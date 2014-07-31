Jul 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 30, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R. Thermosets Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Airvision India Pvt Ltd ank Guarantee CRISIL A4 14.5 Assigned Airvision India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned ALF Technologies (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Amtex Software Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Arunoday Construction Co Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Arunoday Construction Co Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Asianol Shipping Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15.2 Reaffirmed Bajaj Processors Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Daejung Moparts Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 17 Suspended Credit Daejung Moparts Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 21.3 Suspended Daejung Moparts Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended DBS Bank Ltd CD CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.7.50 billion) Dhanlaxmi TMT Bars Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Formokem India Corporation LOC# CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned #Includes sub limit of Rs.10 Million of Bank Guarantee Formokem India Corporation Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Friendly Automotives (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Discounting Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 200.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Great Eastern Trading Co Standby Line of CRISIL A3 34 Reaffirmed Credit Harshini Tele Systems BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Heera Panna Communications Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Indu Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ INOX World Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned INOX World Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 82.5 Assigned Credit Ishvakoo (India) Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 200 Assigned JS Auto Cast Foundry India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Keshav Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Manakamna Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Maxflow Pumps India Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Maxflow Pumps India Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Maxflow Pumps India Pvt. Ltd Bills CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Discount/Cheque Purchase Milkfood Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 35 Assigned *Convertible with BG Milkfood Ltd Supplier Line of CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Credit MLJP Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 65 Suspended Modern India Con-cast Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1413.6 Reaffirmed MPM Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 115 Suspended N. M. Roof Designers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed N. M. Roof Designers Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 37.5 Reaffirmed Navneeta Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 74 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 150 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A4+ Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 75 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pankaj Glass Works Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pankaj Glass Works Ltd TL CRISIL D 36.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Parshuram Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned PNB Gilts Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Reliance Gas Transportation LT Loan CRISIL A1+ 4800 Withdrawan Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3170 Reaffirmed Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Sahastraa Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Sakar Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 355 Reaffirmed Sanjay Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1489 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sant Rubbers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Sant Rubbers Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Santhosh Traders Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 24.7 Reaffirmed Saraswathi Plastics LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Shree Sainarayan Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Silica Infotech Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 20 Suspended * 100 per cent interchangeability between Bank Guarantee and Letter of Credit Silica Infotech Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 5 Suspended * 100 per cent interchangeability between Bank Guarantee and Letter of Credit Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 24 Reaffirmed Sonthalia Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Sparkle International LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned SVN Agro Refineries LOC CRISIL A4 220 Assigned Universal Heat Exchangers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 195 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R. Thermosets Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Reaffirmed A.R. Thermosets Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 14 Reaffirmed Loan Fac A.R. Thermosets Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Airvision India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Assigned ALF Technologies (India) Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned ALF Technologies (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 33 Assigned Almighty Auto Ancillary Pvt. Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Purchase Almighty Auto Ancillary Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Almighty Auto Ancillary Pvt. Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Credit Altimetrik India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 - Altimetrik India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 65 - Loan Fac Altimetrik India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 40 - Amar Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B+ 67.5 Assigned Amtex Software Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 160 Assigned Amtex Software Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Amtex Software Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned AP Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 295 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ AP Refinery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 156.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ AP Refinery Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 95 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Arunoday Construction Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 135 Reaffirmed Asianol Shipping Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 29 Reaffirmed Asianol Shipping Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Asianol Shipping Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 120.4 Reaffirmed Bajaj Processors Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 111.4 Assigned Bajaj Processors Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Bharat Business Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Chhotey Lal and Sons Jewellers CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Daejung Moparts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Daejung Moparts Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Daejung Moparts Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 40.6 Suspended Dhanlaxmi TMT Bars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Formokem India Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Formokem India Corporation Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Purchase Formokem India Corporation Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Credit Formokem India Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Friendly Automotives (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Friendly Automotives (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 28.9 Reaffirmed Gal Aluminium Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 19.5 Assigned Gal Aluminium Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Gal Aluminium Extrusion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30.5 Assigned Loan Fac Goose Global Agri Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 120 Assigned Great Eastern Trading Co CC CRISIL BBB- 260 Reaffirmed Great Eastern Trading Co LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 69 Reaffirmed Great Eastern Trading Co Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Harshini Tele Systems CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned HCL Technologies Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 10000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA+ Heera Panna