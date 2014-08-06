Aug 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 5, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1250 Assigned Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 100 Assigned Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A2+ 51.2 Assigned Beico Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Beico Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Berger Paints India Ltd Non-FBL##/@@ CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed ##Interchangeable between bank guarantees and letters of credit,@@ Includes Rs.750 million of facilities that is yet to be allocated among the banks Central Investigation and Security BG CRISIL A3+ 60 - Services Ltd Central Investigation and Security Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 30 - Services Ltd Loan Fac Chetan Cabletronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Eshwarnath Constructions BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 - Galpha Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Galpha Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Green Shield Enterprises Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Green Shield Enterprises Pvt. Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indian Immunologicals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Indo Unique Flame Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 290 Reaffirmed KJSL Coal and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Knox Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Lalitha Chem Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Lalitha Chem Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 650 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ M. M. Projects BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Manappuram Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Munish Forge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Munish International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 31.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Panasian Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Pioneer Fabricators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Assigned Pioneer Fabricators Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Pradeep Transcore Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Pradeep Transcore Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Praveen Spinners (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sangam Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Subray Catal Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Subray Catal Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 295.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Subray Catal Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Subray Catal Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 295.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Tata Capital Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Udaipur Beverages Ltd BG CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action Batteries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 718.5 Assigned Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A- 840 Assigned Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1740.3 Assigned Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A- 2800 Assigned Balaji Spinning Mills (unit of Kanya CC CRISIL BB 124.7 Upgraded from Enterprises Pvt Ltd) CRISIL B+ Balaji Spinning Mills (unit of Kanya Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from Enterprises Pvt Ltd) Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Beico Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Berger Paints India Ltd FB Fac#/@ CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable between cash credit, working capital demand loan, packing credit, bill discounting, buyer's credit, and short-term loans.@ Includes Rs.1000 million of facilities that is yet to be allocated among the banks Bhagwan Cotton Ginners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B Bhagwan Cotton Ginners Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B Bhagwan Cotton Ginners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B Bhima and Brother Bullion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1300 Reaffirmed Bhima and Brother Bullion Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 49.2 Reaffirmed BIR Engineering Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Central Investigation and Security CC CRISIL BBB 15 - Services Ltd Central Investigation and Security Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 85 - Services Ltd Loan Fac Chandi Charan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 8 Reaffirmed Chandi Charan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 69.5 Reaffirmed Chandi Charan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chandi Charan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 44 Reaffirmed Chandi Charan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 11.5 Reaffirmed Chetan Cabletronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Chetan Cabletronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chetan Cabletronics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 13 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Color Copi Ltd CC CRISIL C 150 Suspended Color Copi Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL C 150 Suspended Dhirajlal Amichand Shah & Others TL CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Eshwarnath Constructions CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 - Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 27.8 - Loan Fac Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 19.2 - Galpha Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Ganpati Foods CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Ganpati Foods TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Ganpati Foods Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Georai Taluka Teachers Co-op Credit CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Upgraded from Society CRISIL BB Green Shield Enterprises Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Upgraded from CRISIL B Hariom Industries CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned Hariom Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned I.S.P. Infrastructures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 500 Upgraded from CRISIL B Indian Immunologicals Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 1350 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit and working capital demand loan Indian Immunologicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 270 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indian Immunologicals Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 680 Reaffirmed Indo Unique Flame Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Indo Unique Flame Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indo Unique Flame Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BBB 58.5 Reaffirmed Jaisu Shipping Co Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 3050 Suspended Jaisu Shipping Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Jaisu Shipping Co Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 250 Suspended JM Financial Asset Reconstruction CC* CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Company Pvt. Ltd JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Company Pvt. Ltd *Cash credit facility of Rs.750 million is interchangeable with working capital demand loan KJSL Coal and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 7 Suspended KJSL Coal and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 400 Suspended KJSL Coal and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 53 Suspended Knox Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Knox Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lalitha Chem Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Lalitha Chem Industries Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Lushlife Properties LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Loan Fac Lushlife Real Estate LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Loan Fac M. M. Automobiles CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned M. M. Automobiles Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Credit M. M. Projects CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Manappuram Finance Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 9750 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 3650 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Manappuram Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 600 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2420 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.4.42 Billion) Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 4000 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 905 Reaffirmed Munish Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Munish Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Munish Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 17.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Munish International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Munish International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ NV Distilleries and Breweries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Suspended NV Distilleries and Breweries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 400 Suspended NV Distilleries and Breweries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 2200 Suspended P. P. Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Panasian Construction Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Payyanur Medical Service and Research TL CRISIL B 150 Assigned Centre Pvt Ltd Pioneer Fabricators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 100 Reaffirmed Pioneer Fabricators Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 0.6 Reaffirmed Pioneer Fabricators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pradeep Transcore Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Pradeep Transcore Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pradeep Transcore Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50.3 Reaffirmed Praveen Spinners (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Praveen Spinners (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 350 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Praveen Spinners (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 84 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Ruchita Gold Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 680 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ * Rs.550 Million is interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Ruchita Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 300 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Ruchita Gold Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB+ Sangam Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Sangam Forgings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 19 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Jagannath Prasad Ganeshi Lal Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Bajaj Charitable Trust Samiti Shri Jagannath Prasad Ganeshi Lal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 14.2 Reaffirmed Bajaj Charitable Trust Samiti Loan Fac Shri Jagannath Prasad Ganeshi Lal Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 505.8 Reaffirmed Bajaj Charitable Trust Samiti Subray Catal Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 87 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Subray Catal Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 87 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 1492.5 Assigned Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 7500 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Tirupati Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 3000 Suspended Udaipur Beverages Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Udaipur Beverages Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Udaipur Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.