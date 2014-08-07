Aug 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 6, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AKMG Alloys Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Ashish Chemicals BG CRISIL A2 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 14100 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 6900 Reaffirmed Centum Electronics Ltd BG# CRISIL A2+ 316 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 # Interchangeable between LC & BG to the extent of Rs 60.00 Million Centum Electronics Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 # Interchangeable between LC & BG to the extent of Rs 60.00 Million Centum Electronics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Electro Copper & Alloys Manufacturing BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Company FPC Petro Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Gautam Technocast LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 - Kamal Coach Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Knox Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A1 825 - * Fully interchangeable with Import Letter of Credit and interchangeable with Stand by Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs.550 million Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1 13180 - Max Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Assigned Max Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Meghmani Pigments BG CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed Meghmani Pigments LOC CRISIL A2 105 Reaffirmed Meghmani Unichem Llp. LOC & BG CRISIL A2 55 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Metal Gems BG CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Metal Gems LOC CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ N. C. Das & Co Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Credit N. C. Das & Co Foreign CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase PPG Asian Paints Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed PPG Asian Paints Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 120 Withdrawal Radium Creation Ltd BG CRISIL A3 24.5 Reaffirmed Radium Creation Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 210 Reaffirmed Credit Radium Creation Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Credit Sel Jegat Printers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Starcon Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Surfa Coats (Bangalore) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Systemair India Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 30 - *Fully interchangeable with Bank guarantee Tecumseh Products India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 535 Reaffirmed Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance Ltd FD FAA+ - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abir Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 3982.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Abir Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL C Abir Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 917.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Abir Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL C AKMG Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned AKMG Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 36 Assigned AKMG Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 94 Assigned Loan Fac Ambay Coke Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 260 Reaffirmed Ambay Coke Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 125 Reaffirmed Ambay Coke Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 315 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ambay Coke Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Anand Education & Research Trust TL CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Ashish Chemicals CC CRISIL BBB+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Ashish Chemicals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 34.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 4000 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed Bharat Steel Yard Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Biogenex Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 21.6 Withdrawn Biogenex Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 128.4 Loan Fac Blue Ocean Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Centum Electronics Ltd CC** CRISIL A- 310 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ ** 50%two way interchangeability between export packing credit / Foreign bill discounting Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB CR Retail Malls (India) Ltd TL CRISIL A 400 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Delta Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL B 600 Upgraded from CRISIL D Delta Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Electro Copper & Alloys Manufacturing TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Company Electro Copper & Alloys Manufacturing CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Company Electro Copper & Alloys Manufacturing Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Company Five Vision Promoters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed FPC Petro Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed FPC Petro Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Gautam Technocast CC CRISIL BB+ 70 - Gautam Technocast Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 68.5 - Loan Fac Gautam Technocast Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 110 - Gudimetla Sundara Rami Reddy and CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Company Homeland Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Loan Fac Kamal Coach Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Kamal Coach Works Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Knox Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Knox Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A 1950 Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A 4200 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG@@ CRISIL A 2500 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ @@ Interchangeable with Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs.1000 million Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG### CRISIL A 1800 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ ### Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG^^ CRISIL A 5500 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ ^^ Interchangeable with Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs.500 million Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd CC## CRISIL A 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ ## Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan and Bank Guarantee Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd CC^^^ CRISIL A 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ ^^^ Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Fund & NFBL*** CRISIL A 2600 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ *** Interchangeable with the following limits: Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL A 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ ^ Interchangeable with Line of Credit for short term loans. Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1695 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A+ Maharashtra Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Max Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2.8 Assigned Max Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.5 Assigned Loan Fac Max Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 32 Assigned Max Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Meghmani Pigments CC CRISIL BBB+ 220 Reaffirmed Meghmani Pigments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Meghmani Unichem Llp. CC* CRISIL BBB+ 138.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- *Includes interchangiblity of Rs.35 million with letter of credit/bank guarantee Meghmani Unichem Llp. CC CRISIL BBB+ 31.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Meghmani Unichem Llp. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 9.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Meghmani Unichem Llp. TL CRISIL BBB+ 586 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Metal Gems CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Metal Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Mokia Green Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned Loan Fac Narmada Drinks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed Narmada Drinks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Narmada Drinks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Parthvimeda Panchgavy Utpad Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23.2 Assigned Parthvimeda Panchgavy Utpad Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Parthvimeda Panchgavy Utpad Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 26.8 Assigned Loan Fac PPG Asian Paints Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PPG Asian Paints Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA- 700 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee Pyare Lal Jaggan Nath Saraf CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Radium Creation Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 29 Assigned Radium Creation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 6.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sel Jegat Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Sel Jegat Printers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 107.5 Reaffirmed Sel Jegat Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 55.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Starcon Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance Ltd Tier II Bond CRISIL AA 500 Withdrawal Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance Ltd Tier II Bond CRISIL AA 700 Reaffirmed Surfa Coats (Bangalore) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Systemair India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 - T B S Mines & Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed T B S Mines & Minerals Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Tecumseh Products India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB- 780 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Tecumseh Products India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Udupi Power Corporation Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 7500 Reaffirmed Udupi Power Corporation Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 34739.2 Reaffirmed Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 130 Reassigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 