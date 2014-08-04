Aug 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 1, 2014 (Part II). LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adage Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Adage Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 55 Assigned Loan Fac Al-Nafees Proteins Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Al-Nafees Proteins Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 35 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Al-Nafees Proteins Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Amber Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 375 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 650 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A- 538.8 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A- 135.9 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Amber Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 620.4 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Ashoka Belgaum Dharwad Tollway Ltd TL CRISIL BBB-(SO)1500 Reaffirmed Ashoka Dhankuni Kharagpur Tollway Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB-(SO)1400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ashoka Dhankuni Kharagpur Tollway Ltd TL CRISIL BBB-(SO)13260 Reaffirmed Ashoka Highways (Bhandara) Ltd Project Loan CRISIL BBB(SO) 2450 Reaffirmed Ashoka Highways (Durg) Ltd Project Loan* CRISIL BBB(SO) 1500 Reaffirmed *Includes project loan of Rs.300 million from State Bank of Indore now merged into State Bank of India Ashoka Highways (Durg) Ltd Project Loan CRISIL BBB(SO) 1650 Reaffirmed Ashoka Sambalpur Baragarh Tollway Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 6450 Reaffirmed Chandrakona Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.9 Reaffirmed Chandrakona Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 59.4 Reaffirmed Chandrakona Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 9.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chandrakona Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL D 12.4 Assigned Chemetall India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 83.5 Reaffirmed Chemetall India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deutsche Investments India Pvt Ltd Equity Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 5000 Reaffirmed Debentures AA+r Frontier Springs Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Frontier Springs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Frontier Springs Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 38.7 Assigned Frontier Springs Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Assigned Credit Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt External CRISIL A- 278 Reaffirmed Ltd Commercial Borrowings Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed Ltd Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL A- 95 Reaffirmed Ltd Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 380 Reaffirmed Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 34.3 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Jagdambay Exports CC CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed Jagdambay Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 34 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jagdambay Exports TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Khaja Moideen Leather Company TL CRISIL BB- 8.3 Assigned Khaja Moideen Leather Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16.1 Assigned Loan Fac Khaja Moideen Leather Company CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Magbro Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Magbro Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mantra Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 349.5 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.260 Million for letter of credit Mantra Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 312.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mantra Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Nandilath G-Mart CC CRISIL B+ 360 Reaffirmed Nandilath G-Mart LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Noble Moulds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 95 Upgraded from CRISIL D Noble Moulds Pvt Ltd Medium TL CRISIL B- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL D Panda Infraprojects (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Panda Infraprojects (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PC Jeweller Ltd CC@# CRISIL A 19501 Reaffirmed @Includes Export packing credit of Rs.5800 million.;# Interchangeable with letter of credit upto Rs. 14451 million. PC Jeweller Ltd LOC% CRISIL A 1205 Reaffirmed %Fully interchangeable with Cash credit PC Jeweller Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 10652.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pro Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3680 Assigned R.F. Exports LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1.1 Reaffirmed Ratnamani Metals And Tubes Ltd CC** CRISIL AA 675 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- **Interchangeable with export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency Ratnamani Metals And Tubes Ltd TL CRISIL AA 200 Assigned Shri Govindaraja Textiles Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 630 Assigned Shri Govindaraja Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 3893.1 Assigned Shri Govindaraja Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 2996.9 Assigned Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 113 Reaffirmed Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 24.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Varun Foils Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 165 Reaffirmed Varun Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 56.5 Reaffirmed Vinayak Polymers Inc. CC* CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ *Interchangeable with letters of credit up to Rs.100 million Youngman Synthetics CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Youngman Synthetics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 67.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Youngman Synthetics TL CRISIL BB+ 125 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 280 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB+ 62.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 76 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 36.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 190 Upgraded from CRISIL BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.