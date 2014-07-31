Jul 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 30, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.R. Thermosets Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Airvision India Pvt Ltd ank Guarantee CRISIL A4 14.5 Assigned
Airvision India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
ALF Technologies (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Amtex Software Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Arunoday Construction Co Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Arunoday Construction Co Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
Asianol Shipping Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15.2 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Processors Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Daejung Moparts Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 17 Suspended
Credit
Daejung Moparts Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 21.3 Suspended
Daejung Moparts Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
DBS Bank Ltd CD CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.7.50 billion)
Dhanlaxmi TMT Bars Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Formokem India Corporation LOC# CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
#Includes sub limit of Rs.10 Million of Bank Guarantee
Formokem India Corporation Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Friendly Automotives (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 200.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Great Eastern Trading Co Standby Line of CRISIL A3 34 Reaffirmed
Credit
Harshini Tele Systems BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Heera Panna Communications Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Indu Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1000 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
INOX World Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned
INOX World Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 82.5 Assigned
Credit
Ishvakoo (India) Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 200 Assigned
JS Auto Cast Foundry India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Keshav Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed
Manakamna Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Maxflow Pumps India Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Maxflow Pumps India Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Maxflow Pumps India Pvt. Ltd Bills CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Discount/Cheque
Purchase
Milkfood Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 35 Assigned
*Convertible with BG
Milkfood Ltd Supplier Line of CRISIL A3 40 Assigned
Credit
MLJP Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 65 Suspended
Modern India Con-cast Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1413.6 Reaffirmed
MPM Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 115 Suspended
N. M. Roof Designers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
N. M. Roof Designers Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 37.5 Reaffirmed
Navneeta Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 74 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 150 Upgraded from
Discounting CRISIL A4+
Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 75 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Pankaj Glass Works Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Pankaj Glass Works Ltd TL CRISIL D 36.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Parshuram Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
PNB Gilts Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Reliance Gas Transportation LT Loan CRISIL A1+ 4800 Withdrawan
Infrastructure Ltd
Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3170 Reaffirmed
Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Sahastraa Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
Sakar Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 355 Reaffirmed
Sanjay Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1489 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Sant Rubbers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Sant Rubbers Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Santhosh Traders Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 24.7 Reaffirmed
Saraswathi Plastics LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Shree Sainarayan Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Silica Infotech Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
* 100 per cent interchangeability between Bank Guarantee and Letter of Credit
Silica Infotech Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
* 100 per cent interchangeability between Bank Guarantee and Letter of Credit
Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 24 Reaffirmed
Sonthalia Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Sparkle International LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
SVN Agro Refineries LOC CRISIL A4 220 Assigned
Universal Heat Exchangers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 195 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.R. Thermosets Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Reaffirmed
A.R. Thermosets Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 14 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
A.R. Thermosets Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Airvision India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Assigned
ALF Technologies (India) Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
ALF Technologies (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 33 Assigned
Almighty Auto Ancillary Pvt. Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned
Purchase
Almighty Auto Ancillary Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
Almighty Auto Ancillary Pvt. Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
Credit
Altimetrik India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 -
Altimetrik India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 65 -
Loan Fac
Altimetrik India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 40 -
Amar Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B+ 67.5 Assigned
Amtex Software Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 160 Assigned
Amtex Software Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 60 Assigned
Amtex Software Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned
AP Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 295 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
AP Refinery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 156.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
AP Refinery Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 95 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Arunoday Construction Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 135 Reaffirmed
Asianol Shipping Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 29 Reaffirmed
Asianol Shipping Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Asianol Shipping Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 120.4 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Processors Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 111.4 Assigned
Bajaj Processors Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Bharat Business Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Chhotey Lal and Sons Jewellers CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned
Daejung Moparts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
Daejung Moparts Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Daejung Moparts Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 40.6 Suspended
Dhanlaxmi TMT Bars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Formokem India Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Formokem India Corporation Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned
Purchase
Formokem India Corporation Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
Credit
Formokem India Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned
Friendly Automotives (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed
Friendly Automotives (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 28.9 Reaffirmed
Gal Aluminium Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 19.5 Assigned
Gal Aluminium Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Gal Aluminium Extrusion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Goose Global Agri Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 120 Assigned
Great Eastern Trading Co CC CRISIL BBB- 260 Reaffirmed
Great Eastern Trading Co LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 69 Reaffirmed
Great Eastern Trading Co Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Harshini Tele Systems CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
HCL Technologies Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 10000 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA+
Heera Panna Communications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Heera Panna Communications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
