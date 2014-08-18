Aug 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 14, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarwal Coal Company Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 72.5 - Antarctic Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 72.5 Assigned Ayurvet Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed BP Equities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 950 Reaffirmed Goodwill Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Havells India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Assigned Indus Towers Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Indus Towers Ltd BG** CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with Letter of Credit & Buyer's Credit Indus Towers Ltd Proposed Buyer CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Credit Limit Indus Towers Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indwell Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed Mandakini Coal Company Ltd BG CRISIL A2 @ 630 Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 150 Upgraded from under LOC CRISIL A4 Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A2 120 Reaffirmed ^ includes sublimit of Rs 20 million of bank guarantee (other business) Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A2 75 Reaffirmed $ includes sublimit of Rs 40 million of buyers credit Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A2 540 Reaffirmed Discounting Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac# CRISIL A2 96.5 Reaffirmed # Specific overdraft facility Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac** CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed ** Overdraft facility is against Fixed Deposit Parth Diamond Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded from CRISIL D Saraogi Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 140 - Saraogi Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 2930 - Scoda Tubes Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Scoda Tubes Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Srimouli Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Sundaram Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 17500 Reaffirmed Tantia Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5588 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal The Bank of Nova Scotia CDs CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Vijayasri Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Vijayasri Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Upgraded from CRISIL D MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Havells India Ltd FD FAAA 1000 Assigned Sundaram Finance Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarwal Coal Company CC CRISIL BB 127.5 - Antarctic Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27.5 Assigned Loan Fac Antarctic Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Antarctic Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Apex Healthcare Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Apex Healthcare Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.9 Reaffirmed Avinash Doda CC CRISIL BBB- 186 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ayurvet Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed Ayurvet Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BP Equities Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Gajanan Extraction Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Gajanan Extraction Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 43.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Gajanan Extraction Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Gajanan Extraction Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Gandhi Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Gandhi Spices Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 48 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Gardenia Aims Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Gardenia Aims Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 1340 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Goodwill Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Goodwill Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 71.5 Reaffirmed Goodwill Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 97.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indus Towers Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AA+ 25000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA Indus Towers Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL AA+ 7000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA *Interchangeable with Short Term Loan Indus Towers Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL AA+ 5000 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL AA Indus Towers Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA+ 24929.7 Upgraded from CRISIL AA Indus Towers Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 69570.3 Upgraded from CRISIL AA Indwell Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed J.K. Pulse Manufacturer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned Kruti Associates CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Kruti Associates LT Loan CRISIL D 14 Reaffirmed Kruti Associates Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed Kruti Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 71 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Machino Techno Sales Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Machino Techno Sales Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Machino Techno Sales Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Fac Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BB- 14 Upgraded from Gold Card CRISIL B+ Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 84.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mehta Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 225 Assigned Mehta Tubes Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 470 Assigned MT Educare Ltd LT Rating CRISIL A - Assigned Murlikrishna Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Murlikrishna Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Murlikrishna Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Paras Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Paras Spices Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 85.5 Reaffirmed Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed * includes sub limit of Rs 50 million of working capital demand loan; to meet the peak requirement, CC limits will be temporarily enhanced once in a month by Rs 80 million for 3 days and twice in a month by Rs 30 million. After 3 days the CC limits will be reinstated to Rs 120 million Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Parth Diamond Pvt Ltd Line of Credit* CRISIL B- 105 Upgraded from CRISIL D *Includes sublimit of bill discounting and packing credit facility of Rs. 25 millions Parth Diamond Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Premier Carworld Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 125 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sahyog Cotton and Oil Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned Sahyog Cotton and Oil Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Credit Sahyog Cotton and Oil Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 500 Assigned Sahyog Cotton and Oil Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22.5 Assigned Loan Fac Saraogi Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 - Saraogi Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 590 - Loan Fac Scoda Tubes Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 21.7 Reaffirmed Scoda Tubes Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Scoda Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Shilpi Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed * Rs. 150 million interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Shilpi Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shradha Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 360 Reaffirmed Shubham Polyspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 24 Assigned Shubham Polyspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 29 Assigned Srimouli Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 142.5 Assigned Srimouli Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 38 Assigned Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 25000 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Tantia Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 4250.7 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Tantia Constructions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 761.3 Placed on Loan Fac Notice of Withdrawal Vardhman Chemtech Ltd Compulsory CRISIL D 1000 Suspended Convertible Debentures Vardhman Chemtech Ltd BG# Suspended 160 Suspended #includes a sub-limit of Rs.150.0 Million for Buyer's Credit Limit Vardhman Chemtech Ltd Bill Discounting Suspended 19.1 Suspended Vardhman Chemtech Ltd CC* Suspended 500 Suspended * Includes a sub-limit of Rs.100.0 Million for Export Packing credit (EPC) and Rs.40.0 Million for Foreign Bill Purchase/discounting (FBP/FBD) and includes a sub-limit of Rs.50.0 Million for working capital demand loan and Rs.100.0 Million for EPC/FBP/FBD/Pre-shipment Credit in Foreign Currency/Export Bills Rediscounted Vardhman Chemtech Ltd Corporate Loan Suspended 68.4 Suspended Vardhman Chemtech Ltd LOC** Suspended 440 Suspended ** Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Vardhman Chemtech Ltd TL Suspended 602.5 Suspended Vijayasri Organics Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Upgraded from CRISIL D Vijayasri Organics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 250 Upgraded from CRISIL D Vijayasri Organics Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 65 Upgraded from CRISIL D Western MP Infrastructure and Toll Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 48 Reaffirmed Roads Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Western MP Infrastructure and Toll TL CRISIL A- 5602 Reaffirmed Roads Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)