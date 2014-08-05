Aug 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 4, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 12.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 800 Upgraded from
Discounting CRISIL A4+
Annai Infra Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 115 Assigned
Bhargavi Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Canbank Factors Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Cibi Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Dewars Garage Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Dewars Garage Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Eagle Infra India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 800 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Hical Technologies Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed
Hical Technologies Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed
Hical Technologies Pvt. Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed
Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ 1700 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed
(including CP)
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 25450 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 4550 Reaffirmed
Laxcon Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 600 Assigned
Manugraph India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed
Manugraph India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed
* Letter of credit facility is completely fungible with Bank Guarantee.
Manugraph India Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
New Choudhary Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 450 Reaffirmed
R H Agro Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
R H Agro Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL D 50.1 Downgraded
Forward from CRISIL A4
Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Roofco Trading Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Roofco Trading Company Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Credit
Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed
Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Swidan Ceramic BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
UltraTech Cement Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 8750 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 102.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 2330 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 7.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Annai Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned
Annai Infra Developers Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned
Athena Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 15 Assigned
Athena Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 69 Assigned
Auma India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 60 Reaffirmed
Aurangabad Divisional Life Insurance Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from
Employees Co-operative Credit Society Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Ltd
Bhargavi Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Bhargavi Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Bhoomee Land Developers & Builders TL CRISIL BB+ 92.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Cibi Exports TL CRISIL B 137.5 Reaffirmed
Color Copi Ltd CC CRISIL C 150 Suspended
Color Copi Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL C 150 Suspended
Deepak Polyester Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned
Deepak Polyester Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Dewars Garage Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Dewars Garage Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 175 Reaffirmed
Fac
Dish TV India Ltd Rupee TL# CRISIL A- 1700 Assigned
#Fully interchangeable with Foreign Currency Non-Resident Bank Loan, Buyer's Credit, Letter of
Credit and Letter of Undertaking
Dish TV India Ltd TL* CRISIL A- 1000 Assigned
* Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit and Letter of Undertaking
Eagle Infra India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1200 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Eagle Infra India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1500 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Eshwarr Steel Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed
Eshwarr Steel Tech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed
Hical Technologies Pvt. Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed
Credit
Hical Technologies Pvt. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed
J G Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Kesar Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 46 Assigned
Kesar Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned
Kesar Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 41.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 3000 Assigned
Bond Issue
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Upper Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 2500 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA+
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CRISIL AAA 6200 Upgraded from
Bonds CRISIL AA+
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 9000 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA+
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Principal-ProtectedCRISIL PP - 750000 Upgraded from
Market-Linked MLD AAAr CRISIL PP-MLD
Debentures AA+r
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WCDemand Loan CRISIL AAA 34720 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA+
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 23250 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA+
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 58160 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL AA+
Kotak Securities Ltd Optionally CRISIL AAAr 500 Upgraded from
Convertible CRISIL AA+r
Debentures
Lajjya Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B 180 Reaffirmed
Lajjya Steels Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed
Lajjya Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Laxcon Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 230 Assigned
Laxcon Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 800 Assigned
Manugraph India Ltd CC^ CRISIL A+ 350 Reaffirmed
^ Cash Credit facility is completely fungible with Working Capital Demand Loan and Export
Packing Credit
Manugraph India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 668 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
New Choudhary Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 65 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
New Choudhary Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 500 Reaffirmed
Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 195.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 134.8 Reaffirmed
Pebco Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 55 -
R H Agro Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 850 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
R H Agro Overseas Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 82 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
R H Agro Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 135.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
R H Agro Overseas Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 400 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Raj Waterscape Properties Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 350 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 261.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Roofco Trading Company Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Roofco Trading Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Reaffirmed
Sharda Motor Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 1200 Reaffirmed
Sharda Motor Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 470 Reaffirmed
Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed
Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 147.5 Reaffirmed
Standard Strips India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Reaffirmed
Sterling Abrasives Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 130 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL)/ export packing credit(EPC) / packing
credit in foreign currency( PCFC)/ foreign bill discounting (FBD)/export bill rediscounting(EBR)
up to Rs 60.0 Million
Sterling Abrasives Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 120 Reaffirmed
Swami Vivekanand Shikshakanchi SahakarCC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned
Patsanstha Maryadit
Swidan Ceramic CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Swidan Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Swidan Ceramic TL CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
The Railway Employees Co-operative LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB+ 1492.6 Upgraded from
Credit Society Ltd CRISIL BBB
The Railway Employees Co-operative Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 2507.4 Upgraded from
Credit Society Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BBB
UltraTech Cement Ltd External CRISIL AAA 35322.6 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
UltraTech Cement Ltd CC Limit* CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 2815.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
