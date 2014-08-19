Aug 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 18, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Albert David Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 180.1 Reaffirmed
Bharat Insulation Company (India) Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Capacit'e Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed
Capacit'e Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
City Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 103.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 244.5 Reaffirmed
Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 145 Reaffirmed
Cravatex Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Cravatex Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3 35 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
CTM Textile Mills Inland/Import LOC* CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
*Includes Rs.20 Million of Bank Guarantee
Deepak Timber Store Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
East India Commercial Co Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed
East India Commercial Co Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed
Flow Tech Power BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Flow Tech Power LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Flow Tech Power SME Credit CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
G J Fernandez, Engineers&Contractors BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
G J Fernandez, Engineers&Contractors LOC CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed
Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
INOX Leisure Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 114.1 Reaffirmed
INOX Leisure Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 2300 Reaffirmed
Jairam Maruti Mills BG CRISIL A4 7.8 Reaffirmed
K.R. Anand BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed
K.R. Anand Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
K.R. Anand LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
KPIT Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed
LIC Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed
LIC Housing Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 34000 Reaffirmed
Lovincare Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed
Midas Care Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed
Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 75 Reassigned
Discounting Fac
Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
Poly Medicure Ltd BG CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed
Poly Medicure Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 140 Reaffirmed
Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed
Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed
Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Shumathy Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd EPCG Guarantee (ST)CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed
Sri Bajrang Jute Mills Ltd. BG CRISIL A2 2 Reaffirmed
Sri Bajrang Jute Mills Ltd. Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2 25 Reaffirmed
Sterlite Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 44730 Reaffirmed
Sterlite Technologies Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 120 Reaffirmed
Sterlite Technologies Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 3500 Reaffirmed
Tata Projects Ltd ST Debt (including CRISIL A1+ 1000 Assigned
CP)
Torrent Energy Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 $ 4000
Torrent Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ & 18000
Torrent Power Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ & 1000
Torrent Power Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ & 1500
United Electrical Industries Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
United Electrical Industries Ltd. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Albert David Ltd FD Programme FA 200 Assigned
LIC Housing Finance Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Albert David Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 220 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with packing credit
Albert David Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 199.9 Reaffirmed
Albert David Ltd TL CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
Amit Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Banjosh Associates CC CRISIL B 12.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Banjosh Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.8 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Banjosh Associates TL CRISIL B 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Bharat Insulation Company (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Bharat Insulation Company (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Bharat Insulation Company (India) Ltd LOC# CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
#100 per cent interchangeability with cash credit
Capacit'e Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Outlook
revised from
Stable and
reaffirmed
Capacit'e Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 547 Outlook
Loan Fac revised from
Stable and
reaffirmed
Capacit'e Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 203 Outlook
revised from
Stable and
reaffirmed
City Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
City Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 846.7 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
City Corporation Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 697.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 230 Reaffirmed
Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 138.5 Reaffirmed
Cravatex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Cravatex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Placed on
Loan Fac Notice of
Withdrawal
CTM Textile Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
CTM Textile Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 79.9 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
CTM Textile Mills TL CRISIL BB+ 55.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Deepak Timber Store CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Deepak Timber Store Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Devsons Products CC CRISIL D 145 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
East India Commercial Co Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 370 Reaffirmed
East India Commercial Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 16.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
East India Commercial Co Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 66.7 Reaffirmed
Flow Tech Power CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
G J Fernandez, Engineers & ContractorsCC CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed
Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 220 Reaffirmed
Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 241.8 Reaffirmed
INOX Leisure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
INOX Leisure Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 948.7 Reaffirmed
Jairam Maruti Mills CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Jairam Maruti Mills LT Loan CRISIL B+ 76.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Jivraj Tea Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 82.3 Reaffirmed
Jivraj Tea Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed
K.R. Anand CC CRISIL BB 107.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
K.R. Anand Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 132.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
KPIT Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2234.5 Reaffirmed
KPIT Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1095.5 Reaffirmed
LIC Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 275250 Reaffirmed
LIC Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 150000 Assigned
LIC Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 739890 Reaffirmed
LIC Housing Finance Ltd Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 17500 Reaffirmed
LIC Housing Finance Ltd Upper Tier II CRISIL AAA 16000 Reaffirmed
Bonds
Lohchab Motor Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Lohchab Motor Company Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Lovincare Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed
Lovincare Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 14 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Lovincare Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB 16 Reaffirmed
Mahadik Sugar & Agro Products Ltd TL CRISIL D 500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Malles Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 71 Reaffirmed
Malles Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Malles Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Malwa Hospitality Pvt.Ltd. TL CRISIL BB 240 Assigned
Midas Care Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed
Midas Care Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 44 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Midas Care Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 176 Reaffirmed
Model Rag Exports CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Nakoda Agro Tech CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Nakoda Agro Tech TL CRISIL B+ 21.5 Assigned
Neelkanth Coal Manufacturing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned
Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Poly Medicure Ltd CC CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed
Poly Medicure Ltd TL CRISIL A 602.1 Reaffirmed
Prajay Properties Pvt Ltd Project Loan CRISIL D 1213 Reaffirmed
Prajay Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rachna Enterprise TL CRISIL D 52.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Rajpal Cargo Movers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Rajpal Cargo Movers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Rajpal Cargo Movers Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Outlook
revised from
Stable and
rating reaffirmed
Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 35 Outlook
Loan Fac revised from
Stable and
rating reaffirmed
Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 95.6 Reaffirmed
Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 14 Reaffirmed
Shri Rani Sati Foods and Grains Pvt LtTL CRISIL B+ 14 Assigned
Shri Rani Sati Foods and Grains Pvt LtCC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Shri Rani Sati Foods and Grains Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 26 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shumathy Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed
Shumathy Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 138.8 Reaffirmed
Sri Bajrang Jute Mills Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB+ 223 Reaffirmed
Sri Bajrang Jute Mills Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 79.3 Reaffirmed
Sterlite Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 6150 Reaffirmed
Sterlite Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 4000 Reaffirmed
Sterlite Technologies Ltd Bond CRISIL A+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Torrent Energy Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- $ 39430
Torrent Power Ltd CC@ CRISIL AA & 8500
@ Rs.8.50 billion is interchangeable with Non Fund Based facilities
Torrent Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA & 966
Loan Fac
Torrent Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA & 38534
Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA & 3000
Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA & 2000
Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA & 3500
United Electrical Industries Ltd. CC CRISIL C 40 Reaffirmed
United Electrical Industries Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL C 60 Reaffirmed
Victor Reinz India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned
Victor Reinz India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned
Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
