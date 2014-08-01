Aug 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 31, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.S.K.Brothers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
A.V.M.Sales Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
A.V.M.Sales Corporation Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Aarti Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Suspended
AIF Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned
Ajay Metallics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.5 Suspended
Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Ascent Engineers & Infrastructures (I)BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Astral Poly Technik Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Assigned
AVR Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Berger Paints India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
(Including Commercial Paper; enhanced from Rs.4000 Million)
Berger Paints India Ltd Non-FBL## CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
##Interchangeable between bank guarantees and letters of credit
Biomedicon Systems (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Biomedicon Systems (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed
Chandra Cashew Imports and Exports PvtBill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 29 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Chandras Chemical Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed
Chemtech Agencies BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned
Chemtech Agencies Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 4 Assigned
under LOC
Creative Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Creative Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 142.5 Reaffirmed
Creative Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dev Priya Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
East India Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL A3 610 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
East India Udyog Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 380 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
East West Combined Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 70.2 Assigned
under LOC
Edutech India Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 12 Assigned
Edutech India Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Ekbote`s Logs and Lumbers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Ekbote`s Logs and Lumbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Essenn Automotive Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended
Fena (P) Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A2+ 200 Assigned
* Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee are interchangeable with buyers credit.
Feris Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
G.S.L. Educational Society BG CRISIL A4 92.3 Assigned
G.S.L. Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Gautam Technocast LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Gayatri Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Gidde Gowda Contractors BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned
Global Leathers Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 95 Assigned
Global Leathers Packing Credit CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
GNA Duraparts Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
GNA Duraparts Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
GS Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Gurpreet Galvanising Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Gurpreet Galvanising Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Haresh Oveta Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Finance Company Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 9950 Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Infrastructure Credit Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed
Indo Simon Electric Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 17.5 Suspended
J. S. Grover Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned
Jama Corporation Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A3+ 430 Reaffirmed
Pur-Discounting Fac
Jama Corporation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 75 Reaffirmed
Kalpataru Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
M/s J. P. Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 79.5 Assigned
Manchukonda Prakasham Industries IndiaBG CRISIL A2 70 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Manchukonda Prakasham Industries IndiaLOC CRISIL A2 150 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Manchukonda Prakasham Industries IndiaProposed BG CRISIL A2 80 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Mangalathu Enterprises Export Packing CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Credit
Maya Exports Corporation Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 300^ Reaffirmed
Discounting
^Includes a sub limit for Rs.130 million for direct dispatch of documents to overseas buyers and
a sub limit of Rs. 25 million for inland letter of credit.
Matrix Global Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Matrix Global Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Matrix Global Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
A4
Mutual Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed
Mutual Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed
N. S. Nayak & Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 92 Reaffirmed
Nikka Mal Jewellers BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Nimitaya Hotel & Resorts Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Nippon Audiotronix Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2 500 Reaffirmed
Nippon Audiotronix Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nipra Packaging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended
Nipra Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15.5 Suspended
Om Containers - Nashik LOC* CRISIL A3 30 Assigned
*Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Om Containers - Nashik BG# CRISIL A3 30 Assigned
#Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Pur-Discounting Fac
Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
P. D. Memorial Religious and BG CRISIL A3+ 35 Suspended
Educational Association
P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Peoples Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
*Includes the sublimit for FLC
Periyar Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 12 Assigned
Porbandar Coal Agencies Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Prima Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Prima Plastics Ltd Bill CRISIL A3+ 25 Upgraded from
Pur-Discounting Fac CRISIL A3
Prima Plastics Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 67.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
R. R. Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A3 21 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
R. R. Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
R. S. Food Processes India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 46.8 Reaffirmed
Radha Rukmani Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Ramkrishna Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Ramkrishna Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed
Ratnakala Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 34 Assigned
Forward
Ravinder Kumar Vijay Kumar LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Riya Travel and Tours (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 450 Assigned
Rochem Separation Systems (India) Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL A3 50 Assigned
Ltd
S.R. Drugs and Intermediates Pvt.Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 6.5 Assigned
S.R. Drugs and Intermediates Pvt.Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 1 Assigned
S.R. Drugs and Intermediates Pvt.Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Assigned
S.R. Drugs and Intermediates Pvt.Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 20 Assigned
Santosh Infra Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Santosh Infra Power Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
under LOC
Saraogi Udyog Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed
* Fully Interchangeable with Letter of Credit limits
Saraogi Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3+ 2180 Reaffirmed
# Includes Inland/Import Letter of Credit and Letter of Comfort
Saraogi Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 280 Reaffirmed
