Aug 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 18, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Albert David Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 180.1 Reaffirmed Bharat Insulation Company (India) Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Capacit'e Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed Capacit'e Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed City Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 103.6 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 244.5 Reaffirmed Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 145 Reaffirmed Cravatex Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Cravatex Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3 35 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal CTM Textile Mills Inland/Import LOC* CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs.20 Million of Bank Guarantee Deepak Timber Store Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed East India Commercial Co Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed East India Commercial Co Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed Flow Tech Power BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Flow Tech Power LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Flow Tech Power SME Credit CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed G J Fernandez, Engineers&Contractors BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed G J Fernandez, Engineers&Contractors LOC CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed INOX Leisure Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 114.1 Reaffirmed INOX Leisure Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 2300 Reaffirmed Jairam Maruti Mills BG CRISIL A4 7.8 Reaffirmed K.R. Anand BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed K.R. Anand Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed K.R. Anand LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed KPIT Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 34000 Reaffirmed Lovincare Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Midas Care Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 75 Reassigned Discounting Fac Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Poly Medicure Ltd BG CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed Poly Medicure Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 140 Reaffirmed Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Shumathy Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd EPCG Guarantee (ST)CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed Sri Bajrang Jute Mills Ltd. BG CRISIL A2 2 Reaffirmed Sri Bajrang Jute Mills Ltd. Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2 25 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 44730 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 120 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 3500 Reaffirmed Tata Projects Ltd ST Debt (including CRISIL A1+ 1000 Assigned CP) Torrent Energy Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 $ 4000 Torrent Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ & 18000 Torrent Power Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ & 1000 Torrent Power Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ & 1500 United Electrical Industries Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed United Electrical Industries Ltd. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Albert David Ltd FD Programme FA 200 Assigned LIC Housing Finance Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Albert David Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 220 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with packing credit Albert David Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 199.9 Reaffirmed Albert David Ltd TL CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Amit Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Banjosh Associates CC CRISIL B 12.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Banjosh Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Banjosh Associates TL CRISIL B 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Bharat Insulation Company (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Bharat Insulation Company (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Bharat Insulation Company (India) Ltd LOC# CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed #100 per cent interchangeability with cash credit Capacit'e Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Outlook revised from Stable and reaffirmed Capacit'e Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 547 Outlook Loan Fac revised from Stable and reaffirmed Capacit'e Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 203 Outlook revised from Stable and reaffirmed City Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ City Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 846.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ City Corporation Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 697.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 230 Reaffirmed Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 138.5 Reaffirmed Cravatex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Cravatex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Placed on Loan Fac Notice of Withdrawal CTM Textile Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB CTM Textile Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 79.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB CTM Textile Mills TL CRISIL BB+ 55.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Deepak Timber Store CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Deepak Timber Store Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Devsons Products CC CRISIL D 145 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- East India Commercial Co Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 370 Reaffirmed East India Commercial Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 16.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac East India Commercial Co Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 66.7 Reaffirmed Flow Tech Power CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed G J Fernandez, Engineers & ContractorsCC CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 220 Reaffirmed Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 241.8 Reaffirmed INOX Leisure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac INOX Leisure Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 948.7 Reaffirmed Jairam Maruti Mills CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jairam Maruti Mills LT Loan CRISIL B+ 76.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jivraj Tea Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 82.3 Reaffirmed Jivraj Tea Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed K.R. Anand CC CRISIL BB 107.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- K.R. Anand Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 132.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- KPIT Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2234.5 Reaffirmed KPIT Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1095.5 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 275250 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 150000 Assigned LIC Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 739890 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 17500 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd Upper Tier II CRISIL AAA 16000 Reaffirmed Bonds Lohchab Motor Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Lohchab Motor Company Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Lovincare Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Lovincare Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 14 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lovincare Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB 16 Reaffirmed Mahadik Sugar & Agro Products Ltd TL CRISIL D 500 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Malles Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 71 Reaffirmed Malles Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Malles Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Malwa Hospitality Pvt.Ltd. TL CRISIL BB 240 Assigned Midas Care Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Midas Care Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 44 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Midas Care Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 176 Reaffirmed Model Rag Exports CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Nakoda Agro Tech CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Nakoda Agro Tech TL CRISIL B+ 21.5 Assigned Neelkanth Coal Manufacturing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Poly Medicure Ltd CC CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed Poly Medicure Ltd TL CRISIL A 602.1 Reaffirmed Prajay Properties Pvt Ltd Project Loan CRISIL D 1213 Reaffirmed Prajay Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rachna Enterprise TL CRISIL D 52.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Rajpal Cargo Movers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Rajpal Cargo Movers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Rajpal Cargo Movers Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Outlook revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 35 Outlook Loan Fac revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 95.6 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 14 Reaffirmed Shri Rani Sati Foods and Grains Pvt LtTL CRISIL B+ 14 Assigned Shri Rani Sati Foods and Grains Pvt LtCC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Shri Rani Sati Foods and Grains Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 26 Assigned Loan Fac Shumathy Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Shumathy Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 138.8 Reaffirmed Sri Bajrang Jute Mills Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB+ 223 Reaffirmed Sri Bajrang Jute Mills Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 79.3 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 6150 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 4000 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd Bond CRISIL A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Torrent Energy Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- $ 39430 Torrent Power Ltd CC@ CRISIL AA & 8500 @ Rs.8.50 billion is interchangeable with Non Fund Based facilities Torrent Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA & 966 Loan Fac Torrent Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA & 38534 Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA & 3000 Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA & 2000 Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA & 3500 United Electrical Industries Ltd. CC CRISIL C 40 Reaffirmed United Electrical Industries Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL C 60 Reaffirmed Victor Reinz India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned Victor Reinz India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)