Aug 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 12, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cheviot Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 72.5 Reaffirmed Cheviot Co. Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 14 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chhotanagpur Rope Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Coastal Agro Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Coastal Agro Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Cochin Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Cochin Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 81.6 Reaffirmed Credit Decibels Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Dev Priya Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 - Excel Prime Commodities Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 90 - Excel Prime Commodities Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 - Loan Fac Export-Import Bank of India ST CD Programme* CRISIL A1+ 1017.954Reaffirmed *The amount outstanding under both the long-term and short-term certificates of deposit programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs.101.7954 billion at any point in time. Export-Import Bank of India CP Programme* CRISIL A1+ 1017.954Reaffirmed *The amount outstanding under both the long-term and short-term certificates of deposit programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs.101.7954 billion at any point in time. Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 622.1 Reaffirmed Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 322.9 Reaffirmed Hindustan Glass Works Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 49 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 10490 Reaffirmed Indra Hosiery Mills Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Maharaja Palanisamy Garments Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Forward Maharaja Palanisamy Garments BG CRISIL A4 9 Assigned Maharaja Palanisamy Garments Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Maharaja Palanisamy Garments Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Negotiation Mercury Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Mercury Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Nahar Colours & Coating Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Nahar Colours & Coating Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed National Bank for Agriculture and RuraCP CRISIL A1+ 110000 Reaffirmed Development (Enhanced from Rs.90 Billion) National Bank for Agriculture and RuraOne-Year CDs CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Development Programme Orient Glazes Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Pallavi Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Power One Micro Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Power One Micro Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Premier Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Pro Minerals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Assigned Shivaji Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Skipper Electricals (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 850 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Skipper Electricals (India) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 196 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Sohoni Metal Craft Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Sonaki Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 6.5 Reaffirmed Super Dynic Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed Unified Electronics (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Unified Electronics (India) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Vaghani Inc Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 90 - Vaghani Inc Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 - Loan Fac MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Export-Import Bank of India Term Deposit FAAA Reaffirmed Programme National Bank for Agriculture and RuraFD FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed Development LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adroit Urban Developers (P) Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Adroit Urban Developers (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 42 Assigned Adroit Urban Developers (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 188 Assigned Loan Fac Cheviot Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed *The cash credit limit has a sub-limit of Rs.130.0 million for export packing credit and packing credit; this is further interchangeable with foreign bill discounting up to Rs.50.0 million Cheviot Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Chhotanagpur Rope Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 51.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Chhotanagpur Rope Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Chhotanagpur Rope Works Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 8.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Chhotanagpur Rope Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Coastal Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Coastal Agro Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Coastal Agro Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 54.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cochin Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B Decibels Electronics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 17.5 Assigned Decibels Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Dev Priya Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 - Dev Priya Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 180 - Export-Import Bank of India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Export-Import Bank of India Bond CRISIL AAA 15000 Assigned Export-Import Bank of India Bond CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Export-Import Bank of India Bonds CRISIL AAA 3140.19 Reaffirmed Export-Import Bank of India LT CD Programme* CRISIL AAA 1017.954Reaffirmed Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Garnet Construction Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Garnet Construction Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB(SO) 144.5 Assigned Discounting Loan Hindustan Glass Works Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 101 Reaffirmed Hindustan Glass Works Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Holiday Village Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Holiday Village Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 151.2 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 52000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 166702.2Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 46307.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indra Hosiery Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16 Assigned Loan Fac Indra Hosiery Mills CC CRISIL BB 39 Assigned IV County Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3000 Assigned Jagani Brothers Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B+/ Jay Jalaram Hostel TL CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Mahamaya Foods & Grains Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 178.5 Reaffirmed Mahamaya Foods & Grains Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahamaya Foods & Grains Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 79 Reaffirmed Maharaja Palanisamy Garments TL CRISIL B 26.8 Assigned Maharaja Palanisamy Garments Foreign Bill CRISIL B 20 Assigned Discounting Maharaja Palanisamy Garments CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Maharaja Palanisamy Garments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 14.2 Assigned Loan Fac Mercury Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Mercury Laboratories Ltd TL CRISIL BB 72.5 Reaffirmed Nahar Colours & Coating Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 240 Reaffirmed Nahar Colours & Coating Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nahar Colours & Coating Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 167.5 Reaffirmed Nandan Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Nandan Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Nandan Cotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 17.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B National Bank for Agriculture and RuraBONDS CRISIL AAA 760000 Reaffirmed Development Orient Glazes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed Orient Glazes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pallavi Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 47.5 Reaffirmed Pallavi Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Fac Power One Micro Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 63.5 Reaffirmed Pragana Danwar Food Processor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 8 Assigned Pragana Danwar Food Processor Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 60 Assigned Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Premier Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 205 Reaffirmed Premier Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pro Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 850 Assigned Pro Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3680 Assigned Rational Engineers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Loan Fac Shivaji Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Shri Venkateshwara Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 60 - Shri Venkateshwara Corporation Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 12 - Shri Venkateshwara Corporation TL CRISIL BB- 8 - Skipper Electricals (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Skipper Electricals (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 141 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Sohoni Metal Craft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Sohoni Metal Craft Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed Sohoni Metal Craft Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Credit Sonaki Ceramic CC CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sonaki Ceramic TL CRISIL B 66.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Super Dynic Clothing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13.2 Assigned Super Dynic Clothing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11.8 Assigned Loan Fac Super Dynic Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Super Dynic Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed TUF Metallurgical Pvt. Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 350 Assigned Credit Unified Electronics (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Unified Electronics (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 13.9 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)