Shahrez Creations LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Shilpa Medicare Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed
Shilpa Medicare Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 350 Reaffirmed
Shri Bajrang Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Shri Bajrang Alloys Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 350 Reaffirmed
Simran Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Souvenir Developers (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Stahl Tecniks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed
Style N Supply Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Super Hi-Tech Engineers & Contractors BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed
Teekay Metals Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 30 Assigned
*Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Teekay Metals Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A3 30 Assigned
#Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit
TRIE-VIZ Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed
Trupti Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Trupti Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Vikram India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Vikram India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.S.K.Brothers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
A.V.M.Sales Corporation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 95 (Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+)
A.V.M.Sales Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 (Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+)
Aarti Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Suspended
Aarti Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
AIF Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
AIF Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 57.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ajay Metallics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 64.5 Suspended
Ajay Metallics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 36 Suspended
Akul Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 90 Assigned
Loan Fac
Al-Super Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned
Al-Super Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned
Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 56.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed
Andhra Bank Perpetual Tier-I CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed
Bonds
Andhra Bank Upper Tier-II BondsCRISIL AA 7200 Reaffirmed
Andhra Bank Infrastructure CRISIL AA+/ 10000 Assigned
Bond Issue
Ascent Engineers & Infrastructures (I)Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Ascent Engineers & Infrastructures (I)Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
AVR Organics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned
AVR Organics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned
Bajla Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Reaffirmed
Balaji Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 100 Suspended
Fac
BDH Enterprises (India) CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned
BDH Enterprises (India) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Bengal Shelter Housing Development LtdCC CRISIL D 1419 Suspended
Bengal Shelter Housing Development LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 118.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bengal Shelter Housing Development LtdRupee TL CRISIL D 472.5 Suspended
Berger Paints India Ltd FB Fac# CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable between cash credit, working capital demand loan, packing credit, bill
discounting, buyers credit, and short-term loans.
Bharat Hatcheries CC CRISIL B 52.5 Reaffirmed
Bharat Hatcheries TL CRISIL B 47.5 Reaffirmed
Bharti Printers CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed
Bharti Printers LT Loan CRISIL B+ 27 Reaffirmed
Bharti Printers Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 18 Reaffirmed
Limits
Bharti Printers WC Fac CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Bindal Coir Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned
Bindal Coir Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
Biomedicon Systems (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed
Chandra Cashew Imports and Exports PvtPacking Credit* CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Ltd
*Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit
Chandras Chemical Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 48 Reaffirmed
Chemtech Agencies Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 29.5 Assigned
Chemtech Agencies CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Chemtrols Samil (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed
Darshanam Life Space Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 255 Assigned
Delvin Formulations Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Delvin Formulations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Denzong Albrew Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Upgraded
from CRISIL D
Denzong Albrew Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 170 Upgraded
from CRISIL D
Dev Prayag Paper Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Dev Prayag Paper Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Assigned
Dev Priya Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed
Dev Priya Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 115 Reaffirmed
Devansh Auto Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 110 Suspended
Devansh Auto Sales Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45 Suspended
Dinesh Das and Sons Mines and Steels CC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B-
Dinesh Das and Sons Mines and Steels TL CRISIL D 35 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B-
East India Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 850 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
East India Udyog Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 175 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
East India Udyog Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1135 Upgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
East West Combined Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 9.8 Assigned
Edutech India Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL B+ 8.5 Assigned
Edutech India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 39.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Edutech India Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Edutech India Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B+ 0.4 Assigned
Ekbote`s Logs and Lumbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed
Ekbote`s Logs and Lumbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ellora Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 142.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Essenn Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Suspended
Essenn Automotive Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Suspended
Fena (P) Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Assigned
Feris Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 330 Assigned
Feris Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned
Fluxtrans Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
Fluxtrans Logistics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 1 Assigned
Fluxtrans Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 9 Assigned
G.S.L. Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B+ 220 Assigned
G.S.L. Educational Society Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 167.7 Assigned
G.S.L. Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
G.S.L. Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Gala Pulse Mill CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed
Galaxy Real Estate Developers and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 105 Upgraded
Builders Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL
B+
Gautam Technocast CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Gautam Technocast Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 5.6 Reaffirmed
Gayatri Industries CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Gayatri Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Gee Pee Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Suspended
Gidde Gowda Contractors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Gidde Gowda Contractors CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Global Institute of Technology SocietyTL CRISIL BB 130.1 Suspended
