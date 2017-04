Aug 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 1, 2014 (Part I). COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adage Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Adage Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 65 Reaffirmed Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 102.5 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 700 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A2+ 235 Reaffirmed Discounting Chemetall India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 15 Reaffirmed Deutsche Investments India Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Frontier Springs Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Frontier Springs Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt BG* CRISIL A2+ 750 Reaffirmed Ltd *Includes sublimit of letter of credit (LC) of Rs.120.0 Million for bank guarantee of Rs.450.0 Million. Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 275.5 Reaffirmed Jagdambay Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 144 Reaffirmed Khaja Moideen Leather Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Khaja Moideen Leather Company Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 26.5 Assigned Negotiation Mantra Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25.7 Reaffirmed Noble Moulds Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Panda Infraprojects (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed PC Jeweller Ltd CP CRISIL A1 500 Assigned PC Jeweller Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 4291.5 Reaffirmed PC Jeweller Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1 850 Assigned Pro Minerals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Assigned R.F. Exports Foreign CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase R.F. Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Ratnamani Metals And Tubes Ltd LOC & BG## CRISIL A1+ 7250 Reaffirmed ## Interchangeable with buyer's credit/supplier's credit Ratnamani Metals And Tubes Ltd Proposed LOC & BG##CRISIL A1+ 61.7 Reaffirmed ## Interchangeable with buyer's credit/supplier's credit SBI Consortium ST line of credit CRISIL A1+ (SO) Assigned Shri Govindaraja Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 400 Assigned Discounting Shri Govindaraja Textiles Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Shri Govindaraja Textiles Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Varun Product Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 28.5 Reaffirmed Youngman Synthetics BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Youngman Synthetics LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)