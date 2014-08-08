Aug 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 7, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aqua Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
Aqua Alloys Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Discounting Bill
Purchase
Aqua Alloys Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Aqua Alloys Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Aqua Alloys Pvt Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 15250 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed
C & E Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.5 Reaffirmed
C & E Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed
Chemitech Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Chemitech Engineers Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Iscon Craft Paper Mill Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Iscon Craft Paper Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Lactose (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed
Lactose (India) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
Lactose (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 18.5 Reaffirmed
Marwar Carpets International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Marwar Carpets International Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed
Marwar Carpets International Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Marwar Carpets International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Marwar Carpets International Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 79 Reaffirmed
Credit
Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd LOC***^ CRISIL A2+ 210 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
*** Indusind Bank letter of credit interchangeable with Bank Guarantee up to maximum of Rs 10.0
Million ^ Standard Chartered Bank letter of credit interchangeable with bank guarantee up to
Rs.70 Million
N.T. Rahamathulla Khan Associates Sales Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Discounting
Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd BG* CRISIL A1 400 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1+
* Interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee
Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL A1 1650 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1+
Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 1000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1+
* Interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee
Neon Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed
Neon Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
Neon Laboratories Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
Poly Medicure Ltd BG CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed
Poly Medicure Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 130 Reaffirmed
Rajsha Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Seven Seas Distillery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bajaj Finance Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aqua Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Aqua Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 5000 Assigned
Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 16500 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 17000 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 20500 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 104450 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 19800 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bansal Brothers (Delhi) Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed
C & E Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed
C & E Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 9.1 Reaffirmed
C & E Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
C & E Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 15.5 Reaffirmed
Chemitech Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Chemitech Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Chetmani Ornaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned
Ekdanta Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed
IndoSpace Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 300 Upgraded from
Loan Fac ** CRISIL BB+
** [The proposed long-term bank loan facilities, if at all availed, will be again jointly and
severally held by the three SPVs]
IndoSpace Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB+(SO)900 Upgraded from
Discounting Loan * CRISIL BB+
*[The lease rental discounting loan will be jointly and severally held by the three SPVs
IndoSpace Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd, IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Pvt Ltd, and IndoSpace SKCL
Industrial Park Oragadam Pvt Ltd]
IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 300 Upgraded
Oragadam Pvt Ltd Loan Fac ** from CRISIL
BB+
** [The proposed long-term bank loan facilities, if at all availed, will be again jointly and
severally held by the three SPVs]
IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Lease Rental CRISIL BBB+(SO)900 Upgraded
Oragadam Pvt Ltd Discounting Loan* from CRISIL
BB+
*[The lease rental discounting loan will be jointly and severally held by the three SPVs
'IndoSpace Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd, IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Pvt Ltd, and IndoSpace SKCL
Industrial Park Oragadam Pvt Ltd]
IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 300 Upgraded from
Loan Fac ** CRISIL BB+
** [The proposed long-term bank loan facilities, if at all availed, will be again jointly and
severally held by the three SPVs]
IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Pvt LtdLease Rental CRISIL BBB+(SO)900 Upgraded from
Discounting Loan * CRISIL BB+
*[The lease rental discounting loan will be jointly and severally held by the three SPVs
'IndoSpace Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd, IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Pvt Ltd, and IndoSpace SKCL
Industrial Park Oragadam Pvt Ltd]
Iscon Craft Paper Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 82.5 Assigned
Iscon Craft Paper Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Iscon Craft Paper Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned
Lactose (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B 13.5 Reaffirmed
Lactose (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 225.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Lactose (India) Ltd TL CRISIL B 15.5 Reaffirmed
Lactose (India) Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 8.5 Reaffirmed
Meghdoot Packaging Uttaranchal CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 125 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd CC^^ CRISIL A- 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
^^ Standard Chartered Bank cash credit interchangeable with export packing credit up to Rs.180
million and Yes Bank cash credit interchangeable with export packing credit up to Rs.20 million
Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A- 102 Upgraded from
Commercial CRISIL BBB+
Borrowings
Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 66 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit# CRISIL A- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
# Proposed Cash Credit facility of Rs 30 Million interchangeable with Letter of credit /Bank
Guarantee Limits.
Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 130 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+
N.T. Rahamathulla Khan Associates CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 600 Reaffirmed
Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 5150 Reaffirmed
Neon Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 950 Reaffirmed
Neon Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 36 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Neon Laboratories Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 329 Reaffirmed
Northern Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 105.2 Reaffirmed
Northern Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 17.1 Reaffirmed
Fac
Northern Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 27.7 Reaffirmed
Poly Medicure Ltd CC CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed
Poly Medicure Ltd TL CRISIL A 632.1 Reaffirmed
Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed
Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed
Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 23.8 Reaffirmed
Rajasthan Pulses CC CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned
Rajasthan Pulses Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Rajsha Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 27 Assigned
Rajsha Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 13 Assigned
Loan Fac
Rajsha Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
Seven Seas Distillery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 208.5 Reaffirmed
Seven Seas Distillery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 0.3 Reaffirmed
Sharda Ma Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sharda Ma Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 140 Assigned
Sharda Ma Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 800 Assigned
Shree Pushkar Developers TL CRISIL B+ 400 Upgraded
from CRISIL B
Soni Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 489.4 Upgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
U.S. Infra Housing Pvt Ltd Project Loan CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
