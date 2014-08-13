Aug 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 12, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Cheviot Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 72.5 Reaffirmed
Cheviot Co. Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 14 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Chhotanagpur Rope Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8.5 Reaffirmed
Coastal Agro Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed
Coastal Agro Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Cochin Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Cochin Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 81.6 Reaffirmed
Credit
Decibels Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Dev Priya Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 -
Excel Prime Commodities Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 90 -
Excel Prime Commodities Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 -
Loan Fac
Export-Import Bank of India ST CD Programme* CRISIL A1+ 1017.954Reaffirmed
*The amount outstanding under both the long-term and short-term certificates of deposit
programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs.101.7954 billion at any point in
time.
Export-Import Bank of India CP Programme* CRISIL A1+ 1017.954Reaffirmed
*The amount outstanding under both the long-term and short-term certificates of deposit
programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs.101.7954 billion at any point in
time.
Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 622.1 Reaffirmed
Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 322.9 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Glass Works Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 49 Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 10490 Reaffirmed
Indra Hosiery Mills Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Maharaja Palanisamy Garments Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Forward
Maharaja Palanisamy Garments BG CRISIL A4 9 Assigned
Maharaja Palanisamy Garments Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Maharaja Palanisamy Garments Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Negotiation
Mercury Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Mercury Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Nahar Colours & Coating Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed
Nahar Colours & Coating Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed
National Bank for Agriculture and RuraCP CRISIL A1+ 110000 Reaffirmed
Development
(Enhanced from Rs.90 Billion)
National Bank for Agriculture and RuraOne-Year CDs CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
Development Programme
Orient Glazes Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed
Pallavi Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Power One Micro Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
Power One Micro Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed
Premier Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Pro Minerals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Assigned
Shivaji Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Skipper Electricals (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 850 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Skipper Electricals (India) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 196 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Sohoni Metal Craft Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Sonaki Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 6.5 Reaffirmed
Super Dynic Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed
Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed
Unified Electronics (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Unified Electronics (India) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed
Vaghani Inc Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 90 -
Vaghani Inc Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 -
Loan Fac
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Export-Import Bank of India Term Deposit FAAA Reaffirmed
Programme
National Bank for Agriculture and RuraFD FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed
Development
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adroit Urban Developers (P) Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned
Adroit Urban Developers (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 42 Assigned
Adroit Urban Developers (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 188 Assigned
Loan Fac
Cheviot Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed
*The cash credit limit has a sub-limit of Rs.130.0 million for export packing credit and packing
credit; this is further interchangeable with foreign bill discounting up to Rs.50.0 million
Cheviot Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 3.5 Reaffirmed
Chhotanagpur Rope Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 51.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Chhotanagpur Rope Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15.1 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Chhotanagpur Rope Works Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 8.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Chhotanagpur Rope Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Coastal Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed
Coastal Agro Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Coastal Agro Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 54.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Cochin Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Decibels Electronics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 17.5 Assigned
Decibels Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Assigned
Dev Priya Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 -
Dev Priya Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 180 -
Export-Import Bank of India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Export-Import Bank of India Bond CRISIL AAA 15000 Assigned
Export-Import Bank of India Bond CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed
Export-Import Bank of India Bonds CRISIL AAA 3140.19 Reaffirmed
Export-Import Bank of India LT CD Programme* CRISIL AAA 1017.954Reaffirmed
Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed
Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed
Garnet Construction Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
Garnet Construction Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB(SO) 144.5 Assigned
Discounting Loan
Hindustan Glass Works Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 101 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Glass Works Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Holiday Village Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
Holiday Village Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 151.2 Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 52000 Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 166702.2Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 46307.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Indra Hosiery Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16 Assigned
Loan Fac
Indra Hosiery Mills CC CRISIL BB 39 Assigned
IV County Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3000 Assigned
Jagani Brothers Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+/
Jay Jalaram Hostel TL CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned
Mahamaya Foods & Grains Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 178.5 Reaffirmed
Mahamaya Foods & Grains Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mahamaya Foods & Grains Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 79 Reaffirmed
Maharaja Palanisamy Garments TL CRISIL B 26.8 Assigned
Maharaja Palanisamy Garments Foreign Bill CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Discounting
Maharaja Palanisamy Garments CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Maharaja Palanisamy Garments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 14.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mercury Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Mercury Laboratories Ltd TL CRISIL BB 72.5 Reaffirmed
Nahar Colours & Coating Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 240 Reaffirmed
Nahar Colours & Coating Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nahar Colours & Coating Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 167.5 Reaffirmed
Nandan Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Nandan Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.4 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Nandan Cotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 17.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
National Bank for Agriculture and RuraBONDS CRISIL AAA 760000 Reaffirmed
Development
Orient Glazes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed
Orient Glazes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pallavi Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 47.5 Reaffirmed
Pallavi Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed
Fac
Power One Micro Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 63.5 Reaffirmed
Pragana Danwar Food Processor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 8 Assigned
Pragana Danwar Food Processor Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 60 Assigned
Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed
Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed
Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed
Premier Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 205 Reaffirmed
Premier Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pro Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 850 Assigned
Pro Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3680 Assigned
Rational Engineers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shivaji Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Shri Venkateshwara Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 60 -
Shri Venkateshwara Corporation Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 12 -
Shri Venkateshwara Corporation TL CRISIL BB- 8 -
Skipper Electricals (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Skipper Electricals (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 141 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB
Sohoni Metal Craft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Sohoni Metal Craft Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed
Sohoni Metal Craft Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sonaki Ceramic CC CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Sonaki Ceramic TL CRISIL B 66.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Super Dynic Clothing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13.2 Assigned
Super Dynic Clothing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Super Dynic Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Super Dynic Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed
TUF Metallurgical Pvt. Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 350 Assigned
Credit
Unified Electronics (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed
Unified Electronics (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 13.9 Reaffirmed
