power Engineers Pvt LtdLetter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 153 Assigned
Systemair India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed
Track Components Ltd BG CRISIL D 7 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Track Components Ltd LOC CRISIL D 140 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Universal Leather Agency BG CRISIL A4 0.4 Suspended
Universal Leather Agency Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 35 Suspended
Purchase
Universal Leather Agency LOC CRISIL A4 1.5 Suspended
Universal Leather Agency Packing Credit CRISIL A4 37.8 Suspended
Vichitra Prestressed Concrete Udyog PvBG CRISIL A4 200 Suspended
Ltd
Winndsor Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 14.4 Suspended
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Kores (India) Ltd. FD FA- 185 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ace Pipeline Contracts Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B- 7.7 Suspended
A-I Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed
Al Shifa Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed
Al Shifa Hospital Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 403.5 Reaffirmed
Amit Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed
Amit Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 21.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Amit Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 18.2 Reaffirmed
Amtrak Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Angel Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Ashish Timber Depot CC CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Bhandari Deepak Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 52.5 Suspended
Bhandari Deepak Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 3 Suspended
Bhandari Deepak Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 16 Suspended
Bhandari Deepak Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 3.5 Suspended
Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15.3 Reaffirmed
Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
BTC Industries Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL D 10 Suspended
BTC Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 290 Suspended
Central Transport Company CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Dadu Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Dadu Pipes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15.6 Reaffirmed
Dashmesh Weaving & Dyeing Mills Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB- 83.5 Reaffirmed
Dashmesh Weaving & Dyeing Mills Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dashmesh Weaving & Dyeing Mills Pvt LtTL CRISIL BB- 16.5 Reaffirmed
Designer Homes TL CRISIL BB 150 Assigned
Dev Bhumi Steels CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Dev Bhumi Steels LOC CRISIL D 7 Suspended
Dev Bhumi Steels Rupee TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Diana Buildwell Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Diana Buildwell Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1040 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
DPB Antibiotics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
DPB Antibiotics CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned
Efficient Engineers (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Essel Ahmedabad Godhra Toll Roads Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 7998.3 Reaffirmed
Forstar Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 492.5 Assigned
Forstar Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 96.5 Assigned
Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 19.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 27.8 Reaffirmed
Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 25 Suspended
Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 110 Suspended
Loan Fac
Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 25 Suspended
Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Global PharmaTech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 23 Suspended
Global PharmaTech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 45 Suspended
GNA Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Suspended
GNA Udyog Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 50 Suspended
GNA Udyog Ltd TL CRISIL D 250 Suspended
Godwin Agro Products Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Godwin Agro Products Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 160 Suspended
Goodwill Advance Construction Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Goodwill Advance Construction Company Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 37.6 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Goodwill Advance Construction Company TL CRISIL BB+ 12.4 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Highrise Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Highrise Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Reaffirmed
Highrise Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Himalayan Builders LT Loan CRISIL D 118.5 Suspended
ILC Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 550 Suspended
ILC Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Loan Fac
ILC Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 680 Suspended
IMP Energy Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
J.K.J. & Sons Endeavour Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended
Jai Maa Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 83.5 Reaffirmed
Jai Maa Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jai Maa Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 16.5 Reaffirmed
Jaipur Centre Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 300 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Jaipur Centre Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Kalyani Engineering Works CC CRISIL D 300 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Kalyani Engineering Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.4 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Kalyani Engineering Works TL CRISIL D 166.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Kamala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.6 Reaffirmed
Kamala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 63.5 Reaffirmed
Kamala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 8.5 Reaffirmed
Karnataka Chemical Industries CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Karnataka Chemical Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed
Karnataka State Financial Corporation Non Convertible CRISIL AA- (SO)2500 Assigned
Bonds
Karnataka State Financial Corporation 9.08% Bonds CRISIL AA- (SO)2000 Reaffirmed
Karnataka State Financial Corporation 9.24% Bonds CRISIL AA- (SO)2000 Reaffirmed
Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.6% Bonds CRISIL AA- (SO)1000 Reaffirmed
Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.39% Bonds CRISIL AA- (SO)1230 Reaffirmed
Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.23% Bonds CRISIL AA- (SO)770 Reaffirmed
Karnataka State Financial Corporation 9.23% Bonds CRISIL AA- (SO)1000 Reaffirmed
Karnataka State Financial Corporation 9.49% Bonds CRISIL AA- (SO)1000 Reaffirmed
