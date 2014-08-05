Aug 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 4, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 12.6 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 800 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A4+ Annai Infra Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 115 Assigned Bhargavi Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Upgraded from CRISIL D Canbank Factors Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Cibi Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Dewars Garage Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Dewars Garage Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eagle Infra India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 800 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Hical Technologies Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Hical Technologies Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed Hical Technologies Pvt. Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ 1700 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed (including CP) Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 25450 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 4550 Reaffirmed Laxcon Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 600 Assigned Manugraph India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed Manugraph India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed * Letter of credit facility is completely fungible with Bank Guarantee. Manugraph India Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed New Choudhary Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 450 Reaffirmed R H Agro Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 R H Agro Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL D 50.1 Downgraded Forward from CRISIL A4 Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 120 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Roofco Trading Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Roofco Trading Company Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Credit Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Swidan Ceramic BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 UltraTech Cement Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 8750 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 102.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 2330 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 7.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Annai Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Annai Infra Developers Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned Athena Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 15 Assigned Athena Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 69 Assigned Auma India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 60 Reaffirmed Aurangabad Divisional Life Insurance Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from Employees Co-operative Credit Society Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Ltd Bhargavi Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bhargavi Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bhoomee Land Developers & Builders TL CRISIL BB+ 92.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Cibi Exports TL CRISIL B 137.5 Reaffirmed Color Copi Ltd CC CRISIL C 150 Suspended Color Copi Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL C 150 Suspended Deepak Polyester Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Deepak Polyester Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Dewars Garage Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Dewars Garage Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 175 Reaffirmed Fac Dish TV India Ltd Rupee TL# CRISIL A- 1700 Assigned #Fully interchangeable with Foreign Currency Non-Resident Bank Loan, Buyer's Credit, Letter of Credit and Letter of Undertaking Dish TV India Ltd TL* CRISIL A- 1000 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit and Letter of Undertaking Eagle Infra India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Eagle Infra India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1500 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Eshwarr Steel Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Eshwarr Steel Tech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed Hical Technologies Pvt. Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Credit Hical Technologies Pvt. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed J G Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kesar Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 46 Assigned Kesar Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Kesar Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 41.5 Assigned Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 3000 Assigned Bond Issue Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Upper Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 2500 Upgraded from CRISIL AA+ Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CRISIL AAA 6200 Upgraded from Bonds CRISIL AA+ Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 9000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA+ Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Principal-ProtectedCRISIL PP - 750000 Upgraded from Market-Linked MLD AAAr CRISIL PP-MLD Debentures AA+r Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WCDemand Loan CRISIL AAA 34720 Upgraded from CRISIL AA+ Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 23250 Upgraded from CRISIL AA+ Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 58160 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL AA+ Kotak Securities Ltd Optionally CRISIL AAAr 500 Upgraded from Convertible CRISIL AA+r Debentures Lajjya Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B 180 Reaffirmed Lajjya Steels Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Lajjya Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Laxcon Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 230 Assigned Laxcon Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 800 Assigned Manugraph India Ltd CC^ CRISIL A+ 350 Reaffirmed ^ Cash Credit facility is completely fungible with Working Capital Demand Loan and Export Packing Credit Manugraph India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 668 Reaffirmed Loan Fac New Choudhary Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- New Choudhary Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 500 Reaffirmed Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 195.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 134.8 Reaffirmed Pebco Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 55 - R H Agro Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 850 Downgraded from CRISIL B- R H Agro Overseas Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 82 Downgraded from CRISIL B- R H Agro Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 135.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B- R H Agro Overseas Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 400 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Raj Waterscape Properties Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 250 Downgraded from CRISIL B Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 261.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Roofco Trading Company Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Roofco Trading Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Reaffirmed Sharda Motor Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 1200 Reaffirmed Sharda Motor Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 470 Reaffirmed Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 147.5 Reaffirmed Standard Strips India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Reaffirmed Sterling Abrasives Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 130 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL)/ export packing credit(EPC) / packing credit in foreign currency( PCFC)/ foreign bill discounting (FBD)/export bill rediscounting(EBR) up to Rs 60.0 Million Sterling Abrasives Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 120 Reaffirmed Swami Vivekanand Shikshakanchi SahakarCC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Patsanstha Maryadit Swidan Ceramic CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Swidan Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Swidan Ceramic TL CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ The Railway Employees Co-operative LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB+ 1492.6 Upgraded from Credit Society Ltd CRISIL BBB The Railway Employees Co-operative Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 2507.4 Upgraded from Credit Society Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BBB UltraTech Cement Ltd External CRISIL AAA 35322.6 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings UltraTech Cement Ltd CC Limit* CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 2815.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 