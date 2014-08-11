Aug 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 8, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action Construction Equipment Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1400 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Bhargovi Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A3 356 Assigned Credit Bhargovi Gems Packing Credit CRISIL A3 34.5 Assigned Cube Construction Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1400 Reaffirmed DEE Control & Electric (P) Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned DEE Control & Electric (P) Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Eco Protection Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Glittek Granites Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Glittek Granites Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Glittek Granites Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Glittek Granites Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Glittek Granites Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from Packing Credit CRISIL A4 Goyal Agencies Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Goyal Agencies Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 35 Reaffirmed GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 118 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 75 Reaffirmed Hitaishi KK Manufacturing Company Pvt Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Hitaishi KK Manufacturing Company Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Ltd IND Sphinx Precision Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 17.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+(SO) 30 Reaffirmed Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+(SO) 190 Reaffirmed Madineni Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Maya Exports Corporation Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 300 Discounting^ ^Includes a sub limit for Rs.130 million for direct dispatch of documents to overseas buyers and a sub limit of Rs. 25 million for inland letter of credit. Mayur Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Mayur Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd BG* CRISIL A1 440 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL A1 1650 Reaffirmed Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 1100 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee Obeetee Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 163 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A2 Obeetee Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 142 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A2 Obeetee Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Obeetee Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 410.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A2 Obeetee Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2+ 61 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A2 OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 130 Reaffirmed Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 180 Reaffirmed PMC Rubber Chemicals India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed PMC Rubber Chemicals India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 112.5 Reaffirmed Prashant Castech Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 70 Assigned Credit! ! Includes sub limit of Rs.40 million of Overdraft facility; Includes sub limit of Rs.80 million of Export Bill Discounting; Includes sub limit of Rs.80 million of Pre-shipment finance; Includes sub limit of Rs.20 million of Bond and Guarantees Facility; Includes sub limit of Rs.62 million of Standby Letter of Credit; Includes sub limit of Rs.40 million of Import Letter of Credit (Unsecured); Includes sub limit of Rs.10 million of Shipping Guarantees Facility; Includes sub limit of Rs.40 million of Import Letter of Credit (Secured); Includes sub limit of Rs.80 million of Credit Bills Negotiated; Includes sub limit of Rs.20 million of Commercial Standby Letter of Credit Facility Prashant Castings Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 70 Assigned Credit! ! RTS Power Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A4 411.5 RTS Power Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 356.6 Saggi Electric Co BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Sajeev Mathew & Co BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Seamec Ltd. BG$ CRISIL A1# 100 $ Includes letter of credit sublimit up to a maximum of Rs.100 million Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 800 Assigned Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 2350 Assigned Shree Krishan Co (Manufacturers) Pvt LBG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.5 Assigned Vikram India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 28 Vikram India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Zoloto Industries LOC CRISIL A3 300 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action Construction Equipment Ltd CC CRISIL A 1300 Reaffirmed Action Construction Equipment Ltd TL CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed Arene Life Sciences Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Arene Life Sciences Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Arene Life Sciences Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Baba Naga Overseas TL CRISIL B 181 Reaffirmed Bhargovi Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 318.5 Assigned Loan Fac Bhargovi Gems Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 104.5 Assigned Credit Bhargovi Gems Foreign Usance CRISIL BBB- 156.5 Assigned Bills Purchase - Discounting Bimla Rice International CC CRISIL B- 57.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bimla Rice International Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 11 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bimla Rice International TL CRISIL B- 3.3 Upgraded from CRISIL D Cube Construction Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 600 Reaffirmed Cube Construction Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cube Construction Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 14 Reaffirmed DEE Control & Electric (P) Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac DEE Control & Electric (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Eco Protection Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Goyal Agencies Ltd CC CRISIL B- 240 Reaffirmed GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 432 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 387.5 Reaffirmed Hitaishi KK Manufacturing Company Pvt Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Purchase Hitaishi KK Manufacturing Company Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 10.8 Reaffirmed Ltd IND Sphinx Precision Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 137 Upgraded from CRISIL BB IND Sphinx Precision Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL BBB- 37.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB IND Sphinx Precision Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 108 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+(SO) 300 Reaffirmed Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+(SO) 230 Reaffirmed Kameshwar Alloys & Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Kameshwar Alloys & Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Madineni Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned Master Chain Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Maya Exports Corporation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 86 Mayur Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Mayur Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 147.5 Reaffirmed Modern Sales Agency (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Muthu Gold Housie CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Muthu Gold Housie CC* CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed *Sub limit of Rs. 170 Million for Metal Gold Loan. Muthu Gold Housie Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthu Gold Housie TL CRISIL BB 6.8 Reaffirmed Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 660 Reaffirmed Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 4950 Reaffirmed Obeetee Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 102.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 110 Assigned Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 240 Reaffirmed Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed Parevartan Educare Foundation TL CRISIL B- 100 PMC Rubber Chemicals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 337.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Prashant Castech Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL A- 10 Assigned **Fully interchangeable with export packing credit Prashant Castings Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL A- 10 Assigned **Fully interchangeable with export packing credit RTS Power Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 217.4 RTS Power Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 224 Loan Fac RTS Power Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Saggi Electric Co CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Sajeev Mathew & Co CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Sanmati Coal & Cokes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Seamec Ltd. CC* CRISIL A # 100 * Includes short-term loan sublimit up to a maximum of Rs.100 million Seamec Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A # 100 Serendipity Buildtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 264.5 Reaffirmed Shakti Cot Fibers CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Shakti Cot Fibers TL CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 750 Assigned Shree Krishan Co (Manufacturers) Pvt LCC CRISIL B 23 Reaffirmed Shree Krishan Co (Manufacturers) Pvt LTL CRISIL B 107 Reaffirmed Sundaram Exports Post Shipment CRISIL BB 184.8 Reaffirmed Credit Sundaram Exports Post Shipment CRISIL BB 235.2 Reaffirmed Credit# Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 127.5 Reaffirmed Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 945 Reaffirmed Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 26 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tentiwal Wire Products Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 81.5 Assigned Tentiwal Wire Products Ltd BG CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Tentiwal Wire Products Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 173 Assigned Unitech Textiles CC CRISIL B 68 Reaffirmed Unitech Textiles TL CRISIL B 22 Reaffirmed Varsha Printing Inks Manufacturing CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Company Varsha Printing Inks Manufacturing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Company Loan Fac Vikram India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Vikram India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 120 Vision Metalik Company CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Vision Metalik Company TL CRISIL B+ 58 Assigned Western Hill Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 58.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Western Hill Foods Ltd TL CRISIL B 191.2 Reaffirmed Zoloto Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Zoloto Industries TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 