Karnataka State Financial Corporation 7.45% Bonds CRISIL AA- (SO)895 Reaffirmed
Karnataka State Financial Corporation 7.64% Bonds CRISIL AA- (SO)1000 Reaffirmed
Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.39% Bonds CRISIL AA- (SO)1000 Reaffirmed
Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 176.1 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB 296.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Kasturchand Fertilisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
Kasturchand Fertilisers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kirti Agrotech Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Kirti Agrotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 33 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kirti Agrotech Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 87 Reaffirmed
Kirti Agrovet Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Kirti Agrovet Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Kirti Agrovet Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 87 Reaffirmed
Kirti Dal Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Kirti Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Kirti Solvex Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed
Klenzaids Contamination Controls Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 110 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL BB
KLJ Organic Ltd CC CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed
KLJ Organic Ltd TL CRISIL A 360 Reaffirmed
KLJ Plasticizers Ltd CC CRISIL A 800 Reaffirmed
KLJ Plasticizers Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 56.8 Reaffirmed
KLJ Plasticizers Ltd TL CRISIL A 173.2 Reaffirmed
Kutty Flush Doors & Furniture Co Pvt BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Ltd
Kutty Flush Doors & Furniture Co Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL D 1.5 Suspended
Ltd
Kutty Flush Doors & Furniture Co Pvt CC CRISIL D 32.5 Suspended
Ltd
Kutty Flush Doors & Furniture Co Pvt LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Ltd
Kutty Flush Doors & Furniture Co Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Ltd Loan Fac
Kutty Flush Doors & Furniture Co Pvt TL CRISIL D 56 Suspended
Ltd
Lal Baba Industrial Corporation Pvt LtCC CRISIL B+ 114 Reaffirmed
Landmark Dairy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended
Landmark Dairy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Maa Tara Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 60 Suspended
Mahalaxmi Coal Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Mahalaxmi Coal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned
Mahalaxmi Coal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mahesh Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed
Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 1620 Reaffirmed
Credit
Mahindra Composites Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ # 55
Mahindra Composites Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ # 30
*Fully interchangeable with post-shipment credit
Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt LtdCC* CRISIL A+ # 320
* Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.70 million
Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ # 17.8
Loan Fac
Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt LtdRupee TL CRISIL A+ # 502.2
Mamta Hygiene Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Suspended
Mamta Hygiene Products Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 80 Suspended
Manidhari Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mantora Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned
MCC PTA India Corp Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 2100 Notice of
Withdrawal
Meghmani Organics Ltd CC# CRISIL A 1704.5 Reaffirmed
# Two way interchangeability between CC/WCDL and EPC/PCFC limits. Includes Demand Cash Credit
against Export Bills to the extent of Rs.130 Million.
Meghmani Organics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A 945.5 Reaffirmed
Credit*
* Export packing Credit interchangeable with PCFC/FBD
Meghmani Organics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 1400 Reaffirmed
Meridian Apparels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Meridian Apparels Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Mewar Polytex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Mewar Polytex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mewar Polytex Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 13.6 Reaffirmed
Mewar University TL CRISIL BB 296.7 Reaffirmed
Mulchand Fiber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Mulchand Fiber Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 89.2 Assigned
Narcissus Medical Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Narcissus Medical Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 29.2 Assigned
Narcissus Medical Centre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
National School of Management Studies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 41.6 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
National School of Management Studies TL CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Naveen Poultry Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 17 Assigned
Naveen Poultry Farms Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Nirvin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL D 43.6 Suspended
^ Represents marketing loan
Nirvin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 6.5 Suspended
Nirvin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 12.5 Suspended
Nisha Kishan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Suspended
Nisha Kishan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Nisha Kishan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 140 Suspended
Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from
Fac CRISIL B+
Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 7 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL B+
Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Oswin Wood Panels Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 1.4 Assigned
Oswin Wood Panels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned
Patson Global Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 105.5 Reaffirmed
Pioneer Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Pioneer Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 211.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Suspended
Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 186.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 18.5 Suspended
R R Engineering Services India Pvt LtdBG CRISIL D 20 Suspended
R R Engineering Services India Pvt LtdCC CRISIL D 45 Suspended
R R Engineering Services India Pvt LtdStandby Line of CRISIL D 6 Suspended
Credit
R R Engineering Services India Pvt LtdTL CRISIL D 22.5 Suspended
Ranganathan Rajeswari Chartitable TrusTL CRISIL D 180 Suspended
Ravi Kiran Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 0.5 Suspended
Ravi Kiran Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 47.5 Suspended
Ravi Kiran Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 16.4 Suspended
Ritisha Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
