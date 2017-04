Aug 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 11, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarwal Coal Company Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 72.5 Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 63.4 Reaffirmed BDB Exim Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed BDB Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed BDB Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed BDB Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhavani Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed DBS Bank Ltd CD CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.7.5 Billion) Gold Star Centoquattro Jewellery Pvt LExport Packing CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Credit Gupta and Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Assigned Gupta and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Gupta and Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned J.S.S. Steelitalia Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Lakshmi Technology and Engineering BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Lakshmi Technology and Engineering LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Muthoot Capital Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed Nakul Enterprise LOC CRISIL A4 250 Assigned Optech Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Optech Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 22 Reaffirmed PKPN Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 125.7 Reaffirmed Rama Gum Industries (India) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Samrat Laminates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Sensiv Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Credit Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Shri Hari Forging Products BG CRISIL A4 8.5 Reaffirmed Surya Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 1000 Suspended Smita Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed under LOC Smita Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Credit Smita Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed Discounting Smita Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Smita Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed under LOC Smita Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Credit Smita Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed Discounting Smita Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sree Tirumala Steel Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Suman Creation Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Credit Suman Creation Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Discounting Tata Chemicals Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Thirupur Suriya Textiles (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tiruppur Surya Hitech Apparel Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 97 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tiruppur Surya Hitech Apparel Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 135 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL D Trinity Engineers Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL A4+ Trinity Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Utsah Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Utsah Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) Bill Negotiation CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Muthoot Capital Services Ltd FD FA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarwal Coal Company CC CRISIL BB 42.5 Allianz Ecopower Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 125 Assigned Loan Fac Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 290.8 Reaffirmed Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 115.8 Reaffirmed BDB Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BDB Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed BDB Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Credit BDB Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhavani Industries Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 44.6 Reaffirmed Bhavani Industries CC CRISIL A- 75 Reaffirmed Bhavani Industries LT Loan CRISIL A- 182.4 Reaffirmed Bhavani Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dasari Veer Raju & Gunnam Ram Chandra Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 17.9 Reaffirmed Rao Memorial Trust Loan Fac Dasari Veer Raju & Gunnam Ram Chandra TL CRISIL D 52.6 Reaffirmed Rao Memorial Trust Dedicated Freight Corridor CorporationCorporate Credit CCR AAA Reaffirmed of India Ltd Rating Dev Bhumi Cold Chain Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 400 Reaffirmed Dev Bhumi Cold Chain Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Diam Star Jewellery (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 271.5 Reaffirmed Credit Diam Star Jewellery (India) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Diam Star Jewellery (India) Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 188.5 Reaffirmed Credit Diam Star Jewellery (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gold Star Diamond Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 405.6 Reaffirmed Credit Gold Star Diamond Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 300.4 Reaffirmed Credit Gold Star Diamond Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 236.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 572 Reaffirmed Credit Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 218 Reaffirmed Credit Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gupta and Company Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 29.1 Assigned Gupta and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 21.9 Assigned Loan Fac Inventia Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency (PCFC), Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL), Export Packing Credit (EPC) and Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR)interchangeable with bills discounting to the extent of Rs.50 million and with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.50 million. Inventia Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 481.6 Reaffirmed J.S.S. Steelitalia Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ J.S.S. Steelitalia Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Lakshmi Technology and Engineering CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Lakshmi Technology and Engineering TL CRISIL BB 41.3 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Lilly Whites Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Lilly Whites Garments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed Lilly Whites Garments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Madhav Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac Madhav Constructions TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned Mittal Coal Co. CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Mittal Coal Traders CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Muthoot Capital Services Ltd CC CRISIL A 2825 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 2250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Capital Services Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 1775 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd WC TL CRISIL A 650 Reaffirmed Nakul Enterprise CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Optech Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Optech Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Paras Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Paras Spices Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 115.5 Reaffirmed PKPN Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 325.4 Reaffirmed PKPN Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed PKPN Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 145 Reaffirmed Discounting PKPN Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 213.9 Reaffirmed Pragati Education Foundation TL CRISIL BB- 155.3 Assigned Purple Products Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 225 Reaffirmed Purple Products Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac QRS Retail Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 370.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB QRS Retail Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 23.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB QRS Retail Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 13.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sai Jyot Textiles CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sai Jyot Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Samrat Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac Samrat Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Sensiv Exports TL CRISIL B+ 3 Assigned Sensiv Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17 Assigned Loan Fac Sensiv Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Discounting Shetkari Sakhar Karkhana (Chandapuri) TL CRISIL D 450 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Export Packing CRISIL BB 290 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Credit** ** Rs 2.0 Million CC sublimit to EPC from Bank of India Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading TL CRISIL BB 66.7 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 13.3 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Shri Hari Forging Products Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Shri Hari Forging Products CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Shri Hari Forging Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 21 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Hari Forging Products TL CRISIL B+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Smita Exports Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL BB 1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Smita Exports Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL BB 1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sree Tirumala Steel Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Sree Tirumala Steel Enterprises Channel Financing CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Sree Tirumala Steel Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20.7 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 490 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 276.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Surya Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL D 8750 Suspended Surya Pharmaceuticals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 500 Suspended Credit Surya Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 4250 Suspended Surya Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 800 Suspended Loan Fac Surya Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 406.8 Suspended Surya Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL D 2843.2 Suspended Suryabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Suryabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Suryabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 39.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Thirupur Suriya Textiles (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B 515 Upgraded from CRISIL D Thirupur Suriya Textiles (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 306 Upgraded from CRISIL D Thirupur Suriya Textiles (P) Ltd TL CRISIL B 121 Upgraded from CRISIL D Thirupur Suriya Textiles (P) Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 454 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tiruppur Surya Hitech Apparel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 8 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tiruppur Surya Hitech Apparel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 85.3 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tiruppur Surya Hitech Apparel Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 220.4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Trinity Engineers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 280 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- * Packing credit of Rs.20 million as sub-limit of cash credit Trinity Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 29.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Trinity Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Utsah Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Utsah Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Vessel Warehousing Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ Assigned Vimta Labs Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Suspended Vimta Labs Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL D 85.1 Suspended Vimta Labs Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Suspended Vimta Labs Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 25 Suspended Vimta Labs Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Suspended Vimta Labs Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 65 Suspended Vimta Labs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 32.5 Suspended Loan Fac Vimta Labs Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 10 Suspended Credit Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 105 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)