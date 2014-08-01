Aug 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 31, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S.K.Brothers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed A.V.M.Sales Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed A.V.M.Sales Corporation Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Aarti Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Suspended AIF Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Ajay Metallics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.5 Suspended Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Ascent Engineers & Infrastructures (I)BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Astral Poly Technik Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Assigned AVR Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Berger Paints India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed (Including Commercial Paper; enhanced from Rs.4000 Million) Berger Paints India Ltd Non-FBL## CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed ##Interchangeable between bank guarantees and letters of credit Biomedicon Systems (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Biomedicon Systems (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Chandra Cashew Imports and Exports PvtBill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 29 Reaffirmed Ltd Chandras Chemical Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Chemtech Agencies BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned Chemtech Agencies Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 4 Assigned under LOC Creative Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Creative Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 142.5 Reaffirmed Creative Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dev Priya Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed East India Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL A3 610 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ East India Udyog Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 380 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ East West Combined Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 70.2 Assigned under LOC Edutech India Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 12 Assigned Edutech India Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Ekbote`s Logs and Lumbers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Ekbote`s Logs and Lumbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Essenn Automotive Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Fena (P) Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A2+ 200 Assigned * Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee are interchangeable with buyers credit. Feris Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned G.S.L. Educational Society BG CRISIL A4 92.3 Assigned G.S.L. Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Gautam Technocast LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Gayatri Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Gidde Gowda Contractors BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Global Leathers Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 95 Assigned Global Leathers Packing Credit CRISIL A4 5 Assigned GNA Duraparts Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ GNA Duraparts Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ GS Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Gurpreet Galvanising Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Gurpreet Galvanising Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Haresh Oveta Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Finance Company Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 9950 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Infrastructure Credit Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Indo Simon Electric Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 17.5 Suspended J. S. Grover Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Jama Corporation Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A3+ 430 Reaffirmed Pur-Discounting Fac Jama Corporation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 75 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed M/s J. P. Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 79.5 Assigned Manchukonda Prakasham Industries IndiaBG CRISIL A2 70 Suspended Pvt Ltd Manchukonda Prakasham Industries IndiaLOC CRISIL A2 150 Suspended Pvt Ltd Manchukonda Prakasham Industries IndiaProposed BG CRISIL A2 80 Suspended Pvt Ltd Mangalathu Enterprises Export Packing CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Credit Maya Exports Corporation Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 300^ Reaffirmed Discounting ^Includes a sub limit for Rs.130 million for direct dispatch of documents to overseas buyers and a sub limit of Rs. 25 million for inland letter of credit. Matrix Global Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Matrix Global Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Matrix Global Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4 Mutual Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Mutual Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed N. S. Nayak & Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 92 Reaffirmed Nikka Mal Jewellers BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Nimitaya Hotel & Resorts Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Nippon Audiotronix Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2 500 Reaffirmed Nippon Audiotronix Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nipra Packaging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Nipra Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15.5 Suspended Om Containers - Nashik LOC* CRISIL A3 30 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Om Containers - Nashik BG# CRISIL A3 30 Assigned #Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Pur-Discounting Fac Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed P. D. Memorial Religious and BG CRISIL A3+ 35 Suspended Educational Association P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Peoples Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 30 Assigned *Includes the sublimit for FLC Periyar Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 12 Assigned Porbandar Coal Agencies Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Prima Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Prima Plastics Ltd Bill CRISIL A3+ 25 Upgraded from Pur-Discounting Fac CRISIL A3 Prima Plastics Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 67.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 R. R. Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A3 21 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ R. R. Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ R. S. Food Processes India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 46.8 Reaffirmed Radha Rukmani Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Ramkrishna Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Ratnakala Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 34 Assigned Forward Ravinder Kumar Vijay Kumar LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Riya Travel and Tours (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 450 Assigned Rochem Separation Systems (India) Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Ltd S.R. Drugs and Intermediates Pvt.Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 6.5 Assigned S.R. Drugs and Intermediates Pvt.Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 1 Assigned S.R. Drugs and Intermediates Pvt.Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Assigned S.R. Drugs and Intermediates Pvt.Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Santosh Infra Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Santosh Infra Power Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed under LOC Saraogi Udyog Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed * Fully Interchangeable with Letter of Credit limits Saraogi Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3+ 2180 Reaffirmed # Includes Inland/Import Letter of Credit and Letter of Comfort Saraogi Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 280 Reaffirmed Shahrez Creations LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Shilpa Medicare Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Shilpa Medicare Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 350 Reaffirmed Shri Bajrang Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Shri Bajrang Alloys Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 350 Reaffirmed Simran Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Souvenir Developers (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Stahl Tecniks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Style N Supply Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Super Hi-Tech Engineers & Contractors BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Teekay Metals Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 30 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Teekay Metals Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A3 30 Assigned #Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit TRIE-VIZ Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Trupti Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Trupti Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Vikram India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Vikram India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S.K.Brothers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac A.V.M.Sales Corporation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 95 (Downgraded from CRISIL BB+) A.V.M.Sales Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 (Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+) Aarti Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Suspended Aarti Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Suspended Loan Fac AIF Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned AIF Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 57.7 Assigned Loan Fac Ajay Metallics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 64.5 Suspended Ajay Metallics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 36 Suspended Akul Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 90 Assigned Loan Fac Al-Super Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Al-Super Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 56.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Andhra Bank Perpetual Tier-I CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Bonds Andhra Bank Upper Tier-II BondsCRISIL AA 7200 Reaffirmed Andhra Bank Infrastructure CRISIL AA+/ 10000 Assigned Bond Issue Ascent Engineers & Infrastructures (I)Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ascent Engineers & Infrastructures (I)Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac AVR Organics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned AVR Organics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Bajla Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Reaffirmed Balaji Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 100 Suspended Fac BDH Enterprises (India) CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned BDH Enterprises (India) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Bengal Shelter Housing Development LtdCC CRISIL D 1419 Suspended Bengal Shelter Housing Development LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 118.5 Suspended Loan Fac Bengal Shelter Housing Development LtdRupee TL CRISIL D 472.5 Suspended Berger Paints India Ltd FB Fac# CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable between cash credit, working capital demand loan, packing credit, bill discounting, buyers credit, and short-term loans. Bharat Hatcheries CC CRISIL B 52.5 Reaffirmed Bharat Hatcheries TL CRISIL B 47.5 Reaffirmed Bharti Printers CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Bharti Printers LT Loan CRISIL B+ 27 Reaffirmed Bharti Printers Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 18 Reaffirmed Limits Bharti Printers WC Fac CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Bindal Coir Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Bindal Coir Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Biomedicon Systems (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Chandra Cashew Imports and Exports PvtPacking Credit* CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Ltd *Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit Chandras Chemical Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 48 Reaffirmed Chemtech Agencies Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 29.5 Assigned Chemtech Agencies CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Chemtrols Samil (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Darshanam Life Space Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 255 Assigned Delvin Formulations Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 40 Assigned Delvin Formulations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Denzong Albrew Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Denzong Albrew Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 170 Upgraded from CRISIL D Dev Prayag Paper Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Dev Prayag Paper Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Assigned Dev Priya Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Dev Priya Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 115 Reaffirmed Devansh Auto Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 110 Suspended Devansh Auto Sales Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45 Suspended Dinesh Das and Sons Mines and Steels CC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B- Dinesh Das and Sons Mines and Steels TL CRISIL D 35 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B- East India Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 850 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ East India Udyog Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 175 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ East India Udyog Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1135 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ East West Combined Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 9.8 Assigned Edutech India Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL B+ 8.5 Assigned Edutech India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 39.1 Assigned Loan Fac Edutech India Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Edutech India Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B+ 0.4 Assigned Ekbote`s Logs and Lumbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Ekbote`s Logs and Lumbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ellora Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 142.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Essenn Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Suspended Essenn Automotive Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Suspended Fena (P) Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Assigned Feris Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 330 Assigned Feris Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Fluxtrans Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Loan Fac Fluxtrans Logistics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 1 Assigned Fluxtrans Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 9 Assigned G.S.L. Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B+ 220 Assigned G.S.L. Educational Society Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 167.7 Assigned G.S.L. Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac G.S.L. Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Gala Pulse Mill CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Galaxy Real Estate Developers and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 105 Upgraded Builders Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Gautam Technocast CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Gautam Technocast Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 5.6 Reaffirmed Gayatri Industries CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Gayatri Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Gee Pee Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Suspended Gidde Gowda Contractors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Gidde Gowda Contractors CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Global Institute of Technology SocietyTL CRISIL BB 130.1 Suspended GNA Duraparts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 700 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ GNA Duraparts Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 545 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Goodwill Trans & Logistics Company CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Goodwill Trans & Logistics Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Gracious Communication Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed GS Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Fac GS Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Gurpreet Galvanising Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Haresh Oveta CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Haresh Oveta Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hindustan Enviro Life Protection CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Services Ltd I.S.P. Infrastructures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 300 Upgraded from CRISIL B Image Broadcasting India Pvt Ltd roposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 104 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B Image Broadcasting India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 196 Downgraded from CRISIL B Imperial Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Imperial Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 125 Assigned Loan Fac Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 49000 Upgraded from CRISIL D Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 161545.5Upgraded from CRISIL D Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 55004.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Indiabulls Infrastructure Credit Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 4500 Upgraded from CRISIL AA Indiabulls Infrastructure Credit Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 1500 Upgraded from CRISIL AA Indiabulls Infrastructure Credit Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 3500 Upgraded from CRISIL AA Indiabulls Infrastructure Credit Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 10000 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL AA Indo Simon Electric Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Suspended Indo Simon Electric Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Indo Simon Electric Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 17.3 Suspended Industrial Fuel Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 14 Suspended Industrial Fuel Company Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Suspended J. S. Grover Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac J. S. Grover Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Jai Mata Di Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Jai Mata Di Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL D Jai Mata Di Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Jalna Medical Foundation and Research TL CRISIL B- 97.1 Assigned Center Pvt Ltd Jalna Medical Foundation and Research CC CRISIL B- 2.5 Assigned Center Pvt Ltd Jalna Medical Foundation and Research Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.4 Assigned Center Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Jama Corporation Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 67.8 Reaffirmed JBL Buildcon Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JBL Buildcon Co TL CRISIL B 125 Reaffirmed JRB Breeders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 64.5 (Downgraded from CRISIL B+) JRB Breeders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 96.8 (Downgraded from CRISIL B+) Jupiter Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned K R Rubberite Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed K R Rubberite Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kalpataru Organics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 230 Reaffirmed Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. CC* CRISIL AAA 1600 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Buyers Credit, Working Capital Loan, Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. NCD CRISIL AAA 100 Reaffirmed Keystone Lifespaces Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 120 Suspended Loan Fac Kolhapur Cancer Centre Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 58.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kolhapur Cancer Centre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 84.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Kolhapur Cancer Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kolli Ramaiah Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Kolli Ramaiah Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Krishna Godavari Power Utilities Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 1021.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 51.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.6 Reaffirmed M/s Aditya Agro - Chhindwara TL CRISIL B 67.2 Assigned M/s J. P. Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Majestique Mantra Elegance CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Majestique Mantra Elegance TL CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B Manchukonda Prakasham Industries IndiaCC CRISIL BBB+ 110 Suspended Pvt Ltd Manchukonda Prakasham Industries IndiaProposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 10 Suspended Pvt Ltd Manchukonda Prakasham Industries IndiaTL CRISIL BBB+ 11.3 Suspended Pvt Ltd Mangalathu Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac Mangalathu Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Matrix Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Matrix Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Maya Exports Corporation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 86 Reaffirmed Maya Retail Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Maya Retail Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 33.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Medipoint Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Medipoint Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 155 Assigned Mohak Woollens Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 33.6 Assigned Mohak Woollens Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 46.5 Assigned Mohak Woollens Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 44.9 Assigned Loan Fac Monalisa Ceramics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B Moraj Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 400 Suspended Mutual Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 70 Reaffirmed Mutual Industries Ltd CC** CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee Mutual Industries Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.50 million Mutual Industries Ltd CC^^ CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed ^^Interchangeable with Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.40 million Mutual Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 28.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mutual Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 571.7 Reaffirmed Mutual Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed N. S. Nayak & Sons Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 20 (Upgraded from CRISIL BB-) N. S. Nayak & Sons TL CRISIL BB+ 17.4 (Upgraded from CRISIL BB-) National Ginning and Pressing IndustriTL CRISIL B 21.2 Assigned National Ginning and Pressing IndustriCC CRISIL B 70 Assigned National Ginning and Pressing IndustriProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8.8 Assigned Loan Fac Neumec Estate Developer LLP LT Loan CRISIL BB 52 Reaffirmed Neumec Estate Developer LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 18 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nikka Mal Jewellers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Nikka Mal Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Loan Fac Nimitaya Hotel & Resorts Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 980 Suspended Nippon Audiotronix Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 160 Reaffirmed Nippon Audiotronix Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 240 Reaffirmed Nipra Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 54.5 Suspended Nipra Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30.5 Suspended Om Containers - Nashik CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned