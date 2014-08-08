Aug 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 7, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aqua Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Aqua Alloys Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Aqua Alloys Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Aqua Alloys Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Aqua Alloys Pvt Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 15250 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed C & E Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.5 Reaffirmed C & E Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Chemitech Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Chemitech Engineers Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Iscon Craft Paper Mill Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Iscon Craft Paper Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Lactose (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Lactose (India) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Lactose (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 18.5 Reaffirmed Marwar Carpets International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Marwar Carpets International Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Marwar Carpets International Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Marwar Carpets International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Marwar Carpets International Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 79 Reaffirmed Credit Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd LOC***^ CRISIL A2+ 210 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 *** Indusind Bank letter of credit interchangeable with Bank Guarantee up to maximum of Rs 10.0 Million ^ Standard Chartered Bank letter of credit interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs.70 Million N.T. Rahamathulla Khan Associates Sales Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Discounting Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd BG* CRISIL A1 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ * Interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL A1 1650 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ * Interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee Neon Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Neon Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Neon Laboratories Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Poly Medicure Ltd BG CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed Poly Medicure Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 130 Reaffirmed Rajsha Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Seven Seas Distillery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Finance Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aqua Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Aqua Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 5000 Assigned Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 16500 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 17000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 20500 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 104450 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 19800 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bansal Brothers (Delhi) Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed C & E Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed C & E Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 9.1 Reaffirmed C & E Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Credit C & E Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 15.5 Reaffirmed Chemitech Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Chemitech Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Chetmani Ornaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Ekdanta Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed IndoSpace Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 300 Upgraded from Loan Fac ** CRISIL BB+ ** [The proposed long-term bank loan facilities, if at all availed, will be again jointly and severally held by the three SPVs] IndoSpace Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB+(SO)900 Upgraded from Discounting Loan * CRISIL BB+ *[The lease rental discounting loan will be jointly and severally held by the three SPVs IndoSpace Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd, IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Pvt Ltd, and IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Oragadam Pvt Ltd] IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 300 Upgraded Oragadam Pvt Ltd Loan Fac ** from CRISIL BB+ ** [The proposed long-term bank loan facilities, if at all availed, will be again jointly and severally held by the three SPVs] IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Lease Rental CRISIL BBB+(SO)900 Upgraded Oragadam Pvt Ltd Discounting Loan* from CRISIL BB+ *[The lease rental discounting loan will be jointly and severally held by the three SPVs 'IndoSpace Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd, IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Pvt Ltd, and IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Oragadam Pvt Ltd] IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 300 Upgraded from Loan Fac ** CRISIL BB+ ** [The proposed long-term bank loan facilities, if at all availed, will be again jointly and severally held by the three SPVs] IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Pvt LtdLease Rental CRISIL BBB+(SO)900 Upgraded from Discounting Loan * CRISIL BB+ *[The lease rental discounting loan will be jointly and severally held by the three SPVs 'IndoSpace Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd, IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Pvt Ltd, and IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Oragadam Pvt Ltd] Iscon Craft Paper Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 82.5 Assigned Iscon Craft Paper Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Iscon Craft Paper Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned Lactose (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B 13.5 Reaffirmed Lactose (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 225.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lactose (India) Ltd TL CRISIL B 15.5 Reaffirmed Lactose (India) Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 8.5 Reaffirmed Meghdoot Packaging Uttaranchal CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 125 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd CC^^ CRISIL A- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ ^^ Standard Chartered Bank cash credit interchangeable with export packing credit up to Rs.180 million and Yes Bank cash credit interchangeable with export packing credit up to Rs.20 million Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A- 102 Upgraded from Commercial CRISIL BBB+ Borrowings Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 66 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit# CRISIL A- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ # Proposed Cash Credit facility of Rs 30 Million interchangeable with Letter of credit /Bank Guarantee Limits. Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 130 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ N.T. Rahamathulla Khan Associates CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 600 Reaffirmed Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 5150 Reaffirmed Neon Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 950 Reaffirmed Neon Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 36 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Neon Laboratories Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 329 Reaffirmed Northern Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 105.2 Reaffirmed Northern Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 17.1 Reaffirmed Fac Northern Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 27.7 Reaffirmed Poly Medicure Ltd CC CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed Poly Medicure Ltd TL CRISIL A 632.1 Reaffirmed Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 23.8 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Pulses CC CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned Rajasthan Pulses Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Rajsha Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 27 Assigned Rajsha Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 13 Assigned Loan Fac Rajsha Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Seven Seas Distillery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 208.5 Reaffirmed Seven Seas Distillery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 0.3 Reaffirmed Sharda Ma Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned Loan Fac Sharda Ma Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 140 Assigned Sharda Ma Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 800 Assigned Shree Pushkar Developers TL CRISIL B+ 400 Upgraded from CRISIL B Soni Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 489.4 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B U.S. Infra Housing Pvt Ltd Project Loan CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)