Ritisha Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned
Loan Fac
Rubino Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
S P P Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned;
Suspension
revoked
S P P Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned;
Suspension
revoked
S. S. Oil Refinery CC CRISIL BB- 64 Assigned
Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Suspended
Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 100 Suspended
Sakthi Elegant Towers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Assigned
Sakthi Elegant Towers India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned
Salasar Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended
Salasar Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Salasar Ispat Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Credit
Salasar Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL D 170 Suspended
Santhi Processing Unit Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended
Santhi Processing Unit Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Santhi Processing Unit Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Santhi Processing Unit Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 23.3 Suspended
Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
#Interchangeable to Cash Credit (CC) upto Rs.30.00 Million
Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 19.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 96 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 114 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Shree Abjibapa Education and CharitablTL CRISIL D 69.5 Suspended
Trust
Shree Kangra Steels Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL D 6.5 Suspended
Shree Kangra Steels Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL D 48.5 Suspended
Shree Kangra Steels Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Shree Khodiyar Engineers (India) CC* CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Pvt.Ltd.
*Includes sublimit of Rs.10.0 million of Letter of Credit
Shree Krishna Educational and Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 6 Suspended
Charitable Society
Shree Krishna Educational and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended
Charitable Society Loan Fac
Shree Krishna Educational and TL CRISIL D 101.5 Suspended
Charitable Society
Shree Padmavati Engineers (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned
Ltd
Shree Satsangi Saket Dham Ram Ashram Rupee TL CRISIL B- 101.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Sona Food Products CC CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Sona Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.9 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Sona Food Products TL CRISIL B+ 11.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
SP HI-FY Realtors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 220 Suspended
Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed
Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 19.7 Reaffirmed
Sri Venkateswara Charitable Trust TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Steelworks and Power Engineers Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B+ 7 Assigned
Steelworks and Power Engineers Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Sterling Abrasives Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 130 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL)/ export packing credit(EPC) / packing
credit in foreign currency( PCFC)/ foreign bill discounting
Sterling Abrasives Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 120 Reaffirmed
Subhash Stone Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Suspended
Subhash Stone Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 11.1 Suspended
Subhash Stone Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 21.9 Suspended
Sun Polytex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed
Sun Polytex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sun Polytex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sun Polytex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 26.7 Reaffirmed
Supreme Glazes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Supreme Glazes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Systemair India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed
Thangavelu Textile Mills Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.6 Suspended
Thangavelu Textile Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 2.4 Suspended
Thangavelu Textile Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 40.6 Suspended
Thangavelu Textile Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 55.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Tiger Sons Glass Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Tiger Sons Glass Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 29 Suspended
Tiger Sons Glass Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 130 Suspended
Tiny Baby CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Track Components Ltd CC CRISIL D 290 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Track Components Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 63 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Track Components Ltd TL CRISIL D 900 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Trident Educational Trust (Regd.) TL CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Tubes India CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Universal Leather Agency Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Suspended
Loan Fac
Universal Leather Agency TL CRISIL B 9.3 Suspended
Vichitra Prestressed Concrete Udyog PvCC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
Ltd
Vikram Traders CC CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Vinayak Rail Track Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 34.5 Suspended
Vinayak Rail Track Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 65 Suspended
Loan Fac
Vishvas Power Engineering Services PvtBG CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Ltd
Vishvas Power Engineering Services PvtCC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Ltd
Vishvas Power Engineering Services PvtLOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Ltd
Vishvas Power Engineering Services PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 9 Suspended
Ltd Loan Fac
Vishvas Power Engineering Services PvtTL CRISIL D 41 Suspended
Ltd
Vogue Vestures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Waaman Products Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 120 Assigned
Loan Fac
Winndsor Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended
Winndsor Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Key Loan CRISIL B- 24.3 Suspended
Winndsor Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 100 Suspended
Winner Foundations Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Yogesh Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 400 Suspended
Loan Fac
York Cellulose Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 32.5 Suspended
York Cellulose Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
York Cellulose Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)