P. D. Memorial Religious and Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 50 Suspended Educational Association P. D. Memorial Religious and Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 1115 Suspended Educational Association P. K. Agri Link Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 128.6 (Assigned; Suspension revoked) P. K. Agri Link Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 46.4 (Assigned; Suspension revoked) P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Pacific Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 900 Suspended Pacific Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.5 Suspended Loan Fac Patdiam Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Patdiam Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 132.2 Reaffirmed Credit Patdiam Jewellery Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL D 42.8 Reaffirmed Peoples Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Peoples Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned Peoples Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 15 Assigned Purchase Periyar Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 19.7 Assigned Periyar Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 43.3 Assigned Loan Fac Periyar Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Porbandar Coal Agencies Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Porbandar Coal Agencies Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Porbandar Coal Agencies Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6.8 Reaffirmed Pragati Marine Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 16.8 Assigned Pragati Marine Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 8.2 Assigned Loan Fac Pragati Marine Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned Pragati Marine Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Assigned Premium Foods CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Assigned Premium Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned Loan Fac Prima Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Prima Plastics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 27.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- R. R. Energy Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 240 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ R. R. Energy Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 689 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ R. S. Food Processes India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed R. S. Food Processes India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Radha Rukmani Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Ramkrishna Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Electricals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ramkrishna Electricals Ltd TL CRISIL BB 19.5 Reaffirmed Ratnakala Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB+ 692.5 Assigned Credit Ratnakala Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 407.5 Assigned Credit Ravinder Kumar Vijay Kumar CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Rexon Strips Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Rexon Strips Ltd CC CRISIL D 220 Suspended Rexon Strips Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Rexon Strips Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Suspended Loan Fac Rexon Strips Ltd TL CRISIL D 48 Suspended Riya Travel and Tours (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1000 Assigned Rochem Separation Systems (India) Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned Ltd Rochem Separation Systems (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 235 Assigned Ltd S.R. Drugs and Intermediates Pvt.Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned S.R. Steels CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended S.R. Steels LT Loan CRISIL D 110 Suspended Sabarmati Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 58.5 Assigned Sabarmati Papers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 31.5 Assigned Loan Fac Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd TL CRISIL B 78 Suspended Sakthi Vinayaga Gin and Pressing MillsCC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Samriddhi Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned Samriddhi Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Samriddhi Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Santosh Infra Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Saraogi Udyog Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed * Fully Interchangeable with Letter of Credit limits Secunderabad Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 9 Suspended Secunderabad Hotels Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 212.9 Suspended Secunderabad Hotels Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 15 Suspended Fac Secunderabad Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 63.1 Suspended Sevoke Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Sevoke Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Fac Shah Pulse Mill CC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Shah Pulse Mill CC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Shahrez Creations Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac Shahrez Creations CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Shilpa Medicare Ltd External CRISIL A- 603 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Shilpa Medicare Ltd TL CRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed Shivshakti Cements CC CRISIL B- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shivshakti Cements Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 60.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Shivshakti Cements TL CRISIL B- 49.4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shri Bajrang Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 350 Reaffirmed Shri Jatadhari Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Shri Jatadhari Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Ram Mahender Kishore InternationaCC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shri Ram Mahender Kishore InternationaProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Simran Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 155 Reaffirmed Simran Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Simran Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed Souvenir Developers (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Souvenir Developers (India) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Sri Venkateswara Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+/ 120 Suspended Sri Venkateswara Rice Industries Key CC CRISIL B+/ 21 Suspended Sri Venkateswara Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+/ 39 Suspended Style N Supply Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Upgraded from CRISIL B Suma Shilp Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Suma Shilp Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 950 Reaffirmed Super Hi-Tech Engineers & Contractors CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Suriba Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Suriba Industries TL CRISIL B 5 Assigned Swarn Sarita Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Suspended Techsmart India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 3.5 Reaffirmed Techsmart India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Teekay Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Tirupati Lifesciences CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Tirupati Lifesciences Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Suspended Loan Fac Tirupati Lifesciences TL CRISIL BB- 47 Suspended TRIE-VIZ Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Trupti Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Trupti Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned V.N.M.A.D.Firm CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Vijay Breeding Farm and Hatcheries CC CRISIL B 40.5 Reaffirmed Vijay Breeding Farm and Hatcheries TL CRISIL B 24.7 Reaffirmed Vikram India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vikram India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Virgo Cements Ltd CC CRISIL B- 64 Upgraded from CRISIL D Virgo Cements Ltd TL CRISIL B- 212.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)