GNA Duraparts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 700 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
GNA Duraparts Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 545 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Goodwill Trans & Logistics Company CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Goodwill Trans & Logistics Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Gracious Communication Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
GS Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned
Fac
GS Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Gurpreet Galvanising Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended
Haresh Oveta CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Haresh Oveta Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hindustan Enviro Life Protection CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned
Services Ltd
I.S.P. Infrastructures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 300 Upgraded
from CRISIL B
Image Broadcasting India Pvt Ltd roposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 104 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL B
Image Broadcasting India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 196 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Imperial Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned
Imperial Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 125 Assigned
Loan Fac
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 49000 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 161545.5Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 55004.3 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Indiabulls Infrastructure Credit Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 4500 Upgraded
from CRISIL
AA
Indiabulls Infrastructure Credit Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 1500 Upgraded
from CRISIL
AA
Indiabulls Infrastructure Credit Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 3500 Upgraded
from CRISIL
AA
Indiabulls Infrastructure Credit Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 10000 Upgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
AA
Indo Simon Electric Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Suspended
Indo Simon Electric Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 20 Suspended
Indo Simon Electric Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 17.3 Suspended
Industrial Fuel Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 14 Suspended
Industrial Fuel Company Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Suspended
J. S. Grover Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
J. S. Grover Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Jai Mata Di Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded
from CRISIL D
Jai Mata Di Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL D
Jai Mata Di Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded
from CRISIL D
Jalna Medical Foundation and Research TL CRISIL B- 97.1 Assigned
Center Pvt Ltd
Jalna Medical Foundation and Research CC CRISIL B- 2.5 Assigned
Center Pvt Ltd
Jalna Medical Foundation and Research Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.4 Assigned
Center Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Jama Corporation Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 67.8 Reaffirmed
JBL Buildcon Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
JBL Buildcon Co TL CRISIL B 125 Reaffirmed
JRB Breeders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 64.5 (Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+)
JRB Breeders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 96.8 (Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+)
Jupiter Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned
K R Rubberite Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
K R Rubberite Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
Kalpataru Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Kalpataru Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kalpataru Organics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 230 Reaffirmed
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. CC* CRISIL AAA 1600 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Buyers Credit, Working Capital Loan, Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. NCD CRISIL AAA 100 Reaffirmed
Keystone Lifespaces Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 120 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kolhapur Cancer Centre Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 58.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Kolhapur Cancer Centre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 84.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Kolhapur Cancer Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Kolli Ramaiah Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed
Kolli Ramaiah Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed
Krishna Godavari Power Utilities Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 1021.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 51.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.6 Reaffirmed
M/s Aditya Agro - Chhindwara TL CRISIL B 67.2 Assigned
M/s J. P. Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
Majestique Mantra Elegance CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Majestique Mantra Elegance TL CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Manchukonda Prakasham Industries IndiaCC CRISIL BBB+ 110 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Manchukonda Prakasham Industries IndiaProposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 10 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Manchukonda Prakasham Industries IndiaTL CRISIL BBB+ 11.3 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Mangalathu Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mangalathu Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Matrix Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Matrix Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
B-
Maya Exports Corporation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 86 Reaffirmed
Maya Retail Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Maya Retail Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 33.7 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
B-
Medipoint Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Medipoint Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 155 Assigned
Mohak Woollens Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 33.6 Assigned
Mohak Woollens Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 46.5 Assigned
Mohak Woollens Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 44.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
Monalisa Ceramics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Moraj Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 400 Suspended
Mutual Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 70 Reaffirmed
Mutual Industries Ltd CC** CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee
Mutual Industries Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.50 million
Mutual Industries Ltd CC^^ CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed
^^Interchangeable with Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.40 million
Mutual Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 28.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mutual Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 571.7 Reaffirmed
Mutual Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed
N. S. Nayak & Sons Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 20 (Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB-)
N. S. Nayak & Sons TL CRISIL BB+ 17.4 (Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB-)
National Ginning and Pressing IndustriTL CRISIL B 21.2 Assigned
National Ginning and Pressing IndustriCC CRISIL B 70 Assigned
National Ginning and Pressing IndustriProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Neumec Estate Developer LLP LT Loan CRISIL BB 52 Reaffirmed
Neumec Estate Developer LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 18 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nikka Mal Jewellers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 40 Suspended
Nikka Mal Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Suspended
Loan Fac
Nimitaya Hotel & Resorts Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 980 Suspended
Nippon Audiotronix Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 160 Reaffirmed
Nippon Audiotronix Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 240 Reaffirmed
Nipra Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 54.5 Suspended
