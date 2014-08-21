Aug 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 20, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alchemist Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Alchemist Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed AOV Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 12.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ AOV Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 30 Upgraded from under LOC CRISIL A3+ AOV Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 250 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3+ AOV Exports Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A2 550 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Balaji Wires Pvt Ltd Factoring/ CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Forfaiting Bansal Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1540 Reaffirmed Bansal Strips Pvt Ltd Factoring/ CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Forfaiting BHARAT Industries Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 44.5 Assigned Foreign Currency Cholamandalam Investment and Finance ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Company Ltd Dalas Biotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Assigned Dewan Bahadur Dr V Verghese Hospital Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Trust Association Diageo India Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Dipesh Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Export-Import Bank of India ST CD Programme* CRISIL A1+ 112804.8Reaffirmed (Enhanced From Rs.101.7954 billion)*The amount outstanding under both the long-term and short-term certificates of deposit programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs.112.8048 billion at any point in time Export-Import Bank of India CP Programme* CRISIL A1+ 112804.8Reaffirmed (Enhanced From Rs.101.7954 billion)*The amount outstanding under both the long-term and short-term certificates of deposit programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs.112.8048 billion at any point in time Fitex Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Ganesan Builders Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A3+' Gupta Steel (Ship Breakers) LOC CRISIL A3 890 Reaffirmed Hyson Logistics & Marine Exports Pvt BG CRISIL A4 5.7 Assigned Ltd Japtech Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Krishna Traders Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 210 Reaffirmed Purchase Krishna Traders LOC & BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Krishna Traders Packing Credit CRISIL A3 230 Reaffirmed Krishna Traders Standby Export CRISIL A3 68 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Larsen and Toubro Ltd ST Debt Programme #CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed # The common independent director on CRISIL's and Larsen & Toubro Limited's boards did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process of these instruments. Omya India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 175 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 2700 Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 800 Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2 1750 Supreme Road Transport Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 20 Surface Tech (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Swastika Steel & Allied Products Pvt LBG CRISIL A4 41 Reaffirmed Swastika Steel & Allied Products Pvt LBill Discounting CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Talbros Automotive Components Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 420 Assigned Unique Chemoplant Equipments BG CRISIL A4 78.9 Upgraded from CRISIL D Unique Chemoplant Equipments LOC CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded from CRISIL D Voora Shreeram Constructions (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Vyanktesh Corrugators Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 32.5 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Export-Import Bank of India Term Deposit FAAA Reaffirmed Programme Larsen and Toubro Ltd FD Programme # FAAA Reaffirmed # The common independent director on CRISIL's and Larsen & Toubro Limited's boards did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process of these instruments. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alchemist Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Alchemist Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 92.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alchemist Foods Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 177.9 Reaffirmed Alchemist Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 59 Reaffirmed Alchemist Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 33.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alchemist Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 212.3 Reaffirmed AOV Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 33.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB AOV Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 53.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB AOV Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 70.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Balaji Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Balaji Wires Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Bansal High Carbons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Bansal High Carbons Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Bansal Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed Bansal Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed Bansal Wire Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 550 Reaffirmed Bansal Wire Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed BHARAT Industries TL CRISIL B+ 18 Assigned BHARAT Industries CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned C P Ispat Pvt TL CRISIL D 78 Assigned C P Ispat Pvt BG CRISIL D 2 Assigned C P Ispat Pvt CC CRISIL D 120 Assigned Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Lower Tier-II Bond CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Company Ltd Programme Dalas Biotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Dalas Biotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 98.2 Assigned Dalas Biotech Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 51.8 Assigned Dewan Bahadur Dr V Verghese Hospital Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Trust Association Loan Fac Dewan Bahadur Dr V Verghese Hospital TL CRISIL BBB- 55.7 Reaffirmed Trust Association Diageo India Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL AA- 3950 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with overdraft limit and working capital demand loans. Diageo India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dipesh Engineering Works CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Dipesh Engineering Works Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Export-Import Bank of India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Export-Import Bank of India Bonds CRISIL AAA 389019 Reaffirmed Export-Import Bank of India LT CD Programme* CRISIL AAA 112804.8Reaffirmed (Enhanced From Rs.101.7954 billion)*The amount outstanding under both the long-term and short-term certificates of deposit programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs.112.8048 billion at any point in time Fitex Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed Fitex Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ganesan Builders Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Ganesan Builders Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 3.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Gayatri Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Gayatri Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 92.5 Assigned Loan Fac Gayatri Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Gayatri Infrastructure Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 27.5 Assigned GRG Trust TL CRISIL BBB- 125 Assigned Gupta Steel (Ship Breakers) CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Gupta Steel (Ship Breakers) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 76.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac H. M. & Company Medisales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Heritage Educational Society TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned (Chandigarh) Hyson Logistics & Marine Exports Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.3 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Hyson Logistics & Marine Exports Pvt Export Packing CRISIL B 30 Assigned Ltd Credit Hyson Logistics & Marine Exports Pvt Cash TL CRISIL B 90 Assigned Ltd Japtech Industries CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Japtech Industries TL CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Jehan Numa Palace Hotel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned Loan Fac Jehan Numa Palace Hotel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned Krishna Traders CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Larsen and Toubro Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 630 Reaffirmed Larsen and Toubro Ltd NCD # CRISIL AAA 10000 Assigned # The common independent director on CRISIL's and Larsen & Toubro Limited's boards did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process of these instruments. Larsen and Toubro Ltd NCDs # CRISIL AAA 27250 Reaffirmed # The common independent director on CRISIL's and Larsen & Toubro Limited's boards did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process of these instruments. Larsen and Toubro Ltd Inflation-linked CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Capital-indexed NCD # # The common independent director on CRISIL's and Larsen & Toubro Limited's boards did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process of these instruments. Milan Infrastructures and Developers TL CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Omya India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac# CRISIL BB+ 395 Assigned #Interchangeable with buyer's credit S. J. Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1250 Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 500 Limits Supreme Road Transport Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Supreme Road Transport Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Loan Fac Surface Tech (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 33 Downgraded from CRISIL B Surface Tech (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 17 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Swastika Steel & Allied Products Pvt LCC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Swastika Steel & Allied Products Pvt LProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Talbros Automotive Components Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 173 Assigned Talbros Automotive Components Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 94.5 Assigned Loan Fac Talbros Automotive Components Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 820 Assigned Unique Chemoplant Equipments CC CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL D Unique Chemoplant Equipments Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 6.1 Upgraded from CRISIL D Voora Shreeram Constructions (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Vyanktesh Corrugators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Western Industrial Co-op Estate Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL D 100 Assigned Discounting Loan -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)