HP Telecom India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Ideal Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Indu Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 700 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
INOX World Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 250 Assigned
Jamna Dass Nikkamal Jain Saraf Pvt LtdCC* CRISIL BB 300 Suspended
*Interchangeable with letter of credit
JS Auto Cast Foundry India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 121.5 Reaffirmed
JS Auto Cast Foundry India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 113.5 Reaffirmed
K D Fabrics TL CRISIL BB- 37 Assigned
K D Fabrics CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
K D Fabrics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18 Assigned
Loan Fac
Keshav Enterprises LOC CRISIL B- 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Manakamna Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Maxflow Pumps India Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Maxflow Pumps India Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned
Milkfood Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 470 Assigned
Milkfood Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Milkfood Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned
Credit
Milkfood Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned
MLJP Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Modern India Con-cast Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 104.2 Reaffirmed
Modern India Con-cast Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL BB+ 353.3 Reaffirmed
Modern India Con-cast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 120.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Modern India Con-cast Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 282.4 Reaffirmed
Modern India Con-cast Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 795.8 Reaffirmed
Motor Sales Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Reaffirmed
Motor Sales Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B 91 Reaffirmed
Motor Sales Ltd TL CRISIL B 38.1 Reaffirmed
MPM Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 145 Suspended
MPM Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd CC CRISIL A 2776 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 3209 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 1275 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd WC TL CRISIL A 240 Reaffirmed
N. M. Roof Designers Ltd CC CRISIL B 112.5 Reaffirmed
Navneeta Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 5.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Nova Agri Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
Nova Agri Tech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Pankaj Glass Works Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Pankaj Glass Works Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 42.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Param Agency CC CRISIL B+ 130 Assigned
Param Agency Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Parasmal Pagariya & Sons CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Parasmal Pagariya & Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Parshuram Construction TL CRISIL BB- 16.7 Assigned
Parshuram Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Parshuram Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Pebco Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Pebco Motors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Reliance Gas Transportation NCD CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Ltd
Reliance Gas Transportation NCD CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Ltd
Reliance Gas Transportation TL CRISIL AAA 105000 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Ltd
Reliance Gas Transportation LOC CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Ltd
Reliance Gas Transportation ST Debt Programme CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Ltd
Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 40000 Reaffirmed
Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed
Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd External CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowing
Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 29100 Reaffirmed
Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd NCD* CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed
*Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014
Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd NCD* CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed
*Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014
Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd NCD* CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
*Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014
S. G. Agro Foods CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned
S. G. Agro Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sahastraa Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Sai Balaji Sponge Iron India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed
Sai Balaji Sponge Iron India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed
Sai Balaji Sponge Iron India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 198 Reaffirmed
Sakar Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 325 Reaffirmed
Sakar Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Sanjay Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 98.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Sanjay Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 16.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Sanmaan Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed
Sanmaan Agro Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 14 Reaffirmed
Sanmaan Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sanmaan Agro Industries Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed
Sant Rubbers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Sant Rubbers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sant Rubbers Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 86.9 Reaffirmed
Santhosh Traders CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Santhosh Traders LT Loan CRISIL BB 16.8 Reaffirmed
Saraswathi Plastics Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Saraswathi Plastics CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
Satya Warehouse Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 46.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Satya Warehouse TL CRISIL B 78.7 Assigned
Shah Motilal Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Shah Motilal Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Shankheshwar Enterprises TL CRISIL B+ 7 Assigned
Shankheshwar Enterprises Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Credit
Shankheshwar Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Shankheshwar Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shree Sainarayan Plastics Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Shree Sainarayan Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shree Sainarayan Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Silica Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 188.2 Reaffirmed
Sonthalia Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned
Sonthalia Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Sparkle International CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Sri Venkata Padmavathi Paddy ProcessorCC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sri Venkata Padmavathi Paddy ProcessorLT Loan CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sun Agency CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned
Super Diamond Enterprises TL CRISIL BB+ 900 Reaffirmed
SVN Agro Refineries CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd ash Credit^ CRISIL AA- 1450 Reaffirmed
^interchangeable with Letter of Credit equivalent to Rs.700 Million
The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 450 Reaffirmed
The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 550 Reaffirmed
Umiya Steel Industries CC CRISIL B- 24 Suspended
Umiya Steel Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Umiya Steel Industries TL CRISIL B- 32 Suspended
Universal Heat Exchangers Ltd CC CRISIL B- 140 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Uttam Fine Tex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Assigned
Uttam Fine Tex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 15 Assigned
Vee Technologies Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 64.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Vee Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 48.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Writefine Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 182.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Writefine Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 117.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Writefine Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Yenepoya Institute of Medical SciencesCC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed
And Research Pvt Ltd
Yenepoya Institute of Medical SciencesTL CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed
And Research Pvt Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
