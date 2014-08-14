Aug 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 13, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B E C Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 125 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Continental Furnishers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 6 Assigned Continental Furnishers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned DelVal Flow Controls Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.50 million Extinct Fire Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Extinct Fire Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Indian Progressive Construction Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4+ 428.6 Reaffirmed International Solvents & Chemical Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed International Solvents & Chemical Co. Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Jain Housing & Constructions Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 75 Assigned; Suspension revoked K.Bala Narsimha Reddy Engineers & BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Contractors Pvt Ltd M. E. Project Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Neeli Aqua Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Neeli Aqua Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Neeli Aqua Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Nestle India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed R & B Infra Project Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Shankar Packagings Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Suspended Shankar Packagings Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Suspended Shresid Interiors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 - Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 - Tata Sons Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 26250 Withdrawal Teleecare Network India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A4+ 250 Suspended Uptime Infratel Services (India) Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Visual & Acoustics Corporation LLP Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Purchase Visual & Acoustics Corporation LLP Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Visual & Acoustics Corporation LLP Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Tata Sons Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anangoor Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL D 8.3 Reaffirmed Anangoor Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed Anangoor Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 215 Reaffirmed Ankita Agro & Food Processing Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 24.9 Assigned Ankita Agro & Food Processing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 75.1 Assigned B E C Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ B E C Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ B E C Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Baba Naga Rice & General Mills CC CRISIL B- 140 Reaffirmed Baba Naga Rice & General Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 22.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Christ Knowledge City Cash TL CRISIL B 104.8 Assigned Continental Furnishers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 0.6 Assigned Continental Furnishers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20.9 Assigned Loan Fac Continental Furnishers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 22.5 Assigned DelVal Flow Controls Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of export packing credit of Rs.80 million and export bill discounting of Rs.80 million DelVal Flow Controls Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed DelVal Flow Controls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 42 Reaffirmed DelVal Flow Controls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 38 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ethnic Tobacco (India) Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 1100 - Credit Ethnic Tobacco (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45 - Loan Fac Ethnic Tobacco (India) Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 708.3 - Ethnic Tobacco (India) Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 120 - Credit Extinct Fire Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Loan Fac Extinct Fire Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 17.5 Assigned Indian Progressive Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Indian Progressive Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 16.4 Reaffirmed International Solvents & Chemical Co. CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Jain Housing TL CRISIL BBB- 500 Assigned; Suspension revoked Jain Housing & Constructions Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB- 4000 Assigned Jain Housing & Constructions Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 1000 Assigned; Suspension revoked Jain Housing & Constructions Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 900 Assigned; Suspension revoked K.Bala Narsimha Reddy Engineers & Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Contractors Pvt Ltd Kamdhenu Commercial (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Reaffirmed Kamdhenu Commercial (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 350 Reaffirmed Kamdhenu Commercial (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed M. E. Project Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Manas Automotive Systems Ltd CC CRISIL C 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D Manas Automotive Systems Ltd TL CRISIL C 170 Upgraded from CRISIL D Moon Syndicat TL CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned Moon Syndicat CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Moon Syndicat Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned Loan Fac Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B- 62.2 Reaffirmed Neeli Aqua Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 150 Assigned Neeli Aqua Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 3 Assigned Nestle India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 18000 Reaffirmed New Swan Autocomp Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 84.5 Reaffirmed New Swan Autocomp Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 63 Reaffirmed Prime Mineral Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1000 # Loan Fac R & B Infra Project Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 330 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- R & B Infra Project Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Sai Rayalaseema Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 350 Reaffirmed Sai Rayalaseema Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Sai Rayalaseema Paper Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 417.1 Reaffirmed Shankar Packagings Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 490 Suspended Shankar Packagings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 62.2 Suspended Loan Fac Shankar Packagings Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 287.8 Suspended Shresid Interiors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 - Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.6 - Loan Fac Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 19.7 - Sri Teja Bio Fuels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 450 Reaffirmed Sri Teja Bio Fuels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd NCDs Issues - 20670 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd NCDs Issues CRISIL AAA 157190 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Teleecare Network India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit - 50 Suspended Teleecare Network India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50^ Suspended ^ Includes a sub-limit of Rs 40 Million towards letter of credit Teleecare Network India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL BB+ 400* Suspended * fully interchangeable with Buyers Credit Teleecare Network India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL BB+ 600 Suspended Uptime Infratel Services (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 40 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB Uptime Infratel Services (India) Pvt WC TL CRISIL BB- 40 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB Uptime Infratel Services (India) Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Visual & Acoustics Corporation LLP CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed YG Realty Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB 500 Assigned YG Realty Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB 340 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 