Communications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Heera Panna Communications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned HP Telecom India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Ideal Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Indu Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 700 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ INOX World Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 250 Assigned Jamna Dass Nikkamal Jain Saraf Pvt LtdCC* CRISIL BB 300 Suspended *Interchangeable with letter of credit JS Auto Cast Foundry India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 121.5 Reaffirmed JS Auto Cast Foundry India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 113.5 Reaffirmed K D Fabrics TL CRISIL BB- 37 Assigned K D Fabrics CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned K D Fabrics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18 Assigned Loan Fac Keshav Enterprises LOC CRISIL B- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Manakamna Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Maxflow Pumps India Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 6 Assigned Loan Fac Maxflow Pumps India Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Milkfood Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 470 Assigned Milkfood Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Loan Fac Milkfood Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Credit Milkfood Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned MLJP Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Modern India Con-cast Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 104.2 Reaffirmed Modern India Con-cast Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL BB+ 353.3 Reaffirmed Modern India Con-cast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 120.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Modern India Con-cast Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 282.4 Reaffirmed Modern India Con-cast Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 795.8 Reaffirmed Motor Sales Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Reaffirmed Motor Sales Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B 91 Reaffirmed Motor Sales Ltd TL CRISIL B 38.1 Reaffirmed MPM Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 145 Suspended MPM Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Muthoot Capital Services Ltd CC CRISIL A 2776 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 3209 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Capital Services Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 1275 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd WC TL CRISIL A 240 Reaffirmed N. M. Roof Designers Ltd CC CRISIL B 112.5 Reaffirmed Navneeta Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 5.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Nova Agri Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Nova Agri Tech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Pankaj Glass Works Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Pankaj Glass Works Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 42.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Param Agency CC CRISIL B+ 130 Assigned Param Agency Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Parasmal Pagariya & Sons CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Parasmal Pagariya & Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Parshuram Construction TL CRISIL BB- 16.7 Assigned Parshuram Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18.3 Assigned Loan Fac Parshuram Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Pebco Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Pebco Motors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Reliance Gas Transportation NCD CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Gas Transportation NCD CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Gas Transportation TL CRISIL AAA 105000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Gas Transportation LOC CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Gas Transportation ST Debt Programme CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 40000 Reaffirmed Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd External CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowing Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 29100 Reaffirmed Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd NCD* CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd NCD* CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd NCD* CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 S. G. Agro Foods CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned S. G. Agro Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned Loan Fac Sahastraa Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sai Balaji Sponge Iron India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Sai Balaji Sponge Iron India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Sai Balaji Sponge Iron India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 198 Reaffirmed Sakar Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 325 Reaffirmed Sakar Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Sanjay Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 98.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sanjay Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 16.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Sanmaan Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Sanmaan Agro Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 14 Reaffirmed Sanmaan Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sanmaan Agro Industries Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Sant Rubbers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Sant Rubbers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sant Rubbers Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 86.9 Reaffirmed Santhosh Traders CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Santhosh Traders LT Loan CRISIL BB 16.8 Reaffirmed Saraswathi Plastics Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Saraswathi Plastics CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Satya Warehouse Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 46.3 Assigned Loan Fac Satya Warehouse TL CRISIL B 78.7 Assigned Shah Motilal Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Shah Motilal Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Shankheshwar Enterprises TL CRISIL B+ 7 Assigned Shankheshwar Enterprises Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Credit Shankheshwar Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Shankheshwar Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Sainarayan Plastics Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned Shree Sainarayan Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Sainarayan Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Silica Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 188.2 Reaffirmed Sonthalia Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned Sonthalia Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Sparkle International CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sri Venkata Padmavathi Paddy ProcessorCC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Venkata Padmavathi Paddy ProcessorLT Loan CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sun Agency CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Super Diamond Enterprises TL CRISIL BB+ 900 Reaffirmed SVN Agro Refineries CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd ash Credit^ CRISIL AA- 1450 Reaffirmed ^interchangeable with Letter of Credit equivalent to Rs.700 Million The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 450 Reaffirmed The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 550 Reaffirmed Umiya Steel Industries CC CRISIL B- 24 Suspended Umiya Steel Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 4 Suspended Loan Fac Umiya Steel Industries TL CRISIL B- 32 Suspended Universal Heat Exchangers Ltd CC CRISIL B- 140 Downgraded from CRISIL B Uttam Fine Tex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Assigned Uttam Fine Tex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 15 Assigned Vee Technologies Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 64.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Vee Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 48.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D Writefine Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 182.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Writefine Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 117.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Writefine Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Yenepoya Institute of Medical SciencesCC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed And Research Pvt Ltd Yenepoya Institute of Medical SciencesTL CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed And Research Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 