Nipra Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30.5 Suspended
Om Containers - Nashik CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned
P. D. Memorial Religious and Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 50 Suspended
Educational Association
P. D. Memorial Religious and Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 1115 Suspended
Educational Association
P. K. Agri Link Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 128.6 (Assigned;
Suspension
revoked)
P. K. Agri Link Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 46.4 (Assigned;
Suspension
revoked)
P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed
P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed
Pacific Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 900 Suspended
Pacific Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Patdiam Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed
Patdiam Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 132.2 Reaffirmed
Credit
Patdiam Jewellery Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL D 42.8 Reaffirmed
Peoples Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Peoples Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Peoples Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Purchase
Periyar Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 19.7 Assigned
Periyar Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 43.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Periyar Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Assigned
Porbandar Coal Agencies Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed
Porbandar Coal Agencies Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Porbandar Coal Agencies Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6.8 Reaffirmed
Pragati Marine Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 16.8 Assigned
Pragati Marine Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 8.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Pragati Marine Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned
Pragati Marine Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Assigned
Premium Foods CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Assigned
Premium Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Prima Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Prima Plastics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 27.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
R. R. Energy Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 240 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
R. R. Energy Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 689 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
R. S. Food Processes India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
R. S. Food Processes India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
Radha Rukmani Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned
Ramkrishna Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed
Ramkrishna Electricals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ramkrishna Electricals Ltd TL CRISIL BB 19.5 Reaffirmed
Ratnakala Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB+ 692.5 Assigned
Credit
Ratnakala Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 407.5 Assigned
Credit
Ravinder Kumar Vijay Kumar CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Rexon Strips Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Rexon Strips Ltd CC CRISIL D 220 Suspended
Rexon Strips Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Rexon Strips Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
Rexon Strips Ltd TL CRISIL D 48 Suspended
Riya Travel and Tours (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1000 Assigned
Rochem Separation Systems (India) Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned
Ltd
Rochem Separation Systems (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 235 Assigned
Ltd
S.R. Drugs and Intermediates Pvt.Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned
S.R. Steels CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended
S.R. Steels LT Loan CRISIL D 110 Suspended
Sabarmati Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 58.5 Assigned
Sabarmati Papers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 31.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended
Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd TL CRISIL B 78 Suspended
Sakthi Vinayaga Gin and Pressing MillsCC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Samriddhi Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Samriddhi Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned
Samriddhi Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Santosh Infra Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Saraogi Udyog Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed
* Fully Interchangeable with Letter of Credit limits
Secunderabad Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 9 Suspended
Secunderabad Hotels Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 212.9 Suspended
Secunderabad Hotels Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 15 Suspended
Fac
Secunderabad Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 63.1 Suspended
Sevoke Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Sevoke Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Fac
Shah Pulse Mill CC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed
Shah Pulse Mill CC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed
Shahrez Creations Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shahrez Creations CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Shilpa Medicare Ltd External CRISIL A- 603 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Shilpa Medicare Ltd TL CRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed
Shivshakti Cements CC CRISIL B- 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Shivshakti Cements Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 60.6 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Shivshakti Cements TL CRISIL B- 49.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Shri Bajrang Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 350 Reaffirmed
Shri Jatadhari Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned
Shri Jatadhari Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shri Ram Mahender Kishore InternationaCC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Shri Ram Mahender Kishore InternationaProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Simran Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 155 Reaffirmed
Simran Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed
Simran Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed
Souvenir Developers (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed
Souvenir Developers (India) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sri Venkateswara Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+/ 120 Suspended
Sri Venkateswara Rice Industries Key CC CRISIL B+/ 21 Suspended
Sri Venkateswara Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+/ 39 Suspended
Style N Supply Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Suma Shilp Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed
Suma Shilp Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 950 Reaffirmed
Super Hi-Tech Engineers & Contractors CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Suriba Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Suriba Industries TL CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Swarn Sarita Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Suspended
Techsmart India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 3.5 Reaffirmed
Techsmart India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed
Teekay Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned
Tirupati Lifesciences CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Tirupati Lifesciences Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Tirupati Lifesciences TL CRISIL BB- 47 Suspended
TRIE-VIZ Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Trupti Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Trupti Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
V.N.M.A.D.Firm CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Vijay Breeding Farm and Hatcheries CC CRISIL B 40.5 Reaffirmed
Vijay Breeding Farm and Hatcheries TL CRISIL B 24.7 Reaffirmed
Vikram India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Vikram India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Virgo Cements Ltd CC CRISIL B- 64 Upgraded
from CRISIL D
Virgo Cements Ltd TL CRISIL B- 212.8 Upgraded
from CRISIL D
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
