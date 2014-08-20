Aug 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 19, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adams Marketing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Chandramukhi Impex Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Chandramukhi Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 2500 Enhanced from CP) Rs.1500 Million Hero FinCorp Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 980 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hero FinCorp Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 5650 Assigned Jatan Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Larsen and Toubro Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 40000 Enhanced from Rs. 25 Billion M.D. Inducto Cast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed N. S. Nayak & Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Newby Teas Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Newby Teas Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 33 Reaffirmed Newby Teas Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Newby Teas Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 32 Reaffirmed Credit NIIT Technologies Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 2100 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Bank Guarantees P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Prime Urban Development India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Responsive Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 900 Reaffirmed Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 2700 Reaffirmed Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 800 Reaffirmed Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2 2250 Assigned Sonodyne International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Sonodyne International Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Sonodyne International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Sonodyne International Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 4.6 Reaffirmed Forward Sonodyne International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Supreme Road Transport Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ (SO)27000 Enhanced from Rs.17 Billion Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL A1+ (SO)7500 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL A1+ (SO)7500 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hero FinCorp Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed Larsen and Toubro Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adams Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 230 Reaffirmed Adams Marketing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Badri Ecofibres Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.8 Assigned Loan Fac Badri Ecofibres Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B 177.2 Assigned Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 114 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 69.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 36.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Deo Mangal Memorial Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Deo Mangal Memorial Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Deo Mangal Memorial Trust TL CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B- H. S. Jewels Budaun Pvt. Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned H. S. Jewels Budaun Pvt. Ltd. Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Hero FinCorp Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 570 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 2800 Reaffirmed Jamals LT Loan CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Jatan Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Kaushal Ferro Metal Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Kaushal Ferro Metal Pvt. Ltd. LOC & BG CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Kaushal Ferro Metal Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 212 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kaushal Ferro Metal Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL D 8 Reaffirmed Larsen and Toubro Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 27250 Reaffirmed Larsen and Toubro Ltd Inflation linked CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Capital indexed NCD Larsen and Toubro Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Larsen and Toubro Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M Star Hotels Palakkad Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B 90 Assigned M.D. Inducto Cast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed M.D. Inducto Cast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Malganga Milk and Agro Products Pvt LtTL CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Malganga Milk and Agro Products Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Malganga Milk and Agro Products Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Loan Fac N. S. Nayak & Sons Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed N. S. Nayak & Sons TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Newby Teas Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Newby Teas Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed NIIT Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL AA 900 Reaffirmed P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Prime Urban Development India Ltd Export Bill CRISIL B 150 Assigned Negotiation Rajeswari AutoMotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Rajeswari AutoMotives Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B 24 Assigned Responsive Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 800 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency Responsive Industries Ltd External CRISIL A- 3792.2 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Responsive Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 207.8 Assigned Loan Fac Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 52.4 Reaffirmed Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 125.8 Reaffirmed Fac Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 70.3 Reaffirmed Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1250 Reaffirmed Sonodyne International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sonodyne International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Sri Balaji Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Sri Balaji Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Supreme Road Transport Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL AA+(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of undertaking, guaranteed by Sesa Sterlite Ltd Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL AA+(SO) 8900 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC CRISIL AA+(SO) 10000 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA+(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of undertaking, guaranteed by Sesa Sterlite Ltd Union Roadways Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB 240 Reaffirmed Union Roadways Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Vispute Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Worth Peripherals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Worth Peripherals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 110 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.